menu

The independent source for health policy research, polling, and news.

Donate
Photo of Sammy Cervantes

Sammy Cervantes

Senior Policy Analyst, Program on Medicaid and the Uninsured and State Health Reform



Sammy Cervantes is a senior policy analyst with KFF’s Program on Medicaid and the Uninsured.

Prior to KFF, Cervantes worked as a data and policy analyst at Every Texan, where he advocated for state tax credits to support low-income families, and worked to advance equitable access to education, promote economic and workforce mobility, and support immigration reform.  Cervantes holds a bachelor’s degree in communication studies from the University of Texas at Austin and a master’s in public policy from the Harvard Kennedy School of Government.

KFF Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KFF | twitter.com/kff

The independent source for health policy research, polling, and news, KFF is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.