Key Facts about the Uninsured Population
|Appendix Table A: Uninsured Rate Among the Nonelderly by State, 2016-2018
|2016
Uninsured Rate
|2017
Uninsured Rate
|2018
Uninsured Rate
|Change in
Uninsured Rate
2016-2018
|Change in Number
of Uninsured
2016-2018
|Change in
Uninsured Rate
2017-2018
|Change in Number
of Uninsured
2017-2018
|Expansion States
|7.7%
|7.6%
|7.7%
|0.1%
|98,800
|0.1%
|94,400
|Alaska
|16.0%
|15.5%
|13.5%
|-2.5%
|-18,200
|-2.0%
|-13,300
|Arizona
|11.9%
|12.0%
|12.7%
|0.8%
|67,300
|0.8%
|55,700
|Arkansas
|9.5%
|9.6%
|9.9%
|0.4%
|10,400
|0.3%
|8,000
|California
|8.4%
|8.2%
|8.2%
|-0.2%
|-71,800
|0.0%
|-23,100
|Colorado
|8.7%
|8.6%
|8.8%
|0.0%
|10,300
|0.2%
|13,700
|Connecticut
|5.7%
|6.6%
|6.3%
|0.6%
|14,700
|-0.3%
|-10,900
|Delaware
|6.8%
|6.6%
|6.9%
|0.2%
|1,200
|0.3%
|2,200
|District of Columbia
|4.5%
|4.1%
|3.5%
|-1.0%
|-4,800
|-0.6%
|-2,900
|Hawaii
|4.1%
|4.5%
|4.6%
|0.5%
|4,100
|0.1%
|900
|Illinois
|7.5%
|7.9%
|8.2%
|0.7%
|63,700
|0.3%
|26,300
|Indiana
|9.4%
|9.8%
|9.9%
|0.5%
|28,100
|0.1%
|4,800
|Iowa
|4.8%
|5.2%
|5.9%
|1.1%
|28,000
|0.7%
|18,600
|Kentucky
|6.0%
|6.4%
|6.6%
|0.6%
|19,500
|0.2%
|4,800
|Louisiana
|11.9%
|9.7%
|9.3%
|-2.6%
|-105,400
|-0.4%
|-19,800
|Maryland
|7.0%
|7.1%
|6.9%
|-0.1%
|-7,700
|-0.2%
|-13,800
|Massachusetts
|2.9%
|3.2%
|3.2%
|0.3%
|18,200
|0.0%
|-700
|Michigan
|6.3%
|6.1%
|6.4%
|0.1%
|9,100
|0.4%
|28,500
|Minnesota
|4.9%
|5.2%
|5.1%
|0.1%
|8,600
|-0.2%
|-6,400
|Montana
|10.1%
|11.0%
|10.0%
|-0.1%
|-1,000
|-1.0%
|-8,200
|Nevada
|12.8%
|12.9%
|13.2%
|0.4%
|16,700
|0.3%
|10,600
|New Hampshire
|7.6%
|6.8%
|6.3%
|-1.3%
|-14,400
|-0.5%
|-5,400
|New Jersey
|8.9%
|8.9%
|8.6%
|-0.3%
|-28,300
|-0.2%
|-27,300
|New Mexico
|10.7%
|10.7%
|11.2%
|0.6%
|7,800
|0.5%
|6,300
|New York
|7.0%
|6.7%
|6.2%
|-0.8%
|-160,700
|-0.5%
|-102,100
|North Dakota
|9.1%
|8.7%
|7.7%
|-0.2%
|-1,200
|0.2%
|1,500
|Ohio
|6.6%
|6.9%
|8.6%
|1.1%
