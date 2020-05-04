U.S. Global Health Legislation Tracker

Advancing Emergency Preparedness Through One Health Act of 2019 To establish an interagency One Health Program, and for other purposes. 2019/7/16 H.R. 3771 Rep. Kurt Schrader (D-OR-5) Referred to H. Energy & Commerce, H. Agriculture, H. Natural Resources, HFAC One Health, zoonotic diseases Requires the Secretaries of HHS and USDA, in coordination with USAID, DoD, and others, to submit to Congress a national One Health Framework for coordinated federal activities under the One Health Program; requires it describe existing One Health activities of federal agencies and departments; establish, for a 10 year period, specific federal goals and priorities that most effectively advance, among other things, prevention of priority zoonotic diseases and their transmission between animals and humans as well as protocol development to improve joint outbreak response to and recovery from zoonotic disease outbreaks; describe specific activities required to achieve goals and priorities and propose a timeline for achieving them; identify and expand partnerships across and outside the federal government; identify best practices; provide recommendations to Congress regarding additional action or legislation that may be required to assist in establishing the One Health Program. Also requires an addendum to the framework that describes progress made not later than 3 years after the framework creation, authorizes such sums as may be necessary to carry out framework and addendum activities.

Chinese Government COVID-19 Accountability Act To direct the President, in consultation with the Secretary of the Treasury, to develop and carry out a strategy to seek reimbursement from the People’s Republic of China of funds made available by the United States Government to address the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19). 2020/3/26 H.R. 6405 Rep. W. Gregory Steube (R-FL-17) Referred to HFAC Coronavirus Requires the President, in consultation with the Secretary of the Treasury, to develop and carry out a strategy to seek reimbursement from China of funds made available by the U.S. to address COVID-19; requires a report on the strategy and implementation not later than one year after enactment of the Act.

Climate Change Health Protection and Promotion Act of 2019 To direct the Secretary of Health and Human Services to develop a national strategic action plan and program to assist health professionals and systems in preparing for and responding to the public health effects of climate change, and for other purposes. 2019/2/14 H.R. 1243 Rep. Matt Cartwright (D-PA-8) Referred to H. Energy & Commerce Climate change, global health Directs Secretary of HHS to publish a strategic action plan and establish a program (at CDC, in collaboration with other agencies, as appropriate) to ensure the public health and health care systems are prepared for and can respond to the impacts of climate change on health in the U.S. and other nations; requires the action plan include an assessment of U.S. capacity to address climate change including, among other things, providing technical assistance and support for preparedness and response plans for the health threats of climate change in developing nations, and developing or strengthening domestic and international disease surveillance systems and monitoring capacity to respond to health-related impacts of climate change; describes priority health actions for the climate and health program, including with regard to global health aspects of climate change; requires periodic updates of action plan; establishes science advisory board and its functions, including with regarding to international impacts of climate change on health; and directs HHS Secretary to have National Academies prepare reports on topic, with the first due in 2 years and then every 4 years thereafter.

Climate Change Health Protection and Promotion Act of 2019 To direct the Secretary of Health and Human Services to develop a national strategic action plan and program to assist health professionals and systems in preparing for and responding to the public health effects of climate change, and for other purposes. 2019/2/14 S. 523 Sen. Edward Markey (D-MA) Read twice and referred to S. HELP Climate change, global health Directs Secretary of HHS to publish a strategic action plan and establish a program (at CDC, in collaboration with other agencies, as appropriate) to ensure the public health and health care systems are prepared for and can respond to the impacts of climate change on health in the U.S. and other nations; requires the action plan include an assessment of U.S. capacity to address climate change including, among other things, providing technical assistance and support for preparedness and response plans for the health threats of climate change in developing nations, and developing or strengthening domestic and international disease surveillance systems and monitoring capacity to respond to health-related impacts of climate change; describes priority health actions for the climate and health program, including with regard to global health aspects of climate change; requires periodic updates of action plan; establishes science advisory board and its functions, including with regarding to international impacts of climate change on health; and directs HHS Secretary to have National Academies prepare reports on topic, with the first due in 2 years and then every 4 years thereafter.

Climate Change National Security Strategy Act of 2019 To direct Federal departments and agencies to perform certain functions to ensure that climate change-related impacts are fully considered in the development of national security doctrine, policies, and plans, and for other purposes. 2019/2/13 H.R. 1201 Rep. Stephen Lynch (D-MA-8) Referred to H. Energy & Commerce; HFAC; H. Armed Services; H. Science, Space, and Technology; and H. Intelligence (Permanent Select) Climate change, global health, global health security Establishes an interagency working group that shall, among other things, coordinate on the development of quantitative models, predictive mapping products, and forecasts to anticipate the various pathways through which climate change may affect public health as an issue of national security; requires certain federal agencies/departments to develop implementation plans considering impacts of climate change on their national security doctrine, policies, and plans and that these implementation plans must consider for inclusion (among other things) how the respective org. will identifying climate change-related global health security concerns affecting humans, animals, and plants, and developing options to address them.

Climate Security Act of 2019 To establish the position of Climate Security Envoy within the Department of State, who shall develop policies to address security concerns with climate change and serve as a liaison with other Federal agencies and international partners on climate security issues, to express concern with, and improved preparedness for, growing security issues in the Arctic, to establish the position of Special Representative for the Arctic, and for other purposes. 2019/3/12 S. 745 Sen. Robert Menendez (D-NJ) Read twice and referred to SFRC Climate change, global health Establishes a Climate Security Envoy with the rank of Ambassador-at-Large within the Office of the Secretary of State; describes Envoy’s duties; requires Envoy to develop and implement a climate security policy that addresses requirements for certain bureaus, embassies, etc., to assess, develop, budget for, and implement plans, policies, and actions to (among other things) account for the impacts on human health, safety, stresses, reliability, food production, fresh water, and other critical natural resources; requires periodic comprehensive evaluations of present and ongoing disruptions to the global climate system that analyze (among other things): the scarcity of global natural resources (including fresh water); global food, health, and energy insecurities; and conditions that contribute to gender based violence.

