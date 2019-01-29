PEPFAR Reauthorization: Side-by-Side of Legislation Over Time
Overview
The President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) is the U.S. government’s global effort to combat HIV and the largest global health program in the world devoted to a single disease (for more information, see PEPFAR). First proposed by President George W. Bush in 2003, PEPFAR was authorized that same year and has been reauthorized three times since (see Table 1). PEPFAR’s authorizing legislation governs the U.S. bilateral HIV response, as well as participation in the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria (Global Fund) and bilateral assistance for tuberculosis (TB) and malaria programs. These legislative vehicles have permanently authorized most of the program within U.S. law but have also created some time-bound provisions. PEPFAR’s current authorizing legislation (The PEPFAR Extension Act, P.L. 115-305) became law on December 11, 2018, and extended these expiring provisions for an additional five years.
|Table 1: PEPFAR Legislation
|Full Title
|Common Title
|Public Law #
|Years
|United States Leadership Against HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria Act of 2003
|“The Leadership Act”
|P.L. 108-25
|FY 2004 – FY 2008
|Tom Lantos and Henry J. Hyde United States Global Leadership Against HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria Reauthorization Act of 2008
|“The Lantos-Hyde Act”
|P.L. 110-293
|FY 2009 – FY 2013
|PEPFAR Stewardship and Oversight Act of 2013
|“The PEPFAR Stewardship Act”
|P.L. 113-56
|FY 2014 – FY 2018
|PEPFAR Extension Act of 2018
|“The PEPFAR
Extension Act”
|P.L. 115-305
|FY 2019 – FY 2023
This brief provides a detailed comparison of PEPFAR’s authorizing legislation over time and highlights those authorities that are time-bound (see Tables 2 and 3).
Legislative Changes to PEPFAR Over Time
After first setting the broad parameters for PEPFAR and creating its main structures in 2003, PEPFAR’s subsequent authorizing legislation has made several key changes to the program, as the HIV response has evolved and as PEPFAR has moved from an emergency response to one supporting longer-term sustainability and epidemic control. These include changes to funding authorization levels and spending directives, as well as requirements for reporting and oversight. Among the major changes over time are:
- Funding authorization levels: The Leadership Act authorized $15 billion during PEPFAR’s first five-year period (FY 2004 – FY 2008), which marked a significant increase in funding for HIV by the U.S. government. The Lantos-Hyde Act authorized even more, with $48 billion over the next five-year period (FY 2009 – FY 2013). The Stewardship Act did not specify authorization of funding for the next five-year period (FY 2014 – FY 2018), and the PEPFAR Extension Act did not specify authorization of funding for the current five-year period (FY 2019 – FY 2023).
- Spending directives: Congress has provided several spending directives to PEPFAR through its authorizing legislation, although these have generally been relaxed over time. For example, in the Leadership Act, Congress required that at least 33% of prevention funds be spent on abstinence-until-marriage programs during the FY 2004 – FY 2009 period. This was relaxed in the Lantos-Hyde Act, which removed the 33% directive and replaced it with a requirement of “balanced funding” for prevention, to be accompanied by a report to Congress if less than half of prevention funds were spent on abstinence, delay of sexual debut, monogamy, fidelity, and partner reduction activities in any host country with a generalized epidemic.
- Reporting, monitoring, and transparency: Each of the authorizing bills has included reporting requirements to provide Congress and others with data and information about the program and to support oversight and evaluation. For example, the Leadership Act and the Lantos-Hyde Act required the Institute of Medicine to conduct evaluations of PEPFAR; however, this was not included in the PEPFAR Stewardship Act and the PEPFAR Extension Act. The Lantos-Hyde Act, the PEPFAR Stewardship Act, and the PEPFAR Extension Act require the Inspectors General of several U.S. agencies (the Department of State, the Department of Health and Human Services, and the U.S. Agency for International Development) to jointly develop coordinated annual plans for overseeing U.S. government global HIV, TB, and malaria programs.
It is important to note that Congress has also made changes to PEPFAR through other legislative vehicles. For example, Congress has used appropriations legislation in certain years to change the amount of withholding required from the annual U.S. contribution to the Global Fund, pending certification of certain benchmarks by the Secretary of State. Still, by the time of the Stewardship Act in 2013, a decade after PEPFAR’s creation, most changes were relatively minor, focused on adding new or refining existing reporting requirements.
