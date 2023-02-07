menu

Key Facts about the Uninsured Population

Jennifer Tolbert , Patrick Drake , and Anthony Damico
Published: Dec 19, 2022

These tables provide detailed information about health insurance coverage among the U.S. nonelderly population in 2021. Detailed national tables examine health insurance coverage and characteristics of the uninsured population by key social and economic determinants, including: Age, Gender, Family income and poverty levels, Household type, Family work status, Education, Race/ethnicity, and Citizenship.

National tables are provided for the total nonelderly population, with additional separate tables for these groups:

  • Children
  • Nonelderly adults
  • Nonelderly below poverty (<100% FPL)
  • Low-income nonelderly (100-200% FPL)

In addition, two national tables describe health insurance coverage and characteristics of nonelderly adult workers (ages 19-64) and examine uninsured nonelderly adult workers by Work status, Occupation, and Industry.

For state-by-state coverage tables, please visit State Health Facts.

List of Tables
Table 1: Health Insurance Coverage of the Nonelderly, 2021

Table 2: Health Insurance Coverage of Children, 2021

Table 3: Health Insurance Coverage of Nonelderly Adults, 2021

Table 4: Health Insurance Coverage of the Nonelderly Under Poverty, 2021

Table 5: Health Insurance Coverage of Low-Income Nonelderly, 2021

Table 6: Health Insurance Coverage of Nonelderly Adult Workers, 2021

Table 7: Characteristics of the Nonelderly Uninsured, 2021

Table 8: Characteristics of Uninsured Children, 2021

Table 9: Characteristics of Uninsured Nonelderly Adults, 2021

Table 10: Characteristics of the Nonelderly Uninsured Under Poverty, 2021

Table 11: Characteristics of the Low-Income Nonelderly Uninsured, 2021

Table 12: Characteristics of Uninsured Nonelderly Adult Workers, 2021

Data Notes

The data in the tables is based on the analysis of the Census Bureau’s American Community Survey (ACS). The ACS includes a 1% sample of the US population and allows for precise state-level estimates as well as trend analyses. The ACS asks respondents about their health insurance coverage throughout the previous calendar year. Respondents may report having more than one type of coverage. In this analysis, individuals are sorted into only one category of insurance coverage using the following hierarchy:

  • Medicaid: Includes those covered by Medicaid, Medical Assistance, Children’s Health Insurance Plan (CHIP) or any kind of government-assistance plan for those with low incomes or a disability, as well as those who have both Medicaid and another type of coverage, such as dual eligible who are also covered by Medicare.
  • Employer: Includes those covered by employer-sponsored coverage either through their own job or as a dependent in the same household.
  • Other Public: Includes those covered under the military or Veterans Administration as well as nonelderly Medicare enrollees.
  • Non-Group: Includes individuals and families that purchases or are covered as a dependent by non-group insurance.
  • Uninsured: Includes those without health insurance and those who have coverage under the Indian Health Service only.

In these tables, estimates of family income (mostly categorized as a percent of the federal poverty level) are based on Census-defined family units. A family unit includes all related individuals living together in a household. Analyzing income by family unit captures income available to a group of people who are likely sharing resources. However, family units may not be the appropriate measure for capturing eligibility for health insurance. Eligibility for health insurance is more accurately captured using “health insurance units,” and health insurance units may be counted differently for different types of insurance (such as Medicaid or employer coverage).

Appendix

