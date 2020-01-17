Key Global Health Positions and Officials in the U.S. Government
|Position
|Official
|WHITE HOUSE/EXECUTIVE OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT
|Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs/National Security Advisor, National Security Council (NSC)
|Robert O’Brien
|Senior Director for Weapons of Mass Destruction and Biodefense, NSC
|Anthony Ruggiero
|Deputy Senior Director for Weapons of Mass Destruction and Biodefense, NSC
|Ryan Tully
|Director for Medical and Biodefense Preparedness Policy, NSC
|David Wade
|Director for Countering Biological Threats, NSC
|Philip Ferro
|Senior Director for International Organizations and Alliances, NSC
|Jason Chao
|Director for Humanitarian Coordination, NSC
|Rachel Grant
|Assistant to the President for Economic Policy/Director, National Economic Council (NEC)
|Larry Kudlow
|Deputy Assistant to the President for International Economic Affairs, NEC
|Thomas Storch
|Director for Global Health and International Development, NEC
|Vacant
|Director for International Development, NEC
|Elizabeth Cohan
|Senior Advisor for International Economics, NEC
|Mia Mitchell
|Director, Office of Management and Budget (OMB)
|Russ Vought
|Associate Director for National Security Programs, OMB
|Mike Duffey
|Deputy Associate Director, International Affairs Division, National Security Programs, OMB
|Robert Fairweather
|Chief, State Branch, International Affairs Division, National Security Programs, OMB
|Joe Pipan
|Program Examiner, International Affairs Division, National Security Programs, OMB
|Daniel Gastfriend
|Program Examiner, International Affairs Division, National Security Programs, OMB
|Jennifer Liebshutz
|Associate Director, Health Programs, OMB
|Greg D’Angelo
|Deputy Associate Director, Health Division, Health Programs, OMB
|Tom Reilly
|Chief, Public Health Branch, Health Programs, OMB
|Marc Garufi
|Program Examiner, Public Health Branch, Health Programs, OMB
|Nicholas Burton
|Program Examiner, Public Health Branch, Health Programs, OMB
|Cassie Boles
|U.S. Trade Representative, Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR)
|Robert Lighthizer
|Deputy U.S. Trade Representative, USTR
|C.J. Mahoney
|Assistant U.S. Trade Representative, Innovation and Intellectual Property, USTR
|Daniel Lee
|Director, Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP)
|Kelvin Droegemeier
|Principal Assistant Director for National Security and International Affairs, National Security and International Affairs Division, OSTP
|Aaron Miles
|Assistant Director, Biotechnology & Biosecurity, National Security and International Affairs Division, OSTP
|Ian Watson
|DEPARTMENT OF STATE
|Secretary of State
|Mike Pompeo
|Permanent U.S. Representative to the United Nations, U.S. Mission to the United Nations
|Kelly Craft
|U.S. Global AIDS Coordinator and U.S. Special Representative for Global Health Diplomacy, Office of the Global AIDS Coordinator and Health Diplomacy (OGAC)
|Deborah Birx
|Principal Deputy Coordinator, OGAC
|Angeli Achrekar
|Director, Office of U.S. Foreign Assistance Resources
|Jim Richardson
|Ambassador-at-Large for Global Women’s Issues
|Kelley Eckels Currie
|Special Representative for Global Food Security
|Vacant
|Assistant Secretary of State for International Organization Affairs
|Jonathan Moore
|Assistant Secretary of State, Bureau of Oceans and International Environmental and Scientific Affairs (OES)
|Vacant
|Deputy Assistant Secretary for Science, Space, and Health, OES
|Jonathan Margolis
|Director, Office of International Health and Biodefense, OES
|Jerry Mallory
|Under Secretary for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights
|Marshall Billingslea (Designate)
|Assistant Secretary of State for Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor
|Robert Destro
|Special Envoy for the Human Rights of LGBTI Persons
|Vacant
|Assistant Secretary of State for Population, Refugees, and Migration
|Carol Thompson O’Connell
Ronald Mortensen (Designate)
|U.S. AGENCY FOR INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT (USAID)*
|Administrator
|Mark Green
|Deputy Administrator
|Bonnie Glick
|Associate Administrator
|Vacant
|Chief of Staff
|Bill Steiger
|Assistant Administrator, Bureau for Global Health (GH)
|Irene Koek
Alma Crumm Golden (Designate)
|Senior Deputy Assistant Administrator, GH
|Vacant
|Deputy Assistant Administrator, GH
|Irene Koek
|Deputy Assistant Administrator, GH
|Kerry Pelzman
|Deputy Assistant Administrator, GH
|Monique Wubbenhorst
|U.S. Global Malaria Coordinator, GH
