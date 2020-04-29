menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Support our work

How State Medicaid Programs are Managing Prescription Drug Costs: Results from a State Medicaid Pharmacy Survey for State Fiscal Years 2019 and 2020

Kathleen Gifford, Anne Winter, Linda Wiant, Rachel Dolan , Marina Tian, and Rachel Garfield
Published: Apr 29, 2020

States’ management of the Medicaid pharmacy benefit in FY 2019-2020 reflects ongoing state efforts to adapt and respond to the ever-changing prescription drug landscape within the limits of federal law. In response to the increasing roles played by MCOs and PBMs in managing the Medicaid pharmacy benefit, states are increasingly expanding the scope of their clinical and administrative oversight by imposing greater controls over MCO PDL and PA policies and the pricing and reporting arrangements MCOs negotiate with their PBM subcontractors. Conversely, a few states have recently chosen to carve pharmacy benefits out of their managed care arrangements entirely or are considering doing so. A small but growing number of states are also looking to negotiate value-based arrangements with manufacturers to increase supplemental rebates. Looking ahead, states remain concerned about new, high-cost therapies and are prioritizing further reforms to MCO pharmacy policy. Drug pricing has been prominent in national policy debates and lawmakers at both the state and federal levels continue to show interest in efforts to control costs that may have implications for the Medicaid program.

This work was supported in part by Arnold Ventures. We value our funders. KFF maintains full editorial control over all of its policy analysis, polling, and journalism activities.

Challenges and Priorities in FY 2020 and Beyond Appendix Tables

Topics

Tags

DOWNLOAD

Also of Interest

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.