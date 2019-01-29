PEPFAR Reauthorization: Side-by-Side of Legislation Over Time

Authorization of Programs Authorizes U.S. global HIV, TB and malaria efforts Authorizes U.S. participation in the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, TB, and Malaria Maintains current law Maintains current law Maintains current law

Authorization of Funding FY04 – FY08:

Authorizes $15 billion ($3 billion/year), of which: Up to $1 billion for Global Fund in FY04; such sums as necessary in FY05 – FY08

Such sums as necessary for HIV

Such sums as necessary for TB

Such sums as necessary for malaria FY09 – FY13:

Authorizes $48 billion (in totala), of which: Up to $2 billion for Global Fund in FY09; such sums as necessary in FY10 – FY13

Such sums as necessary for HIV

$4 billion for TB (in total)

$5 billion for malaria (in total) FY14 – FY18:

Does not specify authorization for funding for HIV, TB, or malaria (however, Congress effectively authorizes funding when it appropriates funding for a purpose) FY19 – FY23:

Does not specify authorization for funding for HIV, TB, or malaria (however, Congress effectively authorizes funding when it appropriates funding for a purpose)

Program Coordinator/

Office Establishes Office of the Global HIV/AIDS Coordinator and Global HIV/AIDS Coordinator at Department of State Maintains current law regarding Global HIV/AIDS Coordinator Establishes Malaria Coordinator at USAID Maintains current law Maintains current law

HIV

Major Objective Providing assistance for the prevention, treatment, and control of HIV/AIDS is a “major objective of the foreign assistance program of the United States” Providing assistance for the prevention and treatment of HIV/AIDS and the care of those affected by the disease is a “major objective of the foreign assistance program of the United States” Maintains current law Maintains current law

5-Year Strategy, Reports, Targets/Goals Requires: 5-year HIV/AIDS strategy

Annual report on U.S. global HIV efforts

Annual report on PMTCT for 5 years Recommends (Sense of Congress) an urgent priority be the rapid increase in distribution of antiretroviral treatment so that U.S. assistance provides treatment for: At least 500,000 individuals with HIV/AIDS by end of FY04

At least 1 million individuals with HIV/AIDS by end of FY05

At least 2 million individuals with HIV/AIDS by end of FY06 Recommends (as U.S. policy): Placing high priority on prevention of mother-to-child transmission (PMTCT) of HIV, the care and treatment of family members and caregivers, and the care of children orphaned by AIDS Requires HIV/AIDS strategy to: Provide for meeting or exceeding the goal to reduce the rate of mother-to-child transmission of HIV by 20 percent by 2005 and by 50 percent by 2010 Requires: Updated 5-year HIV/AIDS strategy Include a longer-term estimate of projected resource needs and anticipated role of the U.S. in global HIV efforts during the 10-year period beginning FY13

Annual report on U.S. global HIV efforts

Annual report on PMTCT for 10 years (from FY04)

Submission of one-time report by PMTCT expert panel

Annual report on Best Practices

Treatment Providers Study (with treatment cost data) annually through FY13 Includes U.S. policy objective to, by FY13, assist partner countries to: Prevent 12 million new HIV infections (requires this goal to be increased consistent with epidemiological evidence and available resources for FY09 – FY13)

Provide treatment to more than 2 million people with HIV/AIDS To be increased by at least the percentage increase in the amount appropriated for bilateral global HIV/AIDS assistance in any FY as compared to FY08, for FY09 – FY13 To be increased above this calculated number in proportion to the decrease in per patient cost to the U.S. Government of providing treatment in countries receiving bilateral global HIV/AIDS assistance, as compared with FY08, for FY09 – FY13

Support additional treatment through coordinated multilateral efforts

Support care for 12 million, including 5 million orphans and vulnerable children

Provide at least 80% of pregnant women with PMTCT coverage (requires this goal to be increased consistent with epidemiological evidence and available resources for FY09 – FY13)

Provide care and treatment to children with HIV/AIDS in proportion to their share of the HIV-infected population in a given country

Train at least 140,000 new health workers Maintains current law regarding annual report on Best Practices Requires: Annual report on U.S. global HIV efforts

Treatment Providers Study annually through FY19b Maintains current law regarding targets/goals specified in the Lantos-Hyde Act Requires annual report to include: PEPFAR targets in partner countries b

National targets established by partner countries or, when not available, a description of progress towards developing them