Permanent and Time-Bound Authorities
PEPFAR operates largely under permanent authorities of U.S. law that allow for ongoing funding and the continuation of the major structures of the program, such as the Office of the Global AIDS Coordinator at the Department of State as well as the position of Global AIDS Coordinator, U.S. participation in the Global Fund, and annual reporting on PEPFAR efforts. Absent a reauthorization, the PEPFAR program would continue, provided funds are appropriated. At the same time, a subset of PEPFAR’s congressionally-mandated requirements are time-bound and currently go through the end of FY 2023 (one requirement expires at the end of FY 2024). Of these, two relate to how HIV funding is allocated, four specify requirements related to the U.S. contribution to the Global Fund, and two address reporting or oversight (see Table 2).
|Table 2: PEPFAR Legislation – Time-Bound Provisions
|Topic of Provision
|Description
|HIV Bilateral Funding Allocation: Treatment, Care, Nutrition and Food Support
|Requires that more than half of funds appropriated or otherwise made available for bilateral HIV be expended for treatment, care, and nutrition and food support for people living with HIV (through FY 2023)
|HIV Bilateral Funding Allocation: Orphans and Vulnerable Children (OVC)
|Requires that not less than 10% of funds appropriated or otherwise made available for bilateral HIV be expended for programs targeting orphans and other children affected by, of vulnerable to, HIV (through FY 2023)
|Global Fund Contribution: 1/3 Cap
|Limits U.S. contributions to the Global Fund to not exceed 33% of all funds donated to the Global Fund during a specified period (“1/3 cap”) (through FY 2023, calculated from FY 2004)
|Global Fund Contribution: Use of Funds Withheld Due to 1/3 Cap
|Authorizes that any of the U.S. contribution to the Global Fund withheld due to the 1/3 cap may be used for bilateral HIV, TB, and malaria programs (through FY 2023)
|Global Fund Contribution: Withholding Obligation of 20% Pending Certification
|Requires withholding 20% of annual U.S. contribution to the Global Fund pending certification of certain accountability and transparency benchmarks by the Secretary of State* (through FY 2023)
|Global Fund Contribution: Withholding Portion if Funds Expended to Certain Governments
|Requires withholding a portion of the U.S. contribution to the Global Fund, the next fiscal year, equal to the amount expended by the Global Fund to country governments determined by the Secretary of State to have “repeatedly provided support for acts of international terrorism” (through FY 2023)
|Annual Treatment Providers Study
|Directs the Global AIDS Coordinator to annually complete a study of treatment providers for HIV programs, including spending by the Global Fund and partner countries (through FY 2024)
|Oversight Plans of Inspectors General
|Directs various agencies’ inspectors general to jointly develop coordinated annual plans for overseeing HIV, malaria, and TB programs (through
FY 2023)
|NOTES: * In certain years, Congress directed the withholding to be 10%, rather than 20%.
SOURCES: KFF analysis of: U.S. Congress, United States Leadership Against HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria Act of 2003 (P.L. 108-25), May 27, 2003; U.S. Congress, Tom Lantos and Henry J. Hyde United States Global Leadership Against HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria Reauthorization Act of 2008 (P.L. 110-293), July 30, 2008; U.S. Congress, PEPFAR Stewardship and Oversight Act of 2013 (P.L. 113-56), Dec. 2, 2013; U.S. Congress, PEPFAR Extension Act of 2018 (P.L. 115-305), Dec. 11, 2018; U.S. Code, Title 22: Foreign Relations and Intercourse, Chapter 83 (UNITED STATES LEADERSHIP AGAINST HIV/AIDS, TUBERCULOSIS, AND MALARIA) and Chapter 32 (FOREIGN ASSISTANCE), Sections 2151b – 2151b-4; appropriations legislation; Congressional Research Service, International HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria: Key Changes to U.S. Programs and Funding, RL34569, July 14, 2008. Congressional Research Service, The President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), U.S. Global HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria Programs: A Description of Permanent and Expiring Authorities, R43232, September 27, 2013; Congressional Research Service, “PEPFAR Stewardship and Oversight Act: Expiring Authorities,” IF10797, May 18, 2018.
