The U.S. & The Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria

Key Facts

The Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria (Global Fund), founded in 2002, is an independent, multilateral, financing entity designed to raise significant resources and accelerate efforts to end the AIDS, tuberculosis, and malaria epidemics.

The U.S. government (U.S.) provided the Global Fund with its founding contribution and is its largest single donor; between FY 2001 and FY 2019 Congressional appropriations to the Global Fund totaled nearly $18 billion. The U.S. also plays a key role in the organization’s governance and oversight.

As of July 2019, the Global Fund had approved more than $49 billion in funding and disbursed more than $42 billion to over 120 countries; these investments have helped to save 27 million lives.

The Global Fund’s recently completed Sixth Replenishment Conference reached its goal of raising $14 billion for the next three-year period, which included an increased funding pledge from the U.S. While both the House and Senate appropriations bills include funding for the first year of this pledge (FY 2020), Congress has not yet finalized the FY 2020 budget.

What is the Global Fund?

Overview

The Global Fund is an independent, multilateral, financing entity designed to raise significant new resources to combat HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis (TB), and malaria in low- and middle- income countries. First proposed in 2001, the Global Fund began operations in January 2002 and receives funding from both public and private donors to finance programs developed and implemented by recipient countries. The Global Fund uses a “country-defined” and “results-based financing” model that focuses on country ownership and is supported by investments from both donors and implementing countries (by contrast, bilateral support is provided from donors directly to recipient country governments, non-governmental organizations, and other entities and often reflects donor-defined priorities). To date, almost $55 billion has been pledged by all donors (governments, the private sector, and private foundations) to the Global Fund. Using these resources, the Global Fund has approved more than $49 billion in grants to over 120 countries.

The U.S. has played an integral role in the Global Fund since its inception. Under the George W. Bush administration, the U.S. provided the Global Fund with its founding contribution and was involved in the initial negotiations on the multilateral organization’s design. Under the Obama administration, the U.S. pledged $12.3 billion to the Global Fund over three replenishment periods. More recently, however, the Trump administration has proposed reduced contributions to the Global Fund and a reduced pledge amount, although Congress has rejected these proposals.

In addition to being the Global Fund’s single largest donor (see Table 1), the U.S. maintains a permanent seat on the Global Fund Board, giving it a key role in governance and oversight. The Global Fund has been called the “multilateral component” of the U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), serving as an important part of the U.S. government’s global health response, expanding its reach to more countries, and leveraging additional donor resources.

Still, there have been ongoing questions about the appropriate balance of U.S. funding between the Global Fund and U.S. bilateral programs, the role of multilateralism in U.S. global health policy, and the Global Fund’s sustainability given a shortfall in the availability of resources to meet country demand.

Table 1: Total Global Fund Pledges and Contributions as of July 2019 (US$billions) Total Pledges to the Global Fund % of Total Pledges Total Paid to the Global Fund % of Total Paid Total $54.7 100.0% $49.2 100.0% United States $17.5 32.1% $15.0 30.5% France $6.5 11.9% $6.0 12.2% United Kingdom $5.3 9.7% $4.5 9.1% Germany $3.9 7.1% $3.6 7.4% Japan $3.5 6.3% $3.5 7.0% European Commission $2.7 4.9% $2.6 5.2% Canada $2.6 4.8% $2.4 4.9% All Other Countries $9.2 16.8% $8.3 16.9% Other Donors $3.5 6.4% $3.4 6.9% NOTES: Includes pledges made for the period 2001-2019 as well as those made with year of commitment yet to be confirmed. “Other Donors” includes contributions made by the private sector and nongovernmental organizations, Debt2Health, and the Affordable Medicines Facility – malaria (AMFm). Pledge and Paid amounts, if listed by the Global Fund in the currency of origin, were converted to U.S. dollars by the Global Fund using fixed replenishment exchange rates (for the years 2014-2019) and spot exchange rates (for years earlier than 2014). SOURCES: The Global Fund: https://www.theglobalfund.org/en/updates/other-updates/2019-04-03-updated-pledges-and-contributions-report/; accessed July 31, 2019, Kaiser Family Foundation Analysis.

