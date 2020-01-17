Key Global Health Positions and Officials in the U.S. Government

WHITE HOUSE/EXECUTIVE OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT

Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs/National Security Advisor, National Security Council (NSC) Robert O’Brien

Senior Director for Weapons of Mass Destruction and Biodefense, NSC Anthony Ruggiero

Deputy Senior Director for Weapons of Mass Destruction and Biodefense, NSC Ryan Tully

Director for Medical and Biodefense Preparedness Policy, NSC David Wade

Director for Countering Biological Threats, NSC Philip Ferro

Senior Director for International Organizations and Alliances, NSC Jason Chao

Director for Humanitarian Coordination, NSC Rachel Grant

Assistant to the President for Economic Policy/Director, National Economic Council (NEC) Larry Kudlow

Deputy Assistant to the President for International Economic Affairs, NEC Thomas Storch

Director for Global Health and International Development, NEC Vacant

Director for International Development, NEC Elizabeth Cohan

Senior Advisor for International Economics, NEC Mia Mitchell

Director, Office of Management and Budget (OMB) Russ Vought

Associate Director for National Security Programs, OMB Mike Duffey

Deputy Associate Director, International Affairs Division, National Security Programs, OMB Robert Fairweather

Chief, State Branch, International Affairs Division, National Security Programs, OMB Joe Pipan

Program Examiner, International Affairs Division, National Security Programs, OMB Daniel Gastfriend

Program Examiner, International Affairs Division, National Security Programs, OMB Jennifer Liebshutz

Associate Director, Health Programs, OMB Greg D’Angelo

Deputy Associate Director, Health Division, Health Programs, OMB Tom Reilly

Chief, Public Health Branch, Health Programs, OMB Marc Garufi

Program Examiner, Public Health Branch, Health Programs, OMB Nicholas Burton

Program Examiner, Public Health Branch, Health Programs, OMB Cassie Boles

Assistant U.S. Trade Representative, Innovation and Intellectual Property, USTR Daniel Lee

Director, Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) Kelvin Droegemeier

Principal Assistant Director for National Security and International Affairs, National Security and International Affairs Division, OSTP Aaron Miles

Assistant Director, Biotechnology & Biosecurity, National Security and International Affairs Division, OSTP Ian Watson

DEPARTMENT OF STATE

Principal Deputy Coordinator, OGAC Angeli Achrekar

Special Representative for Global Food Security Vacant

Assistant Secretary of State for International Organization Affairs Jonathan Moore

Assistant Secretary of State, Bureau of Oceans and International Environmental and Scientific Affairs (OES) Vacant

Deputy Assistant Secretary for Science, Space, and Health, OES Jonathan Margolis

Special Envoy for the Human Rights of LGBTI Persons Vacant

U.S. AGENCY FOR INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT (USAID)*

Deputy Administrator Bonnie Glick

Associate Administrator Vacant

Chief of Staff Bill Steiger

Senior Deputy Assistant Administrator, GH Vacant

Deputy Assistant Administrator, GH Irene Koek

Deputy Assistant Administrator, GH Kerry Pelzman

Deputy Assistant Administrator, GH Monique Wubbenhorst

Deputy Child and Maternal Survival Coordinator; Senior Advisor, GH Elizabeth Fox

Director, Office of Country Support, GH Margaret Sancho

Deputy Director, Office of Country Support, GH Willa Pressman

Deputy Director, OHS, GH Jesse Joseph

Deputy Director, OHA, GH Clint Cavanaugh

Director, Office of Infectious Disease (ID), GH Paul Mahanna

Deputy Director, ID, GH Megan Fotheringham

Deputy Director, ID, GH Christina Chappell

Chief, Malaria Division, ID, GH Julie Wallace

Chief, Tuberculosis Division, ID, GH Cheri Vincent

Deputy Director, MCHN, GH Anne Peniston

Deputy Director, MCHN, GH Alyssa Leggoe

Chief, Child Health and Immunization Division, MCHN, GH Carmen Tull

Chief, Maternal and Newborn Health Division, MCHN, GH Ruth Madison

Chief, Nutrition and Environmental Health Division, MCHN, GH Kellie Stewart

Chief, Research and Policy Division, MCHN, GH Neal Brandes

Director, Office of Policy, Programs, and Planning, GH Vacant

Deputy Director, PRH, GH Shyami De Silva

Deputy Director, PRH, GH Kendra Phillips

Climate Integration Liaison, GH Dennis Durbin

Senior USAID Gender Advisor Bethany Kozma

Global Water Coordinator, E3 Jennifer Mack

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES (HHS)

Deputy Assistant Secretary for Incident Command and Control, ASPR Vacant

HHS/CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL AND PREVENTION (CDC)

Principal Deputy Director Anne Schuchat

Director, Washington Office Anstice Brand Kenefick

Chief Medical Officer Mitch Wolfe

Principal Deputy Director, CGH Vicas Kapil

Deputy Director for Management and Overseas Operations, CGH Ted Pestorius

Deputy Director for Strategy, Policy and Communication, CGH Serena Vinter

HHS/NATIONAL INSTITUTES OF HEALTH (NIH)

Principal Deputy Director, NIAID Hugh Auchincloss

Deputy Director for Clinical Research and Special Projects; Director, Division of Clinical Research, NIAID H. Clifford Lane

Associate Director for International Research Affairs, NIAID F. Gray Handley

HHS/FOOD & DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA)

Deputy Commissioner for Policy, Legislation, and International Affairs Anna Abram

HHS/HEALTH RESOURCES AND SERVICES ADMINISTRATION (HRSA)

Administrator Thomas Engels

DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE (DoD)

Under-Secretary of Defense for Policy John Rood

Director, Armed Forces Health Surveillance Branch (AFHSB) Douglas Badzik

OTHER AGENCIES AND DEPARTMENTS

Peace Corps*: Director Jody Olsen

Peace Corps*: Director of Global Health and HIV Office, Office of Health Services Marie McLeod

Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC)*: Managing Director, MCC-PEPFAR Partnership Agnieszka Rawa

Department of Agriculture (USDA): Secretary Sonny Perdue

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)*: Assistant Administrator for International and Tribal Affairs Chad McIntosh

Department of Homeland Security (DHS): Chief Medical Officer Duane Caneva

Department of Homeland Security (DHS): Assistant Secretary for International Affairs, Office of Strategy, Policy, and Plans Valerie Boyd

Department of Commerce: Assistant Division Chief, International Programs, Population Division, Census Bureau Oliver Fischer

Department of the Treasury: Under Secretary for International Affairs Brent McIntosh

Department of the Treasury: Assistant Secretary for International Markets and Development Mitchell Silk (Designate)

Department of the Treasury: Deputy Assistant Secretary for International Development Policy Matthew Haarsager

Department of the Treasury: Deputy Assistant Secretary for Technical Assistance and Afghanistan Larry McDonald

Department of the Treasury: Assistant Secretary for International Finance Geoffrey Okamoto

Department of the Treasury: Deputy Assistant Secretary for Middle East and Africa Anthony Marcus