Detailed Comparison
Table 3 provides a detailed comparison of PEPFAR’s authorizing legislation over time, by key topic. Time-bound provisions are indicated in red.
|Table 3: PEPFAR Legislation – Side-by-Side of Key Topics
|Common Title
|THE LEADERSHIP ACT
|THE LANTOS-HYDE ACT
|THE PEPFAR
STEWARDSHIP ACT
|THE PEPFAR
EXTENSION ACT
|OVERVIEW
|Full Title
|United States Leadership Against HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria
Act of 2003
|Tom Lantos and Henry J. Hyde United States Global Leadership Against HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria Reauthorization Act of 2008
|PEPFAR Stewardship and Oversight Act of 2013
|PEPFAR Extension
Act of 2018
|Date Enacted
|May 27, 2003
|July 30, 2008
|December 2, 2013
|December 11, 2018
|Public Law #
|P.L. 108-25
|P.L. 110-293
|P.L. 113-56
|P.L. 115-305
|Authorization of Programs
|Authorizes U.S. global HIV, TB and malaria efforts
Authorizes U.S. participation in the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, TB, and Malaria
|Maintains current law
|Maintains current law
|Maintains current law
|Authorization of Funding
|FY04 – FY08:
Authorizes $15 billion ($3 billion/year), of which:
|FY09 – FY13:
Authorizes $48 billion (in totala), of which:
|FY14 – FY18:
Does not specify authorization for funding for HIV, TB, or malaria (however, Congress effectively authorizes funding when it appropriates funding for a purpose)
|FY19 – FY23:
Does not specify authorization for funding for HIV, TB, or malaria (however, Congress effectively authorizes funding when it appropriates funding for a purpose)
|Program Coordinator/
Office
|Establishes Office of the Global HIV/AIDS Coordinator and Global HIV/AIDS Coordinator at Department of State
|Maintains current law regarding Global HIV/AIDS Coordinator Establishes Malaria Coordinator at USAID
|Maintains current law
|Maintains current law
|HIV
|Major Objective
|Providing assistance for the prevention, treatment, and control of HIV/AIDS is a “major objective of the foreign assistance program of the United States”
|Providing assistance for the prevention and treatment of HIV/AIDS and the care of those affected by the disease is a “major objective of the foreign assistance program of the United States”
|Maintains current law
|Maintains current law
|5-Year Strategy, Reports, Targets/Goals
|Requires:
Recommends (Sense of Congress) an urgent priority be the rapid increase in distribution of antiretroviral treatment so that U.S. assistance provides treatment for:
Recommends (as U.S. policy):
Requires HIV/AIDS strategy to:
|Requires:
Includes U.S. policy objective to, by FY13, assist partner countries to:
|Maintains current law regarding annual report on Best Practices
Requires:
Maintains current law regarding targets/goals specified in the Lantos-Hyde Act
Requires annual report to include:
|Maintains current law regarding annual report on Best Practices and annual report on U.S. global HIV efforts
Requires:
Maintains current law regarding targets/goals specified in the Lantos Hyde Act
Maintains current law regarding annual report requirements
|Authorization of Funding and Spending Directives
|FY04 – FY08:
Authorizes $15 billion ($3 billion/year), of which:
Recommends (Sense of Congress on funding distribution):
Requires for FY06 – FY08:
States that no funds may be used to promote or advocate the legalization or practice of prostitution
|FY09 – FY13:
Authorizes $48 billion (in total), of which:
Removes Sense of Congress on funding distribution that was in the Leadership Act
Requires for FY09 – FY13:
Requires the Global AIDS Coordinator provide balanced funding for prevention activities for sexual transmission of HIV/AIDS +and:
Maintains current law regarding no funds used to promote or advocate the legalization or practice of prostitution
|
FY14 – FY18:
Does not specify authorization for funding for HIV (however, Congress effectively authorizes funding when it appropriates funding for a purpose)
Requires for FY09 – FY18:
Maintains current law regarding balanced funding for prevention requirement and no funds used to promote or advocate the legalization or practice of prostitution
|
FY19 – FY23:
Does not specify authorization for funding for HIV (however, Congress effectively authorizes funding when it appropriates funding for a purpose)
Requires for FY09 – FY23:
Maintains current law regarding balanced funding for prevention requirement and no funds used to promote or advocate the legalization or practice of prostitution
|Organizations’ Eligibility for Funding
|States that no funds may be made available to provide assistance “to any group or organization that does not have a policy explicitly opposing prostitution and sex trafficking” (often called the “prostitution pledge”1)
