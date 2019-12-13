menu

Key Facts about the Uninsured Population

Jennifer Tolbert, Kendal Orgera, Natalie Singer, and Anthony Damico
Published: Dec 13, 2019

Appendix Table A: Uninsured Rate Among the Nonelderly by State, 2016-2018
2016
Uninsured Rate		 2017
Uninsured Rate		 2018
Uninsured Rate		 Change in
Uninsured Rate
2016-2018		 Change in Number
of Uninsured
2016-2018		 Change in
Uninsured Rate
2017-2018		 Change in Number
of Uninsured
2017-2018
Expansion States 7.7% 7.6% 7.7% 0.1% 98,800 0.1% 94,400
Alaska 16.0% 15.5% 13.5% -2.5% -18,200 -2.0% -13,300
Arizona 11.9% 12.0% 12.7% 0.8% 67,300 0.8% 55,700
Arkansas 9.5% 9.6% 9.9% 0.4% 10,400 0.3% 8,000
California 8.4% 8.2% 8.2% -0.2% -71,800 0.0% -23,100
Colorado 8.7% 8.6% 8.8% 0.0% 10,300 0.2% 13,700
Connecticut 5.7% 6.6% 6.3% 0.6% 14,700 -0.3% -10,900
Delaware 6.8% 6.6% 6.9% 0.2% 1,200 0.3% 2,200
District of Columbia 4.5% 4.1% 3.5% -1.0% -4,800 -0.6% -2,900
Hawaii 4.1% 4.5% 4.6% 0.5% 4,100 0.1% 900
Illinois 7.5% 7.9% 8.2% 0.7% 63,700 0.3% 26,300
Indiana 9.4% 9.8% 9.9% 0.5% 28,100 0.1% 4,800
Iowa 4.8% 5.2% 5.9% 1.1% 28,000 0.7% 18,600
Kentucky 6.0% 6.4% 6.6% 0.6% 19,500 0.2% 4,800
Louisiana 11.9% 9.7% 9.3% -2.6% -105,400 -0.4% -19,800
Maryland 7.0% 7.1% 6.9% -0.1% -7,700 -0.2% -13,800
Massachusetts 2.9% 3.2% 3.2% 0.3% 18,200 0.0% -700
Michigan 6.3% 6.1% 6.4% 0.1% 9,100 0.4% 28,500
Minnesota 4.9% 5.2% 5.1% 0.1% 8,600 -0.2% -6,400
Montana 10.1% 11.0% 10.0% -0.1% -1,000 -1.0% -8,200
Nevada 12.8% 12.9% 13.2% 0.4% 16,700 0.3% 10,600
New Hampshire 7.6% 6.8% 6.3% -1.3% -14,400 -0.5% -5,400
New Jersey 8.9% 8.9% 8.6% -0.3% -28,300 -0.2% -27,300
New Mexico 10.7% 10.7% 11.2% 0.6% 7,800 0.5% 6,300
New York 7.0% 6.7% 6.2% -0.8% -160,700 -0.5% -102,100
North Dakota 9.1% 8.7% 7.7% -0.2% -1,200 0.2% 1,500
Ohio 6.6% 6.9% 8.6% 1.1% 105,500 0.8% 76,400
Oregon 7.3% 8.1% 6.8% 1.3% 48,600 0.5% 19,700
Pennsylvania 7.0% 6.6% 4.8% -0.2% -26,200 0.1% 9,200
Rhode Island 5.0% 5.3% 11.1% -0.2% -2,200 -0.6% -5,100
Vermont 4.4% 5.1% 4.8% 0.4% 1,800 -0.3% -1,500
Washington 6.9% 7.1% 7.6% 0.7% 57,700 0.6% 41,900
West Virginia 6.0% 7.1% 7.6% 1.6% 19,400 0.5% 5,800
Non-Expansion States 13.8% 14.3% 14.6% 0.9% 1,085,500 0.3% 405,100
Alabama 10.9% 11.3% 12.2% 1.3% 48,300 0.9% 32,100
Florida 15.3% 15.9% 16.3% 0.9% 218,800 0.4% 85,400
Georgia 14.8% 15.4% 15.9% 1.1% 114,800 0.5% 52,000
Idaho 12.1% 12.6% 13.2% 1.1% 22,100 0.6% 11,200
Kansas 9.8% 10.0% 10.2% 0.5% 8,500 0.2% 4,000
Maine 9.7% 9.8% 9.9% 0.1% 100 0.1% 300
Mississippi 13.8% 14.3% 14.5% 0.8% 14,200 0.3% 5,000
Missouri 10.6% 10.8% 11.2% 0.6% 25,700 0.4% 19,600
Nebraska 10.3% 10.0% 10.0% -0.4% -5,400 -0.1% -900
North Carolina 12.3% 12.7% 12.9% 0.6% 58,600 0.2% 20,100
Oklahoma 16.1% 16.4% 9.0% 0.0% -2,900 -0.3% -9,900
South Carolina 11.8% 13.4% 16.1% 0.9% 41,600 -0.7% -24,500
South Dakota 9.8% 11.0% 12.7% 1.3% 9,600 0.1% 1,400
Tennessee 10.8% 11.1% 12.1% 1.3% 78,500 1.0% 54,900
Texas 18.7% 19.6% 20.0% 1.3% 421,600 0.4% 146,300
Utah 9.4% 10.0% 10.0% 0.6% 23,800 0.0% 4,000
Virginia 10.3% 10.2% 10.1% -0.2% -10,400 -0.1% -10,000
Wisconsin 6.1% 6.1% 6.6% 0.5% 20,400 0.5% 24,000
Wyoming 12.7% 14.5% 12.7% 0.0% -2,500 -1.8% -9,900
NOTES: Includes nonelderly individuals ages 0-64. Expansion status reflects the implementation of Medicaid expansion as of 2018. Changes showing percent are percentage-point changes from 2018 to the previous year.
