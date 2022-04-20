menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Donate

Patrick Drake

Senior Data Analyst, Program on Medicaid & Uninsured

Photo of Patrick Drake


Patrick Drake is a Senior Data Analyst with KFF’s Program on Medicaid and the Uninsured (KPMU). Patrick works to promote data accessibility and use to inform health policy on KFF’s State Health Facts Website. Prior to joining KPMU, Patrick studied maternal and infant health as a Statistician at the United States National Center for Health Statistics, and built data platforms for Global Public Health at the Global Fund to Fight HIV, Tuberculosis, and Malaria. Patrick holds a Master’s in Biostatistics from the University of Michigan, and a Bachelor’s in Mathematics and Music from Lake Forest College.

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.