States that an organization that is otherwise eligible to receive HIV assistance shall not be required, as a condition of receiving the assistance, to endorse or utilize a multisectoral approach to combatting HIV/AIDS, or to endorse, utilize, or participate in a prevention method or treatment program to which the organization has a religious or moral objection (often called the “conscience clause”)
|Maintains current law regarding “prostitution pledge”
Regarding the conscience clause:
|Maintains current law
|Maintains current law
|Focus Countries/ Regions and Partnership Frameworks
|Requires the HIV/AIDS Coordinator to directly approve all U.S. activities and funding related to HIV/AIDS in certain countries (often referred to as “PEPFAR focus countries”):
|Adds:
Authorizes “compacts” and “framework agreements” with recipient countries in order to promote host government commitment to deeper integration of HIV/AIDS services into health systems, contribute to health systems overall, enhance sustainability
Requires annual report to describe compacts or framework agreements reached or negotiated with countries
|Maintains current law
Requires annual report to describe what has been learned in advancing partnership framework agreements and implications for how to further strengthen these agreements (previously called “compacts” and “framework agreements”)
|Maintains current law
|Prevention
|Requires that funding be used to carry out:
|Maintains existing funding requirements under the Leadership Act, and adds requirement funding also be used to carry out the following prevention activities:
Expresses Sense of Congress recognizing need and urgency to expand range of female-controlled HIV prevention methods
Requires microbicides research at the National Institutes of Health and “strongly encourage[s]” the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to fully implement its microbicide agenda
|Maintains current law (amends some annual reporting requirements)
|Maintains current law
|Women & Girls / Gender
|Recommends significant funding, of FY04 – FY08 funding directed to a pilot program for care and treatment of orphans and other children and young people affected by HIV, be directed to activities ensuring the importance of inheritance rights of women, in light of the impact of the epidemic
Requires:
|Adds greater, more explicit emphasis on women and girls, particularly related to PMTCT and families, and language about gender and gender-related vulnerabilities to HIV
Requires:
|Maintains current law (amends some annual reporting requirements)
|Maintains current law
|Nutrition & Food Support
|Requires, as appropriate:
Expresses “Sense of Congress” that U.S. food assistance should be accepted by countries with large populations of people living with HIV to help feed such individuals
|Strengthens support for nutrition and food assistance:
|Maintains current law (amends some annual reporting requirements); does not include specific funding authorization (however, Congress effectively authorizes funding when it appropriates funding for a purpose)
|Maintains current law; does not include specific funding authorization (however, Congress effectively authorizes funding when it appropriates funding for a purpose)
|Immigration and Travel Ban of HIV Positive Individuals
|No mentionc
|Ends statutory prohibition against HIV-positive visitors and immigrants by amending Immigration & Nationality Actd
|Maintains current law
|Maintains current law
|GLOBAL FUND
|Global Fund to Fight AIDS, TB, and Malaria
|FY04 – FY08:
Authorizes $15 billion ($3 billion/year), of which:
“1/3 cap”: Limits U.S. contributions to Global Fund to 1/3 (cannot exceed 33%) of contributions from all sources for FY04 – FY08
Requires, for FY04 – FY08, that if the President determines the Global Fund has provided assistance to a country the government of which the Secretary of State has determined has “repeatedly provided support for acts of international terrorism,” then the U.S. shall withhold from the U.S. contribution for the next fiscal year an amount equaling the amount of funding expended by the Global Fund to the government of each such country
Authorizes amounts withheld for this and other reasonsf to be made available for bilateral HIV
|FY09 – FY13:
Authorizes $48 billion (in total), of which:
“1/3 cap”: Limits U.S. contributions to 1/3 for FY09 – FY13
Requires, for FY09 – FY13, withholding portion of U.S. contribution to the Global Fund equal to any amount expended by the Global Fund to country governments that have “repeatedly provided support for acts of international terrorism”
