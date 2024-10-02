Top 5 Things to Know about Women and Medicaid Ahead of the Election

While the implications of the election on the future of abortion access have received extensive attention, the stakes are also high for the future directions of Medicaid, a program that seven in ten women have a connection to. Vice President Harris and former President Trump hold vastly different views on abortion and Medicaid, key issues affecting women’s health, particularly for women in their reproductive years and with lower incomes. With regard to Medicaid, the Biden-Harris Administration policy proposals have generally focused on efforts to “protect and strengthen Medicaid and the Affordable Care Act (ACA)”, as well as repealing the Hyde Amendment, which limits federal spending on abortion; in contrast, Former President Trump supported plans to repeal or weaken the ACA, cap and reduce Medicaid financing, and restrict Medicaid eligibility while he was president. In a recent column, KFF President and CEO Drew Altman pointed out that Medicaid is the program most likely to be in the crosshairs if Republicans take control this November is Medicaid.

Changes related to Medicaid could have major consequences for health coverage of women with low incomes as well as pregnancy, postpartum and other reproductive health care for women. Here are the top five things to know about women and Medicaid ahead of the election.