Description of how partner country targets are designed to: ensure that the annual increase in new patients on treatment exceeds the number of annual new HIV infections reduce the number of new HIV infections below the number of deaths among persons infected with HIV achieve an AIDS-free generation

Maintains current law regarding annual report on Best Practices and annual report on U.S. global HIV efforts Requires: Treatment Providers Study annually through FY24b Maintains current law regarding targets/goals specified in the Lantos Hyde Act Maintains current law regarding annual report requirements

Authorization of Funding and Spending Directives FY04 – FY08:

Authorizes $15 billion ($3 billion/year), of which: Such sums as necessary for HIV Recommends (Sense of Congress on funding distribution): 15% of funds be spent on palliative care

20% of funds be spent on prevention At least 33% of prevention funds be spent on abstinence-until-marriage programs

55% be spent on treatment

10% be spent on orphans and vulnerable children Requires for FY06 – FY08: Not less than 33% of prevention funds be spent on abstinence-until-marriage programs

Not less than 55% be spent on treatment

Not less than 10% be spent on orphans and vulnerable children States that no funds may be used to promote or advocate the legalization or practice of prostitution FY09 – FY13:

Authorizes $48 billion (in total), of which: Such sums as necessary for HIV Removes Sense of Congress on funding distribution that was in the Leadership Act Requires for FY09 – FY13: More than half of bilateral aid be spent on treatment, care, and nutrition and food support for people living with HIV

Not less than 10% be spent on orphans and vulnerable children Requires the Global AIDS Coordinator provide balanced funding for prevention activities for sexual transmission of HIV/AIDS +and: Ensure “activities promoting abstinence, delay of sexual debut, monogamy, fidelity, and partner reduction are implemented and funded in a meaningful and equitable way in the strategy for each host country based on objective epidemiological evidence as to the source of infections and in consultation with the government of each host county involved in HIV/AIDS prevention activities”

Establish an HIV sexual transmission prevention strategy to govern prevention funding in any host country with a generalized epidemic

Provide a report to Congress with a justification of the decision if this strategy provides less than half of prevention funds for abstinence, delay of sexual debut, monogamy, fidelity, and partner reduction in each such host country (funds used for new prevention technologies/modalities excluded from determining compliance) Maintains current law regarding no funds used to promote or advocate the legalization or practice of prostitution FY14 – FY18:

Does not specify authorization for funding for HIV (however, Congress effectively authorizes funding when it appropriates funding for a purpose) Requires for FY09 – FY18: More than half of bilateral aid be spent on treatment, care, and nutrition and food support for people living with HIV

Not less than 10% of bilateral aid be spent on orphans and vulnerable children Maintains current law regarding balanced funding for prevention requirement and no funds used to promote or advocate the legalization or practice of prostitution FY19 – FY23:

Does not specify authorization for funding for HIV (however, Congress effectively authorizes funding when it appropriates funding for a purpose) Requires for FY09 – FY23: More than half of bilateral aid be spent on treatment, care, and nutrition and food support for people living with HIV

Not less than 10% of bilateral aid be spent on orphans and vulnerable children Maintains current law regarding balanced funding for prevention requirement and no funds used to promote or advocate the legalization or practice of prostitution

Organizations’ Eligibility for Funding States that no funds may be made available to provide assistance “to any group or organization that does not have a policy explicitly opposing prostitution and sex trafficking” (often called the “prostitution pledge”1) States that an organization that is otherwise eligible to receive HIV assistance shall not be required, as a condition of receiving the assistance, to endorse or utilize a multisectoral approach to combatting HIV/AIDS, or to endorse, utilize, or participate in a prevention method or treatment program to which the organization has a religious or moral objection (often called the “conscience clause”) Maintains current law regarding “prostitution pledge” Regarding the conscience clause: Explicitly states that “an organization” includes faith-based organizations

Expands language by broadening the conditions that organizations cannot be required to meet as a condition for funding, including a “multisectoral or comprehensive approach “and “to endorse, utilize, make a referral to, become integrated with, or otherwise participate in any program or activity“ (italics indicate changes)

Adds that organizations are not be discriminated against in the solicitation or issuance of grants, contracts, or cooperative agreements under such provisions of law for refusing to meet any requirement described above Maintains current law Maintains current law

Focus Countries/ Regions and Partnership Frameworks Requires the HIV/AIDS Coordinator to directly approve all U.S. activities and funding related to HIV/AIDS in certain countries (often referred to as “PEPFAR focus countries”): 14 countries (Botswana, Cote d’Ivoire, Ethiopia, Guyana, Haiti, Kenya, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, Rwanda, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia) and

