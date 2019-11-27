Potential Impact of Texas v. U.S. Decision on Key Provisions of the Affordable Care Act

Background

On December 14, 2018, a federal trial court judge ruled that the entire Affordable Care Act (ACA) is invalid. While the trial court’s ruling is likely not the last word on the ACA’s validity, this brief considers the complex and far-reaching impact were the entire law ultimately held to be invalid.

The case – brought by a number of Republican state attorneys general (AGs) and other plaintiffs – centers on the argument that the law’s individual mandate is unconstitutional after Congress zeroed out the penalty associated with it in the tax bill in late 2017. The plaintiffs argue that the rest of the ACA is not severable from the mandate and should therefore be invalidated. The Trump administration now agrees that the entire law should be overturned, but previously argued that only the ACA’s pre-existing condition protections are inseparable from the mandate and should be overturned, while the rest of the law should stand. A number of Democratic state AGs are defending the ACA as interveners in the case, arguing in part that Congress intended to keep the ACA in place when it set the individual mandate penalty to zero while leaving the rest of the law intact. An appeal of the December 2018 lower court decision is currently before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit. Pending a final decision on appeal, the Trump administration has continued to enforce the ACA.

The number of non-elderly Americans who are uninsured decreased by 19.1 million from 2010 to 2017 as the ACA went into effect. While the ACA’s changes to the individual insurance market – including protections for people with pre-existing conditions, creation of insurance marketplaces, and premium subsidies for low and modest income people – have been the focus of much policy debate and media coverage, the law made other sweeping changes throughout the health care system that impact nearly all Americans. These include: the expansion of Medicaid eligibility for low-income adults; required coverage of preventive services with no cost sharing in private insurance, Medicare, and for those enrolled in the Medicaid expansion; phase-out of the “doughnut hole” gap in Medicare drug coverage; reductions in the growth of Medicare payments to health providers and insurers; new national initiatives to promote public health, quality of care, and delivery system reforms; and a variety of tax increases to finance these changes. These provisions could all be overturned if the judge’s decision is upheld.

More than nine years after enactment, the ACA’s changes to the nation’s health system have become embedded and affect nearly everyone in some way. A court decision that invalidated the ACA, therefore, would also affect nearly everyone in at least some way. It would be a complex undertaking to try to disentangle it at this point. The following table summarizes the major provisions of the ACA, illustrating the breadth of its changes to the health care system and public attitudes towards those changes.

Additional Provisions

Beyond coverage-related provisions, the ACA made numerous other changes in federal law to safeguard individual civil rights, authorize new programs and agency activities, and finance new federal costs under the law. The Court ruling finding the ACA unconstitutional could also result in an end to these provisions. They include:

Nondiscrimination

The ACA prohibits discrimination against individuals on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, age, or disability in certain health programs or activities, under Section 1557, which builds on long-standing and familiar Federal civil rights laws. In addition to enforcement by the Office of Civil Rights at the US Department of HHS, individuals can file a civil lawsuit to challenge a nondiscrimination violation under Section 1557.

Regulations implementing Section 1557 issued by the Obama Administration further defined these protections to include gender identity and pregnancy status. One federal district court has vacated the gender identity and pregnancy protections in the regulations, while other courts have relied on Section 1557 itself to grant relief to individuals alleging discrimination based on gender identity. In addition, the Trump Administration has proposed changes to the regulations that would eliminate protections for gender identity; adopt blanket abortion and religious freedom exemptions for health care providers; and eliminate or substantially change provisions on health insurance benefit design; language access; notices, grievance procedures, and enforcement; and which entities are covered by Section 1557. The Administration also has proposed eliminating explicit nondiscrimination protections related to gender identity and sexual orientation in separate regulations governing Medicaid managed care entities, state Medicaid programs, PACE organizations, group and individual health insurance issuers, marketplaces, qualified health plan issuers, and agents and brokers that assist with marketplace applications and enrollment.

FDA Approval of Biosimilars

The ACA authorized the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to approve generic version of biologics (biosimilars) and grant biologics manufacturers 12 years of exclusive use before generics can be developed. As of November 2019, the FDA has approved 25 biosimilar products used in the treatment of cancer, rheumatoid arthritis, and other health conditions.

Innovation Center

The law also established an Innovation Center within the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to test, evaluate and expand different payment structures and methods to save costs while maintaining or improving quality of care. Payment and delivery system models supported by the Innovation Center focus on Medicare, Medicaid, and the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), for example, include care delivery for children and pregnant women affected by the opioid crisis, and models to reduce prescription drug costs.

Prevention and Public Health Fund

The ACA established the Prevention and Public Health Fund with a permanent annual appropriation to support activities related to prevention, wellness and public health activities. The law appropriated $7 billion annually through 2015 and $2 billion for each fiscal year thereafter, although Congress has since voted several times to redirect a portion of funds from the Prevention and Public Health Fund for other purposes. Fund resources support federal, state, and local programs to fight obesity, curb tobacco use, prevent the onset of chronic conditions such as diabetes and heart disease, promote immunization, detect and respond to infectious diseases and other public health threats, and other initiatives.

Nonprofit Hospitals

The ACA set new requirements for non-profit hospitals in order to retain their tax exempt status. These include a requirement to conduct a community needs assessment every 3 years and adopt a strategy to meet identified needs. Hospitals also must adopt and widely publicize financial assistance policies on the availability of free or discounted care and how to apply. In addition, hospitals must limit charges to patients who qualify for financial assistance to the amount generally billed to insured patients, and must make reasonable attempts to determine eligibility for financial assistance before undertaking extraordinary collection actions.

Breastfeeding breaks & separate rooms

Employers with 50 or more employees must now provide adequate break time for breastfeeding women and a private space that is not a bathroom for nursing and pumping.

Menu labeling

Restaurants and retail food establishments with 20 or more locations and owners of 20 or more vending machines must include nutrition information, including calories, for their standard menu items.

Revenue Provisions

Many of the revenue provisions enacted under the ACA remain in effect but presumably would end if the law were found unconstitutional. For example, the ACA included a tax on pharmaceutical manufacturers and importers (generating annual fees of $2.8 billion in 2019 and thereafter) and a tax on health insurers (generating annual fees of $14.3 billion in 2018, indexed annually by the rate of premium growth, but subject to a moratorium in 2019). The law also imposed a new medical device excise tax of 2.3%, which Congress has voted several times to delay. Financing provisions also included a 10% tax on indoor tanning services, and limits on the deductibility of compensation of insurance company executives (limited to $500,000 per individual per year). Under the ACA, the Medicare payroll tax was increased for high income earners (over $200,000 by individuals, $250,000 for married couples filing jointly), and a new 3.8% tax on net investment income applied for higher income taxpayers. Finally, the ACA imposed the so-called Cadillac tax on high-value employer-sponsored health plans, which Congress has also voted to delay, most recently, until 2022.