How State Medicaid Programs are Managing Prescription Drug Costs: Results from a State Medicaid Pharmacy Survey for State Fiscal Years 2019 and 2020
Download the Survey (.pdf)
|
Appendix Table 1: Drugs/Classes Carved Out of MCO Benefit, July 1, 2019
|
State
|
Hemophilia Factor
|
Hepatitis C Antivirals
|
HIV/AIDs Antiretrovirals
|
Mental Health Drugs
|
Medication Assisted Therapy (MAT) Drugs
|
Oncology Drugs
|
Other Drugs/
|
Alabama
|
Alaska
|
Arizona
|
X
|
Exondys 51, Spinraza, medications to treat Gaucher Disease
|
Arkansas
|
California
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
Colorado
|
Connecticut
|
Delaware
|
DC
|
X
|
Florida
|
X
|
Georgia
|
Hawaii
|
Idaho
|
Illinois
|
Indiana
|
X
|
X
|
Exondys 51, Spinraza, Kalydeco, Orkambi, Symdeko, CAR-T therapies, Luxturna, Zolgensma
|
Iowa
|
Zolgensma
|
Kansas
|
Kentucky
|
Louisiana
|
Maine
|
Maryland
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
Spinraza, Cinryze, and Zolgensma*
|
Massachusetts
|
Michigan
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
Minnesota
|
Mississippi
|
X
|
Missouri
|
Montana
|
Nebraska
|
Nevada
|
New Hampshire
|
X
|
Carbaglu, Ravicti
|
New Jersey
|
X
|
New Mexico
|
New York
|
North Carolina
|
North Dakota
|
Ohio
|
Zolgensma
|
Oklahoma
|
Oregon
|
X
|
Pennsylvania
|
Rhode Island
|
South Carolina
|
X
|
South Dakota
|
Tennessee
|
Texas
|
Medicaid wrap-around services for outpatient drugs and biological products for STAR+PLUS members
|
Utah
|
NR
|
NR
|
NR
|
NR
|
NR
|
NR
|
NR
|
Vermont
|
Virginia
|
Washington
|
X
|
X
|
Zolgensma, Yescarta, Crysvita, Brineura, Radicava, Revcovi, Gamifant, Exondys 51, Lutathera, Spinraza, Palynziq, Kymriah, Luxturna
|
West Virginia
|
Wisconsin
|
Wyoming
|
Totals
|
9
|
4
|
4
|
4
|
3
|
1
|
NOTES: States that cover pharmacy through managed care were asked to report drug classes that were carved out as of July 1, 2019. “NR” = Not Reporting; “DF” = dispensing fee. *MD reported planned implementation of carve-out in January 2020.
|
Appendix Table 2: Pharmacy Vendor Responsibilities, July 1, 2019
|
State
|
Utilization Management
|
Claims Payment
|
DUR
|
Rebate Admin
|
PDL Management
|
DUR Board/P&T Committee Support
|
Fraud, Waste, Abuse
|
Network Management
|
Other
|
Alabama
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
Alaska
|
X
|
Arizona
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
Arkansas
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
California
|
Colorado
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
Connecticut
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
Delaware
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
DC
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
Florida
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
Georgia
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
Hawaii
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
Idaho
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
Illinois
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
Indiana
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
Iowa
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
Kansas
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
Kentucky
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
Louisiana
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
Maine
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
Maryland
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
Massachusetts
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
Michigan
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
Minnesota
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
Mississippi
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
Missouri
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
Montana
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
Nebraska
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
Nevada
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
New Hampshire
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
New Jersey
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
New Mexico
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
New York
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
North Carolina
|
X
|
North Dakota
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
Ohio
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
Oklahoma
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
Oregon
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
Pennsylvania
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
Rhode Island
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
South Carolina
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
South Dakota
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
Tennessee
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
Texas
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
Utah
|
NR
|
NR
|
NR
|
NR
|
NR
|
NR
|
NR
|
NR
|
NR
|
Vermont
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
Virginia
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
Washington
|
X
|
West Virginia
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
Wisconsin
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
Wyoming
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
Totals
|
42
|
44
|
36
|
36
|
35
|
35
|
15
|
14
|
14
|
NOTES: States that reported contracting with a vendor to administer the FFS pharmacy benefit were asked to report which services were provided by a vendor as of July 1, 2019. “NR” = Not Reporting.
SOURCE: KFF / Health Management Associates 2019 Survey of Medicaid Officials in 50 states and DC conducted by Health Management Associates, April 2020.
|
Appendix Table 3: PBM Transparency Requirements in Place, July 1, 2019
|
State
|
Spread Pricing Arrangements Prohibited as of 7/1/2019?
|
PBM Transparency/Reporting Requirements in Place FY 2020?
|
FY 2020 Comments
|
Alabama
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Alaska
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Arizona
|
No
|
Yes
|
MCOs will report the amount paid by the PBM to the network pharmacy in FY 2020.
|
Arkansas
|
No
|
Yes
|
Legislation effective 7/24/19 to prevent spread pricing. Spread pricing currently reported and attested to each month.
|
California
|
No
|
No
|
Colorado
|
NR
|
NR
|
NR
|
Connecticut
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Delaware
|
No
|
Yes
|
MCO must report actual paid amout to provider on submitted encounter claim.
|
DC
|
No
|
No
|
Florida
|
No
|
Yes
|
PBM financial records are inspected and audited regarding all financial terms and arrangements with the PBM. Pharmacies have encounter claim submission requirements. MCOs must submit compliance reports.
|
Georgia
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
State legislature requires aggregrate reporting of pharmacy expenditures.
|
Hawaii
|
No
|
No
|
Idaho
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Illinois
|
No
|
Yes
|
New statutory regulatory transparency requirements on PBMs are effective 07/01/2020. No changes to MCO contracts/requirements.