SOURCE: Kaiser Family Foundation analysis of 2016-2018 American Community Survey (ACS), 1-Year Estimates.
Appendix Table B: Characteristics of the Nonelderly Uninsured, 2018
Nonelderly
(millions)		 Percent of
Nonelderly		 Uninsured
(millions)		 Percent of
Uninsured		 Uninsured
Rate
Total Nonelderly 267.4 100.0% 27.9 100.0% 10.4%
Age
Children – Total 75.9 28.4% 3.9 14.0% 5.1%
Nonelderly Adults – Total 191.5 71.6% 24.0 86.0% 12.5%
Adults 19 – 25 28.0 10.5% 4.2 15.1% 15.0%
Adults 26 – 34 39.6 14.8% 6.2 22.4% 15.7%
Adults 35 – 44 40.9 15.3% 5.6 20.2% 13.8%
Adults 45 – 54 41.1 15.4% 4.5 16.3% 11.1%
Adults 55 – 64 41.9 15.7% 3.3 12.0% 8.0%
Annual Family Income
<$20,000 33.6 12.6% 5.9 21.2% 17.6%
$20,000 – <$40,000 41.3 15.5% 7.1 25.6% 17.3%
$40,000+ 192.5 72.0% 14.8 53.2% 7.7%
Family Poverty Level
<100% 36.8 13.8% 6.4 22.9% 17.3%
100% – <200% 45.6 17.0% 7.9 28.3% 17.3%
200% – <400% 78.3 29.3% 9.0 32.4% 11.5%
400%+ 106.6 39.9% 4.5 16.3% 4.3%
Household Type
1 Parent with Children 19.8 7.4% 1.5 5.4% 7.5%
2 Parents with Children 77.7 29.1% 5.2 18.7% 6.7%
Multigenerational 18.3 6.9% 2.1 7.5% 11.3%
Adults Living Alone or with Other Adults 117.1 43.8% 14.8 53.1% 12.6%
Other 34.4 12.9% 4.3 15.4% 12.4%
Family Work Status
2+ Full-time 85.5 32.0% 6.3 22.4% 7.3%
1 Full-time 129.5 48.4% 13.9 50.0% 10.8%
Only Part-time 21.2 7.9% 3.2 11.5% 15.1%
Non-workers 31.1 11.6% 4.5 16.1% 14.4%
Race/Ethnicity
White 153.0 57.2% 11.5 41.4% 7.5%
Black 34.0 12.7% 3.9 14.0% 11.5%
Hispanic 54.2 20.3% 10.3 36.9% 19.0%
Asian/N. Hawaiian and Pacific Islander 16.0 6.0% 1.1 3.9% 6.8%
American Indian/Alaska Native 1.8 0.7% 0.4 1.4% 21.8%
Native Hawaiian/Other Pacific Islander 0.5 0.2% 0.04 0.2% 9.3%
Two or More Races 8.3 3.1% 0.7 2.4% 8.1%
Citizenship
U.S. Citizen – Native 230.3 86.2% 19.5 70.1% 8.5%
U.S. Citizen – Naturalized 17.1 6.4% 1.8 6.4% 10.5%
Non-U.S. Citizen, Residents for <5 Years 6.5 2.4% 1.7 6.3% 27.1%
Non-U.S. Citizen, Residents for 5+ Years 13.5 5.1% 4.8 17.2% 35.6%
NOTES: Includes nonelderly individuals ages 0-64. The U.S. Census Bureau’s poverty threshold for a family with two adults and one child was $20,212 in 2018. Parent includes any person with a dependent child. Multigenerational/other families with children include families with at least three generations in a household, plus families in which adults are caring for children other than their own. Part-time workers were defined as working <35 hours per week. Respondents who identify as mixed race who do not also identify as Hispanic fall into the “Two or More Races” category. All individuals who identify as Hispanic ethnicity fall into the Hispanic category regardless of race.