Compensation for the Victims of State Misrepresentations to the World Health Organization Act of 2020 To provide justice for victims of State misrepresentation to the World Health Organization, and for other purposes. 2020/4/17 H.R. 6524 Rep. Chris Smith, (R-NJ-4) Referred to H. Judiciary World Health Organization (WHO), Coronavirus States that it is the purpose of the Act to provide civil litigants with the broadest possible basis, consistent with the Constitution of the United States, to seek relief against persons, entities, and foreign countries, wherever acting and wherever they may be found, that have sustained wrongful death, injury, or damage to property or commercial interests as a result of the misrepresentations of an agent of a sovereign State to the WHO concerning the nature, communicability, or seriousness of an infectious disease.

Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2019

(FY19 Approps) Making consolidated appropriations for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2019, and for other purposes. 2019/1/22 H.J.Res. 31 Rep. Lucille Roybal-Allard (D-CA-40) Became law (P.L. 116-6) H. Rept. 116-9 Appropriations See KFF summary and KFF budget fact sheets by program area.

Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act

(CARES Act) Also known as Emergency Appropriations for Coronavirus Health Response and Agency Operations 2019/1/24 H.R. 748 Rep. Joe Courtney (D-CT-2) Became law

(P.L. 116-136) Appropriations, Coronavirus, global health security, pandemic, epidemic See KFF summary.

Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2020 Making emergency supplemental appropriations for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2020, and for other purposes. 2020/3/4 H.R. 6074 Rep. Nita Lowey (D-NY-17) Became law (P.L. 116-123) Appropriations, Coronavirus, global health security, pandemic, epidemic See KFF summary.

COVID-19 Commission Act To establish the National Commission Regarding the 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID–19 Pandemic, and for other purposes. 2020/4/3 H.R. 6455 Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS-2) Referred to H. Energy & Commerce Coronavirus, pandemic, epidemic Establishes in the legislative branch the National Commission Regarding the Novel Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic; describes its purposes; outlines its composition, qualifications, and pay of members; describes powers of the Commission; allows appointment and other ways of staffing the Commission; states the Commission shall publish a public report not later than 18 months after its initial meeting; authorizes $4 million for the Commission.

Department of State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs Permanent General Provisions Act of 2019 To make permanent certain Department of State, foreign operations, and related programs general provisions. 2019/6/12 S. 1819 Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) Read twice and referred to SFRC SFOPS provisions Makes permanent certain general provisions pertaining to SFOPS.

Ebola Eradication Act of 2019 To authorize activities to combat the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and for other purposes. 2019/6/4 H.R. 3085 Rep. Karen Bass (D-CA-37) Referred to HFAC Ebola, Democratic Republic of Congo, other countries to extent necessary Requires the USAID Administrator to immediately provide assistance, including multi-sectoral, non-humanitarian, and non-trade related foreign assistance, to the Democratic Republic of Congo and other vulnerable countries to effectively combat the Ebola outbreak that began in August 2018, notwithstanding existing law in the Trafficking Victims Protection Act of 2000; requires, within 30 day of enactment, a report on actions the Administrator has taken to end the Ebola outbreak and proposing any additional legal authorities required to improve the response.

Ebola Eradication Act of 2019 To authorize activities to combat the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and for other purposes. 2019/5/7 S. 1340 Sen. Robert Menendez (D-NJ) Passed Senate, received in House, referred to HFAC Ebola, Democratic Republic of Congo, other countries to extent necessary Requires the USAID Administrator to immediately provide assistance, including multi-sectoral, non-humanitarian, and non-trade related foreign assistance, to the Democratic Republic of Congo and other vulnerable countries to effectively combat the Ebola outbreak that began in August 2018, notwithstanding existing law in the Trafficking Victims Protection Act of 2000; requires, within 30 day of enactment, a report on actions the Administrator has taken to end the Ebola outbreak and proposing any additional legal authorities required to improve the response.

Emergency Response Coordinator Act of 2020 To direct the Secretary of Health and Human Services to designate an official within the Department of Health and Human Services to coordinate the efforts of Federal departments and agencies with respect to COVID–19. 2020/2/27 H.R. 5997 Rep. Eliot Engel (D-NY-16) Referred to H. Energy & Commerce Coronavirus Requires the HHS Secretary to designate an official within HHS to coordinate the efforts of federal departments and agencies with respect to COVID-19.

End Neglected Tropical Diseases Act

(End NTDs Act) To facilitate effective research on and treatment of neglected tropical diseases, including Ebola, through coordinated domestic and international efforts. 2019/1/28 H.R. 826 Rep. Chris Smith (R-NJ-4) Referred to H. Energy & Commerce, HFAC, and H. Financial Services Neglected tropical diseases (NTDs) Includes statement of U.S. policy regarding implementation and research and development (R&D) activities related to NTDs, expresses Sense of Congress regarding USAID NTD program activities, directs the USAID Administrator with regard to the program’s priorities, expresses Sense of Congress that the U.S. Global AIDS Coordinator should fully consider NTDs’ impact on HIV efforts, states the Secretary of State should encourage the Global Fund to consider the same, and states the Secretary of State should encourage G20 countries to increase their roles in NTD efforts. Also addresses use of U.S. influence on actions of multilateral institutions with regard to NTDs, includes continued promotion of efforts through interagency and international fora, requires report on NTDs in U.S., authorizes support for centers of excellence for NTDs, establishes panel on worm infection solutions and requires report on findings and recommended strategies.

End Neglected Tropical Diseases Act

(End NTDs Act) To facilitate effective research on and treatment of neglected tropical diseases through coordinated international efforts. 2019/6/25 H.R. 3460 Rep. Chris Smith (R-NJ-4) Passed House, received in Senate, read twice and referred to SFRC See H.R. 1865 below. Neglected tropical diseases (NTDs) Includes statement of U.S. policy regarding implementation and research and development (R&D) activities related to NTDs, expresses Sense of Congress regarding USAID NTD program activities, directs the USAID Administrator with regard to the program’s priorities, expresses Sense of Congress that the U.S. Global AIDS Coordinator should fully consider NTDs’ impact on HIV efforts, states the Secretary of State should encourage the Global Fund to consider the same, and states the Secretary of State should encourage G20 countries to increase their roles in NTD efforts. Also addresses use of U.S. influence on actions of certain multilateral institutions with regard to NTDs.

