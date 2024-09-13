Allowing Medicare to Negotiate Drug Prices Remains Broadly Popular Among Voters, Though Most Are Unaware of the Law and Its Projected Savings

Allowing Medicare to negotiate drug prices on behalf of older Americans remains broadly popular across partisans, though many voters are unaware of the new law and the billions of dollars it is expected to save in 2026, a new KFF Health Tracking Poll finds.



A large majority (85%) of voters say they support allowing the federal government to negotiate the price of some prescription drugs for people with Medicare. This includes at least three quarters of Republican (77%), independent (89%) and Democratic (92%) voters.



The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 authorized such negotiations, and the Biden administration recently completed the first round of negotiations on 10 drugs, resulting in an estimated $1.5 billion in lower out-of-pocket costs for Medicare beneficiaries in 2026.



The poll shows that nearly two thirds (65%) of voters are unaware or unsure that there is a law allowing Medicare drug-price negotiations. The share (62%) is similar among older voters (ages 65+) who are generally covered by Medicare.



A large majority (75%) of voters also say they have not heard much about the savings resulting from the first round of price negotiations, including almost half (45%) who say they have heard “nothing at all.”



One in four say they have heard “a lot” (4%) or “some” (21%) about the savings. Older voters are somewhat more likely to have heard either “a lot” (7%) or “some” (26%) about the savings.



Other findings include:

Most (55%) voters ages 65 and older expect that Medicare drug-price negotiations will lower their own prescription costs, with 43% saying it will not have any impact. Older Democratic and Democratic-leaning independent voters are more likely than older Republicans and Republican-leaning independent voters to expect savings (64% vs. 45%).