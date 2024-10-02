Sammy Cervantes is a senior policy analyst with KFF’s Program on Medicaid and the Uninsured.

Prior to KFF, Cervantes worked as a data and policy analyst at Every Texan, where he advocated for state tax credits to support low-income families, and worked to advance equitable access to education, promote economic and workforce mobility, and support immigration reform. Cervantes holds a bachelor’s degree in communication studies from the University of Texas at Austin and a master’s in public policy from the Harvard Kennedy School of Government.