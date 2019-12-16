COP25 Talks End With Patchwork Compromise, Lack Of Firm Commitments From Largest Carbon-Emitting Countries To Address Climate Change

Washington Post: U.N. climate talks end with hard feelings, few results and new doubts about global unity

“Global climate talks lurched to an end here Sunday with finger-pointing, accusations of failure, and fresh doubts about the world’s collective resolve to slow the warming of the planet — at a moment when scientists say time is running out for people to avert steadily worsening climate disasters. After more than two weeks of negotiations, punctuated by raucous protests and constant reminders of a need to move faster, negotiators barely mustered enthusiasm for the compromise they had patched together, while raising grievances about the issues that remain unresolved. The negotiators failed to achieve their primary goals. Central among them: persuading the world’s largest carbon-emitting countries to pledge to tackle climate change more aggressively beginning in 2020…” (Dennis/Harlan, 12/15).

Additional coverage of the COP25 outcomes is available from BBC, CNN, Devex, The Guardian, New York Times, and Reuters.