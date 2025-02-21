5 Key Facts about Medicaid Coverage for Adults with Mental Illness

Options under consideration in Congress to significantly reduce Medicaid spending could have major implications for adults who live with mental illness. Nationwide, an estimated 52 million nonelderly adults live with mental illness, and Medicaid covers nearly one in three (29%) of them, or about 15 million adults. Changes to Medicaid under consideration include imposing a per capita cap on federal spending, reducing the federal government’s share of costs for the ACA expansion group, and imposing work requirements. Such policy changes would fundamentally alter how Medicaid financing works and large federal spending reductions would force states to make tough choices on whether to raise new revenue, restrict the number of people covered, cover fewer benefits, or cut payment rates for physicians, hospitals, and other providers. For people with mental illness, losing Medicaid coverage would reduce access to mental health treatment and other health care, which could have negative implications for their mental and physical health.

1. More than one in three adult Medicaid enrollees have a mental illness.

More than one in three nonelderly adults enrolled in Medicaid have a mental illness (35%), including 10% with a serious mental illness. These rates are higher than the rates among adults with private insurance or no coverage (Figure 1). Serious mental illness generally involves more severe symptoms and may include other neurological factors, both of which can complicate treatment and impact daily functioning. Data in Figure 1 come from the National Survey on Drug Use and Health (NSDUH), which categorizes respondents as having a probable mild, moderate, or serious mental illness through a combination of mental health scales and indicators of functional impairment. Generally, adults with severe symptoms and with greater impairments in daily functioning would meet the threshold for serious mental illness, while “any mental illness” includes adults who meet criteria for mild, moderate or serious mental illness (see methods). Among Medicaid adults, any mental illness is most prevalent among White adults, rural or small metro residents, those aged 26-34, and females (Appendix Table 1). Rates of any mental illness among adult Medicaid enrollees vary widely by state, from 22% in New Jersey to 51% in Iowa. Similarly, the percentage of adult Medicaid enrollees with a serious mental illness ranges from 4% in Mississippi to 22% in Wyoming and Missouri (Appendix Table 2).

2. Mental health treatment rates for Medicaid-enrolled adults are higher or similar to those with private insurance.

Nonelderly adults in Medicaid receive mental health treatment at rates that are higher or similar to those with private insurance, and much more often than those who are uninsured. In 2023, 59% of adult Medicaid enrollees with any mental illness received treatment – somewhat above the rate for privately insured adults (55%) and far higher than for those who are uninsured (37%). Across all coverage types, treatment rates increased with the illness severity, with adults diagnosed with serious mental illness reporting the highest rates of treatment. Although adults with mild mental illness covered by Medicaid or private insurance report similar treatment rates, Medicaid-enrolled adults with moderate and serious mental illnesses report higher treatment rates than those with private coverage. In every category, adults with either Medicaid or private insurance receive treatment at much higher rates than those who lack health coverage. These data indicate only that care was accessed, not the adequacy or quality of that care. In an effort to increase access to care, many state Medicaid programs have expanded covered services and adopted policies to address workforce shortages.

3. Adults enrolled in Medicaid experience a range of mental health diagnoses.

Anxiety and depressive disorders are the most frequently diagnosed mental illnesses among nonelderly Medicaid-enrolled adults (over 5 million diagnoses for anxiety alone). Serious mental illnesses – such as bipolar disorder and schizophrenia or other psychotic disorders – were diagnosed in over 2.3 million adult Medicaid enrollees (Figure 3). Many people experience overlapping mental health conditions (e.g., a person with depression may also have anxiety). Estimates of the number of people with specific types of mental illnesses come from Medicaid administrative data (i.e. claims data) which only capture diagnoses for people with a mental illness diagnosis recorded in their medical claims. This is not a measure of overall prevalence of mental illness because not everyone is screened, and diagnoses are not always recorded. Prevalence rates estimated through surveys are generally higher than the prevalence rates observed in claims data.

4. Medicaid enrollees with mental illness have higher rates of chronic conditions.

Medicaid enrollees diagnosed with mental illness have higher rates of chronic conditions and substance use disorder compared to those without a mental health diagnosis. Approximately two-thirds of adult enrollees with any mental illness have at least one other chronic condition – twice the rate of those without a diagnosed mental illness (Figure 4). Enrollees with serious mental illness have the highest rates of chronic conditions with 76% having at least one chronic condition. Chronic conditions are those that last at least a year and require ongoing medical care or limit daily activities, such as heart disease, diabetes, cancer, and mental illnesses. The most common chronic condition among Medicaid enrollees with mental illness is substance use disorder. These often overlap with mental illness, potentially due to shared risk factors. One in four enrollees diagnosed with any mental illness also have a diagnosed substance use disorder, and about 40% of those diagnosed with SMI do, compared to 5% of enrollees without a mental health diagnosis (Figure 4).

5. Average annual spending for enrollees with a mental illness is twice that of those without.

Average annual Medicaid spending per nonelderly adult enrollee is twice as high for those with any mental health diagnosis—about $14,000 per year—compared to roughly $7,000 for those without a mental health diagnosis. Spending is highest among adults diagnosed with a serious mental illness, at approximately $21,000 per enrollee per year—three times higher than the annual spending for those without a mental illness (Figure 5). Medicaid spending for adults with any mental illness accounts for one-third of the total Medicaid spending for non-elderly adults enrolled only in Medicaid. Higher rates of other chronic diseases among adults with mental illness may contribute to higher spending (Figure 3).

Appendix Tables