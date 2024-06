10 Things to Know About Abortion Access Since the Dobbs Decision

In practice, health exceptions to bans have often proven to be unworkable, except in the most extreme circumstances, and have sometimes prevented physicians from practicing evidence-based medicine. The federal government has sued the state of Idaho over its abortion ban, which includes an exception to save the life – but not the health – of the pregnant person, contending that the ban was in violation of the Emergency Medical Treatment and Active Labor Act (EMTALA), a law that requires that hospitals provide stabilizing treatment, including abortion, to patients who present in the emergency room with an emergency medical condition. The Supreme Court is set to rule on this case in June 2024.