Maintains authorization for amounts withheld for this and other reasonsf to be made available for bilateral HIV
Requires withholding 20% of annual contribution from obligation for each year during FY10 – FY13 pending certification of certain accountability and transparency benchmarks by the Secretary of Stateg
Finds the Global Fund represents the multilateral component of U.S. global HIV, TB, and malaria efforts and that the Global Fund and U.S. bilateral efforts in these areas “are demonstrating increasingly effective coordination, with each possessing certain comparative advantages” and “often work most effectively in concert with each other”; says the U.S. Government is “fully committed to the success of the Global Fund as a multilateral public-private partnership”
|FY14 – FY18:
Does not specify authorization for funding for Global Fund (however, Congress effectively authorizes funding when it appropriates funding for a purpose)
“1/3 cap”: Limits U.S. contributions to 1/3 for FY09 – FY18h
Requires, for FY09 – FY18, withholding portion of U.S. contribution to the Global Fund equal to any amount expended by the Global Fund to country governments that have “repeatedly provided support for acts of international terrorism”
Maintains authorization for amounts withheld for this and other reasonsf to be made available for bilateral HIV
Requires withholding 20% of annual contribution from obligation for each year during FY10 – FY18 pending certification of certain accountability and transparency benchmarks by the Secretary of Stateg
Maintains current law regarding Global Fund and U.S. bilateral efforts
|FY19 – FY23:
Does not specify authorization for funding for Global Fund (however, Congress effectively authorizes funding when it appropriates funding for a purpose)
“1/3 cap”: Limits U.S. contributions to 1/3 for FY04 – FY23
Requires, for FY09 – FY23, withholding portion of U.S. contribution to the Global Fund equal to any amount expended by the Global Fund to country governments that have “repeatedly provided support for acts of international terrorism”
Authorizes amounts withheld for this and other reasons f to be made available for bilateral HIV, TB, and malaria
Requires withholding 20% of annual contribution from obligation for each year during FY10 – FY23 pending certification of certain accountability and transparency benchmarks by the Secretary of Stateg
Maintains current law regarding Global Fund and U.S. bilateral efforts
|TB
|Tuberculosis Programs
|Control of tuberculosis (TB) is a “major objective of the foreign assistance program of the United States”
FY04 – FY08:
Requires funding priority be given to activities that increase Directly Observed Treatment Short-course (DOTS) coverage and MDR-TB treatment
Recommends that at least 75 percent of the amount made available for TB each year be spent on drugs, supplies, direct patient services, DOTS training, and treatment of multi-drug resistant tuberculosis using DOTS-Plus, including substantially increased funding for the Global Tuberculosis Drug Facility
|Maintains current law regarding major objective
FY09 – FY13:
Requires funding priority be given to direct services described in the Stop TB Strategy, including DOTS coverage, treatment for individuals co-infected with TB/HIV, and MDR-TB treatment; as well as to funding for the Global TB Drug Facility, the Stop TB Partnership, and the Global Alliance for TB Drug Development
Significantly strengthens and elevates focus on TB:
Adds specific TB goals/ targets:
|Maintains current law
FY14 – FY18:
|Maintains current law
FY19 – FY23:
|MALARIA
|Malaria Programs
|Providing assistance for the prevention, control, and cure of malaria is a “major objective of the foreign assistance program of the United States”
FY04 – FY08:
|Adds providing assistance for treatment to major objective
Strengthens, embraces President’s Malaria Initiative:
FY09 – FY13:
|Maintains current law
FY14 – FY18:
|Maintains current law
FY19 – FY23:
|EVALUATION AND OVERSIGHT
|Evaluation and Oversight
|Requires IOM study comparing the success rates of the various programs and methods used under the first 5-year strategy for combatting HIV, as well as TB and malaria
Requires U.S. Comptroller General to monitor and evaluate projects funded by the Global Fund and, every two years, prepare a report on its results
|Requires IOM studies for: data evaluation plan; performance assessment; impact evaluation
Maintains current law regarding U.S. Comptroller General and the Global Fund