|
Indiana
|
No
|
Yes
|
Annually, MCOs are required to provide the Medicaid agency with the aggregate amount paid to pharmacies.
|
Iowa
|
Yes
|
No
|
Kansas
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Pass-through pricing on encounters with requirement for a basis of cost determination and a reimbursement policy give specific reimbursement direction to the MCO and PBM, which therefore limits spread pricing. The state fiscal agent also system checks all MCO encounters based on state policy.
|
Kentucky
|
No
|
Yes
|
MCOs are required to submit aggregated data via template to the department on a monthly basis.
|
Louisiana
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
MCOS are legislatively mandated to submit transparency reports.
|
Maine
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Maryland
|
No
|
Yes
|
Effective 2021, MCOS must eliminate spread pricing from contracts. The state is adding the requirement to contracts effective 1/1/2020, allow one year to come into compliance.
|
Massachusetts
|
No
|
Yes
|
MCOs have a reporting requirement.
|
Michigan
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
PBM spread pricing prohibition reporting will be expanded and inclusion of PBM contract disclosure provisions was added.
|
Minnesota
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
A new PBM licensure law was passed during the 2019 legislative session.
|
Mississippi
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
MCOs have a monthly reporting requirement to Division of Medicaid.
|
Missouri
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Montana
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Nebraska
|
No
|
Yes
|
MCOs must submit monthly PDL load report, pharmacy claims report, and quarterly PDL compliance report.
|
Nevada
|
No
|
No
|
New Hampshire
|
No
|
Yes
|
MCOs must report encounter data and claims payment data to the Department.
|
New Jersey
|
Yes
|
No
|
New Mexico
|
No
|
Yes
|
MCOs are required to report quarterly to our State Medicaid Agency.
|
New York
|
No
|
Yes
|
MCOs (and their subcontracted PBMs) will be subject to quarterly reporting, which will require the disclosure of all sources and amounts of income, payments and financial benefits paid to the PBM for PBM services rendered on behalf of the MCO. This includes all rebates, clawbacks, credits, manufacturer fees, administrative payments, and other income streams or benefits received by the PBM.
|
North Carolina
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
North Dakota
|
Yes
|
No
|
Ohio
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
MCOs have financial reporting requirements, etc.
|
Oklahoma
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Oregon
|
No
|
Yes
|
Additional MCO requirements were written into the 2020 MCO contracts.
|
Pennsylvania
|
No
|
Yes
|
The 2019 MCO Agreement requires quarterly transparency reporting as well as ongoing transparent outpatient drug encounters submission. The encounters must include the ingredient cost and dispensing fee paid to the dispensing provider.
|
Rhode Island
|
No
|
No
|
South Carolina
|
No
|
Yes
|
MCO contracts require MCOs to provide claim-level pharmacy reimbursement detail, reflecting the amount paid by the PBM to the pharmacy provider.
|
South Dakota
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Tennessee
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Texas
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
There are multiple accounting and financial reporting requirements in the Uniform Managed Care Contract. This includes financial disclosures for pharmacy services.
|
Utah
|
NR
|
NR
|
NR
|
Vermont
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Virginia
|
No
|
Yes
|
MCOs must submit to the Agency, the PBM paid amount to the pharmacy for the drug and the dispensing.
|
Washington
|
No
|
Yes
|
Plans are required to report the spread kept by the PBM to the Agency.
|
West Virginia
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Wisconsin
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Wyoming
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
NOTES: States were asked to report if spread pricing arrangements in MCO subcontracts with PBMs were prohibited and if MCOs are subject to other PBM transparency requirements as of July 1, 2019. Spread pricing refers to the difference between the payment the PBM receives from the MCO and the reimbursement amount it pays to the pharmacy dispensing to the beneficiary. “NR” = Not Reporting.
|
Appendix Table 4: State Entity Responsible for Review, July 1, 2019
|
State
|
New PDL Drugs
|
Step Therapy Criteria
|
PA Criteria
|
Orphan/Expedited Review Drugs
|
Alabama
|
P&T Committee
|
Medicaid agency
|
Medicaid agency
|
Medicaid agency
|
Alaska
|
P&T Committee
|
DUR Board
|
DUR Board
|
Medicaid agency
|
Arizona
|
P&T Committee
|
P&T Committee
|
Other
|
P&T Committee
|
Arkansas
|
Other
|
N/A — No Step Therapy
|
DUR Board
|
DUR Board
|
California
|
Medicaid agency
|
Medicaid agency
