Medicaid Enrollment and Unwinding Tracker

As states begin unwinding the Medicaid continuous enrollment provision and resume disenrollments, this tracker presents Medicaid renewal and disenrollment data as well as monthly Medicaid enrollment data to provide the most up-to-date picture possible of the unwinding process as it unfolds. The data in the tracker come from a variety of sources including baseline and monthly reports submitted to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), state websites, and data released by CMS.

State Disenrollment and Renewal Data

CMS requires all states to submit monthly reports on renewals and disenrollments throughout the unwinding period and plans to release those reports for all states later this year. Prior to their release by CMS, many states have made their reports publicly available and data from these documents have been included in the tracker. Disenrollment information on reports to CMS are generally consistent across states and breakout individuals who are determined ineligible and those disenrolled for procedural reasons.

In addition to CMS reporting, states release data on renewals and disenrollments in other forms including dashboards, reports, and press coverage. Data from such state sources have been included in the tracker where they provide additional detail to complement data from CMS reports and where states have no publicly available CMS reports. Sources of disenrollment data are listed on each state figure throughout the tracker and are subject to change as new data are made available. Where multiple sources of data cover the same period for a given state, priority has been given to the more recent and more complete data.

Monthly Medicaid Enrollment Data

Sources of data on Medicaid enrollment vary by state and include state website and dashboards and reporting by CMS. Every month, CMS releases data on Medicaid enrollment counts for all states for the month three-to-four months prior. More recent data are typically available from state sources but can vary widely in their content and definitions. To make the varied state-reporting more consistent both across states and with data from CMS, this tracker includes CHIP enrollment in state totals and excludes Medicaid enrollees who receive partial benefits from the program where possible. Additionally, some states release provisional data for recent months, and their data are subject to change in future releases.

Changes in monthly enrollment include both individuals losing coverage and those newly enrolled in the program. As a result, net declines in enrollment are are generally lower than total disenrollment. Additionally, total enrollment counts do not reflect all disenrollments as state release timelines differ between monthly enrollment and unwinding data.

The table below provides information on which states report monthly Medicaid enrollment data and which states have made or plan to make unwinding data on Medicaid renewals and disenrollments publicly available, either by posting the monthly reports submitted to CMS or by creating an unwinding dashboard.

For questions about this tracker, please contact KFFTracker@kff.org