Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

PEPFAR Policy Resource Hub

This hub brings together key U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) policy resources – from KFF, the U.S. government, and others – that can be used to inform policy discussions and research. More items will be added to the hub over time.

PEPFAR and Sustained Epidemic Control This analysis provides an initial look at how PEPFAR is currently defining and approaching sustained epidemic control at the country level.

Official PEPFAR Policy Documents – Legislation, Strategies & Guidance

Official PEPFAR Data Resources

Official PEPFAR Reports to Congress & Evaluations

PEPFAR Policy Resources from other organizations