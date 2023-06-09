KFF Global Health Budget Summaries
These global health budget summaries highlight key information about global health funding levels throughout the federal budget and appropriations process. Click on a fiscal year to expand the entries. See also our Budget Tracker’s “Tracking the Annual Budget Process” tab for side-by-side comparisons within each fiscal year.
FY 2024
Request:
Global Health Funding in the FY 2024 President’s Budget Request
March 10, 2023
FY 2023
Omnibus:
Global Health Funding in the FY 2023 Omnibus
December 20, 2022
Senate:
Senate Appropriations Committee Releases FY23 State and Foreign Operations (SFOPs) and Labor, Health and Human Services (Labor HHS) Appropriations Bills
July 29, 2022
House:
House Appropriations Committee Releases FY 2023 Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies (Labor HHS) Appropriations Bill
June 29, 2022
House Appropriations Committee Releases the FY23 State and Foreign Operations (SFOPs) Appropriations Bill
June 28, 2022
Request:
White House Releases FY 2023 Budget Request
March 29, 2022
FY 2022
Omnibus:
Global Health Funding in the FY 2022 Omnibus
March 9, 2022
Senate:
Senate Appropriations Committee Releases FY 2022 State and Foreign Operations (SFOPs) and Labor Health and Human Services (Labor HHS) Appropriations Bills
October 20, 2021
House:
House Appropriations Committee Releases FY 2022 Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies (LHHS) Appropriations Bill
July 14, 2021
House Appropriations Committee Releases the FY22 State and Foreign Operations (SFOPs) Appropriations Bill
June 30, 2021
Request:
White House Releases Full FY 2022 Budget Request
June 2, 2021
FY 2021
Omnibus:
Global Health Funding in the FY 2021 Omnibus
January 8, 2021
Senate:
Senate Appropriations Committee Releases FY 2021 State and Foreign Operations (SFOPs) and Labor Health and Human Services (Labor HHS) Appropriations Bills
November 11, 2020
House:
House Appropriations Committee Approves FY 2021 Health and Human Services (HHS) Appropriations Bill
July 14, 2020
House Appropriations Committee Approves FY21 State and Foreign Operations (SFOPs) Appropriations Bill
July 9, 2020
Request:
White House Releases FY21 Budget Request
February 11, 2020
FY 2020
Omnibus:
Global Health Funding in the FY 2020 Conference Agreement
December 19, 2019
Senate:
Senate Appropriations Committee Approves FY 2020 State and Foreign Operations (SFOPs) Appropriations Bill
September 27, 2019
Senate Appropriations Committee Releases Draft FY 2020 Health and Human Services (HHS) Appropriations Bill
September 20, 2019
House:
House Passes Minibus That Includes Global Health Funding In FY 2020 State & Foreign Operations (SFOPs) and Health & Human Services (HHS)
June 20, 2019
House Appropriations Committee Approves FY 2020 State & Foreign Operations (SFOPs) Appropriations Bill
May 17, 2019
House Appropriations Committee Approves FY 2020 Health and Human Services (HHS) Appropriations Bill
May 13, 2019
Request:
White House Releases FY20 Budget Request
March 11, 2019
FY 2019
Omnibus:
FY19 Conference Agreement Released, Includes State & Foreign Operations (SFOPs) Funding
February 14, 2019
Senate:
Senate Appropriations Committee approves FY19 State & Foreign Operations (SFOPs) Appropriations Bill
June 22, 2018
House:
House Appropriations Committee approves FY19 State and Foreign Operations (SFOPs) Appropriations Bill
June 20, 2018
Request:
White House Releases FY 2019 Budget Request
February 13, 2018
FY 2018
Omnibus:
President Signs FY18 Omnibus Bill
March 22, 2018
Senate:
Senate Appropriations Committee approves FY 2018 State & Foreign Operations (SFOPs) and Health & Human Services (HHS) Appropriations Bills
September 11, 2017
House:
House Appropriations Subcommittees approve FY 2018 State & Foreign Operations (SFOPs) and Health & Human Services (HHS) Appropriations Bills
July 19, 2017
Request:
White House Releases FY18 Budget Request
May 24, 2017
U.S. Global Health Funding in Draft FY18 Budget Request
April 26, 2017
White House Releases FY18 Budget Blueprint
March 16, 2017
FY 2017
Omnibus:
Congress Releases FY17 Omnibus
May 1, 2017
House:
House Appropriations Committee approves FY 2017 State and Foreign Operations Appropriations Bill
July 13, 2016
Senate:
Senate Appropriations Committee approves FY 2017 State and Foreign Operations Appropriations Bill
June 30, 2016
Request:
White House Submits FY17 Reduction Options to Congress
March 29, 2017
White House Releases FY17 Budget Request
February 9, 2016
FY 2016
Omnibus:
Congress Releases FY16 Omnibus
December 16, 2015
Senate:
Senate Appropriations Subcommittee Approves FY 2016 State and Foreign Operations Appropriations Bill
July 8, 2015
House:
Updated: House Appropriations Committee releases FY16 Health & Human Services Appropriations Bill
June 24, 2015
House Appropriations Committee releases FY 2016 State and Foreign Operations Appropriations Bill
June 11, 2015
Request:
White House Releases FY16 Budget Request
February 2, 2015
FY 2015
Omnibus:
Congress Releases FY15 Omnibus
December 10, 2014
House:
FY15 Health & Human Services Appropriations Bill Introduced in House
September 15, 2014
House Appropriations Committee approves FY2015 State and Foreign Operations Appropriations Bill
June 24, 2014
Senate:
Senate Appropriations Committee releases FY15 Health & Human Services Appropriations Bill
July 24, 2014
Senate Appropriations Committee approves FY 2015 State and Foreign Operations Appropriations Bill
June 19, 2014
Request:
White House releases FY15 Budget Request
April 22, 2014
FY 2014
Omnibus:
FY14 Omnibus Appropriations Act Released
January 13, 2014
Senate:
Senate Appropriations Committee approves FY 2014 State and Foreign Operations Appropriations Bill
July 25, 2013
Senate Appropriations Committee approves FY14 Health & Human Services Appropriations Bill
July 11, 2013
House:
House Appropriations Committee approves FY 2014 State and Foreign Operations Appropriations Bill
July 24, 2013
Request:
White House releases FY 2014 Budget Request
April 10, 2013