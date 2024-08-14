How Many People with Employer-Sponsored Insurance Use the Drugs Slated for Medicare Price Negotiations

Among the 167 million people with employer-sponsored insurance in 2022, 3.4 million used at least one of the first 10 drugs identified for Medicare price negotiations, according to a new analysis. The most used drug for people with employer-sponsored health insurance was Jardiance, a drug used to treat diabetes and heart failure, which was taken by more than 911,000 enrollees.

The analysis uses the Merative MarketScan 2022 commercial claims to estimate the number of enrollees in the employer-sponsored insurance market who use one or more of the ten drugs selected for Medicare Part D price negotiations.