Other countries designated by the President (Vietnam was later so designated)

Also states that assistance should be provided to countries in sub-Saharan Africa and the Caribbean, and to other countries and areas Adds: Vietnam as 15th focus country

Central Asia, Eastern Europe, and Latin America as specific regions where assistance should be provided

With regard to designating additional focus countries, requires the President give priority to those countries in which there is a high prevalence of HIV or risk of significantly increasing incidence of HIV within the general population and inadequate financial means within the country Authorizes “compacts” and “framework agreements” with recipient countries in order to promote host government commitment to deeper integration of HIV/AIDS services into health systems, contribute to health systems overall, enhance sustainability Requires annual report to describe compacts or framework agreements reached or negotiated with countries Maintains current law Requires annual report to describe what has been learned in advancing partnership framework agreements and implications for how to further strengthen these agreements (previously called “compacts” and “framework agreements”) Maintains current law

Prevention Requires that funding be used to carry out: Prevention activities that “are designed or intended to impart knowledge with the exclusive purpose of helping individuals avoid behaviors that place them at risk of HIV infection, including integration of such programs into health programs and the inclusion in counseling programs of information on methods of avoiding infection of HIV, including delaying sexual debut, abstinence, fidelity and monogamy, reduction of casual sexual partnering, reducing sexual violence and coercion, including child marriage, widow inheritance, and polygamy, and where appropriate, use of condoms”

With particular emphasis on high risk populations, preventative intervention education and technologies activities, including support for: bulk purchases of test kits, condoms, and, when proven effective, microbicides; for the introduction and distribution of these commodities; and education and training on the use of the technologies Maintains existing funding requirements under the Leadership Act, and adds requirement funding also be used to carry out the following prevention activities: Addressing multiple concurrent sexual partnering

Male circumcision

Female and male condoms (change from “condoms”) Expresses Sense of Congress recognizing need and urgency to expand range of female-controlled HIV prevention methods Requires microbicides research at the National Institutes of Health and “strongly encourage[s]” the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to fully implement its microbicide agenda Maintains current law (amends some annual reporting requirements) Maintains current law

Women & Girls / Gender Recommends significant funding, of FY04 – FY08 funding directed to a pilot program for care and treatment of orphans and other children and young people affected by HIV, be directed to activities ensuring the importance of inheritance rights of women, in light of the impact of the epidemic Requires: HIV/AIDS strategy to address needs of women and girls and include programs to make available testing and treatment to HIV-positive women and their family members

Annual report to include reporting on indicators related to reaching women and girls Adds greater, more explicit emphasis on women and girls, particularly related to PMTCT and families, and language about gender and gender-related vulnerabilities to HIV Requires: Funding be used to carry out activities improving accountability through more detailed measures regarding reaching women and girls, as well as gender- and age-specific measures

HIV/AIDS strategy to address vulnerabilities of women and youth to HIV infection in prevention strategy and seek to reduce factors that lead to gender disparities in HIV

Annual report to describe programs serving women and girls

Establishment of PMTCT expert panel and submission of one-time report by panel Maintains current law (amends some annual reporting requirements) Maintains current law

Nutrition & Food Support Requires, as appropriate: support for nutrition and food for people living with and affected by HIV, including children affected by HIV

integration of nutrition programs with HIV activities, generally Expresses “Sense of Congress” that U.S. food assistance should be accepted by countries with large populations of people living with HIV to help feed such individuals Strengthens support for nutrition and food assistance: Authorizes use of such sums as necessary of assistance (of overall $48 billion authorization) for purchase of food as a component of treatment for FY09 – FY13

Requires nutritional assessments in all HIV programs Maintains current law (amends some annual reporting requirements); does not include specific funding authorization (however, Congress effectively authorizes funding when it appropriates funding for a purpose) Maintains current law; does not include specific funding authorization (however, Congress effectively authorizes funding when it appropriates funding for a purpose)

Immigration and Travel Ban of HIV Positive Individuals No mentionc Ends statutory prohibition against HIV-positive visitors and immigrants by amending Immigration & Nationality Actd Maintains current law Maintains current law

GLOBAL FUND

Global Fund to Fight AIDS, TB, and Malaria FY04 – FY08:

