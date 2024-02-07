menu

The independent source for health policy research, polling, and news.

State Profiles for Women’s Health

The KFF State Profiles for Women’s Health database offers the latest national and state data and policies on a broad range of state-level statistics and policies of importance to women including health status, insurance and Medicaid coverage, use of preventive services, contraceptive coverage, sexual health, maternal and infant health, and abortion policies. Many indicators also provide state-level information for women of different racial and ethnic groups.

Animated gif displaying how to navigate the State Profiles for Women’s Health database.

Explore the latest national and state-specific data and policies on women’s health

Abortion Policies: State gestational limits, waiting periods & ultrasound requirements, insurance coverage and medication abortion restrictions

Abortion Data: Share of abortions by age, gestational age and method type

Maternal and Infant Health: Data on births by race/ethnicity, teen birth rates, preterm and low weight births, infant mortality

Demographics: Age distribution, race/ethnicity, poverty level

Coverage: Health insurance coverage, ACA Medicaid expansion, Medicaid eligibility levels, Medicaid family planning programs, coverage policies on contraception and fertility care

Access and Utilization: Rates of cancer screenings, HPV vaccination, provider visits

Health Status: Rates of breast and cervical cancer by race/ethnicity, physical and mental health status, chronic conditions, pre-existing conditions

Sexual Health: Data on rates of STIs, HIV infections, cervical cancer screening and incidence

KFF is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.