Funding Model & Organizational Structure

The Global Fund was established as an independent foundation under Swiss law and operates as a multilateral financing entity. Funding is pooled from multiple sources, including from donor governments, the private sector, and private foundations. Countries submit proposals to the Global Fund and if approved, funding is provided using a performance-based system where a grant is regularly monitored and evaluated to determine if it should be extended or discontinued based on the effectiveness of the program. The Global Fund launched a new funding model in 2013 that, among other things, created a more flexible timeline for eligible countries to apply and allowed for a focus on high disease burden and low resource settings. In order to incentivize recipient countries to increase their domestic investments and increase country ownership, the Global Fund also requires a minimum of 15% co-financing for each approved grant.

The Global Fund’s organizational structure includes a broad set of stakeholders, and the U.S. government is involved in many of its core structures:

Board. The Board guides policy and strategic decisions and approves all funding. There are 20 voting members (10 implementers and 10 donors) and 8 non-voting members as follows: Implementers: Developing countries: seven members, one from each of the six WHO regions and an additional member from Africa; Civil Society: three members, one from a developing country non-governmental organization (NGO), one from a developed country NGO, and one representative from an NGO who is a person living with HIV/AIDS or from a community living with TB or malaria. Donors : Government: eight members, including the U.S., which has a permanent Board seat. The U.S. also sits on the Audit and Finance and Strategy Committees. Private Sector: one member Private Foundation: one member Non-voting : eight members, including the Global Fund Executive Director, the Board Chair and Vice-Chair, one representative from Global Fund partner organizations, one representative each from WHO, UNAIDS, and the World Bank, and one representative from public donors that is not part of a voting donor constituency, but has pledged at least $10 million in the most recent replenishment cycle (2017-2019) to the Global Fund.

The Board guides policy and strategic decisions and approves all funding. There are 20 voting members (10 implementers and 10 donors) and 8 non-voting members as follows: Secretariat. Based in Geneva, the Secretariat manages day-to-day operations. Because the Global Fund finances but does not implement programs, it does not maintain any in-country staff.

Based in Geneva, the Secretariat manages day-to-day operations. Because the Global Fund finances but does not implement programs, it does not maintain any in-country staff. Technical Review Panel (TRP). An independent body of global health and development experts (which has included U.S. government experts) appointed by the Board to evaluate the merits of all proposals and make funding recommendations to the Board.

An independent body of global health and development experts (which has included U.S. government experts) appointed by the Board to evaluate the merits of all proposals and make funding recommendations to the Board. Technical Evaluation Reference Group (TERG). An independent body of global health and development experts appointed by the Board to provide oversight on the Fund’s evaluation efforts, including evaluation of the Global Fund business model, investments, and impact.

An independent body of global health and development experts appointed by the Board to provide oversight on the Fund’s evaluation efforts, including evaluation of the Global Fund business model, investments, and impact. Office of the Inspector General. An independent body of the Global Fund that reports directly to the Board through its Audit and Finance Committee, the Office of the Inspector General provides the Board with audits and investigations of the Fund’s activities, in an effort to promote good practices, reduce funding risks, and report on potential abuse.

An independent body of the Global Fund that reports directly to the Board through its Audit and Finance Committee, the Office of the Inspector General provides the Board with audits and investigations of the Fund’s activities, in an effort to promote good practices, reduce funding risks, and report on potential abuse. Country Coordinating Mechanisms (CCMs . The country-level entity comprised of public and private sector representatives, such as governments, businesses, and non-governmental organizations (NGOs), that submits proposals to the Global Fund and oversees funded grants within a country. U.S. representatives sit on CCMs in almost all PEPFAR focus countries and often help with proposal development. The U.S. has also entered into MOUs in several countries to bring together PEPFAR with Ministries of Health and the Global Fund to clarify collaboration and partnership activities, particularly in the area of antiretroviral drug procurement.

The country-level entity comprised of public and private sector representatives, such as governments, businesses, and non-governmental organizations (NGOs), that submits proposals to the Global Fund and oversees funded grants within a country. U.S. representatives sit on CCMs in almost all PEPFAR focus countries and often help with proposal development. The U.S. has also entered into MOUs in several countries to bring together PEPFAR with Ministries of Health and the Global Fund to clarify collaboration and partnership activities, particularly in the area of antiretroviral drug procurement. Principal Recipients (PR). The legal entity chosen by the CCM to receive Global Fund disbursements, implement programs or contract with sub-recipients, and provide regular reports and progress updates to the Secretariat.

