U.S. Global Health Funding: Global Health Security, FY 2006-FY 2020

Source

Kaiser Family Foundation analysis of data from the Office of Management and Budget, Agency Congressional Budget Justifications, Congressional Appropriations Bills, and U.S. Foreign Assistance Dashboard [website], available at: www.foreignassistance.gov, GEIS and AFHSC/AFHSB annual reports, communication with GEIS personnel, and IOM, Review of the DoD-GEIS Influenza Programs: Strengthening Global Surveillance and Response, 2008.