|
Medicaid agency
|
Medicaid agency
|
Colorado
|
P&T Committee
|
DUR Board
|
DUR Board
|
DUR Board
|
Connecticut
|
P&T Committee
|
Other
|
Medicaid agency
|
Other
|
Delaware
|
P&T Committee
|
DUR Board
|
Medicaid agency
|
Medicaid agency
|
DC
|
P&T Committee
|
DUR Board
|
DUR Board
|
DUR Board
|
Florida
|
P&T Committee
|
DUR Board
|
Medicaid agency
|
Medicaid agency
|
Georgia
|
DUR Board
|
Medicaid agency
|
Medicaid agency
|
DUR Board
|
Hawaii
|
N/A — No PDL
|
N/A — No Step Therapy
|
NR
|
Medicaid agency
|
Idaho
|
P&T Committee
|
Medicaid agency
|
Medicaid agency
|
P&T Committee
|
Illinois
|
P&T Committee
|
DUR Board
|
Medicaid agency
|
P&T Committee
|
Indiana
|
Other
|
Other
|
Other
|
Other
|
Iowa
|
P&T Committee
|
P&T Committee
|
DUR Board
|
Other
|
Kansas
|
Medicaid agency
|
Medicaid agency
|
Other
|
Other
|
Kentucky
|
P&T Committee
|
P&T Committee
|
P&T Committee
|
P&T Committee
|
Louisiana
|
P&T Committee
|
N/A — No Step Therapy
|
Other
|
P&T Committee
|
Maine
|
P&T Committee
|
P&T Committee
|
P&T Committee
|
DUR Board
|
Maryland
|
P&T Committee
|
Medicaid agency
|
Medicaid agency
|
Other
|
Massachusetts
|
Medicaid agency
|
Medicaid agency
|
Medicaid agency
|
Medicaid agency
|
Michigan
|
Other
|
Other
|
Other
|
Other
|
Minnesota
|
P&T Committee
|
N/A — No Step Therapy
|
P&T Committee
|
P&T Committee
|
Mississippi
|
P&T Committee
|
Other
|
Other
|
Other
|
Missouri
|
Medicaid agency
|
Medicaid agency
|
Medicaid agency
|
Medicaid agency
|
Montana
|
Medicaid agency
|
DUR Board
|
DUR Board
|
DUR Board
|
Nebraska
|
P&T Committee
|
Other
|
Other
|
Medicaid agency
|
Nevada
|
P&T Committee
|
Medicaid agency
|
DUR Board
|
DUR Board
|
New Hampshire
|
Medicaid agency
|
Medicaid agency
|
Medicaid agency
|
Other
|
New Jersey
|
N/A — No PDL
|
DUR Board
|
DUR Board
|
Medicaid agency
|
New Mexico
|
N/A — No PDL
|
N/A — No Step Therapy
|
Other
|
Other
|
New York
|
DUR Board
|
DUR Board
|
DUR Board
|
Other
|
North Carolina
|
P&T Committee
|
Medicaid agency
|
Medicaid agency
|
P&T Committee
|
North Dakota
|
DUR Board
|
DUR Board
|
DUR Board
|
Medicaid agency
|
Ohio
|
P&T Committee
|
P&T Committee
|
P&T Committee
|
Medicaid agency
|
Oklahoma
|
DUR Board
|
DUR Board
|
DUR Board
|
DUR Board
|
Oregon
|
P&T Committee
|
P&T Committee
|
P&T Committee
|
P&T Committee
|
Pennsylvania
|
P&T Committee
|
P&T Committee
|
DUR Board
|
DUR Board
|
Rhode Island
|
P&T Committee
|
P&T Committee
|
P&T Committee
|
Other
|
South Carolina
|
P&T Committee
|
Medicaid agency
|
Medicaid agency
|
Medicaid agency
|
South Dakota
|
N/A — No PDL
|
P&T Committee
|
P&T Committee
|
P&T Committee
|
Tennessee
|
P&T Committee
|
P&T Committee
|
P&T Committee
|
P&T Committee
|
Texas
|
DUR Board
|
DUR Board
|
DUR Board
|
Medicaid agency
|
Utah
|
NR
|
NR
|
NR
|
NR
|
Vermont
|
DUR Board
|
DUR Board
|
DUR Board
|
DUR Board
|
Virginia
|
P&T Committee
|
P&T Committee
|
Other
|
DUR Board
|
Washington
|
Other
|
Medicaid agency
|
Medicaid agency
|
Medicaid agency
|
West Virginia
|
P&T Committee
|
DUR Board
|
DUR Board
|
DUR Board
|
Wisconsin
|
Medicaid agency
|
Medicaid agency
|
Medicaid agency
|
Medicaid agency
|
Wyoming
|
P&T Committee
|
P&T Committee
|
P&T Committee
|
Medicaid agency
|NOTES: States were asked to indicate the entity reponsible for new drugs for PDL placement, step therapy criteria, PA criteria and orphan/expedited review drugs as of July 1, 2019. Pharmacy and therapeutics (P&T) committees or drug utilization review (DUR) board are committees of physicians and pharmacists that help inform the development of the PDL, review drugs, and develop coverage decisions. “NR” = Not Reporting. This table has been modified for states that say “other” and don’t have have PDL Committee, Step Therapy, and PA criteria
SOURCE: KFF / Health Management Associates 2019 Survey of Medicaid Officials in 50 states and DC conducted by Health Management Associates, April 2020.
|
Appendix Table 5: Frequency of Reviews, July 1, 2019
|
State
|
New PDL Drugs
|
Step Therapy Criteria
|
PA Criteria
|
Comments
|
Alabama
|
Other
|
As needed
|
As needed
|
Quarterly PDL meetings
|
Alaska
|
Annually
|
As needed
|
As needed
|
Arizona
|
Annually
|
Annually
|
As needed
|
Arkansas
|
Other
|
N/A — no step therapy
|
As needed
|
PDL or DRC meets and reviews quarterly
|
California
|
As needed
|
As needed
|
As needed
|
Colorado
|
Other
|
Other
|
Other
|
PDL drug classes at least annually; non-PDL varies
|
Connecticut
|
Annually
|
As needed
|
As needed
|
Delaware
|
Annually
|
As needed
|
As needed
|
DC
|
Other
|
As needed
|
As needed
|
Quarterly PDL meetings
|
Florida
|
Annually
|
As needed
|
As needed
|
Quantity and age limitation recommendations are reviewed as needed.
|
Georgia
|
Other
|
Other
|
Other
|
PDL reviewed quarterly; completion of entire PDL review yearly
|
Hawaii
|
N/A — no PDL
|
N/A — no step therapy
|
As needed
|
Idaho
|
Annually
|
Other
|
Other
|
Department creates all step edits and criteria. The P&T committee suggests changes for specific drugs during PDL review of that drug.
