The First-Ever Government Negotiation Process for Drugs Has Finished, But the Politics Are Ongoing

Tricia Neuman, Juliette Cubanski, and Larry Levitt
Authored by KFF’s Tricia Neuman, Juliette Cubanski and Larry Levitt, this post for Health Affairs Forefront examines how the results of the first-ever Medicare drug price negotiations will generate savings for the government and for Medicare beneficiaries, and how candidates’ views on the issue could play a role in the upcoming elections and in shaping the future of government negotiation of drug prices.

