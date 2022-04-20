Patrick Drake is a Senior Data Analyst with KFF’s Program on Medicaid and the Uninsured (KPMU). Patrick works to promote data accessibility and use to inform health policy on KFF’s State Health Facts Website. Prior to joining KPMU, Patrick studied maternal and infant health as a Statistician at the United States National Center for Health Statistics, and built data platforms for Global Public Health at the Global Fund to Fight HIV, Tuberculosis, and Malaria. Patrick holds a Master’s in Biostatistics from the University of Michigan, and a Bachelor’s in Mathematics and Music from Lake Forest College.