Authorizes $15 billion ($3 billion/year), of which: Up to $1 billion for Global Fund in FY04

for Global Fund in FY04 Such sums as necessary for Global Fund FY05 – FY08 “1/3 cap”: Limits U.S. contributions to Global Fund to 1/3 (cannot exceed 33%) of contributions from all sources for FY04 – FY08 Requires any amount not contributed due to 1/3 cap to be contributed as soon as practicable, after other sources have made additional contributions to the Global Fund

However, after July 31 of each FY, for FY04 – FY08, any amount still withheld due to the cap is authorized to be made available for bilateral HIV, TB, and malaria (amendment made in 2004 via other legislatione) Requires, for FY04 – FY08, that if the President determines the Global Fund has provided assistance to a country the government of which the Secretary of State has determined has “repeatedly provided support for acts of international terrorism,” then the U.S. shall withhold from the U.S. contribution for the next fiscal year an amount equaling the amount of funding expended by the Global Fund to the government of each such country Authorizes amounts withheld for this and other reasonsf to be made available for bilateral HIV FY09 – FY13:

Authorizes $48 billion (in total), of which: Up to $2 billion for Global Fund in FY09

for Global Fund in FY09 Such sums as necessary for Global Fund in FY10 – FY13 “1/3 cap”: Limits U.S. contributions to 1/3 for FY09 – FY13 Requires amount not contributed due to cap to be contributed as soon as practicable

Authorizes, after July 31 of each FY, for FY09 – FY13, any amount still withheld due to cap to be made available for bilateral HIV, TB, and malaria Requires, for FY09 – FY13, withholding portion of U.S. contribution to the Global Fund equal to any amount expended by the Global Fund to country governments that have “repeatedly provided support for acts of international terrorism” Maintains authorization for amounts withheld for this and other reasonsf to be made available for bilateral HIV Requires withholding 20% of annual contribution from obligation for each year during FY10 – FY13 pending certification of certain accountability and transparency benchmarks by the Secretary of Stateg Finds the Global Fund represents the multilateral component of U.S. global HIV, TB, and malaria efforts and that the Global Fund and U.S. bilateral efforts in these areas “are demonstrating increasingly effective coordination, with each possessing certain comparative advantages” and “often work most effectively in concert with each other”; says the U.S. Government is “fully committed to the success of the Global Fund as a multilateral public-private partnership” FY14 – FY18:

Does not specify authorization for funding for Global Fund (however, Congress effectively authorizes funding when it appropriates funding for a purpose)

“1/3 cap”: Limits U.S. contributions to 1/3 for FY09 – FY18h Requires amount not contributed due to cap to be contributed as soon as practicable

Authorizes, after July 31 of each FY, for FY09 – FY18, any amount still withheld due to cap to be made available for bilateral HIV, TB, and malaria Requires, for FY09 – FY18, withholding portion of U.S. contribution to the Global Fund equal to any amount expended by the Global Fund to country governments that have “repeatedly provided support for acts of international terrorism” Maintains authorization for amounts withheld for this and other reasonsf to be made available for bilateral HIV Requires withholding 20% of annual contribution from obligation for each year during FY10 – FY18 pending certification of certain accountability and transparency benchmarks by the Secretary of Stateg Maintains current law regarding Global Fund and U.S. bilateral efforts FY19 – FY23:

Does not specify authorization for funding for Global Fund (however, Congress effectively authorizes funding when it appropriates funding for a purpose)

“1/3 cap”: Limits U.S. contributions to 1/3 for FY04 – FY23 Requires amount not contributed due to cap to be contributed as soon as practicable

Authorizes, after July 31 of each FY, for FY09 – FY23, any amount still withheld due to cap to be made available for bilateral HIV, TB, and malaria Requires, for FY09 – FY23, withholding portion of U.S. contribution to the Global Fund equal to any amount expended by the Global Fund to country governments that have “repeatedly provided support for acts of international terrorism” Authorizes amounts withheld for this and other reasons f to be made available for bilateral HIV, TB, and malaria Requires withholding 20% of annual contribution from obligation for each year during FY10 – FY23 pending certification of certain accountability and transparency benchmarks by the Secretary of Stateg Maintains current law regarding Global Fund and U.S. bilateral efforts

TB

Tuberculosis Programs Control of tuberculosis (TB) is a “major objective of the foreign assistance program of the United States” FY04 – FY08:

