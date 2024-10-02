KFF Tracker: U.S. Pledges to Upcoming Multilateral Health Replenishments

menu

There are multiple forthcoming global health resource mobilization efforts in 2024 and 2025. These include: the Pandemic Fund’s first pledging event; the World Health Organization’s (WHO) first investment round; Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance’s (Gavi) fourth replenishment; and the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria’s (Global Fund) eighth replenishment. The U.S. is the largest contributor to global health and has played an integral role in each of these four organizations, and while pledging events represent commitments rather than immediate transactions, as U.S. funding must be approved by Congress, these events will nevertheless signal future U.S. support to these entities and to global health more broadly. This KFF tracker provides up to date information on U.S. pledges thus far to these four multilateral health replenishments and U.S. government support to date for these entities.

