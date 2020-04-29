How State Medicaid Programs are Managing Prescription Drug Costs: Results from a State Medicaid Pharmacy Survey for State Fiscal Years 2019 and 2020

Appendix Table 3: PBM Transparency Requirements in Place, July 1, 2019

State Spread Pricing Arrangements Prohibited as of 7/1/2019? PBM Transparency/Reporting Requirements in Place FY 2020? FY 2020 Comments

Alabama N/A N/A

Alaska N/A N/A

Arizona No Yes MCOs will report the amount paid by the PBM to the network pharmacy in FY 2020.

Arkansas No Yes Legislation effective 7/24/19 to prevent spread pricing. Spread pricing currently reported and attested to each month.

California No No

Colorado NR NR NR

Connecticut N/A N/A

Delaware No Yes MCO must report actual paid amout to provider on submitted encounter claim.

DC No No

Florida No Yes PBM financial records are inspected and audited regarding all financial terms and arrangements with the PBM. Pharmacies have encounter claim submission requirements. MCOs must submit compliance reports.

Georgia Yes Yes State legislature requires aggregrate reporting of pharmacy expenditures.

Hawaii No No

Idaho N/A N/A

Illinois No Yes New statutory regulatory transparency requirements on PBMs are effective 07/01/2020. No changes to MCO contracts/requirements.

Indiana No Yes Annually, MCOs are required to provide the Medicaid agency with the aggregate amount paid to pharmacies.

Iowa Yes No

Kansas Yes Yes Pass-through pricing on encounters with requirement for a basis of cost determination and a reimbursement policy give specific reimbursement direction to the MCO and PBM, which therefore limits spread pricing. The state fiscal agent also system checks all MCO encounters based on state policy.

Kentucky No Yes MCOs are required to submit aggregated data via template to the department on a monthly basis.

Louisiana Yes Yes MCOS are legislatively mandated to submit transparency reports.

Maine N/A N/A

Maryland No Yes Effective 2021, MCOS must eliminate spread pricing from contracts. The state is adding the requirement to contracts effective 1/1/2020, allow one year to come into compliance.

Massachusetts No Yes MCOs have a reporting requirement.

Michigan Yes Yes PBM spread pricing prohibition reporting will be expanded and inclusion of PBM contract disclosure provisions was added.

Minnesota Yes Yes A new PBM licensure law was passed during the 2019 legislative session.

Mississippi Yes Yes MCOs have a monthly reporting requirement to Division of Medicaid.

Missouri N/A N/A

Montana N/A N/A

Nebraska No Yes MCOs must submit monthly PDL load report, pharmacy claims report, and quarterly PDL compliance report.

Nevada No No

New Hampshire No Yes MCOs must report encounter data and claims payment data to the Department.

New Jersey Yes No

New Mexico No Yes MCOs are required to report quarterly to our State Medicaid Agency.

New York No Yes MCOs (and their subcontracted PBMs) will be subject to quarterly reporting, which will require the disclosure of all sources and amounts of income, payments and financial benefits paid to the PBM for PBM services rendered on behalf of the MCO. This includes all rebates, clawbacks, credits, manufacturer fees, administrative payments, and other income streams or benefits received by the PBM.

North Carolina N/A N/A

North Dakota Yes No

Ohio Yes Yes MCOs have financial reporting requirements, etc.

Oklahoma N/A N/A

Oregon No Yes Additional MCO requirements were written into the 2020 MCO contracts.

Pennsylvania No Yes The 2019 MCO Agreement requires quarterly transparency reporting as well as ongoing transparent outpatient drug encounters submission. The encounters must include the ingredient cost and dispensing fee paid to the dispensing provider.

Rhode Island No No

South Carolina No Yes MCO contracts require MCOs to provide claim-level pharmacy reimbursement detail, reflecting the amount paid by the PBM to the pharmacy provider.

South Dakota N/A N/A

Tennessee N/A N/A

Texas Yes Yes There are multiple accounting and financial reporting requirements in the Uniform Managed Care Contract. This includes financial disclosures for pharmacy services.

Utah NR NR NR

Vermont N/A N/A

Virginia No Yes MCOs must submit to the Agency, the PBM paid amount to the pharmacy for the drug and the dispensing.

Washington No Yes Plans are required to report the spread kept by the PBM to the Agency.

West Virginia N/A N/A

Wisconsin N/A N/A

Wyoming N/A N/A