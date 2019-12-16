Argentina’s New Health Minister Issues Protocol Guaranteeing Access To Abortion In Rape Cases

Reuters: Argentina’s new government moves to guarantee access to abortion in rape cases

“Women and girls in Argentina seeking to end pregnancies caused by rape will be guaranteed access to abortion under a protocol announced on Thursday aimed at reducing the latitude hospitals have in deciding whether or not to perform the procedure. … ‘The protocol will be used as a guide, especially in cases where the law clearly allows for the interruption of pregnancies,’ Health Minister Gines Gonzalez Garcia told a news conference. He was sworn in on Tuesday after moderate Peronist President Alberto Fernandez was inaugurated…” (Bronstein, 12/12).