End Neglected Tropical Diseases Act

(End NTDs Act) To facilitate effective research on and treatment of neglected tropical diseases through coordinated domestic and international efforts. 2019/9/17 S. 2481 Rep. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) Read twice and referred to S. HELP Neglected tropical diseases (NTDs) Includes statement of U.S. policy regarding implementation and research and development (R&D) activities related to NTDs, expresses Sense of Congress regarding USAID NTD program activities, directs the USAID Administrator with regard to the program’s priorities, expresses Sense of Congress that the U.S. Global AIDS Coordinator should fully consider NTDs’ impact on HIV efforts, states the Secretary of State should encourage the Global Fund to consider the same, and states the Secretary of State should encourage G20 countries to increase their roles in NTD efforts. Also addresses use of U.S. influence on actions of multilateral institutions with regard to NTDs, includes continued promotion of efforts through interagency and international fora, requires report on NTDs in U.S., authorizes support for centers of excellence for NTDs, establishes panel on worm infection solutions and requires report on findings and recommended strategies.

End Tuberculosis Now Act To prevent, treat, and cure tuberculosis globally. 2019/8/1 S. 2438 Sen. Robert Menendez (D-NJ) Read twice and referred to SFRC Tuberculosis (TB) States it is a major objective of the foreign assistance program of the U.S. to help end the global TB epidemic; states it is U.S. policy to: support the objectives of the WHO End TB Strategy, support the Stop TB Partnership’s Global Plan to End TB 2016-2020, and ensure U.S. funding supports certain activities; authorizes the President to furnish assistance for the prevention, treatment, control, and elimination of TB; requires the establishment of new goals for U.S. efforts for the five-year period following enactment; requires the USG TB Strategy and National Action Plan for Combatting Multidrug-Resistant TB to be updated; addresses coordination with various partners; establishes priorities in furnishing U.S. assistance; requires annual reports to Congress on U.S. global TB efforts and TB research and development.

Financial Protections and Assistance for America’s Consumers, States, Businesses, and Vulnerable Populations Act To provide financial protections and assistance for America’s consumers, States, businesses, and vulnerable populations during the COVID-19 emergency and to recover from the emergency. 2020/3/23 H.R. 6321 Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA-43) Referred to H. Financial Services, H. Ways and Means, H. Education & Labor, H. Small Business, H. Judiciary, H. Agriculture Appropriations, Coronavirus Among other things, authorizes U.S. participation in, and contributions to, international financial institutions.

Further Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2020 Other Short Titles for global health-related portions of a bill: -Department of State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs Appropriations Act, 2020 -Departments of Labor, Health and Human Services, and Education, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act, 2020 -End Neglected Tropical Diseases Act (see H.R. 3460 above) -Preventing Child Marriage in Displaced Populations Act (see H.R. 2140 above) 2019/3/25 H.R. 1865 Rep. Bill Pascrell, Jr. (D-NJ-9) Became law (P.L. 116-94) Explanatory statement in congressional record Appropriations See KFF summary.

Global Brain Health Act of 2019 To galvanize United States Government programs in support of brain health for global victims of autism, hydrocephalus and Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia, and for other purposes. 2019/4/3 H.R. 2077 Rep. Chris Smith (R-NJ-4) Referred to HFAC and H. Energy & Commerce Brain health Requires establishment of and describes a grant program known as the Global Autism Assistance Program; authorizes efforts to address hydrocephalus through treatment and training of surgeons; directs the Secretary of HHS to negotiate with WHO to develop a global plan to address Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia globally and to seek international partnerships in this area; requires Secretary of HHS to seek to establish a Global Fund to address Alzheimer’s and dementia; requires the President to appoint a Coordinator for U.S. efforts with regard to the Global Plan and new Global Fund; directs the Secretary of HHS, USAID Administrator, and others to investigate foreign aid implications of Alzheimer’s and dementia and to inform Congress as to the need for possible changes to global health aid.

Global Child Thrive Act of 2019 To develop and implement policies to advance early childhood development, to provide assistance for orphans and other vulnerable children in developing countries, and for other purposes. 2019/10/29 S. 2715 Sen. Roy Blunt (R-MO) Read twice and referred to SFRC Orphans and vulnerable children (OVC), early childhood development (ECD) Expresses Sense of Congress about focusing new efforts and attention on saving children’s lives and supporting the healthy development of their brains; authorizing to be appropriated such sums as necessary to carry out certain OVC assistance activities from FY 2020 through FY 2025; includes statement of U.S. policy ECD in all child-focused international assistance programs; requires the Administrator of USAID to direct relevant agencies and officials to incorporate ECD into current programming for following five years and promote ECD in partner countries; requires the Special Advisor for Children in Adversity to include description of progress on ECD programming in annual OVC report and to convene an interagency task force to coordinate ECD initiatives; and broadens the coordinating authority of the Special Advisor from USAID to include relevant Executive branch agencies and officials.

Global Health Act To establish a United States Global Health Commission and a United States Global Health Attaché Program, and for other purposes. 2019/10/23 H.R. 4847 Rep. Brad Sherman (D-CA-30) Referred to HFAC, H. Intelligence (Permanent Select), and H. Armed Service Coordination, health diplomacy Expresses Sense of Congress that each global health implementing agency should establish a program to develop health advisors who can serve as U.S. global health attaches and regarding country or regional working groups and overall coordination of U.S. global health activities; establishes a U.S. Global Health Commission at the National Security Council (NSC); requires Commission to submit an initial organizing report one year after enactment and a biennial report on its activities beginning the following year; establishes as Chair a senior staff member of the NSC who will also serve as Senior U.S. Global Health Advisor at Level II of the Executive Schedule; requires the Commission to formulate a “Unified Global Health Strategy” within 18 months of enactment and to update it at least every five years; requires President to establish an Interagency Global Health Committee to implement the strategy (via a five-year plan of actions and milestones developed within 270 days and subsequent required reporting), improve coordination, and oversee the U.S. Global Health Attache Program (also established by the Act, managed by the Secretary of Health and Human Services); requires President to appoint Chair of Committee, with advice and consent of the Senate – Chair shall be Ambassador-at-Large for Global Health; requires country or regional health development implementation plans; requires health development partners working group to be established in each country/region with a global health attache; and authorizes such sums as necessary for these efforts.

