KFF Dashboard: Progress Toward Global Malaria Targets in PMI Countries

About this Dashboard

This dashboard monitors the status of the U.S. President’s Malaria Initiative’s (PMI) partner countries’ progress toward global malaria targets. It includes data for 30 countries, including 27 focus countries in Africa (including the three newest PMI partner countries – Burundi, Gambia, and Togo) and three countries in the Greater Mekong Subregion in South-East Asia*. Together, these 30 countries represent almost 90% of the global malaria burden. Data are from the WHO’s World Malaria Report 2022. The data powering this dashboard are available for download here. KFF will continue to track PMI country progress on these indicators and update the dashboard as new data become available.

NOTES

* PMI countries include the following: Angola, Benin, Burkina Faso, Burma, Burundi, Cambodia, Cameroon, Côte d’lvoire, D.R. Congo, Ethiopia, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Kenya, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mozambique, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, Thailand, Togo, Uganda, Zambia, and Zimbabwe. U.S. President’s Malaria Initiative (PMI), Where We Work, accessed: https://www.pmi.gov/where-we-work/. PMI, Press release: U.S. President’s Malaria Initiative Announces Plans to Expand to New Partner Countries, accessed: https://www.pmi.gov/u-s-presidents-malaria-initiative-announces-plans-to-expand-to-new-partner-countries/.

