Key Global Health Positions and Officials in the U.S. Government


Published: Jan 17, 2020

Position Official
WHITE HOUSE/EXECUTIVE OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT
Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs/National Security Advisor, National Security Council (NSC) Robert O’Brien
Senior Director for Weapons of Mass Destruction and Biodefense, NSC Anthony Ruggiero
Deputy Senior Director for Weapons of Mass Destruction and Biodefense, NSC Ryan Tully
Director for Medical and Biodefense Preparedness Policy, NSC David Wade
Director for Countering Biological Threats, NSC Philip Ferro
Senior Director for International Organizations and Alliances, NSC Jason Chao
Director for Humanitarian Coordination, NSC Rachel Grant
Assistant to the President for Economic Policy/Director, National Economic Council (NEC) Larry Kudlow
Deputy Assistant to the President for International Economic Affairs, NEC Thomas Storch
Director for Global Health and International Development, NEC Vacant
Director for International Development, NEC Elizabeth Cohan
Senior Advisor for International Economics, NEC Mia Mitchell
Director, Office of Management and Budget (OMB) Russ Vought
Associate Director for National Security Programs, OMB Mike Duffey
Deputy Associate Director, International Affairs Division, National Security Programs, OMB Robert Fairweather
Chief, State Branch, International Affairs Division, National Security Programs, OMB Joe Pipan
Program Examiner, International Affairs Division, National Security Programs, OMB Daniel Gastfriend
Program Examiner, International Affairs Division, National Security Programs, OMB Jennifer Liebshutz
Associate Director, Health Programs, OMB Greg D’Angelo
Deputy Associate Director, Health Division, Health Programs, OMB Tom Reilly
Chief, Public Health Branch, Health Programs, OMB Marc Garufi
Program Examiner, Public Health Branch, Health Programs, OMB Nicholas Burton
Program Examiner, Public Health Branch, Health Programs, OMB Cassie Boles
U.S. Trade Representative, Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) Robert Lighthizer
Deputy U.S. Trade Representative, USTR C.J. Mahoney
Assistant U.S. Trade Representative, Innovation and Intellectual Property, USTR Daniel Lee
Director, Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) Kelvin Droegemeier
Principal Assistant Director for National Security and International Affairs, National Security and International Affairs Division, OSTP Aaron Miles
Assistant Director, Biotechnology & Biosecurity, National Security and International Affairs Division, OSTP Ian Watson
DEPARTMENT OF STATE
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo
Permanent U.S. Representative to the United Nations, U.S. Mission to the United Nations Kelly Craft
U.S. Global AIDS Coordinator and U.S. Special Representative for Global Health Diplomacy, Office of the Global AIDS Coordinator and Health Diplomacy (OGAC) Deborah Birx
Principal Deputy Coordinator, OGAC Angeli Achrekar
Director, Office of U.S. Foreign Assistance Resources Jim Richardson
Ambassador-at-Large for Global Women’s Issues Kelley Eckels Currie
Special Representative for Global Food Security Vacant
Assistant Secretary of State for International Organization Affairs Jonathan Moore
Assistant Secretary of State, Bureau of Oceans and International Environmental and Scientific Affairs (OES) Vacant
Deputy Assistant Secretary for Science, Space, and Health, OES Jonathan Margolis
Director, Office of International Health and Biodefense, OES Jerry Mallory
Under Secretary for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights Marshall Billingslea (Designate)
Assistant Secretary of State for Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor Robert Destro
Special Envoy for the Human Rights of LGBTI Persons Vacant
Assistant Secretary of State for Population, Refugees, and Migration Carol Thompson O’Connell
Ronald Mortensen (Designate)
U.S. AGENCY FOR INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT (USAID)*
Administrator Mark Green
Deputy Administrator Bonnie Glick
Associate Administrator Vacant
Chief of Staff Bill Steiger
Assistant Administrator, Bureau for Global Health (GH) Irene Koek
Alma Crumm Golden (Designate)
Senior Deputy Assistant Administrator, GH Vacant
Deputy Assistant Administrator, GH Irene Koek
Deputy Assistant Administrator, GH Kerry Pelzman
Deputy Assistant Administrator, GH Monique Wubbenhorst
U.S. Global Malaria Coordinator, GH Kenneth Staley