Global Health Coordination and Development Act To establish a United States Global Health Commission and a United States Global Health Attaché Program, and for other purposes. 2019/10/24 S. 2698 Sen. Edward Markey (D-MA) Read twice and referred to SFRC Coordination, health diplomacy Expresses Sense of Congress that each global health implementing agency should establish a program to develop health advisors who can serve as U.S. global health attaches and regarding country or regional working groups and overall coordination of U.S. global health activities; establishes a U.S. Global Health Commission at the National Security Council (NSC); requires Commission to submit an initial organizing report one year after enactment and a biennial report on its activities beginning the following year; establishes as Chair a senior staff member of the NSC who will also serve as Senior U.S. Global Health Advisor at Level II of the Executive Schedule; requires the Commission to formulate a “Unified Global Health Strategy” within 18 months of enactment and to update it at least every five years; requires President to establish an Interagency Global Health Committee to implement the strategy (via a five-year plan of actions and milestones developed within 270 days and subsequent required reporting), improve coordination, and oversee the U.S. Global Health Attache Program (also established by the Act, managed by the Secretary of Health and Human Services); requires President to appoint Chair of Committee, with advice and consent of the Senate – Chair shall be Ambassador-at-Large for Global Health; requires country or regional health development implementation plans; requires health development partners working group to be established in each country/region with a global health attache; and authorizes such sums as necessary for these efforts.

Global Health, Empowerment and Rights Act

(Global HER Act) To prohibit the application of certain restrictive eligibility requirements to foreign nongovernmental organizations with respect to the provision of assistance under part I of the Foreign Assistance Act of 1961. 2019/2/7 H.R. 1055 Rep. Nita Lowey (D-NY-17) Referred to HFAC Abortion, Mexico City policy Legislatively repeals the expanded Mexico City policy: states that notwithstanding any provision of law, regulation, or policy, foreign non-governmental organizations (NGOs) shall not be ineligible for certain foreign aid under the Foreign Assistance Act solely on the basis of health or medical services provided with non-U.S. funds (insofar as legal in country where provided and under U.S. law) and shall not be subject to requirements relating to their use of non-U.S. funds for advocacy and lobbying activities.*

Global Health, Empowerment and Rights Act

(Global HER Act) To prohibit the application of certain restrictive eligibility requirements to foreign nongovernmental organizations with respect to the provision of assistance under part I of the Foreign Assistance Act of 1961. 2019/2/7 S. 368 Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) Read twice and referred to SFRC Abortion, Mexico City policy Legislatively repeals the expanded Mexico City policy: states that notwithstanding any provision of law, regulation, or policy, foreign non-governmental organizations (NGOs) shall not be ineligible for certain foreign aid under the Foreign Assistance Act solely on the basis of health or medical services provided with non-U.S. funds (insofar as legal in country where provided and under U.S. law) and shall not be subject to requirements relating to their use of non-U.S. funds for advocacy and lobbying activities.*

Global Health Security Act of 2019 To authorize a comprehensive, strategic approach for United States foreign assistance to developing countries to strengthen global health security, and for other purposes. 2019/4/9 H.R. 2166 Rep. Gerald Connolly (D-VA-11) Ordered to be Reported by Voice Vote Global health security, global health emergencies Establishes a Global Health Security Agenda Interagency Review Council, designates chair and members, responsibilities, and frequency of meetings; designates a Special Advisor for Global Health Security responsible for coordination of the interagency process for responding to global health security emergencies; requires a U.S. global health security strategy, its implementation (including agency-specific plans), and an annual report on status of implementation.

Global Health Security Act of 2020 To improve global health security, and for other purposes. 2020/2/13 S. 3302 Sen. Angus King., Jr. (I-ME) Read twice and referred to SFRC Global health security, global health emergencies Expresses Sense of Congress about importance of global health security, what an effective global health security strategy should include; outlines U.S. policy; establishes a Special Advisor for Global Health Security in the Executive Office of the President and outlines duties, including developing and implementing (including agency-specific implementation plans); states CDC should advise the Advisor on monitoring, surveillance, and evaluation activities; establishes Global Health Security Interagency Review, designates Chair (the Advisor) and members, responsibilities, and frequency of meetings; requires certain agency heads to make implementation of the Global Health Security Agenda a high priority; requires report on status of implementation of strategy; states Secretary of State shall lead interagency response to declared global health emergency outside U.S. and requires Secretary to coordinate U.S. response with relevant international organizations; states President may designate another federal official to coordinate domestic activities related to a global health emergency; authorizes for each year FY21-FY25 $190 million for CDC and $110 million for USAID for global health security activities.

Global Hope Act of 2019 To authorize the Secretary of State to pursue public-private partnerships, innovative financing mechanisms, research partnerships, and coordination with international and multilateral organizations to address childhood cancer globally, and for other purposes. 2019/12/6 H.R. 5338 Rep. Michael McCaul (R-TX-10) Passed House, received in Senate, read twice and referred to SFRC Childhood cancer Expresses Sense of Congress that the U.S. should work to support the goals of the World Health Organization Initiative for Childhood Cancer, helping increase survival rates for children with cancer; includes statement of U.S. policy regarding childhood cancer globally; authorizes the Secretary of State to pursue public-private partnerships, other research partnerships, and innovative financing mechanisms to address childhood cancer globally and to coordinate with U.N. agencies and other multilateral organizations in this area; requires, one year after enactment, a report on opportunities for U.S. engagement on and U.S. efforts to support efforts to increase the worldwide survival rate of children with cancer; and states no additional funds are authorized or these activities.

