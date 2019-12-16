New UNAIDS Executive Director Outlines Vision, Priorities For 2020

UNAIDS: UNAIDS Executive Director outlines her vision to the UNAIDS Board

“Winnie Byanyima, speaking at the first meeting of the UNAIDS Programme Coordinating Board (PCB) since her appointment as the UNAIDS Executive Director, has outlined her priorities for 2020. … The Executive Director of UNAIDS said that UNAIDS would step up its work in four areas: women and girls in Africa; defending the human rights of everyone; putting science, innovation, and technology in the hands of people; and financing the global AIDS response. … During the meeting, the PCB also requested a review of the UNAIDS 2016-2021 Strategy, its implementation, and the results obtained. The results of the review will be considered in a wide-ranging consultation and will be presented at the next meeting of the PCB, in June 2020, as part of the development of the next UNAIDS strategy…” (12/13).