SOURCE: Kaiser Family Foundation analysis of 2018 American Community Survey (ACS), 1-Year Estimates.
Appendix Table C: Change in Selected Characteristics of the Nonelderly Uninsured, 2016-2018
2016
Uninsured Rate		 2017
Uninsured Rate		 2018
Uninsured Rate		 Change in
Uninsured Rate
2016-2018		 Change in
Uninsured Rate
2017-2018
Total Nonelderly 10.0% 10.2% 10.4% 0.4%* 0.2%*
Age
Children – Total 4.7% 5.0% 5.1% 0.5%* 0.2%*
Nonelderly Adults – Total 12.1% 12.3% 12.5% 0.4%* 0.2%*
Adults 19 – 25 14.6% 14.8% 15.0% 0.4%* 0.1%
Adults 26 – 34 15.6% 15.6% 15.7% 0.1% 0.1%
Adults 35 – 44 13.6% 13.6% 13.8% 0.2% 0.2%
Adults 45 – 54 10.4% 10.7% 11.1% 0.6%* 0.4%*
Adults 55 – 64 7.5% 7.9% 8.0% 0.5%* 0.1%
Annual Family Income
<$20,000 17.6% 17.7% 17.6% -0.1% -0.1%
$20,000 – <$40,000 16.4% 16.8% 17.3% 0.9%* 0.4%*
$40,000+ 6.9% 7.3% 7.7% 0.8%* 0.4%*
Family Poverty Level
<100% 17.4% 17.5% 17.3% -0.1% -0.2%
100% – <200% 16.7% 17.0% 17.3% 0.6%* 0.3%*
200% – <400% 10.6% 11.1% 11.5% 0.9%* 0.5%*
400%+ 3.6% 4.0% 4.3% 0.7%* 0.3%*
Household Type
1 Parent with Children 7.1% 7.3% 7.5% 0.5%* 0.2%
2 Parents with Children 6.4% 6.6% 6.7% 0.4%* 0.1%
Multigenerational 11.5% 11.3% 11.3% -0.2% 0.0%
Adults Living Alone or with Other Adults 12.1% 12.4% 12.6% 0.5%* 0.2%*
Other 12.0% 12.3% 12.4% 0.4%* 0.2%
Family Work Status
2+ Full-time 6.8% 7.2% 7.3% 0.5%* 0.1%
1 Full-time 10.1% 10.4% 10.8% 0.6%* 0.4%*
Only Part-time 15.0% 15.1% 15.1% 0.1% 0.0%
Non-workers 14.0% 14.4% 14.4% 0.4%* 0.0%
Race/Ethnicity
White 7.1% 7.3% 7.5% 0.5%* 0.2%*
Black 10.7% 11.1% 11.5% 0.8%* 0.3%*
Hispanic 19.1% 18.9% 19.0% -0.2% 0.1%
Asian/N. Hawaiian and Pacific Islander 7.2% 7.2% 6.8% -0.4%* -0.4%*
American Indian/Alaska Native 22.0% 22.0% 21.8% -0.2% -0.3%
Two or More Races 7.7% 7.9% 8.1% 0.4% 0.2%
Citizenship
U.S. Citizen – Native 7.9% 8.2% 8.5% 0.6%* 0.3%*
U.S. Citizen – Naturalized 9.8% 10.0% 10.5% 0.7%* 0.4%*
Non-U.S. Citizen, Residents for <5 Years 26.4% 27.2% 27.1% 0.7% -0.1%
Non-U.S. Citizen, Residents for 5+ Years 37.0% 36.0% 35.6% -1.5%* -0.4%
NOTES: * Indicates a statistically significant change from prior year to 2018 at the p<0.05 level. Includes nonelderly individuals ages 0-64. The U.S. Census Bureau’s poverty threshold for a family with two adults and one child was $20,212 in 2018. Parent includes any person with a dependent child. Multigenerational/other families with children include families with at least three generations in a household, plus families in which adults are caring for children other than their own. Part-time workers were defined as working <35 hours per week. Respondents who identify as mixed race who do not also identify as Hispanic fall into the “Two or More Races” category. All individuals who identify as Hispanic ethnicity fall into the Hispanic category regardless of race.
SOURCE: Kaiser Family Foundation analysis of 2016-2018 American Community Survey (ACS), 1-Year Estimates.