Authorizes $15 billion ($3 billion/year), of which: Such sums as necessary for TB Requires funding priority be given to activities that increase Directly Observed Treatment Short-course (DOTS) coverage and MDR-TB treatment Recommends that at least 75 percent of the amount made available for TB each year be spent on drugs, supplies, direct patient services, DOTS training, and treatment of multi-drug resistant tuberculosis using DOTS-Plus, including substantially increased funding for the Global Tuberculosis Drug Facility Maintains current law regarding major objective FY09 – FY13:

Authorizes $48 billion (in total), of which: $4 billion for TB (in total) Requires funding priority be given to direct services described in the Stop TB Strategy, including DOTS coverage, treatment for individuals co-infected with TB/HIV, and MDR-TB treatment; as well as to funding for the Global TB Drug Facility, the Stop TB Partnership, and the Global Alliance for TB Drug Development Significantly strengthens and elevates focus on TB: Requires a 5-year TB strategy

Requires annual report on U.S. TB efforts Adds specific TB goals/ targets: Recommends achieving goals of 1) reducing by half the TB death and disease burden from the 1990 baseline and 2) sustaining or exceeding the detection of at least 70 percent of sputum smear-positive cases of TB and the successful treatment of at least 85 percent of the cases detected in countries with established USAID TB programs

Requires TB strategy to include plan to support 1) the successful treatment of 4.5 million new sputum smear TB patients under DOTS programs by 2013, primarily through direct support for needed services, commodities, health workers, and training and additional treatment through coordinated multilateral efforts; and 2) the diagnosis and treatment of 90,000 new MDR-TB cases by 2013, and additional treatment through coordinated multilateral efforts Maintains current law FY14 – FY18:

Does not specify authorization for funding for TB (however, Congress effectively authorizes funding when it appropriates funding for a purpose) Maintains current law FY19 – FY23:

Does not specify authorization for funding for TB (however, Congress effectively authorizes funding when it appropriates funding for a purpose)

MALARIA

Malaria Programs Providing assistance for the prevention, control, and cure of malaria is a “major objective of the foreign assistance program of the United States” FY04 – FY08:

Authorizes $15 billion ($3 billion/year), of which: Such sums as necessary for malaria Adds providing assistance for treatment to major objective Strengthens, embraces President’s Malaria Initiative: Requires a 5-year malaria strategy

Requires annual report on U.S. malaria efforts

Establishes Malaria Coordinator at USAID, with primary responsibility for the oversight and coordination of all resources and international activities of the U.S. Government relating to efforts to combat malaria FY09 – FY13:

Authorizes $48 billion (in total), of which: $5 billion for malaria (in total) Maintains current law FY14 – FY18:

Does not specify authorization for funding for malaria (however, Congress effectively authorizes funding when it appropriates funding for a purpose) Maintains current law FY19 – FY23:

Does not specify authorization for funding for malaria (however, Congress effectively authorizes funding when it appropriates funding for a purpose)

EVALUATION AND OVERSIGHT

Evaluation and Oversight Requires IOM study comparing the success rates of the various programs and methods used under the first 5-year strategy for combatting HIV, as well as TB and malaria Requires U.S. Comptroller General to monitor and evaluate projects funded by the Global Fund and, every two years, prepare a report on its results Requires IOM studies for: data evaluation plan; performance assessment; impact evaluation IOM to include assessment of efforts to address gender-specific aspects of HIV/AIDS, including gender-related constraints to accessing services and addressing underlying social and economic vulnerabilities of women and men, in its evaluation Maintains current law regarding U.S. Comptroller General and the Global Fund Requires the Inspectors General of the Department of State and Broadcasting Board of Governors, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), and USAID to jointly develop five coordinated annual plans for overseeing U.S. Government global HIV, TB, and malaria programs from FY09 – FY13 Requires U.S. Comptroller General to submit a one-time report on U.S. global HIV/AIDS programs no later than 3 years after enactment of Lantos-Hyde Act Does not require IOM (now the National Academy of Medicine, or NAM) study Maintains current law regarding U.S. Comptroller General and the Global Fund Requires Inspectors General of the Department of State and Broadcasting Board of Governors, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), and USAID jointly develop annual oversight plans through FY18 Does not require IOM (now the National Academy of Medicine, or NAM) study Maintains current law regarding U.S. Comptroller General and the Global Fund Requires Inspectors General of the Department of State and Broadcasting Board of Governors, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), and USAID jointly develop annual oversight plans through FY23