Global Pandemic Planning Act To require the President, after the World Health Organization declares a global pandemic, to report to the Congress on the status of Federal planning to respond to the pandemic. 04/10/2020 H.R. 6480 Rep. David Cicilline (D-RI-1) Referred to H. Energy & Commerce and H. Financial Services Pandemic, World Health Organization (WHO) Requires the President to submit to Congress a report on the status of federal planning to respond to a global pandemic not later than 14 days after the date on which WHO declares any global pandemic.

Greater Leadership Overseas for the Benefit of Equality Act of 2019

(GLOBE Act of 2019) To protect human rights and enhance opportunities for LGBTI people around the world, and for other purposes. 2019/12/10 S. 3004 Sen. Edward Markey (D-MA) Read twice and referred to SFRC LGBTI health, HIV Requires equal access of all elements of the population to programs funded by U.S. assistance, including global health programs. Also requires PEPFAR to: be implemented in a way that equitably serves LGBTI people, submit a report to Congress describing international prosecutions for sex work or consensual sexual activity based on commodities provided by PEPFAR or other U.S. support, and submit a report to Congress on HIV/AIDS-related index testing; and expresses Sense of Congress regarding the U.S. engaging international organizations in efforts to eliminate LGBTI discrimination.

Greater Leadership Overseas for the Benefit of Equality Act of 2019

(GLOBE Act of 2019) To protect human rights and enhance opportunities for LGBTI people around the world, and for other purposes. 2019/7/22 H.R. 3874 Rep. Dina Titus (D-NV-1) Referred to HFAC, H. Judiciary LGBTI health, HIV, Mexico City policy Requires equal access of all elements of the population to programs funded by U.S. assistance, including global health programs. Also requires PEPFAR to: be implemented in a way that equitably serves LGBTI people, submit a report to Congress describing international prosecutions for sex work or consensual sexual activity based on commodities provided by PEPFAR or other U.S. support, and submit a report to Congress on HIV/AIDS-related index testing; expresses Sense of Congress regarding the U.S. engaging international organizations in efforts to eliminate LGBTI discrimination; and repeals the Mexico City policy by removing certain limitations on eligibility for foreign assistance.

International Human Rights Defense Act of 2019 To establish in the Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor of the Department of State a Special Envoy for the Human Rights of LGBTI Peoples, and for other purposes. 2019/3/25 H.R. 1857 Rep. Alan Lowethal (D-CA-47) Referred to HFAC LGBTI health, HIV Includes statement of U.S. policy regarding LGBTI issues globally, including employing a multisectoral approach to preventing and responding to criminalization, discrimination, and violence against LGBTI people internationally, including activities in the health sector; authorizes the provision of U.S. assistance to prevent and respond to these issues internationally, including enhancement of health sector capacity related to violence against LGBTI people and communities and to combat HIV.

International Human Rights Defense Act of 2019 To establish in the Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor of the Department of State a Special Envoy for the Human Rights of LGBTI Peoples, and for other purposes. 2019/3/25 S. 861 Sen. Edward Markey (D-MA) Read twice and referred to SFRC LGBTI health, HIV Includes statement of U.S. policy regarding LGBTI issues globally, including employing a multisectoral approach to preventing and responding to criminalization, discrimination, and violence against LGBTI people internationally, including activities in the health sector; authorizes the provision of U.S. assistance to prevent and respond to these issues internationally, including enhancement of health sector capacity related to violence against LGBTI people and communities and to combat HIV.

International Violence Against Women Act of 2019 To prevent international violence against women, and for other purposes. 2019/12/12 S. 3037 Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) Read twice and referred to SFRC International violence against women and girls (VAWG), gender-based violence (GBV), humanitarian assistance Includes statement of U.S. policy regarding VAWG around the world; requires a U.S. global strategy to prevent and respond to VAWG within 180 days of enactment, and every 4 years thereafter; requires an annual briefing on international GBV as well as an assessment of resources needed.

International Violence Against Women Act of 2019 To prevent international violence against women, and for other purposes. 2019/11/26 H.R. 5267 Rep. Janice Schakowsky (D-IL-9) Referred to HFAC International violence against women and girls (VAWG), gender-based violence (GBV), humanitarian assistance Includes statement of U.S. policy regarding VAWG around the world; requires a U.S. global strategy to prevent and respond to VAWG within 180 days of enactment, and every 4 years thereafter; requires an implementation plan for the strategy, including budget resources requested and identification of countries to assist; states program activities supported in identified countries; requires a plan for monitoring and evaluation of these efforts; requires an annual briefing on international VAWG as well as an assessment of resources needed; addresses violence against women and girls in humanitarian relief, peacekeeping, conflict, and post-conflict settings in the activities of the Department of State and USAID; and requires the Secretary of State to identify critical or widespread incidents of VAWG during armed conflict and to determine emergency response measures within 45 days.

Li Wenliang Global Public Health Accountability Act of 2020 To authorize the imposition of sanctions with respect to the deliberate concealment or distortion of information about public health emergencies of international concern, and for other purposes. 2020/3/31 H.R. 6421 Rep. John R. Curtis (R-UT-3) Referred to HFAC, H. Judiciary Coronavirus, pandemic, epidemic, PHEIC Authorizes the imposition of sanctions by the President against any foreign person the President determines, based on credible evidence, is a government official, or a senior associate of such an official, that is responsible for, or complicit in, ordering, controlling, or otherwise directing, or financially benefits from, acts intended to deliberately conceal or distort information about a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC), including coronavirus disease 2019 (commonly known as “COVID-19”); or has materially assisted, sponsored, or provided financial, material, or technological support for, or goods or services in support of, such an act, describes sanctions allowed, exceptions to sanctions, reports required, and termination of sanctions.

National Commission on the COVID-19 Pandemic in the United States Act To establish the Commission on the COVID–19 Pandemic in the United States. 2020/4/17 H.R. 6548 Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA-28) Referred to H. Energy & Commerce Coronavirus, pandemic Establishes in the legislative branch the National Commission on the COVID-19 Pandemic in the United States; describes its purposes; outlines its composition, qualifications, and pay of members; describes functions and powers of the Commission; allows appointment and other ways of staffing the Commission; states the Commission may submit interim reports of its findings in addition to a final report not later than Oct. 15, 2021, unless most Commission members vote for a 90-day extension; authorizes such sums as necessary for the Commission, half from the contingent fund of the Senate and half from applicable account of the House of Representatives.

