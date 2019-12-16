International Community Must Take Steps To Reverse Rising Trend Of Mother-To-Child HIV Transmission, Opinion Piece Says

Global Health NOW: Mother-to-Child Transmission of HIV Is Creeping Back — Here’s How to Stop It

Chip Lyons, president and CEO of the Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation

“In a worrisome trend, mother-to-child transmission of HIV has been creeping back in a handful of countries over the last 18 months — jeopardizing progress in settings that once held the promise of eliminating pediatric AIDS. … To drive programmatic improvement — and reverse increasing infection rates — we are mapping the following approaches: Improve maternal retesting … Intensify data monitoring … Improve linkage to prevention services … Expand proven youth-friendly pregnancy services … Scale up use of point-of-care early infant diagnosis … Expand proven models for intensified follow-up … Expand male-tailored services … While each of the above components individually represent important focus areas in our programs, combined they are an opportunity to markedly improve MTCT services…” (12/12).