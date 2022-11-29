KFF Dashboard: Progress Toward Global HIV Targets in PEPFAR Countries

About This Dashboard

This dashboard monitors the status of PEPFAR countries’ progress toward global HIV targets in 2019, 2020, and 2021. It includes data for 54 countries, including PEPFAR’s 13 high-burden countries, required to develop a PEPFAR Country or Regional Operational Plan (COP/ROP) in FY 2022. To use the dashboard, click on any indicator and select a year to see country-level data for that year. Click on Trends Over Time to see the progress countries have made in recent years. Data are from UNAIDS AIDSinfo database and were last updated in July 2022. Data for the latest available year are for 2021. The data powering this dashboard are available for download here. KFF will continue to track PEPFAR country progress on these indicators and update the dashboard as new data become available.

