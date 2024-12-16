Potential Health Policy Administrative Actions in the Second Trump Administration

DACA was originally established via executive action in June 2012 to protect certain undocumented immigrants who were brought to the U.S. as children from removal proceedings and receive authorization to work for renewable two-year periods. During his prior term, President-elect Trump sought to end DACA but was blocked by the Supreme Court in 2020. The Biden administration issued regulations in 2022 to preserve DACA protections. In addition, in May 2024, the Biden administration published regulations to extend eligibility for Affordable Care Act (ACA) Marketplace coverage with premium and cost-sharing subsidies to DACA recipients, who were previously ineligible for federally funded health coverage options. The regulation became effective November 1, 2024. DACA and the coverage expansion are facing legal challenges, which could result in them being eliminated. Additionally, Trump administration officials have indicated that the administration will try to eliminate the program again during his second term. However, in a recent interview, President-elect Trump said he will work on addressing the status of “Dreamers,” and indicated a willingness to work with Democrats on that issue. There are over half a million active DACA recipients, a majority of whom are working and many of whom have U.S.-born children, who could be at risk of deportation if the program is eliminated. Elimination of the coverage expansion for DACA recipients would leave the nearly 100,000 uninsured DACA recipients it is estimated to cover without an affordable coverage option.