|
Illinois
|
As needed
|
As needed
|
As needed
|
Indiana
|
Other
|
As needed
|
As needed
|
Therapeutics Committee reviews PDL biannually
|
Iowa
|
Annually
|
Annually
|
Annually
|
Kansas
|
As needed
|
As needed
|
As needed
|
Kentucky
|
Annually
|
As needed
|
As needed
|
Louisiana
|
Annually
|
N/A — no step therapy
|
As needed
|
Maine
|
Other
|
Other
|
Other
|
Quarterly meetings and an annual meeting
|
Maryland
|
Annually
|
As needed
|
As needed
|
Only drugs from PDL classes reviewed by P&T Committee. Internal agency process for clinical criteria review for most drugs (95%+). The internal agency committee meets monthly and is comprised of physicians and pharmacists.
|
Massachusetts
|
As needed
|
As needed
|
As needed
|
Therapeutic classes reviewed when new drugs enter the class or as needed (at least bi-annually).
|
Michigan
|
Annually
|
Annually
|
Annually
|
Minnesota
|
As needed
|
N/A — no step therapy
|
As needed
|
Mississippi
|
Other
|
As needed
|
Annually
|
Quarterly PDL reviews
|
Missouri
|
Annually
|
Annually
|
As needed
|
Montana
|
Annually
|
As needed
|
As needed
|
Nebraska
|
Other
|
As needed
|
As needed
|
PDL reviewed biannually
|
Nevada
|
Other
|
NR
|
Other
|
The PDL and PA criteria are reviewed by each Board on a quarterly basis.
|
New Hampshire
|
Other
|
As needed
|
As needed
|
The PDL reviewed at each DUR Board Meeting.
|
New Jersey
|
N/A — no PDL
|
As needed
|
As needed
|
New Mexico
|
N/A — no PDL
|
N/A — no step therapy
|
As needed
|
New York
|
As needed
|
As needed
|
As needed
|
North Carolina
|
Annually
|
Other
|
Other
|
Step therapy and PA criteria are reviewed monthly by the P&T Committee
|
North Dakota
|
Annually
|
Annually
|
Annually
|
Ohio
|
Other
|
Other
|
Other
|
Quarterly reviews
|
Oklahoma
|
As needed
|
Annually
|
Annually
|
Every category reviewed annually for changes
|
Oregon
|
As needed
|
As needed
|
As needed
|
Pennsylvania
|
Annually
|
NR
|
As needed
|
Rhode Island
|
Annually
|
As needed
|
As needed
|
South Carolina
|
As needed
|
As needed
|
As needed
|
South Dakota
|
N/A — no PDL
|
Annually
|
Annually
|
Tennessee
|
Other
|
Other
|
Other
|
The P&T Committee meets once per quarter to address PDL, Step therapy, and/or PA criteria for established classes and new drugs to market.
|
Texas
|
Other
|
NR
|
Other
|
The DUR Board meets quarterly to develop and submit recommendations for the Texas Medicaid preferred drug list and clinical prior authorizations on outpatient prescription drugs.
|
Utah
|
NR
|
NR
|
NR
|
Vermont
|
Other
|
Other
|
Other
|
Class reviews occur at least every 2 years. Meetings are about every six weeks.
|
Virginia
|
Annually
|
Annually
|
Annually
|
Washington
|
Other
|
Other
|
Other
|
Intent to review all at least annually
|
West Virginia
|
Annually
|
Annually
|
As needed
|
Wisconsin
|
Other
|
As needed
|
As needed
|
The PDL is reviewed on a semi-annual basis
|
Wyoming
|
Annually
|
As needed
|
As needed
|NOTES: States were asked how often PDLs, step therapy criteria and PA criteria are reviewed by DUR boards and/or P&T committees as of July 1, 2019. Pharmacy and therapeutics (P&T) committees or drug utilization review (DUR) board are committees of physicians and pharmacists that help inform the development of the PDL, review drugs, and develop coverage decisions. “NR” = Not Reporting.
SOURCE: KFF / Health Management Associates 2019 Survey of Medicaid Officials in 50 states and DC conducted by Health Management Associates, April 2020.
|
Appendix Table 6: States Limiting Number of FFS Prescriptions, July 1, 2019
|
State
|
Description of Limit
|
Can Limit Be Overriden?
|
Drug/Drug Classes or Individuals Exempted
|
Alabama
|
Limit of 5 prescriptions per month for adults.
|
No
|
Antiretrovirals, anticonvulsants, antipsychotics, maintenance drugs
|
Arkansas
|
Limit of 3 presciptions per month for adults with extension of benefits for up to 6 prescriptions maximum.
|
No
|
Medications for tobacco cessation, family planning
|
California
|
Limit of 6 prescriptions per month.
|
Yes
|
Nursing facility patients, adult and pediatric subacute care patients
|
Florida
|
Limit on controlled substances of 4 fills per month for all recipients excluding recipients with a diagnosis of sickle cell or cancer.
|
Yes
|
Recipients with sickle cell or cancer recipients may receive 6 fills per month.
|
Georgia
|
Limit of 5 narcotic prescriptions per month.
|
Yes
|
None
|
Illinois
|
Limit of 4 presciptions per month, additional prescriptions require review.
|
Yes
|
Antipsychotics, antirejection drugs, antiretrovirals, antineoplastics
|
Kansas
|
Limit of 4 single-source drugs per month.
|
Yes
|
EPSDT beneficiaries, antiretroviral drugs, preferred PDL drugs, anti-rejection drugs used for transplant patients, state specified anti-emetics and chemotherapy drugs, interferons, immune globulins, antihemophilic drugs, mental health drugs, all contraceptives
|
Louisiana
|
Limit of 4 prescriptions per month.
