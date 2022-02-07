PEPFAR Policy Resource Hub
This hub brings together key U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) policy resources – from KFF, the U.S. government, and others – that can be used to inform policy discussions and research. More items will be added to the hub over time.
PEPFAR and Sustained Epidemic Control
This analysis provides an initial look at how PEPFAR is currently defining and approaching sustained epidemic control at the country level.
Assessing PEPFAR’s Impact: Analysis of Maternal and Child Health Spillover Effects in PEPFAR Countries
This analysis assesses the association between PEPFAR investments and maternal and child health outcomes. It finds that the program was associated with significant, positive improvement maternal and child health.
Assessing PEPFAR’s Impact: Analysis of Mortality in PEPFAR Countries
This brief explores key issues and poses questions regarding PEPFAR’s future, providing a roadmap for the major decisions ahead for the program. It identifies eight key, interrelated issues facing the administration, Congress, and other PEPFAR stakeholders.
HIV Policy Alignment with International Standards in PEPFAR Countries
This issue brief assesses how the HIV policy landscapes in PEPFAR countries compare to international standards and recommendations. Additionally, we look at the HIV policy landscapes in PEPFAR countries as compared to peer countries.
Economic Impact of COVID-19 on PEPFAR Countries
This analysis looks at the economic impacts in PEPFAR countries finding that these countries generally fared worse than their economic and regional peers. In addition, the projected economic growth in these countries remains below pre-pandemic levels.
The U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR)
This fact sheet looks at the history, funding, and future outlook of PEPFAR, the U.S. government’s major global initiative to combat HIV/AIDS.
PEPFAR Legislation
Includes PEPFAR’s original authorizing legislation, as well as each subsequent reauthorization legislation.
PEPFAR Strategies
Includes all of PEPFAR’s multi-year strategies, as well as related documents.
PEPFAR Annual Country and Regional Operational Plan (COP/ROP) Guidance
The COP/ROP guidance underpins the development of annual plans by both bilateral and regional PEPFAR programs.
PEPFAR Country and Regional Operational Plans (COPs/ROPs)
Country or Regional Operating Plans (COP or ROP) serve as annual strategic plans for U.S. HIV/AIDS efforts in host countries and are unpinned by the COP/ROP guidance.
PEPFAR Technical Guidance in the COVID-19 Pandemic
Routinely-updated technical guidance developed by PEPFAR that addresses a variety of COVID-19-related issues facing its field programs.
PEPFAR Panorama Spotlight – Data Dashboards
PEPFAR’s database that includes numerous indicators related to PEPFAR’s activities and the people they serve, as well as planned funding, expenditures, and other data.
PEPFAR Monitoring, Evaluation, and Reporting (MER) Indicators – Reference Guide
Reference guide to PEPFAR’s Monitoring, Evaluation, and Reporting (MER) indicators. Data can be found on PEPFAR’s Panorama Spotlight.
Population-Based HIV Impact Assessments (PHIAs) in PEPFAR Countries
PEPFAR-funded nationally representative surveys that capture the state of HIV epidemics in PEPFAR countries.
PEPFAR Annual Reports to Congress
Annual reports to the U.S. Congress on PEPFAR’s activities, as required by the program’s legislation.
PEPFAR Annual Reports to Congress on HIV Treatment
Annual reports to the U.S. Congress focused on PEFPAR’s HIV treatment efforts.
National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine's Evaluation of PEPFAR
These congressionally-mandated evaluations of PEPFAR examine various periods of the program’s implementation.
amfAR’s PEPFAR Country/Regional Operational Plans (COPs/ROPs) Database
This database from amfAR includes planned funding taken directly from publicly released operational plans, including planned funding and expenditures by program area, country, and organization.
amfAR’s PEPFAR Monitoring, Evaluation, and Reporting (MER) Database
This database from amfAR serves as a tool for analyzing PEPFAR’s MER data.
HIV Policy Lab
Georgetown University’s HIV Policy Lab online platform monitors HIV-related laws and policies adopted by countries around the world, including PEPFAR countries.