Deputy U.S. Global Malaria Coordinator, GH Rick Steketee
Deputy Child and Maternal Survival Coordinator; Senior Advisor, GH Elizabeth Fox
U.S. Government Special Advisor on Children in Adversity, GH Sarah Gesiriech
Director, Center for Innovation and Impact, GH David Stanton
Director, Office of Country Support, GH Margaret Sancho
Deputy Director, Office of Country Support, GH Willa Pressman
Director, Office of Health Systems (OHS), GH Kelly Saldana
Deputy Director, OHS, GH Jesse Joseph
Director, Office of HIV/AIDS (OHA), GH Polly Dunford
Deputy Director, OHA, GH Clint Cavanaugh
Director, Office of Infectious Disease (ID), GH Paul Mahanna
Deputy Director, ID, GH Megan Fotheringham
Deputy Director, ID, GH Christina Chappell
Chief, Emerging Threats Division, ID, GH Padma Shetty
Chief, Malaria Division, ID, GH Julie Wallace
Chief, Neglected Tropical Disease Division, ID, GH Juno Lawrence-Jaffer
Chief, Tuberculosis Division, ID, GH Cheri Vincent
Director, Office of Maternal/Child Health and Nutrition (MCHN), GH Kate Crawford
Deputy Director, MCHN, GH Anne Peniston
Deputy Director, MCHN, GH Alyssa Leggoe
Chief, Child Health and Immunization Division, MCHN, GH Carmen Tull
Chief, Maternal and Newborn Health Division, MCHN, GH Ruth Madison
Chief, Nutrition and Environmental Health Division, MCHN, GH Kellie Stewart
Chief, Research and Policy Division, MCHN, GH Neal Brandes
Director, Office of Policy, Programs, and Planning, GH Vacant
Director, Office of Population and Reproductive Health (PRH), GH Ellen Starbird
Deputy Director, PRH, GH Shyami De Silva
Deputy Director, PRH, GH Kendra Phillips
Climate Integration Liaison, GH Dennis Durbin
Senior Deputy Assistant Administrator, Bureau for Democracy, Conflict and Humanitarian Assistance (DCHA) Tim Ziemer
Director, Office of U.S. Foreign Disaster Assistance (OFDA), DCHA Carol Chan
Assistant to the Administrator, Bureau of Policy, Planning and Learning Ramsey Day
Assistant to the Administrator, Bureau for Food Security Beth Dunford
Assistant Administrator, Bureau for Economic Growth, Education, and Environment (E3) Michelle Bekkering
Director, Office of Gender Equality and Women’s Empowerment, E3 Diana Prieto
Senior USAID Gender Advisor Bethany Kozma
Global Water Coordinator, E3 Jennifer Mack
DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES (HHS)
Secretary Alex Azar
Director, Office of Global Affairs (OGA) Garrett Grigsby
Principal Deputy Director, OGA Thomas Bryant Alexander
Deputy Director, OGA Colin McIff
Assistant Secretary for Health Brett Giroir
Surgeon General Jerome Adams
Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response, Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response (ASPR) Robert Kadlec
Director, Office of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), ASPR Rick Bright
Deputy Assistant Secretary for Incident Command and Control, ASPR Vacant
Director, Division of International Health Security, Office of Strategy, Policy, Planning, and Requirements, Office of Incident Command and Control, ASPR Maria Julia Marinissen
HHS/CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL AND PREVENTION (CDC)
Director Robert Redfield
Principal Deputy Director Anne Schuchat
Deputy Director for Infectious Diseases; Director, Office of Infectious Diseases Jay Butler
Director, Washington Office Anstice Brand Kenefick
Chief Medical Officer Mitch Wolfe
Director, Center for Global Health (CGH) Rebecca Martin
Principal Deputy Director, CGH Vicas Kapil
Deputy Director for Management and Overseas Operations, CGH Ted Pestorius
Deputy Director for Strategy, Policy and Communication, CGH Serena Vinter
Director, Division of Global Health Protection, CGH Nancy Knight
Director, Global Disease Detection Operations Center, Division of Global Health Protection, CGH Ray Arthur
Director, Division of Global HIV and TB, CGH Hank Tomlinson
Director, Division of Parasitic Diseases and Malaria, CGH Monica Parise
Director, Global Immunization Division, CGH Will Schluter
Director, Influenza Division, National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases (NCIRD) Daniel Jernigan
Director, High-Consequence Pathogens and Pathology Division, National Center for Emerging and Zoonotic Infectious Diseases (NCEZID) Inger Damon
HHS/NATIONAL INSTITUTES OF HEALTH (NIH)
Director Francis Collins
Director, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) Anthony Fauci
Principal Deputy Director, NIAID Hugh Auchincloss
Deputy Director for Clinical Research and Special Projects; Director, Division of Clinical Research, NIAID H. Clifford Lane