No Place for Propaganda Act of 2020 To provide additional criteria to deny admission to the United States for certain persons affiliated with the United Nations, and for other purposes. 2020/4/17 H.R. 6520 Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX-2) Referred to H. Judiciary Global health security Directs the President to deny a visa to a U.N. representative or participant in U.N. activities who based on credible evidence, has, in the capacity of such person as an official, agent, or instrumentality of the government of a country, deliberately concealed or distorted information on a serious, unusual, or unexpected public health risk to other countries that relates to the international spread of disease or carries implications for public health in a manner that potentially requires a coordinated international response or immediate international action.

Office of International Disability Rights Act To establish the Office of International Disability Rights, and for other purposes. 2019/6/20 H.R. 3373 Rep. Dina Titus (D-NV-1) Passed HFAC, Ordered to be Reported by Unanimous Consent International disability rights, global health Expresses Sense of Congress that disability inclusion should be mainstreamed through all foreign assistance and programming; requires the development and adoption of a formal policy for disability inclusion in the Department of State, for the policy to include the department’s approach to this in U.S. foreign assistance programming, and for civil society to be consulted about the policy; and requires an annual report and briefing on steps taken to implement Act.

Pandemic and All-Hazards Preparedness and Advancing Innovation Act of 2019

(PAHPA Reauthorization) To reauthorize certain programs under the Public Health Service Act and the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act with respect to public health security and all-hazards preparedness and response, to clarify the regulatory framework with respect to certain nonprescription drugs that are marketed without an approved drug application, and for other purposes. 2019/1/8 H.R. 269 Rep. Anna Eshoo (D-CA-18) Passed House, received in Senate, read twice and placed on Senate Legislative Calendar under General Orders Global health security, preparedness and response Amends existing law to direct that the National Health Security Strategy address global health security, including assessing current or potential threats from abroad to inform domestic preparedness and response capabilities.

Pandemic and All-Hazards Preparedness and Advancing Innovation Act of 2019 (PAHPA Reauthorization) To reauthorize certain programs under the Public Health Service Act and the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act with respect to public health security and all-hazards preparedness and response, and for other purposes. 2019/5/8 S. 1379 Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC) Became law (P.L. 116-22) Global health security; antibiotic-resistant bacteria; research & development (R&D) Amends existing law to include an assessment of current or potential health security threats from abroad in the National Health Security Strategy in order to inform domestic preparedness and response capabilities; to establish a Presidential Advisory Council on Combating Antibiotic-Resistant Bacteria, the duties of which include coordination with international efforts in order to inform and advance U.S. capabilities; to require a report from the Secretary of HHS describing efforts and activities to coordinate with other countries and international partners during recent public health emergencies with respect to the research and advanced research on, and development of, qualified pandemic or epidemic products.

Pandemic Rapid Response Act To establish the National Commission on the COVID–19 Pandemic. 2020/4/3 H.R. 6440 Rep. Rodney Davis (R-IL-13) Referred to H. Energy & Commerce Coronavirus, pandemic, epidemic Establishes in the legislative branch the National Commission on the COVID-19 Pandemic; outlines its composition, qualifications, and pay of members; describes duties and powers of the Commission; authorizes appointment and other ways of staffing the Commission; states the Commission may submit interim reports of its findings in addition to a final report not later than 18 months after the date of enactment of this Act; authorizes such sums as necessary for the Commission, half from the contingent fund of the Senate and half from applicable accounts in the House of Representatives.

Preventing Child Marriage in Displaced Populations Act To prevent child marriage in refugee settlements administered by the United Nations, and for other purposes. 2019/4/8 H.R. 2140 Rep. Ann Wagner (R-MO-2) Passed House, received in Senate, read twice and referred to SFRC See H.R. 1865 below. Child marriage, violence against girls Addresses use of U.S. influence on actions of multilateral institutions with regard to child marriage, including development of comprehensive strategy to address child marriage in refugee settlements administered by the U.N. and advocating for U.N. research on child marriage to include the relationship between child marriage and violence against girls.

Prioritizing Pandemic Prevention Act To transfer all border wall funding to the Department of Health and Human Services and USAID to combat coronavirus. 2020/3/17 S. 3510 Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) Read twice and referred to Senate HSGAC Coronavirus, pandemic, epidemic Directs any unobligated federal funds appropriated or otherwise made available to plan, develop, or construct a physical barrier along the international border between the U.S. and Mexico to be immediately transferred to HHS and USAID for the express purpose of combating coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Protecting Life in Global Health Assistance Act of 2019 To amend the Foreign Assistance Act of 1961 to prohibit assistance to nonprofits, foreign nongovernmental organizations, and quasi-autonomous nongovernmental organizations that promote or perform abortions. 2019/1/17 H.R. 661 Rep. Virginia Foxx (R-NC-5) Referred to HFAC Abortion, Mexico City policy Codifies the expanded Mexico City policy (see KFF explainer) and expands it to apply more broadly to foreign aid under the Foreign Assistance Act.

Protecting Life in Global Health Assistance Act of 2019 To amend the Foreign Assistance Act of 1961 to prohibit assistance to nonprofits, foreign nongovernmental organizations, and quasi-autonomous nongovernmental organizations that promote or perform abortions. 2019/1/17 S. 190 Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) Read twice and referred to SFRC Abortion, Mexico City policy Codifies the expanded Mexico City policy (see KFF explainer) and expands it to apply more broadly to foreign aid under the Foreign Assistance Act.

Protecting Life in Foreign Assistance Act To restrict the availability of Federal funds to organizations associated with the abortion industry. 2020/2/10 H.R. 5831 Rep. Virginia Foxx (R-NC-5) Referred to HFAC Abortion, Mexico City policy Codifies the expanded Mexico City policy (see KFF explainer) and expands it to apply more broadly to federal funding made available for purposes outside of the U.S. to 1) any foreign nonprofit organization, foreign nongovernmental organization, foreign multilateral organization, or foreign quasi-autonomous nongovernmental organization that carries out certain activities, and 2) any domestic nonprofit organization or domestic nongovernmental organization that carries out certain activities.