|
Yes
|
Beneficiaries under 21, beneficiaries in Long Term Care, pregnant women
|
Mississippi
|
Limit of 6 prescriptions per month with no more than 2 brand-name drugs.
|
No
|
Preferred brands on the PDL do not count toward the 2 brand limit. Limit does not apply to beneficiaries in a LTC facility. EPSDT beneficiaries may receive prescriptions beyond the limit with prior authorization.
|
Oklahoma
|
Limit of 6 prescriptions per month with no more than 2 brand-name drugs. For HCBS waiver recipients, limit of 3 brand-name drugs and 10 generic drugs per month.
|
Yes
|
Antiretrovirals, hemophilia medications, oncology drugs, birth control, smoking cessation products
|
Tennessee
|
Limit of 5 prescriptions per month with no more than 2 brand-name drugs for adults 21 and over who are not in an institution or HCBS waiver.
|
Yes
|
Antidepressants, antineoplastics, antiparkinsonian agents, antitubercular agents,antivirals and antiretrovirals, cardiovascular agents, clotting factor, contraceptives, insulins, oral hypoglycemics, dialysis medications, flu vaccine, hematopoietic agents, Hepatitis C drugs, immunosuppressives, iron preparations, lipotropics, long-acting antipsychotics, respiratory drugs, smoking cessation products, thyroid hormones, transplant agents, and other miscellanious agents (MAT therapy, narcan, asthma and diabetics supplies, inhaled antibiotics, and pancreatic enzymes)
|
Texas
|
Limit of 3 prescriptions per month for adults.
|
No
|
No
|
Wisconsin
|
Limit of 5 opioid prescription fills per month.
|
Yes
|
Schedule II – V opioids are included, with the exception of suboxone film and tablet, buprenorphine tablet, methadone solution, and opioid antitussive liquid
|NOTES: ‘NOTES: States were asked if there is a monthly or other limit on the number of FFS prescriptions an enrollee may receive as of July 1, 2019. “NR” = not reporting; “HCBS waiver” = Section 1915(c) Home and Community based Services waiver.
SOURCE: KFF / Health Management Associates 2019 Survey of Medicaid Officials in 50 states and DC conducted by Health Management Associates, April 2020.
|
Appendix Table 7: FFS Policies/Tools to Promote Generic Utilization, July 1, 2019
|
State
|
Mandatory Generics
|
Lower Copays for Generics
|
Provider Education
|
PDL Placement
|
Higher DF for Generic Substitution
|
Tiered DF Based on Generic Util.
|
Other
|
No Policies or Tools
|
Alabama
|
X
|
Alaska
|
X
|
X
|
Arizona
|
X
|
Arkansas
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
California
|
X
|
Colorado
|
X
|
Connecticut
|
X
|
X
|
Delaware
|
X
|
DC
|
X
|
X
|
Florida
|
X
|
Georgia
|
X
|
Hawaii
|
X
|
X
|
Idaho
|
X
|
Illinois
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
Indiana
|
X
|
Iowa
|
X
|
Kansas
|
X
|
Kentucky
|
X
|
X
|
Louisiana
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
Maine
|
X
|
X
|
Maryland
|
X
|
X
|
Massachusetts
|
X
|
X
|
Michigan
|
X
|
X
|
Minnesota
|
X
|
X
|
Mississippi
|
X
|
X
|
Missouri
|
X
|
X
|
Montana
|
X
|
X
|
Nebraska
|
X
|
X
|
Nevada
|
X
|
New Hampshire
|
X
|
New Jersey
|
X
|
New Mexico
|
X
|
X
|
New York
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
North Carolina
|
X
|
X
|
North Dakota
|
X
|
X
|
Ohio
|
X
|
X
|
Oklahoma
|
X
|
X
|
Oregon
|
X
|
Pennsylvania
|
X
|
X
|
Rhode Island
|
X
|
South Carolina
|
X
|
X
|
South Dakota
|
X
|
X
|
Tennessee
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
Texas
|
X
|
X
|
Utah
|
NR
|
NR
|
NR
|
NR
|
NR
|
NR
|
NR
|
NR
|
Vermont
|
X
|
Virginia
|
X
|
X
|
Washington
|
West Virginia
|
X
|
Wisconsin
|
X
|
X
|
Wyoming
|
X
|
X
|
Totals
|
41
|
17
|
13
|
5
|
3
|
1
|
3
|
3
|NOTES: States were asked to report policies or tools used to promote generic drug utilization as of July 1, 2019. “NR” = Not Reporting; “DF” = dispensing fee
SOURCE: KFF / Health Management Associates 2019 Survey of Medicaid Officials in 50 states and DC conducted by Health Management Associates, April 2020.
|
Appendix Table 8: Supplemental Rebate Programs, July 1, 2019
|
State
|
Supplemental Rebate Program in Place?
|
Supplemental Rebate Negotiator
|
Negotiator Competively Procured?
