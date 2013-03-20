menu

Usha Ranji

Associate Director, Women's Health Policy


650-854-9400

Usha Ranji is Associate Director for Women’s Health Policy at the Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation.   Her work addresses the impact of major health policy issues on women and girls, with an emphasis on insurance coverage, access to care, and low-income populations.  In particular, her work aims to understand how federal, state, and local policies, including national health care reform and reproductive health policies, influence health and access to services for women.

