BBC: Poorest countries facing both obesity and malnutrition

“A third of the poorest countries in the world are dealing with high levels of obesity as well as under-nourishment, which leaves people too thin, according to a report in The Lancet. It says the problem is caused by global access to ultra-processed foods, and people exercising less…” (12/16).

The Telegraph: WHO hits out at junk food companies as ‘twin-pronged’ nutrition crisis hits global growth and development goals

“…The series — entitled The Double Burden of Malnutrition — argues that dysfunctional food markets are endangering global growth and development as they do not efficiently deliver the nutrition that people need to grow and prosper. … In a press conference organized to launch the Lancet paper, the WHO said multinational food giants were refusing to voluntarily reduce sugar and salt levels in food. … The WHO said these companies were doing little to tackle the problems they have caused…” (Newey/Nuki, 12/15).

U.N. News: One third of poorer countries face both undernutrition and obesity: WHO report

“…Examples of actions that can deal with undernutrition and obesity range from improved antenatal care and breastfeeding practices, to social welfare, and to new agricultural and food system policies which have healthy diets as their primary goal. The authors of the report called on governments, international organizations and the private sector to invite new areas of society, such as grass-roots organizations, farmers and innovators, to join them in a fresh bid to address the double burden of malnutrition…” (12/15).