|
Alabama
|
Yes
|
Medicaid Agency
|
No
|
Alaska
|
Yes
|
Other Vendor
|
Yes
|
Arizona
|
Yes
|
Multiple Entities
|
Yes
|
Arkansas
|
Yes
|
Other Vendor
|
Yes
|
California
|
Yes
|
Medicaid Agency
|
No
|
Colorado
|
Yes
|
PBM
|
Yes
|
Connecticut
|
Yes
|
Purchasing Pool
|
Yes
|
Delaware
|
Yes
|
Purchasing Pool
|
Yes
|
DC
|
Yes
|
Purchasing Pool
|
Yes
|
Florida
|
Yes
|
Other Vendor
|
Yes
|
Georgia
|
Yes
|
Multiple Entities
|
Yes
|
Hawaii
|
No
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Idaho
|
Yes
|
Purchasing Pool
|
Yes
|
Illinois
|
Yes
|
Medicaid Agency
|
No
|
Indiana
|
Yes
|
PBM
|
Yes
|
Iowa
|
Yes
|
Purchasing Pool
|
Yes
|
Kansas
|
Yes
|
Medicaid Agency
|
No
|
Kentucky
|
Yes
|
Purchasing Pool
|
Yes
|
Louisiana
|
Yes
|
Purchasing Pool
|
Yes
|
Maine
|
Yes
|
Purchasing Pool
|
Yes
|
Maryland
|
Yes
|
Purchasing Pool
|
No
|
Massachusetts
|
Yes
|
Medicaid Agency
|
No
|
Michigan
|
Yes
|
PBM
|
Yes
|
Minnesota
|
Yes
|
Purchasing Pool
|
Yes
|
Mississippi
|
Yes
|
Purchasing Pool
|
Yes
|
Missouri
|
Yes
|
Other Vendor
|
Yes
|
Montana
|
Yes
|
Purchasing Pool
|
Yes
|
Nebraska
|
Yes
|
Purchasing Pool
|
Yes
|
Nevada
|
Yes
|
PBM
|
No
|
New Hampshire
|
Yes
|
Purchasing Pool
|
Yes
|
New Jersey
|
No
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
New Mexico
|
No
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
New York
|
Yes
|
PBM
|
Yes
|
North Carolina
|
Yes
|
Purchasing Pool
|
No
|
North Dakota
|
Yes
|
Purchasing Pool
|
Yes
|
Ohio
|
Yes
|
Purchasing Pool
|
No
|
Oklahoma
|
Yes
|
Purchasing Pool
|
No
|
Oregon
|
Yes
|
Purchasing Pool
|
Yes
|
Pennsylvania
|
Yes
|
Other Vendor
|
Yes
|
Rhode Island
|
Yes
|
Purchasing Pool
|
No
|
South Carolina
|
Yes
|
Purchasing Pool
|
Yes
|
South Dakota
|
No
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Tennessee
|
Yes
|
Multiple Entities
|
Yes
|
Texas
|
Yes
|
Other Vendor
|
Yes
|
Utah
|
NR
|
NR
|
NR
|
Vermont
|
Yes
|
Purchasing Pool
|
Yes
|
Virginia
|
Yes
|
PBM
|
Yes
|
Washington
|
Yes
|
Multiple Entities
|
Yes
|
West Virginia
|
Yes
|
Other Vendor
|
Yes
|
Wisconsin
|
Yes
|
Purchasing Pool
|
Yes
|
Wyoming
|
Yes
|
Purchasing Pool
|
Yes
|NOTES:States were asked if they have supplemental rebate agreements in place, what entity negotiates supplemental rebates and if the state’s negotiator is selected through competitive procurement as of July 1, 2019. “NR” = Not Reporting.
SOURCE: KFF / Health Management Associates 2019 Survey of Medicaid Officials in 50 states and DC conducted by Health Management Associates, April 2020.
|
Appendix Table 9: MCO Rebate Requirements, July 1, 2019
|
State
|
MCOs permitted to negotiate rebates?
|
PBM required to pass-through supplemental rebates?
|
MCO required to report aggregate rebates?
|
Alabama
|
N/A — no MCOs
|
N/A — no MCOs
|
N/A — no MCOs
|
Alaska
|
N/A — no MCOs
|
N/A — no MCOs
|
N/A — no MCOs
|
Arizona
|
Yes — for other PDL drugs but not uniform classes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Arkansas
|
No — not for any drugs
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
California
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Colorado
|
NR
|
NR
|
NR
|
Connecticut
|
N/A — no MCOs
|
N/A — no MCOs
|
N/A — no MCOs
|
Delaware
|
Yes — for other PDL drugs but not uniform classes
|
No
|
No
|
DC
|
Yes
|
No
|
No
|
Florida
|
No — not for any drugs
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Georgia
|
Yes
|
No
|
No
|
Hawaii
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Idaho
|
N/A — no MCOs
|
N/A — no MCOs
|
N/A — no MCOs
|
Illinois
|
Yes
|
No
|
No
|
Indiana
|
Yes
|
No
|
No
|
Iowa
|
No — not for any drugs
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Kansas
|
Yes — for uniform classes and other PDL drugs
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Kentucky
|
Yes
|
No
|
Yes
|
Louisiana
|
No — not for any drugs
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Maine
|
N/A — no MCOs
|
N/A — no MCOs
|
N/A — no MCOs
|
Maryland
|
Yes
|
No
|
Yes
|
Massachusetts
|
Yes — for other PDL drugs but not uniform classes
|
No
|
Yes
|
Michigan
|
Yes
|
No
|
No
|
Minnesota
|
Yes — for other PDL drugs but not uniform classes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Mississippi
|
No — not for any drugs
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Missouri
|
N/A — full Rx Carve-out
|
N/A — full Rx Carve-out
|
N/A — full Rx Carve-out
|
Montana
|
N/A — no MCOs
|
N/A — no MCOs
|
N/A — no MCOs
|
Nebraska
|
No — not for any drugs
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Nevada
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
New Hampshire
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
New Jersey
|
Yes
|
No
|
Yes
|
New Mexico
|
Yes
|
NR
|
NR
|
New York
|
Yes
|
No
|
Yes
|
North Carolina
|
N/A — no MCOs
|
N/A — no MCOs
|
N/A — no MCOs
|
North Dakota
|
Yes — for other PDL drugs but not uniform classes
|
No
|
No
|
Ohio
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Oklahoma
|
N/A — no MCOs
|
N/A — no MCOs
|
N/A — no MCOs
|
Oregon
|
Yes
|
No
|
No
|
Pennsylvania
|
Yes
|
NR
|
NR
|
Rhode Island
|
Yes
|
No
|
NR
|
South Carolina
|
Yes — for other PDL drugs but not uniform classes
|
No
|
Yes
|
South Dakota
|
N/A — no MCOs
|
N/A — no MCOs
|
N/A — no MCOs
|
Tennessee
|
N/A — full Rx Carve-out
|
N/A — full Rx Carve-out
|
N/A — full Rx Carve-out
|
Texas
|
No — not for any drugs
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Utah
|
NR
|
NR
|
NR
|
Vermont
|
N/A — no MCOs
|
N/A — no MCOs
|
N/A — no MCOs
|
Virginia
|
Yes — for other PDL drugs but not uniform classes
|
No
|
Yes
|
Washington
|
Yes — for other PDL drugs but not uniform classes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
West Virginia
|
N/A — full Rx Carve-out
|
N/A — full Rx Carve-out
|
N/A — full Rx Carve-out
|
Wisconsin
|
N/A — full Rx Carve-out
|
N/A — full Rx Carve-out
|
N/A — full Rx Carve-out
|
Wyoming
|
N/A — no MCOs
|
N/A — no MCOs
|
N/A — no MCOs
|NOTES:States were asked if they have supplemental rebate agreements in place, what entity negotiates supplemental rebates and if the state’s negotiator is selected through competitive procurement as of July 1, 2019. “NR” = Not Reporting.
