Malaysia Working With UNICEF On Plans To Vaccinate Visitors For Polio To Prevent Disease’s Spread

Bloomberg: Malaysia Plans to Vaccinate Overseas Visitors to Combat Polio

“Malaysia will vaccinate overseas visitors in the country in a bid to prevent the proliferation of infectious diseases, state news agency Bernama reported, citing Ministry of Health Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah. … Some 20% to 30% of overseas visitors, especially in the Borneo island of Sabah and Sarawak, enter the country without screening, raising concerns about their vaccination status, according to the report…” (Raghu, 12/15).

Reuters: Malaysia to work with UNICEF on polio vaccination in Sabah state

“Malaysia’s health authorities on Sunday said they are working with UNICEF to bring polio vaccines to the state of Sabah in Malaysian Borneo, where the country’s first polio case in nearly three decades was detected last week…” (Sipalan, 12/15).