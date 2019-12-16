More News In Global Health

BBC: How Africa will be affected by climate change (12/15).

Devex: Is the world ready for an HIV vaccine? (Jerving, 12/16).

Health Policy Watch: Leveraging Urban Leaders To Battle NCDs — Healthy Cities Partnership Expands To 70 (Fletcher, 12/12).

NBC: Child marriage is a global scourge. Here’s how Ethiopia is fighting it (Clark, 12/14).

New Humanitarian: Negotiations at Red Cross conference shrouded in global politics (Aly, 12/13).

Newsweek Pakistan: Eradication of Polio Essential for Pakistan’s Future: Imran Khan (12/14).

New York Times: A Research Nonprofit Shutters TB Vaccine Effort and Lays Off Scientists (Thomas, 12/13).

Quartz Africa: Africa’s medical scientists are struggling to get funding to back their research (Atabong, 12/13).

The Telegraph: ‘We survived war in Afghanistan — but Kabul’s pollution could kill us’ (Glinski, 12/16).

U.S. News & World Report: Lessons in the Fight Against AIDS (Bhatia, 12/16).

Washington Post: WHO measles statistics: These five countries have the most cases, but the U.S. is struggling with the disease, too (Blakemore, 12/14).

Xinhua: Sri Lanka faces alarming dengue cases with 120 dead (12/16).

Xinhua: East African countries intensify cross-border collaboration against major public-health perils (12/13).