SOURCE: KFF / Health Management Associates 2019 Survey of Medicaid Officials in 50 states and DC conducted by Health Management Associates, April 2020.
|
Appendix Table 10: FFS Pharmacy Copayment Requirements for Non-Exempt Adults, July 1, 2019
|
State
|
Required for Non-exempt Adults?
|
FFS Rx Reimbursement Decreased by Copay Amount?
|
Copay Requirement for Non-Expansion Adults
|
Copay Requirement for Expansion Adults
|
MCO Copay Requirements Differ?
|
Alabama
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
$0-$3.90 based on drug cost
|
Non-expansion state
|
N/A ‒ No MCOs
|
Alaska
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
$0.50/$3.50 for under/over $50 drug cost
|
Same
|
N/A ‒ No MCOs
|
Arizona
|
No
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Arkansas
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Sliding scale based on drug cost
|
None
|
Yes ‒ No copays
|
California
|
No
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Colorado
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
$3 generic and brand; some $0 exceptions apply
|
Same
|
No
|
Connecticut
|
No
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A ‒ No MCOs
|
Delaware
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
$0.50-$3.00 based on drug cost; 30-day max of $15
|
Same
|
No
|
DC
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
$1 brand and generic
|
Same
|
Yes ‒ No copays
|
Florida
|
No
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Non-expansion state
|
N/A
|
Georgia
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
$0.50 preferred; $3 non-preferred
|
Non-expansion state
|
No
|
Hawaii
|
No
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Idaho
|
No
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Non-expansion state
|
N/A ‒ No MCOs
|
Illinois
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
$2 generic; $3 brand
|
Same
|
Yes ‒ MCO option up to FFS amount
|
Indiana
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
$3 brand and generic
|
$4 preferred; $8 non-preferred
|
No
|
Iowa
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
$1 brand and generic
|
None
|
Yes ‒ No copays
|
Kansas
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
$3 brand and generic
|
Non-expansion state
|
Yes ‒ No copays
|
Kentucky
|
Yes
|
No
|
$1 generic and preferred brand on formulary over generic equivalent; $4 brand
|
Same
|
No
|
Louisiana
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
$0.50-$3.00 based on drug cost
|
Same
|
No
|
Maine
|
Yes
|
No
|
$3 generic and brand (except tobacco cessation), not to exceed $30 PMPM
|
Same
|
N/A ‒ No MCOs
|
Maryland
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
$1 generic and preferred brand; $3 other brand
|
Same
|
Yes ‒ MCO option
|
Massachusetts
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
$3.65 all drugs except $1 for generic, anti-hypertensives, diabetes, and hypercholesterolemia drugs
|
Same
|
No
|
Michigan
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
$1 for generic and preferred brand, $3 non-preferred brand
|
$4 for generic and preferred brand, $8 non-preferred brand
|
Yes ‒ No copays except for ACA expansion population
|
Minnesota
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
$1 generic; $3 brand
|
Same
|
No
|
Mississippi
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
$3 brand and generic
|
Non-expansion state
|
Yes ‒ No copays
|
Missouri
|
Yes
|
No
|
$0.50-$2 based on drug cost
|
Non-expansion state
|
N/A ‒ Rx Carve-out
|
Montana
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
$4 preferred brands; $8 non-preferred and non-PDL brands; no copays generics and select therapeutic classes
|
Same
|
N/A ‒ No MCOs
|
Nebraska
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
$2 generic; $3 brand
|
Non-expansion state
|
Yes ‒ MCOs may waive
|
Nevada
|
No
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
New Hampshire
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
$1 brand and generic
|
Same
|
No
|
New Jersey
|
No
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
New Mexico
|
No
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
New York
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
$1 generic, preferred brand, and brand less than generic; $3 non-preferred brand; $0.50 OTC
|
Same
|
No
|
North Carolina
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
$3 brand and generic
|
Non-expansion state
|
N/A ‒ No MCOs
|
North Dakota
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
$0 generic; $3 brand
|
Same
|
No
|
Ohio
|
Yes
|
No
|
$3 for drugs that require PA; $2 for selected brands
|
Same
|
Yes ‒ No copays
|
Oklahoma
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
$4 brand and generic
|
Non-expansion state
|
N/A ‒ No MCOs
|
Oregon
|
No
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Pennsylvania
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
$1 generic; $3 for brands; many drug classes are copay exempt
|
Same
|
No
|
Rhode Island
|
No
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
South Carolina
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
$3.40 brand and generic
|
Non-expansion state
|
No
|
South Dakota
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
$1 generic; $3.30 brand
|
Non-expansion state
|
N/A ‒ No MCOs
|
Tennessee
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
$1.50 generics and plan-preferred brands (brand as generics); $3.00 for brands
|
Non-expansion state