|Kenneth Staley
|Deputy U.S. Global Malaria Coordinator, GH
|Rick Steketee
|Deputy Child and Maternal Survival Coordinator; Senior Advisor, GH
|Elizabeth Fox
|U.S. Government Special Advisor on Children in Adversity, GH
|Sarah Gesiriech
|Director, Center for Innovation and Impact, GH
|David Stanton
|Director, Office of Country Support, GH
|Margaret Sancho
|Deputy Director, Office of Country Support, GH
|Willa Pressman
|Director, Office of Health Systems (OHS), GH
|Kelly Saldana
|Deputy Director, OHS, GH
|Jesse Joseph
|Director, Office of HIV/AIDS (OHA), GH
|Polly Dunford
|Deputy Director, OHA, GH
|Clint Cavanaugh
|Director, Office of Infectious Disease (ID), GH
|Paul Mahanna
|Deputy Director, ID, GH
|Megan Fotheringham
|Deputy Director, ID, GH
|Christina Chappell
|Chief, Emerging Threats Division, ID, GH
|Padma Shetty
|Chief, Malaria Division, ID, GH
|Julie Wallace
|Chief, Neglected Tropical Disease Division, ID, GH
|Juno Lawrence-Jaffer
|Chief, Tuberculosis Division, ID, GH
|Cheri Vincent
|Director, Office of Maternal/Child Health and Nutrition (MCHN), GH
|Kate Crawford
|Deputy Director, MCHN, GH
|Anne Peniston
|Deputy Director, MCHN, GH
|Alyssa Leggoe
|Chief, Child Health and Immunization Division, MCHN, GH
|Carmen Tull
|Chief, Maternal and Newborn Health Division, MCHN, GH
|Ruth Madison
|Chief, Nutrition and Environmental Health Division, MCHN, GH
|Kellie Stewart
|Chief, Research and Policy Division, MCHN, GH
|Neal Brandes
|Director, Office of Policy, Programs, and Planning, GH
|Vacant
|Director, Office of Population and Reproductive Health (PRH), GH
|Ellen Starbird
|Deputy Director, PRH, GH
|Shyami De Silva
|Deputy Director, PRH, GH
|Kendra Phillips
|Climate Integration Liaison, GH
|Dennis Durbin
|Senior Deputy Assistant Administrator, Bureau for Democracy, Conflict and Humanitarian Assistance (DCHA)
|Tim Ziemer
|Director, Office of U.S. Foreign Disaster Assistance (OFDA), DCHA
|Carol Chan
|Assistant to the Administrator, Bureau of Policy, Planning and Learning
|Ramsey Day
|Assistant to the Administrator, Bureau for Food Security
|Beth Dunford
|Assistant Administrator, Bureau for Economic Growth, Education, and Environment (E3)
|Michelle Bekkering
|Director, Office of Gender Equality and Women’s Empowerment, E3
|Diana Prieto
|Senior USAID Gender Advisor
|Bethany Kozma
|Global Water Coordinator, E3
|Jennifer Mack
|DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES (HHS)
|Secretary
|Alex Azar
|Director, Office of Global Affairs (OGA)
|Garrett Grigsby
|Principal Deputy Director, OGA
|Thomas Bryant Alexander
|Deputy Director, OGA
|Colin McIff
|Assistant Secretary for Health
|Brett Giroir
|Surgeon General
|Jerome Adams
|Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response, Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response (ASPR)
|Robert Kadlec
|Director, Office of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), ASPR
|Rick Bright
|Deputy Assistant Secretary for Incident Command and Control, ASPR
|Vacant
|Director, Division of International Health Security, Office of Strategy, Policy, Planning, and Requirements, Office of Incident Command and Control, ASPR
|Maria Julia Marinissen
|HHS/CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL AND PREVENTION (CDC)
|Director
|Robert Redfield
|Principal Deputy Director
|Anne Schuchat
|Deputy Director for Infectious Diseases; Director, Office of Infectious Diseases
|Jay Butler
|Director, Washington Office
|Anstice Brand Kenefick
|Chief Medical Officer
|Mitch Wolfe
|Director, Center for Global Health (CGH)
|Rebecca Martin
|Principal Deputy Director, CGH
|Vicas Kapil
|Deputy Director for Management and Overseas Operations, CGH
|Ted Pestorius
|Deputy Director for Strategy, Policy and Communication, CGH
|Serena Vinter
|Director, Division of Global Health Protection, CGH
|Nancy Knight
|Director, Global Disease Detection Operations Center, Division of Global Health Protection, CGH
|Ray Arthur
|Director, Division of Global HIV and TB, CGH
|Hank Tomlinson
|Director, Division of Parasitic Diseases and Malaria, CGH
|Monica Parise
|Director, Global Immunization Division, CGH
|Will Schluter
|Director, Influenza Division, National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases (NCIRD)
|Daniel Jernigan
|Director, High-Consequence Pathogens and Pathology Division, National Center for Emerging and Zoonotic Infectious Diseases (NCEZID)
|Inger Damon
|HHS/NATIONAL INSTITUTES OF HEALTH (NIH)
|Director
|Francis Collins
|Director, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID)
|Anthony Fauci
|Principal Deputy Director, NIAID
|Hugh Auchincloss
