U.S. Abortion Policies

State gestational limits, waiting periods & ultrasound requirements, insurance coverage and medication abortion restrictions

Status of State Abortion Bans, as of January 9, 2024

LMP = Last Menstrual Period. For more information on state policies, please see our abortion dashboard and our briefs on state actions to protect abortion, states without laws protecting or restricting abortion, our KFF State Health Facts page on abortion policies, our brief on legal challenges to state abortion bans, and our brief on abortion ban exemptions.

State Requirements for the Provision of Medication Abortion, as of September 23, 2023

“—” abortion banned in these states. For more details on legal status of abortion in states, please visit our “Status of Abortion Bans in the United States” map.

Restrictions on Private Insurance and Medicaid Coverage of Abortion, as of January 2024

“—” abortion banned in this state. For more details on legal status of abortion in states, please visit our “Status of Abortion Bans in the United States” map.

Medicaid Limitations– State limits Medicaid coverage of abortion to the Hyde Amendment restrictions (only allowed in the cases of rape, incest or life endangerment). Private Insurance Limitations – State prohibits coverage of abortions in private insurance policies sold in the state (with certain exceptions). Some states may allow abortion coverage to be purchased as a rider. Marketplace Limitations – State prohibits plans sold on state Marketplaces from covering abortion (with certain exceptions).

Mandatory Waiting Periods, In-Person Counseling, and Ultrasound Requirements for Women Seeking Abortions, as of June 1, 2023

“—” abortion banned in these states.

N/A: Not applicable.