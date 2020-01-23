Who Could Get Covered Under Medicaid Expansion?: State Fact Sheets

Prior to the Affordable Care Act, Medicaid eligibility was limited to specific low-income groups, such as the elderly, people with disabilities, children, pregnant women, and some parents.

The ACA expanded Medicaid coverage to nearly all adults with incomes up to 138% of the Federal Poverty Level ($17,236 for an individual in 2019).

As of January 2020, 14 states have not adopted the ACA Medicaid expansion. Across all non-expansion states, 4.4 million uninsured nonelderly adults would become eligible for Medicaid if all opted to expand their programs.

Who would become eligible for Medicaid if these states chose to expand? The table below the map links you to state-specific fact sheets with key data that answers that question.

Notes & Sources:

* Share of the total uninsured population in all 14 non-expansion states.

** Although Wisconsin has not expanded Medicaid under the ACA, the state provides Medicaid eligibility to adults up to the poverty level under a waiver. Wisconsin is the only state that has not adopted expansion that provides full Medicaid coverage to adults without dependent children. As a result, a fact sheet was not created for Wisconsin.

Medicaid Expansion Status: Kaiser Family Foundation State Health Facts, “Status of State Action on the Medicaid Expansion Decision,” accessed January 2020, https://www.kff.org/health-reform/state-indicator/state-activity-around-expanding-medicaid-under-the-affordable-care-act/ . Kaiser Family Foundation, Interactive Maps, “Status of State Medicaid Expansion Decisions: Interactive Map,” accessed January 2020, https://www.kff.org/medicaid/issue-brief/status-of-state-medicaid-expansion-decisions-interactive-map/ .