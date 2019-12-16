Samoa Extends State Of Emergency Over Measles Outbreak; New Zealand Announces Funding To Help Combat Disease In Region

CBS News: Measles outbreak in Samoa kills 72, most of them children

“The Samoa measles outbreak has not slowed down, prompting the government to extend a state of emergency on Saturday to December 29. Over 5,100 measles cases have been reported since the outbreak, with 74 recorded in a recent 24-hour period alone, according to Samoa’s government…” (McNamara, 12/14).

Reuters: Samoa extends measles state of emergency, NZ to fund Pacific vaccination campaign

“The South Pacific island nation of Samoa on Saturday extended a state of emergency due to a measles outbreak which has killed 72 people, mostly infants, as New Zealand announced NZ$1 million ($640,700) to help combat measles in the Pacific…” (Ziebell, 12/14).