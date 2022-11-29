menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Donate

KFF Dashboard: Progress Toward Global HIV Targets in PEPFAR Countries


Published: Nov 29, 2022

About This Dashboard

This dashboard monitors the status of PEPFAR countries’ progress toward global HIV targets in 2019, 2020, and 2021. It includes data for 54 countries, including PEPFAR’s 13 high-burden countries, required to develop a PEPFAR Country or Regional Operational Plan (COP/ROP) in FY 2022. To use the dashboard, click on any indicator and select a year to see country-level data for that year. Click on Trends Over Time to see the progress countries have made in recent years. Data are from UNAIDS AIDSinfo database and were last updated in July 2022. Data for the latest available year are for 2021. The data powering this dashboard are available for download here. KFF will continue to track PEPFAR country progress on these indicators and update the dashboard as new data become available.

Related Content

Topics

Tags

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.