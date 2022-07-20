Karen Diep is a Policy Analyst for the Women’s Health Policy team at KFF. Her work focuses on the coverage, access, and financial challenges facing women. In particular, she conducts data analyses using large datasets to better understand how policy developments affect women’s health at the local, state, and federal level.

Prior to joining KFF, Karen was a Senior Research Associate with NORC at the University of Chicago, where she worked on a diverse range of health care projects related to value-based care, health insurance access, and more.

Karen earned her Master of Public Health and Bachelor of Science degrees from the University of Maryland.