|Deputy Director for Clinical Research and Special Projects; Director, Division of Clinical Research, NIAID
|H. Clifford Lane
|Associate Director for International Research Affairs, NIAID
|F. Gray Handley
|Director, Office of Global Research, Office of Science Management & Operations, NIAID
|Joyelle Dominique
|Director, Division of AIDS, NIAID
|Carl Dieffenbach
|Director, Division of Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (DMID), NIAID
|Emily Erbelding
|Chief, Parasitology and International Programs Branch, DMID, NIAID
|Lee Hall
|Director, Vaccine Research Center, NIAID
|John Mascola
|Director, Office of AIDS Research (OAR); NIH Associate Director for AIDS Research
|Maureen Goodenow
|Director, Fogarty International Center (FIC)
|Roger Glass
|Director, Center for Global Health, Office of the Director, National Cancer Institute
|Robert Croyle
|Director, Office of Global Health, Office of the Director, National Institute of Child Health and Human Development
|Vesna Kutlesic
|Director, Center for Global Mental Health Research, National Institute of Mental Health
|Beverly Pringle
|HHS/FOOD & DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA)
|Commissioner
|Stephen Hahn
|Deputy Commissioner for Policy, Legislation, and International Affairs
|Anna Abram
|Associate Commissioner for Global Policy and Strategy
|Mark Abdoo
|Associate Commissioner for Diplomacy and Partnerships
|Mary Lou Valdez
|HHS/HEALTH RESOURCES AND SERVICES ADMINISTRATION (HRSA)
|Administrator
|Thomas Engels
|Associate Administrator, Bureau of HIV/AIDS
|Laura Cheever
|Director, Office of Global Health
|Kerry Nesseler
|DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE (DoD)
|Secretary
|Mark Esper
|Under-Secretary of Defense for Policy
|John Rood
|Under-Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness (P&R)
|Matthew Donovan
|Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs, P&R
|Thomas McCaffery
|Director, International Health Division, Health Affairs, P&R
|Chris Daniel
|Commanding Officer, Naval Medical Research Center (NMRC)
|Adam Armstrong
|Director, DoD HIV/AIDS Prevention Program (DHAPP)
|Richard Shaffer
|Commander, Walter Reed Army Institute of Research (WRAIR)
|Deydre Teyhen
|Director, Division of Retrovirology; Director, U.S. Military HIV Research Program (MHRP)
|Robert Gramzinski
|Director, Armed Forces Health Surveillance Branch (AFHSB)
|Douglas Badzik
|Director, Global Emerging Infections Surveillance (GEIS), AFHSB
|Billy Pimentel
|OTHER AGENCIES AND DEPARTMENTS
|Peace Corps*: Director
|Jody Olsen
|Peace Corps*: Director of Global Health and HIV Office, Office of Health Services
|Marie McLeod
|Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC)*: Chief Executive Officer
|Sean Cairncross
|Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC)*: Vice President, Department of Policy and Evaluation
|Thomas Kelly
|Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC)*: Vice President, Department of Compact Operations
|Anthony Welcher
|Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC)*: Managing Director, MCC-PEPFAR Partnership
|Agnieszka Rawa
|Department of Agriculture (USDA): Secretary
|Sonny Perdue
|USDA: Administrator, Foreign Agricultural Service
|Ken Isley
|Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)*: Assistant Administrator for International and Tribal Affairs
|Chad McIntosh
|Department of Homeland Security (DHS): Chief Medical Officer
|Duane Caneva
|Department of Homeland Security (DHS): Assistant Secretary for International Affairs, Office of Strategy, Policy, and Plans
|Valerie Boyd
|Department of Labor (DoL): Deputy Under Secretary, Bureau of International Labor Affairs
|Martha Newton
|Department of Commerce: Assistant Division Chief, International Programs, Population Division, Census Bureau
|Oliver Fischer
|Department of the Treasury: Under Secretary for International Affairs
|Brent McIntosh
|Department of the Treasury: Assistant Secretary for International Markets and Development
|Mitchell Silk (Designate)
|Department of the Treasury: Deputy Assistant Secretary for International Development Policy
|Matthew Haarsager
|Department of the Treasury: Deputy Assistant Secretary for Technical Assistance and Afghanistan
|Larry McDonald
|Department of the Treasury: Assistant Secretary for International Finance
|Geoffrey Okamoto
|Department of the Treasury: Deputy Assistant Secretary for Middle East and Africa
|Anthony Marcus
|U.S. Executive Director, World Bank
|Jennifer D. “DJ” Nordquist
|NOTES: * indicates an independent or quasi-independent agency. Acting officials in italics. Officials awaiting Senate confirmation are noted as “Designate.” As of January 16, 2020.