How Medicare Negotiated Drug Prices Compare to Other Countries

This analysis for the KFF-Peterson Health System Tracker compares the Medicare’s first-ever negotiated drug prices under a new process created by the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 to current U.S. list prices, prices negotiated by the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), and prices in 11 countries of similar size and wealth.

It finds that Medicare’s negotiated prices for 10 high-expenditure prescription drugs are lower than what private Medicare drug plans had been paying, but still much higher than the prices available in other countries – 78% more on average than the country with the next highest price across 11 other wealthy nations.

The analysis is available on the Peterson-KFF Health System Tracker, an online information hub dedicated to monitoring and assessing the performance of the U.S. health system.