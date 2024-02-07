State Profiles for Women’s Health
The KFF State Profiles for Women’s Health database offers the latest national and state data and policies on a broad range of state-level statistics and policies of importance to women including health status, insurance and Medicaid coverage, use of preventive services, contraceptive coverage, sexual health, maternal and infant health, and abortion policies. Many indicators also provide state-level information for women of different racial and ethnic groups.
Explore the latest national and state-specific data and policies on women’s health
Abortion Policies: State gestational limits, waiting periods & ultrasound requirements, insurance coverage and medication abortion restrictions
Abortion Data: Share of abortions by age, gestational age and method type
Maternal and Infant Health: Data on births by race/ethnicity, teen birth rates, preterm and low weight births, infant mortality
Demographics: Age distribution, race/ethnicity, poverty level
Coverage: Health insurance coverage, ACA Medicaid expansion, Medicaid eligibility levels, Medicaid family planning programs, coverage policies on contraception and fertility care
Access and Utilization: Rates of cancer screenings, HPV vaccination, provider visits
Health Status: Rates of breast and cervical cancer by race/ethnicity, physical and mental health status, chronic conditions, pre-existing conditions
Sexual Health: Data on rates of STIs, HIV infections, cervical cancer screening and incidence