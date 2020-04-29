How State Medicaid Programs are Managing Prescription Drug Costs: Results from a State Medicaid Pharmacy Survey for State Fiscal Years 2019 and 2020

Report findings are drawn from a survey of Medicaid officials in all 50 states and the District of Columbia conducted by KFF and Health Management Associates (HMA). The survey was conducted from June through December 2019 via a survey sent to each state Medicaid director in June 2019. An acronym glossary and the survey instrument are included as appendices to this report. The District of Columbia is counted as a state for the purposes of this report; the counts of state policies or policy actions that are interspersed throughout this report include survey responses from 50 states (including DC). Utah did not respond. This report examines Medicaid pharmacy policies in place or implemented in FY 2019, policy changes implemented at the beginning of FY 2020, and policy changes for which a definite decision has been made to implement in FY 2020 (which began for most states on July 1, 2019). Policies adopted for the upcoming year are occasionally delayed or not implemented for reasons related to legal, fiscal, administrative, systems, or political considerations, or due to delays in approval from CMS.