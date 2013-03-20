Alina Salganicoff is Senior Vice President and Director of Women’s Health Policy. Widely regarded as an expert on women’s health policy, she has written and lectured extensively on health care access and financing for low-income women and children. Her work at KFF focuses on health coverage and access to care for women, with an emphasis on challenges facing underserved women throughout their lifespan. Dr. Salganicoff was also an Associate Director of the Kaiser Commission on Medicaid and the Uninsured and worked on the health program staff of the Pew Charitable Trusts. She has served on numerous federal, state and non-profit advisory committees focusing on improving the quality of and access to health care for women, including the HHS Office on Women’s Health, AHRQ, HRSA, CDC, and the VA. She was also a member of the IOM Committee on Women’s Health Research, the IOM Committee on Preventive Services for Women, and the NASEM Committee on Abortion Quality and Safety. She currently is a member of the Advisory Panel of ACOG’s Women’s Preventive Services Initiative, the Public Policy Advisory Committee of Power to Decide, and the Advisory Board of the Hope and Grace Fund. Dr. Salganicoff holds a Ph.D. in Health Policy from The Johns Hopkins University and a B.S. from Penn State University.