Associate Director for International Research Affairs, NIAID F. Gray Handley
Director, Office of Global Research, Office of Science Management & Operations, NIAID Joyelle Dominique
Director, Division of AIDS, NIAID Carl Dieffenbach
Director, Division of Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (DMID)NIAID Emily Erbelding
Chief, Parasitology and International Programs Branch, DMIDNIAID Lee Hall
Director, Vaccine Research Center, NIAID John Mascola
Director, Office of AIDS Research (OAR); NIH Associate Director for AIDS Research Maureen Goodenow
Director, Fogarty International Center (FIC) Roger Glass
Director, Center for Global Health, Office of the Director, National Cancer Institute Robert Croyle
Director, Office of Global Health, Office of the Director, National Institute of Child Health and Human Development Vesna Kutlesic
Director, Center for Global Mental Health Research, National Institute of Mental Health Beverly Pringle
HHS/FOOD & DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA)
Commissioner Stephen Hahn
Deputy Commissioner for Policy, Legislation, and International Affairs Anna Abram
Associate Commissioner for Global Policy and Strategy Mark Abdoo
Associate Commissioner for Diplomacy and Partnerships Mary Lou Valdez
HHS/HEALTH RESOURCES AND SERVICES ADMINISTRATION (HRSA)
Administrator Thomas Engels
Associate Administrator, Bureau of HIV/AIDS Laura Cheever
Director, Office of Global Health Kerry Nesseler
DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE (DoD)
Secretary Mark Esper
Under-Secretary of Defense for Policy John Rood
Under-Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness (P&R) Matthew Donovan
Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs, P&R Thomas McCaffery
Director, International Health Division, Health Affairs, P&R Chris Daniel
Commanding Officer, Naval Medical Research Center (NMRC) Adam Armstrong
Director, DoD HIV/AIDS Prevention Program (DHAPP) Richard Shaffer
Commander, Walter Reed Army Institute of Research (WRAIR) Deydre Teyhen
Director, Division of Retrovirology; Director, U.S. Military HIV Research Program (MHRP) Robert Gramzinski
Director, Armed Forces Health Surveillance Branch (AFHSB) Douglas Badzik
Director, Global Emerging Infections Surveillance (GEIS), AFHSB Billy Pimentel
OTHER AGENCIES AND DEPARTMENTS
Peace Corps*: Director Jody Olsen
Peace Corps*: Director of Global Health and HIV Office, Office of Health Services Marie McLeod
Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC)*: Chief Executive Officer Sean Cairncross
Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC)*: Vice President, Department of Policy and Evaluation Thomas Kelly
Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC)*: Vice President, Department of Compact Operations Anthony Welcher
Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC)*: Managing Director, MCC-PEPFAR Partnership Agnieszka Rawa
Department of Agriculture (USDA): Secretary Sonny Perdue
USDA: Administrator, Foreign Agricultural Service Ken Isley
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)*: Assistant Administrator for International and Tribal Affairs Chad McIntosh
Department of Homeland Security (DHS): Chief Medical Officer Duane Caneva
Department of Homeland Security (DHS): Assistant Secretary for International Affairs, Office of Strategy, Policy, and Plans Valerie Boyd
Department of Labor (DoL): Deputy Under Secretary, Bureau of International Labor Affairs Martha Newton
Department of Commerce: Assistant Division Chief, International Programs, Population Division, Census Bureau Oliver Fischer
Department of the Treasury: Under Secretary for International Affairs Brent McIntosh
Department of the Treasury: Assistant Secretary for International Markets and Development Mitchell Silk (Designate)
Department of the Treasury: Deputy Assistant Secretary for International Development Policy Matthew Haarsager
Department of the Treasury: Deputy Assistant Secretary for Technical Assistance and Afghanistan Larry McDonald
Department of the Treasury: Assistant Secretary for International Finance Geoffrey Okamoto
Department of the Treasury: Deputy Assistant Secretary for Middle East and Africa Anthony Marcus
U.S. Executive Director, World Bank Jennifer D. “DJ” Nordquist
NOTES: * indicates an independent or quasi-independent agency. Acting officials in italics. Officials awaiting Senate confirmation are noted as “Designate.” As of January 16, 2020.

