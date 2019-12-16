menu

WHO Recognizes Smallpox Eradication Anniversary

Dec 16, 2019

Word Health Organization: WHO commemorates the 40th anniversary of smallpox eradication
“The World Health Organization commemorated the 40th anniversary of smallpox eradication [Friday], recognizing the historic moment on 9 December 1979 when the end of smallpox was confirmed to have been eradicated. Five months later, in May 1980, the 33rd World Health Assembly issued its official declaration that ‘the world and all its peoples have won freedom from smallpox’…” (12/13).