|105,500
|0.8%
|76,400
|Oregon
|7.3%
|8.1%
|6.8%
|1.3%
|48,600
|0.5%
|19,700
|Pennsylvania
|7.0%
|6.6%
|4.8%
|-0.2%
|-26,200
|0.1%
|9,200
|Rhode Island
|5.0%
|5.3%
|11.1%
|-0.2%
|-2,200
|-0.6%
|-5,100
|Vermont
|4.4%
|5.1%
|4.8%
|0.4%
|1,800
|-0.3%
|-1,500
|Washington
|6.9%
|7.1%
|7.6%
|0.7%
|57,700
|0.6%
|41,900
|West Virginia
|6.0%
|7.1%
|7.6%
|1.6%
|19,400
|0.5%
|5,800
|Non-Expansion States
|13.8%
|14.3%
|14.6%
|0.9%
|1,085,500
|0.3%
|405,100
|Alabama
|10.9%
|11.3%
|12.2%
|1.3%
|48,300
|0.9%
|32,100
|Florida
|15.3%
|15.9%
|16.3%
|0.9%
|218,800
|0.4%
|85,400
|Georgia
|14.8%
|15.4%
|15.9%
|1.1%
|114,800
|0.5%
|52,000
|Idaho
|12.1%
|12.6%
|13.2%
|1.1%
|22,100
|0.6%
|11,200
|Kansas
|9.8%
|10.0%
|10.2%
|0.5%
|8,500
|0.2%
|4,000
|Maine
|9.7%
|9.8%
|9.9%
|0.1%
|100
|0.1%
|300
|Mississippi
|13.8%
|14.3%
|14.5%
|0.8%
|14,200
|0.3%
|5,000
|Missouri
|10.6%
|10.8%
|11.2%
|0.6%
|25,700
|0.4%
|19,600
|Nebraska
|10.3%
|10.0%
|10.0%
|-0.4%
|-5,400
|-0.1%
|-900
|North Carolina
|12.3%
|12.7%
|12.9%
|0.6%
|58,600
|0.2%
|20,100
|Oklahoma
|16.1%
|16.4%
|9.0%
|0.0%
|-2,900
|-0.3%
|-9,900
|South Carolina
|11.8%
|13.4%
|16.1%
|0.9%
|41,600
|-0.7%
|-24,500
|South Dakota
|9.8%
|11.0%
|12.7%
|1.3%
|9,600
|0.1%
|1,400
|Tennessee
|10.8%
|11.1%
|12.1%
|1.3%
|78,500
|1.0%
|54,900
|Texas
|18.7%
|19.6%
|20.0%
|1.3%
|421,600
|0.4%
|146,300
|Utah
|9.4%
|10.0%
|10.0%
|0.6%
|23,800
|0.0%
|4,000
|Virginia
|10.3%
|10.2%
|10.1%
|-0.2%
|-10,400
|-0.1%
|-10,000
|Wisconsin
|6.1%
|6.1%
|6.6%
|0.5%
|20,400
|0.5%
|24,000
|Wyoming
|12.7%
|14.5%
|12.7%
|0.0%
|-2,500
|-1.8%
|-9,900
|NOTES: Includes nonelderly individuals ages 0-64. Expansion status reflects the implementation of Medicaid expansion as of 2018. Changes showing percent are percentage-point changes from 2018 to the previous year.
SOURCE: Kaiser Family Foundation analysis of 2016-2018 American Community Survey (ACS), 1-Year Estimates.