Protecting Life in Foreign Assistance Act To restrict the availability of Federal funds to organizations associated with the abortion industry. 2020/2/10 S. 3259

Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) Read twice and referred to SFRC Abortion, Mexico City policy Codifies the expanded Mexico City policy (see KFF explainer) and expands it to apply more broadly to federal funding made available for purposes outside of the U.S. to 1) any foreign nonprofit organization, foreign nongovernmental organization, foreign multilateral organization, or foreign quasi-autonomous nongovernmental organization that carries out certain activities, and 2) any domestic nonprofit organization or domestic nongovernmental organization that carries out certain activities.

Reach Every Mother and Child Act of 2019 To implement policies to end preventable maternal, newborn,and child deaths globally. 2019/6/10 S. 1766 Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) Read twice and referred to SFRC Maternal and child health (MCH) Includes statement of U.S. policy to establish and implement a strategic approach to combatting maternal, newborn, and child mortality globally; requires the establishment and implementation of a five-year U.S. whole-of-government strategy to contribute toward the global goal of ending preventable child and maternal deaths by 2030; requires the President to appoint a Child and Maternal Survival Coordinator and describes their duties; requires an annual report on progress; authorizes to be appropriated to the Secretary of State and the USAID Administrator for each of FY20 and FY21, $545 million for bilateral maternal and child health, $290 million for Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, and $145 million for nutrition, and that these funds shall remain available for obligation for 5 years.

Reproductive Rights are Human Rights Act of 2019 To amend the Foreign Assistance Act of 1961 to include in the Annual Country Reports on Human Rights Practices a section on reproductive rights, and for other purposes. 2019/3/7 H.R. 1581 Rep. Katherine Clark (D-MA-5) Referred to HFAC State Dept. annual human rights report, family planning/

reproductive health (FP/RH), maternal mortality, abortion, violence against women Amends existing law to require annual reporting by the Department of State on human rights to include: the status of reproductive rights in each country; discussion of maternal deaths (including due to unsafe abortions), violence against women, and access to family planning; requires that civil society and multilateral organizations’ representatives in the U.S. and countries included in such reporting be consulted with during the preparation of annual reporting.

Reproductive Rights are Human Rights Act of 2019 To amend the Foreign Assistance Act of 1961 to include in the Annual Country Reports on Human Rights Practices a section on reproductive rights, and for other purposes. 2019/3/7 S. 707 Sen. Robert Menendez (D-NJ) Read twice and referred to SFRC State Dept. annual human rights report, family planning/

reproductive health (FP/RH), maternal mortality, abortion, violence against women Amends existing law to require annual reporting by the Department of State on human rights to include: the status of reproductive rights in each country; discussion of maternal deaths (including due to unsafe abortions), violence against women, and access to family planning; requires that civil society and multilateral organizations’ representatives in the U.S. and countries included in such reporting be consulted with during the preparation of annual reporting.

Robust International Response to Pandemic Act To ensure international financial institution support for a robust international response to the global COVID-19 pandemic. 2020/4/21 H.R. 6581 Rep. Jesus “Chuy” Garcia (D-IL-4) Referred to H. Financial Services Coronavirus Directs the Secretary of the Treasury to instruct U.S. Executive Directors at international financial institutions to ensure international financial institution support for a robust international response to the global COVID-19 pandemic, including to oppose the approval or endorsement of any loan, grant, document, or strategy that would lead to a decrease in health care spending or in any other spending that would impede the ability of any country to prevent or contain the spread of, or treat persons who are or may be infected with, the COVID-19 virus.

Safe from the Start Act of 2019 To improve United States consideration of, and strategic support for, programs to prevent and respond to gender-based violence from the onset of humanitarian emergencies and build the capacity of humanitarian assistance to address the immediate and long-term challenges resulting from such violence, and for other purposes. 2019/7/30 H.R. 4092 Rep. Grace Meng (D-NY-6) Referred to HFAC Gender-based violence (GBV), humanitarian assistance Includes statement of U.S. policy to take effective action to respond to GBV in humanitarian emergencies and to employ a multisectoral approach, including through activities in the health and nutrition sectors; requires the Secretary of State to direct and oversee, in consultation with certain others, all U.S. foreign assistance that addresses humanitarian crises in a manner that implements a “Safe from the Start” programming focus on certain objectives and to improve protection mechanisms for GBV survivors; authorizes assistance to non-U.S.-based organizations and international NGOs; authorizes such sums as may be necessary but not less than the amount expended in FY18 to carry out the Safe from the Start program at the Department of State; requires an annual report to Congress and the submission of a budget report.

Securing America From Epidemics Act To authorize United States participation in the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, and for other purposes. 2020/03/23 H.R. 6334 Rep. Ami Bera (D-CA-7) Referred to HFAC Research & development (R&D), global health security, pandemic, epidemic Authorizes U.S. participation in the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovation (CEPI), CEPI to be considered a public international organization, reports to Congress required to be submitted by the President not later than 180 days after enactment of the Act and to outline planned U.S. contributions to CEPI, among other things.

Strengthening America’s Security in the Middle East Act of 2019 To make improvements to certain defense and security assistance provisions and to authorize the appropriation of funds to Israel, to reauthorize the United States-Jordan Defense Cooperation Act of 2015, and to halt the wholesale slaughter of the Syrian people, and for other purposes. 2019/1/3 S. 1 Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) Passed Senate, received in House, held at the desk in House Global health coordination, Israel Includes a statement of U.S. policy to partner with Israel to advance common goals in global health and WASH sectors, among others, and authorizes Secretary of State (through USAID Administrator) to enter into MOU on enhancing coordination around these.

Strengthening America’s Security in the Middle East Act of 2019 To make improvements to certain defense and security assistance provisions and to authorize the appropriation of funds to Israel, to reauthorize the United States-Jordan Defense Cooperation Act of 2015, and to halt the wholesale slaughter of the Syrian people, and for other purposes. 2019/1/8 H.R. 336 Rep. Michael McCaul (R-TX-10) Referred to the HFAC; H. Judiciary; H. Financial Services; H. Science, Space & Technology; and H. Armed Services Global health coordination, Israel Includes statement of U.S. policy to partner with Israel to advance common goals in global health and WASH sectors, among others, and authorizes Secretary of State (through USAID Administrator) to enter into MOU on enhancing coordination around these.

