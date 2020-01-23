Who Could Get Covered Under Medicaid Expansion?: State Fact Sheets
Published: Jan 23, 2020
Prior to the Affordable Care Act, Medicaid eligibility was limited to specific low-income groups, such as the elderly, people with disabilities, children, pregnant women, and some parents.
The ACA expanded Medicaid coverage to nearly all adults with incomes up to 138% of the Federal Poverty Level ($17,236 for an individual in 2019).
As of January 2020, 14 states have not adopted the ACA Medicaid expansion. Across all non-expansion states, 4.4 million uninsured nonelderly adults would become eligible for Medicaid if all opted to expand their programs.
Who would become eligible for Medicaid if these states chose to expand? The table below the map links you to state-specific fact sheets with key data that answers that question.
|State
|# of Nonelderly Uninsured who Would be Eligible for Coverage
|Share of State’s Total Uninsured Population
|Fact Sheet
|United States
|4,432,000
|32%*
|U.S. Fact Sheet
|Alabama
|224,000
|47%
|Alabama Fact Sheet
|Florida
|805,000
|30%
|Florida Fact Sheet
|Georgia
|474,000
|34%
|Georgia Fact Sheet
|Kansas
|80,000
|33%
|Kansas Fact Sheet
|Mississippi
|170,000
|48%
|Mississippi Fact Sheet
|Missouri
|205,000
|37%
|Missouri Fact Sheet
|North Carolina
|357,000
|33%
|North Carolina Fact Sheet
|Oklahoma
|178,000
|34%
|Oklahoma Fact Sheet
|South Carolina
|194,000
|38%
|South Carolina Fact Sheet
|South Dakota
|30,000
|39%
|South Dakota Fact Sheet
|Tennessee
|221,000
|33%
|Tennessee Fact Sheet
|Texas
|1,454,000
|30%
|Texas Fact Sheet
|Wisconsin
|24,000
|8%
|**
|Wyoming
|16,000
|28%
|Wyoming Fact Sheet