|Appendix Table B: Characteristics of the Nonelderly Uninsured, 2018
|Nonelderly
(millions)
|Percent of
Nonelderly
|Uninsured
(millions)
|Percent of
Uninsured
|Uninsured
Rate
|Total Nonelderly
|267.4
|100.0%
|27.9
|100.0%
|10.4%
|Age
|Children – Total
|75.9
|28.4%
|3.9
|14.0%
|5.1%
|Nonelderly Adults – Total
|191.5
|71.6%
|24.0
|86.0%
|12.5%
|Adults 19 – 25
|28.0
|10.5%
|4.2
|15.1%
|15.0%
|Adults 26 – 34
|39.6
|14.8%
|6.2
|22.4%
|15.7%
|Adults 35 – 44
|40.9
|15.3%
|5.6
|20.2%
|13.8%
|Adults 45 – 54
|41.1
|15.4%
|4.5
|16.3%
|11.1%
|Adults 55 – 64
|41.9
|15.7%
|3.3
|12.0%
|8.0%
|Annual Family Income
|<$20,000
|33.6
|12.6%
|5.9
|21.2%
|17.6%
|$20,000 – <$40,000
|41.3
|15.5%
|7.1
|25.6%
|17.3%
|$40,000+
|192.5
|72.0%
|14.8
|53.2%
|7.7%
|Family Poverty Level
|<100%
|36.8
|13.8%
|6.4
|22.9%
|17.3%
|100% – <200%
|45.6
|17.0%
|7.9
|28.3%
|17.3%
|200% – <400%
|78.3
|29.3%
|9.0
|32.4%
|11.5%
|400%+
|106.6
|39.9%
|4.5
|16.3%
|4.3%
|Household Type
|1 Parent with Children
|19.8
|7.4%
|1.5
|5.4%
|7.5%
|2 Parents with Children
|77.7
|29.1%
|5.2
|18.7%
|6.7%
|Multigenerational
|18.3
|6.9%
|2.1
|7.5%
|11.3%
|Adults Living Alone or with Other Adults
|117.1
|43.8%
|14.8
|53.1%
|12.6%
|Other
|34.4
|12.9%
|4.3
|15.4%
|12.4%
|Family Work Status
|2+ Full-time
|85.5
|32.0%
|6.3
|22.4%
|7.3%
|1 Full-time
|129.5
|48.4%
|13.9
|50.0%
|10.8%
|Only Part-time
|21.2
|7.9%
|3.2
|11.5%
|15.1%
|Non-workers
|31.1
|11.6%
|4.5
|16.1%
|14.4%
|Race/Ethnicity
|White
|153.0
|57.2%
|11.5
|41.4%
|7.5%
|Black
|34.0
|12.7%
|3.9
|14.0%
|11.5%
|Hispanic
|54.2
|20.3%
|10.3
|36.9%
|19.0%
|Asian/N. Hawaiian and Pacific Islander
|16.0
|6.0%
|1.1
|3.9%
|6.8%
|American Indian/Alaska Native
|1.8
|0.7%
|0.4
|1.4%
|21.8%
|Native Hawaiian/Other Pacific Islander
|0.5
|0.2%
|0.04
|0.2%
|9.3%
|Two or More Races
|8.3
|3.1%
|0.7
|2.4%
|8.1%
|Citizenship
|U.S. Citizen – Native
|230.3
|86.2%
|19.5
|70.1%
|8.5%
|U.S. Citizen – Naturalized
|17.1
|6.4%
|1.8
|6.4%
|10.5%
|Non-U.S. Citizen, Residents for <5 Years
|6.5
|2.4%
|1.7
|6.3%
|27.1%
|Non-U.S. Citizen, Residents for 5+ Years
|13.5
|5.1%
|4.8
|17.2%
|35.6%
|NOTES: Includes nonelderly individuals ages 0-64. The U.S. Census Bureau’s poverty threshold for a family with two adults and one child was $20,212 in 2018. Parent includes any person with a dependent child. Multigenerational/other families with children include families with at least three generations in a household, plus families in which adults are caring for children other than their own. Part-time workers were defined as working <35 hours per week. Respondents who identify as mixed race who do not also identify as Hispanic fall into the “Two or More Races” category. All individuals who identify as Hispanic ethnicity fall into the Hispanic category regardless of race.
SOURCE: Kaiser Family Foundation analysis of 2018 American Community Survey (ACS), 1-Year Estimates.