Support UNFPA Funding Act To authorize contributions to the United Nations Population Fund, and for other purposes. 2019/10/17 H.R. 4722 Rep. Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA-6) Referred to HFAC UNFPA, family planning/

reproductive health (FP/RH) Includes statement of U.S. policy regarding financial support for UNFPA as a crucial part of U.S. global health commitment; authorizes appropriations for five years for an annual contribution to UNFPA to support core functions and programs.

Taiwan Assurance Act of 2019 To foster security in Taiwan, and for other purposes. 2019/4/1 H.R. 2002 Rep. Michael McCaul (R-TX-10) Passed House, received in Senate, read twice and referred to SFRC World Health Organization (WHO), Taiwan Expresses Sense of Congress that China’s attempts to dictate the terms of Taiwan’s participation in international organizations has often resulted in Taiwan’s exclusion, which is detrimental to global health, among other things, and negatively impacts the safety and security of citizens globally; states U.S. policy is to advocate for Taiwan’s meaningful participation in the United Nations, the World Health Assembly, and other international bodies, as appropriate; requires a review of the Department of State’s guidance on diplomatic practice with Taiwan and a report on its results.

Taiwan Assurance Act of 2019 To foster security in Taiwan, and for other purposes. 2019/3/26 S. 878 Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) Read twice and referred to SFRC World Health Organization (WHO), Taiwan Expresses Sense of Congress that China’s attempts to exclude Taiwan from international organizations are detrimental to global health, among other things, and are a national security concern of the U.S.; states U.S. policy is to advocate for Taiwan’s meaningful participation in the United Nations, the World Health Assembly, and other international bodies, as appropriate; requires a review of the Department of State’s guidance on diplomatic practice with Taiwan and a report on its results.

Take Responsibility for Workers and Families Act Making emergency supplemental appropriations for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2020, and for other purposes. 2020/3/23 H.R. 6379 Rep. Nita Lowey (D-NY-17) Referred to H. Appropriations, H. Budget, H. Ways and Means Appropriations, Coronavirus Provides for additional funding for federal coronavirus response efforts globally and domestically, among other things.

To direct the Secretary of State to develop a strategy to regain observer status for Taiwan in the World Health Organization, and for other purposes. 2019/1/3 H.R. 237 Rep. Ted Yoho (R-FL-3) Referred to HFAC World Health Organization (WHO), Taiwan Directs the Department of State to include additional information in its annual reports concerning Taiwan’s participation at the WHO’s World Health Assembly (WHA) as an observer.

To direct the Secretary of State to develop a strategy to regain observer status for Taiwan in the World Health Organization, and for other purposes. 2019/1/8 H.R. 353 Rep. Ted Yoho (R-FL-3) Passed House, received in Senate, read twice and referred to SFRC World Health Organization (WHO), Taiwan Directs the Department of State to include additional information in its annual reports concerning Taiwan’s participation at the WHO’s World Health Assembly (WHA) as an observer.

To direct the Secretary of State to develop a strategy to regain observer status for Taiwan in the World Health Organization, and for other purposes. 2019/1/29 S. 249 Sen. James Inhofe (R-OK) Placed on Senate Legislative Calendar under General Orders World Health Organization (WHO), Taiwan Directs the Department of State to include additional information in its annual reports concerning Taiwan’s participation at the WHO’s World Health Assembly (WHA) as an observer.

United States-Israel Cooperation Enhancement and Regional Security Act To make improvements to certain defense and security assistance provisions and to authorize assistance for Israel, and for other purposes. 2019/3/21 H.R. 1837 Rep. Theodore Deutch (D-FL-22) Passed House, received in Senate, read twice and referred to SFRC Global health coordination, Israel Authorizes Secretary of State (through USAID Administrator) to enter into MOU with Israel to advance common goals on global health and water sanitation, among others.

United States-Israel International Development Cooperation Act of 2019 To authorize appropriations for certain cooperative projects among the United States, Israel, and developing countries, and for other purposes. 2019/3/18 H.R. 1820 Rep. Lois Frankel (D-FL-21) Referred to HFAC Global health coordination, Israel States is U.S. policy to partner with Israel to advance common goals in global health and WASH sectors, among others, and authorizes Secretary of State (through USAID Administrator) to enter into MOU on enhancing coordination around these.

United States-Israel Security Assistance Authorization Act of 2020 To amend the Foreign Assistance Act of 1961 and the United States-Israel Strategic Partnership Act of 2014 to make improvements to certain defense and security assistance provisions and to authorize the appropriations of funds to Israel, and for other purposes. 2020/1/9 S. 3176 Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) Read twice and referred to SFRC Global health coordination, Israel Expresses Sense of Congress that USAID should cooperate with Israel to advance common goals in global health and WASH sectors, among others, and authorizes Secretary of State (through USAID Administrator) to enter into MOU to advance common goals in these and other areas.

Women and Climate Change Act of 2019 To address the disparate impact of climate change on women and support the efforts of women globally to address climate change, and for other purposes. 2019/3/26 S. 868 Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI) Read twice and referred to SFRC Climate change, global health, reproductive health Addresses climate change and its effects on women and girls: Establishes the Federal Interagency Working Group on Women and Climate Change within the Department of State and outlines its functions, such as identifying best practices for collecting data on the disparate impact of climate change on women – including in access to comprehensive health care, including reproductive health and rights; requires the Department of State’s Office of Global Women’s Issues (GWI) to submit a strategy (and shortly thereafter an implementation plan and budget) to prevent and respond to the effects of climate change on women, including effective action to promote public health; requires the Ambassador-at-Large of GWI to appoint a Senior Coordinator for Women and Climate Change; requires the GWI Ambassador and the Senior Coordinator to submit, within 180 days, to the appropriate congressional committees an assessment of the human and financial resources necessary to carry out the Act.