The legal entity chosen by the CCM to receive Global Fund disbursements, implement programs or contract with sub-recipients, and provide regular reports and progress updates to the Secretariat. Local Funding Agents (LFA). Since it does not have an in-country presence, the Global Fund contracts with a local entity (usually an accounting firm) to monitor program implementation, ensure financial accountability, and provide funding recommendations to the Secretariat.

Results

As of July 2019, the Global Fund had approved more than $49 billion in funding and disbursed more than $42 billion to over 120 countries, including countries that also receive U.S. bilateral support for HIV, tuberculosis, and/or malaria, but also many others that do not (see Table 2). Funding supports a wide range of care, treatment, and prevention activities and health systems development and strengthening. The Sub-Saharan African region has received the largest share of approved funding (65%), followed by the Asia and the Pacific region (19%). Most approved funding has supported HIV programs, followed by malaria and TB (see Table 2). The Global Fund, which was the second largest donor to global health programs in 2017 (the U.S. was the largest), estimates that, since 2002, its grants have helped save the lives of 27 million people who would have otherwise died due to complications from AIDS, tuberculosis, or malaria.

Table 2: Global Fund Portfolio Status HIV TB Malaria HIV/TB Other Approved Grant Funding (billions) $22.8 $7.8 $14.4 $3.6 $0.8 % of Approved Grants 46.3% 15.8% 29.1% 7.2% 1.6% # Countries Receiving Grants 120 109 84 40 29 NOTES: Approved grant funding totals include funding for multi-country grants. Kosovo and Zanzibar are not counted separately under number of countries receiving grants and are considered part of Serbia and Tanzania, respectively. “Other” includes grant funding for Resilient & Sustainable Systems for Health (RSSH). SOURCE: The Global Fund Data Explorer: https://data.theglobalfund.org/; accessed July 31, 2019, Kaiser Family Foundation Analysis.

U.S. Engagement with the Global Fund

In addition to U.S. governance and oversight of the Global Fund, U.S. financial support has been significant and a key component of U.S. involvement (see Figure 1). The U.S. first contributed to the Global Fund in FY 2001 through annual appropriations bills. All U.S. support for the Global Fund was then incorporated into PEPFAR when it was created in 2003. At that time, Congress authorized up to $1 billion for the Global Fund for FY 2004 and “such sums as may be necessary for FY 2005-2008.” In the 2008 reauthorization of PEPFAR, Congress authorized up to $2 billion in FY 2009, and “such sums as may be necessary for FY 2010-2013”. In 2013 and 2018, Congress again reauthorized PEPFAR, and while it included provisions on U.S. support for the Global Fund (see below), it did not include specific funding amounts. See the KFF brief of PEPFAR reauthorization.

Congress earmarks support for the Global Fund each year as part of PEPFAR appropriations, and funding is typically provided through the State Department, although funding has also been provided through USAID and NIH in past years. Between FY 2001 and FY 2019, Congressional appropriations to the Global Fund have totaled nearly $18 billion, including $1.35 billion in FY 2019. The Trump administration requested $958.4 million for FY 2020, a decrease of almost $400 million. Congress has historically matched or provided more to the Global Fund each year than the President has requested.

While Congress has provided strong funding support to the Global Fund, it has also placed restrictions on U.S. contributions:

Requiring that total U.S. contributions do not exceed 33% of total contributions from all donors, a provision that was part of the original PEPFAR authorization and maintained in the reauthorization. Designed to leverage U.S. contributions to increase support from other donors and to limit the U.S. from becoming the predominant donor to the Global Fund, it was invoked only once, in FY 2004 when appropriated funds were held back until the following fiscal year when the 33% cap would not be exceeded.

Setting aside 5% of U.S. contributions to cover the cost of technical assistance to Global Fund grantees, a provision first included in foreign operations appropriations bill language in 2005 and in subsequent years.

Authorizing the Secretary of State to withhold a percentage of the U.S. contribution until the Global Fund could demonstrate improved oversight and accountability in grant disbursement.

Requiring, as part of the FY 2012 through FY 2016 appropriations bills, that the Administration consult with Congress prior to making multi-year funding pledges.

Key Issues

While the Global Fund has contributed to significant global scale-up of resources, service delivery, and coverage to combat HIV, TB, and malaria, and been described as “complementing PEPFAR objectives,” the extent of U.S. involvement in the Global Fund is an ongoing discussion especially as the Administration, Congress, and the Global Fund make decisions in a resource-constrained setting. These issues include: