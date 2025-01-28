Overview of President Trump’s Executive Actions on Global Health
Jennifer Kates, Josh Michaud, Kellie Moss, and Lindsey Dawson
Published:
Starting on the first day of his second term, President Trump began to issue numerous executive actions, several of which directly address or affect U.S. global health efforts.*
This guide provides an overview of these actions, in the order in which they were issued, and will be updated as needed.
President Trump’s Executive Actions on Global Health
|Date Issued
|Title
|Purpose & Actions
|What Happens Next/Implications
|January 20, 2025
|Initial Rescissions Of Harmful Executive Orders And Actions
|PURPOSE: Initial rescissions of Executive Orders and Actions issued by President Biden.
Among these orders are several that addressed the COVID-19 pandemic and global health security, such as Executive Order 13987 (Organizing and Mobilizing the United States Government To Provide a Unified and Effective Response To Combat COVID-19 and To Provide United States Leadership on Global Health and Security), which among other things established the National Security Council Directorate on Global Health Security and Biodefense and a Senior Director position to oversee it.
|Given that most of the provisions in the COVID-19 and Global Health Security actions issued by President Biden are no longer current or relevant, the rescissions of these actions are likely to have minimal effect on government policies. One exception may be the elimination of the Directorate of Global Health Security and Biodefense and its Senior Director at the National Security Council, which were responsible for interagency coordination on global health security matters during the Biden Administration. The elimination of this office echoes a similar move made during the first Trump Administration to eliminate an NSC Directorate for Global Health Security, and raises questions about who and which offices at NSC (and across the government) will fill this coordination role in the new Administration. More rescissions of other Biden administration Executive Actions may be issued at a later date.
|January 20, 2025
|Withdrawing The United States From The World Health Organization
|PURPOSE: To withdraw from the World Health Organization (WHO)
“The United States noticed its withdrawal from the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2020 due to the organization’s mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic that arose out of Wuhan, China, and other global health crises, its failure to adopt urgently needed reforms, and its inability to demonstrate independence from the inappropriate political influence of WHO member states. In addition, the WHO continues to demand unfairly onerous payments from the United States, far out of proportion with other countries’ assessed payments. China, with a population of 1.4 billion, has 300 percent of the population of the United States, yet contributes nearly 90 percent less to the WHO.”
ACTIONS: The United States intends to withdraw from the WHO.
|President Trump initiated a process to withdraw from the WHO during his first term in office, a process that takes a year to finalize, and halted funding. This time period was not met when President Biden took office and he reversed this decision and restored funding. Now, after issuance of a formal letter of withdrawal United Nations and WHO, the process will be initiated once again. While the process typically takes one year to finalize, the Trump administration may seek to accelerate this timeline, based on the prior notice of withdrawal.
Per the Executive Order, U.S. government representatives may not work with WHO, and will likely mean that there will be no U.S. official at key upcoming WHO-based meetings, including the next Executive Board meeting (the U.S. is a member of the Executive Board) and Pandemic Treaty negotiations, both scheduled for February. As the largest donor to WHO providing approximately 16%-18% of the organization’s revenue, the absence of U.S. funding will have an impact WHO’s operations, as will the loss of U.S. technical expertise.
See: KFF Fact Sheet and Quick Take
|January 20, 2025
|Reevaluating And Realigning United States Foreign Aid
|PURPOSE: To pause funding and review all U.S. foreign assistance to assess alignment with American values.
The U.S. “foreign aid industry and bureaucracy are not aligned with American interests and in many cases antithetical to American values. They serve to destabilize world peace by promoting ideas in foreign countries that are directly inverse to harmonious and stable relations internal to and among countries.”
“It is the policy of United States that no further United States foreign assistance shall be disbursed in a manner that is not fully aligned with the foreign policy of the President of the United States.”
Calls for:
|Almost all global health programs are funded through foreign aid appropriations and are therefore subject to this order. The order temporarily freezes any new U.S. government spending (obligations or disbursements) through these programs, which could interrupt implementation of programs for which funds have not yet been obligated. Furthermore, on January 24, 2025, A Notice on Implementation of the Executive Order was issued by USAID which, among other things, calls for stop-work orders to be issued for all existing foreign assistance awards (not just new obligations and disbursements). It notes that waivers have been granted for: foreign military financing for Israel and Egypt and emergency food assistance (and related expenses) and, on a temporary basis, salaries and related administrative expenses, including travel, for U.S. direct hire employees, personal services contractors, and locally employed staff.
In addition to halting new obligations and disbursements, the stop-work orders on existing awards have, for the time being, halted current U.S. global health (and other foreign assistance) programs. This places key programs, such as PEPFAR, at risk of not being able to provide critical services including antiretroviral treatment, unless a waiver is received. Additional impacts of the executive order will also be determined by the results of the foreign aid review, particularly if some programs are recommended for discontinuation. Congressional notification and oversight of any proposed changes will be important to watch. The order may also face litigation.
|January 20, 2025
|America First Policy Directive To The Secretary Of State
|PURPOSE. To put core American interests first in foreign policy.
The foreign policy of the United States “shall champion core American interests and always put America and American citizens first.”
“As soon as practicable, the Secretary of State shall issue guidance bringing the Department of State’s policies, programs, personnel, and operations in line with an America First foreign policy, which puts America and its interests first.”
|The State Department is responsible for the supervision and overall strategic direction of foreign assistance programs administered by the State Department and USAID, which includes the vast majority of global health assistance. It also directly oversees PEPFAR, the global HIV/AIDS program, and many aspects of global health diplomacy for the U.S. Priorities and approaches for these and other global health programs are likely to be shaped by how the White House and State Department leadership define “America First” foreign policy and American interests, and how that definition is implemented in practice.
|January 20, 2025
|Defending Women From Gender Ideology Extremism And Restoring Biological Truth To The Federal Government
|PURPOSE. To define sex as an immutable binary biological classification and remove recognition of the concept of gender identity.
The order states that “It is the policy of the United States to recognize two sexes, male and female” and directs the Executive Branch to “enforce all sex-protective laws to promote this reality”. Elements of the order that may affect global health programs are as follows:
|This order is broad, directed to all federal agencies and programs. Because PEPFAR, and some other U.S. global health programs, serve people who are members of the LGBTQ community, guidance and implementation could affect the ability of these programs to reach individuals and organizations and provide them with services. In addition, the order will likely result in the removal of existing protections based on sexual orientation and gender identity, which had been provided in agency guidance for global health and development programs. Implementation of this executive order will likely take time and resulting guidance is expected to face litigation.
|January 24, 2025
|Memorandum For The Secretary of State The Secretary of Defense The Secretary Of Health And Human Services The Administrator of The United States Agency For
|PURPOSE: To reinstate Mexico City Policy and direct review of programs per the Kemp-Kasten Amendment.
|The Mexico City Policy is a U.S. government policy that – when in effect – has required foreign NGOs to certify that they will not “perform or actively promote abortion as a method of family planning” using funds from any source (including non-U.S. funds) as a condition of receiving U.S. global family planning assistance and, when in place under the Trump administration, most other U.S. global health assistance. First announced in 1984 by the Reagan administration, the policy has been rescinded and reinstated by subsequent administrations along party lines since; it was widely expected that the President Trump would reinstate it in his second term. The new memorandum calls for the implementation of a plan to extend the requirements to global health assistance furnished by all departments or agencies; until the plan is ready, the scope of the new memorandum is unknown.
The new memorandum also directs the Secretary of State to review programs under the Kemp-Kasten amendment, a provision of U.S. law that states that no U.S. funds may be made available to “any organization or program which, as determined by the [p]resident of the United States, supports or participates in the management of a program of coercive abortion or involuntary sterilization.” It has been used in the past to prevent funding from going to UNFPA.
See: KFF Mexico City Policy explainer and related resources and Kemp-Kasten explainer.
|January 24, 2025
|Renewed Membership in the Geneva Consensus Declaration on Promoting Women’s Health and Strengthening the Family
|PURPOSE: To rejoin the Geneva Consensus Declaration
The United States informed signatories of the Geneva Consensus Declaration of its intent to rejoin immediately. Established in 2020, the declaration, led by the United States, has the following objectives: “to secure meaningful health and development gains for women; to protect life at all stages; to defend the family as the fundamental unit of society; and to work together across the UN system to realize these values.”
|The Geneva Consensus Declaration, initially crafted and signed by the U.S. – along with 31 other countries at the time – was meant to enshrine certain values and principles related to women’s health and family, including a rejection of the “international right to abortion.” The Biden administration withdrew from the Consensus in 2021.
Notes and Sources
*There are several other Executive Actions issued by the President that instruct all government agencies on a variety of topics and as such broadly affect global health program operations but are not specific to global health. These include, for example, Executive Actions withdrawing from the Paris Agreement under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and ending DEI programs. These are not included in this resource.
Sources: White House, https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/; State Department, www.state.gov; USAID, www.usaid.gov.