|
N/A ‒ Rx Carve-out
|
Texas
|
No
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Non-expansion state
|
N/A
|
Utah
|
NR
|
NR
|
NR
|
NR
|
NR
|
Vermont
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
$1-$3 depending on drug cost
|
Same
|
N/A ‒ No MCOs
|
Virginia
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
$1 generic; $3 for brands
|
Same
|
Yes ‒ No copays
|
Washington
|
No
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
West Virginia
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
$0-$3 depending on drug cost
|
Same
|
N/A ‒ Rx Carve-out
|
Wisconsin
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
$.050 OTCs and diabetic supplies; $1 generics and compunds; $3 brands; not to exceed $12 PMPM per provider
|
Non-expansion state
|
N/A ‒ Rx Carve-out
|
Wyoming
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
$0.65 generics; $3.65 brands
|
Non-expansion state
|
N/A ‒ No MCOs
|NOTES: States were asked to report if pharmacy copayments were required for adults and any differences for adults covered by the Medicaid expansion as of July 1, 2019. States were also asked if MCO copayments differ from those in FFS as of July 1, 2019. “Non-expansion state” = state has not implemented ACA Medicaid expansion as of Juy 1, 2019; “NR” = not reporting; “OTC” = over the counter drug.SOURCE: KFF / Health Management Associates 2019 Survey of Medicaid Officials in 50 states and DC conducted by Health Management Associates, April 2020.
|
Appendix Table 11: 340B Policies in Place, July 1, 2019
|
State
|
340B Entities Carved Into Medicaid FFS?
|
340B Entities Carved Into Managed Care?
|
340B Entites Allowed to Contract with Outside Pharmacies (FFS)?
|
340B Entities Allowed to Contract with Outside Pharmacies (Managed Care)?
|
Alabama
|
Yes
|
N/A — No MCOs
|
No
|
N/A — No MCOs
|
Alaska
|
Yes
|
N/A — No MCOs
|
No
|
N/A — No MCOs
|
Arizona
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
No
|
No
|
Arkansas
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
No
|
No
|
California
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Colorado
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
No
|
No
|
Connecticut
|
Yes
|
N/A — No MCOs
|
Yes
|
N/A — No MCOs
|
Delaware
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
DC
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
No
|
Yes
|
Florida
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
No
|
No
|
Georgia
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
No
|
No
|
Hawaii
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Idaho
|
Yes
|
N/A — No MCOs
|
No
|
N/A — No MCOs
|
Illinois
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
No
|
No
|
Indiana
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
No
|
Yes
|
Iowa
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
No
|
No
|
Kansas
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
No
|
No
|
Kentucky
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
No
|
No
|
Louisiana
|
Yes
|
No
|
No
|
Yes
|
Maine
|
Yes
|
N/A — No MCOs
|
No
|
N/A — No MCOs
|
Maryland
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Massachusetts
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Michigan
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Minnesota
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
No
|
No
|
Mississippi
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
No
|
No
|
Missouri
|
Yes
|
N/A — Full Rx Carve-out
|
No
|
N/A — Full Rx Carve-out
|
Montana
|
Yes
|
N/A — No MCOs
|
Yes
|
N/A — No MCOs
|
Nebraska
|
Yes
|
No
|
No
|
No
|
Nevada
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
New Hampshire
|
No
|
No
|
No
|
No
|
New Jersey
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
No
|
Yes
|
New Mexico
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
New York
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
North Carolina
|
Yes
|
N/A — No MCOs
|
Yes
|
N/A — No MCOs
|
North Dakota
|
Yes
|
No
|
No
|
No
|
Ohio
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
No
|
No
|
Oklahoma
|
Yes
|
N/A — No MCOs
|
Yes
|
N/A — No MCOs
|
Oregon
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
No
|
Yes
|
Pennsylvania
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
No
|
No
|
Rhode Island
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
No
|
Yes
|
South Carolina
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
No
|
Yes
|
South Dakota
|
No
|
N/A — No MCOs
|
No
|
N/A — No MCOs
|
Tennessee
|
Yes
|
N/A — Full Rx Carve-out
|
No
|
N/A — Full Rx Carve-out
|
Texas
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Utah
|
NR
|
NR
|
NR
|
NR
|
Vermont
|
Yes
|
N/A — No MCOs
|
No
|
N/A — No MCOs
|
Virginia
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
No
|
No
|
Washington
|
Yes
|
No
|
No
|
No
|
West Virginia
|
Yes
|
N/A — Full Rx Carve-out
|
No
|
N/A — Full Rx Carve-out
|
Wisconsin
|
Yes
|
N/A — Full Rx Carve-out
|
No
|
N/A — Full Rx Carve-out
|
Wyoming
|
Yes
|
N/A — No MCOs
|
No
|
N/A — No MCOs
|NOTES: States were asked about their policies related to 340B entities as of July 1, 2019; carve in to FFS or managed care means that drugs purchased under the 340B program are used for Medicaid beneficiaries. Contract pharmacies refer to pharmacy arrangements with 340B entities to provide pharmacy services to their patients. NR” = Not Reporting.
SOURCE: KFF / Health Management Associates 2019 Survey of Medicaid Officials in 50 states and DC conducted by Health Management Associates, April 2020.