Requires the Inspectors General of the Department of State and Broadcasting Board of Governors, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), and USAID to jointly develop five coordinated annual plans for overseeing U.S. Government global HIV, TB, and malaria programs from FY09 – FY13
Requires U.S. Comptroller General to submit a one-time report on U.S. global HIV/AIDS programs no later than 3 years after enactment of Lantos-Hyde Act
|Does not require IOM (now the National Academy of Medicine, or NAM) study
Maintains current law regarding U.S. Comptroller General and the Global Fund
Requires Inspectors General of the Department of State and Broadcasting Board of Governors, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), and USAID jointly develop annual oversight plans through FY18
|Does not require IOM (now the National Academy of Medicine, or NAM) study
Maintains current law regarding U.S. Comptroller General and the Global Fund
Requires Inspectors General of the Department of State and Broadcasting Board of Governors, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), and USAID jointly develop annual oversight plans through FY23
|NOTES: Provisions expiring at the end of FY 2023 or FY 2024 are in red. Existing law remains in force unless it was limited to a specific period (expiring at a particular point, such as funding that was authorized through the end of a certain fiscal year) or amended.
a: Also authorizes an additional $2 billion over five years for Emergency Fund for Indian Health and Safety and requires establishment of an emergency plan for Indian safety and health.
b: Defines (or maintains definition of) partner country as a country that receives a minimum of $5 million in HIV/AIDS assistance from the U.S. Government in the previous fiscal year, for the purposes of the annual report and the Treatment Provider Study.
c: Governed by Immigration & Nationality Act, which prohibits HIV-positive individuals from visiting or immigrating to the United States (except if a waiver is granted). HIV is only health condition specifically named as inadmissible in the law; for all others, the Secretary of Health and Human Services is given the authority to decide what conditions pose public health threats.
d: Returns decision about whether HIV should be considered a threat to public health to the Secretary of Health & Human Services, as is the case for all other health conditions.
e: This amendment to the Leadership Act was made in the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2004 (P.L. 108-199).
f: Specifically, amounts withheld from the U.S. contribution 1) equaling the amount of funding, if any, expended by the Global Fund in the prior year to any governments that have “repeatedly provided support for acts of international terrorism” and 2) equaling the average annual amount of funding, if any, spent on certain administrative expenses in excess of 10% of the total expenditures of the Global Fund for any 2-year period.
g: In certain years, Congress directed 10% withholding, rather than 20%.
h: For U.S. contributions from FY 2015 through FY 2018, Congress directed that the basis for calculating the limitation of the overall U.S. contribution to not exceed 33% of total Global Fund contributions would be U.S. contributions relative to all contributions to the Global Fund from FY 2004 rather than FY 2009, as was directed in the 2013 PEPFAR Stewardship Act.
SOURCES: KFF analysis of: U.S. Congress, United States Leadership Against HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria Act of 2003 (P.L. 108-25), May 27, 2003; U.S. Congress, Tom Lantos and Henry J. Hyde United States Global Leadership Against HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria Reauthorization Act of 2008 (P.L. 110-293), July 30, 2008; U.S. Congress, PEPFAR Stewardship and Oversight Act of 2013 (P.L. 113-56), Dec. 2, 2013; U.S. Congress, PEPFAR Extension Act of 2018 (P.L. 115-305), Dec. 11, 2018; U.S. Code, Title 22: Foreign Relations and Intercourse, Chapter 83 (UNITED STATES LEADERSHIP AGAINST HIV/AIDS, TUBERCULOSIS, AND MALARIA) and Chapter 32 (FOREIGN ASSISTANCE), Sections 2151b – 2151b-4; appropriations legislation; Congressional Research Service, International HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria: Key Changes to U.S. Programs and Funding, RL34569, July 14, 2008. Congressional Research Service, The President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), U.S. Global HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria Programs: A Description of Permanent and Expiring Authorities, R43232, September 27, 2013; Congressional Research Service, “PEPFAR Stewardship and Oversight Act: Expiring Authorities,” IF10797, May 18, 2018.