|Appendix Table C: Change in Selected Characteristics of the Nonelderly Uninsured, 2016-2018
|2016
Uninsured Rate
|2017
Uninsured Rate
|2018
Uninsured Rate
|Change in
Uninsured Rate
2016-2018
|Change in
Uninsured Rate
2017-2018
|Total Nonelderly
|10.0%
|10.2%
|10.4%
|0.4%*
|0.2%*
|Age
|Children – Total
|4.7%
|5.0%
|5.1%
|0.5%*
|0.2%*
|Nonelderly Adults – Total
|12.1%
|12.3%
|12.5%
|0.4%*
|0.2%*
|Adults 19 – 25
|14.6%
|14.8%
|15.0%
|0.4%*
|0.1%
|Adults 26 – 34
|15.6%
|15.6%
|15.7%
|0.1%
|0.1%
|Adults 35 – 44
|13.6%
|13.6%
|13.8%
|0.2%
|0.2%
|Adults 45 – 54
|10.4%
|10.7%
|11.1%
|0.6%*
|0.4%*
|Adults 55 – 64
|7.5%
|7.9%
|8.0%
|0.5%*
|0.1%
|Annual Family Income
|<$20,000
|17.6%
|17.7%
|17.6%
|-0.1%
|-0.1%
|$20,000 – <$40,000
|16.4%
|16.8%
|17.3%
|0.9%*
|0.4%*
|$40,000+
|6.9%
|7.3%
|7.7%
|0.8%*
|0.4%*
|Family Poverty Level
|<100%
|17.4%
|17.5%
|17.3%
|-0.1%
|-0.2%
|100% – <200%
|16.7%
|17.0%
|17.3%
|0.6%*
|0.3%*
|200% – <400%
|10.6%
|11.1%
|11.5%
|0.9%*
|0.5%*
|400%+
|3.6%
|4.0%
|4.3%
|0.7%*
|0.3%*
|Household Type
|1 Parent with Children
|7.1%
|7.3%
|7.5%
|0.5%*
|0.2%
|2 Parents with Children
|6.4%
|6.6%
|6.7%
|0.4%*
|0.1%
|Multigenerational
|11.5%
|11.3%
|11.3%
|-0.2%
|0.0%
|Adults Living Alone or with Other Adults
|12.1%
|12.4%
|12.6%
|0.5%*
|0.2%*
|Other
|12.0%
|12.3%
|12.4%
|0.4%*
|0.2%
|Family Work Status
|2+ Full-time
|6.8%
|7.2%
|7.3%
|0.5%*
|0.1%
|1 Full-time
|10.1%
|10.4%
|10.8%
|0.6%*
|0.4%*
|Only Part-time
|15.0%
|15.1%
|15.1%
|0.1%
|0.0%
|Non-workers
|14.0%
|14.4%
|14.4%
|0.4%*
|0.0%
|Race/Ethnicity
|White
|7.1%
|7.3%
|7.5%
|0.5%*
|0.2%*
|Black
|10.7%
|11.1%
|11.5%
|0.8%*
|0.3%*
|Hispanic
|19.1%
|18.9%
|19.0%
|-0.2%
|0.1%
|Asian/N. Hawaiian and Pacific Islander
|7.2%
|7.2%
|6.8%
|-0.4%*
|-0.4%*
|American Indian/Alaska Native
|22.0%
|22.0%
|21.8%
|-0.2%
|-0.3%
|Two or More Races
|7.7%
|7.9%
|8.1%
|0.4%
|0.2%
|Citizenship
|U.S. Citizen – Native
|7.9%
|8.2%
|8.5%
|0.6%*
|0.3%*
|U.S. Citizen – Naturalized
|9.8%
|10.0%
|10.5%
|0.7%*
|0.4%*
|Non-U.S. Citizen, Residents for <5 Years
|26.4%
|27.2%
|27.1%
|0.7%
|-0.1%
|Non-U.S. Citizen, Residents for 5+ Years
|37.0%
|36.0%
|35.6%
|-1.5%*
|-0.4%
|NOTES: * Indicates a statistically significant change from prior year to 2018 at the p<0.05 level. Includes nonelderly individuals ages 0-64. The U.S. Census Bureau’s poverty threshold for a family with two adults and one child was $20,212 in 2018. Parent includes any person with a dependent child. Multigenerational/other families with children include families with at least three generations in a household, plus families in which adults are caring for children other than their own. Part-time workers were defined as working <35 hours per week. Respondents who identify as mixed race who do not also identify as Hispanic fall into the “Two or More Races” category. All individuals who identify as Hispanic ethnicity fall into the Hispanic category regardless of race.
SOURCE: Kaiser Family Foundation analysis of 2016-2018 American Community Survey (ACS), 1-Year Estimates.