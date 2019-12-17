U.S. Global Health Legislation Tracker

Advancing Emergency Preparedness Through One Health Act of 2019

H.R.3771

7/16/19 To establish an interagency One Health Program, and for other purposes. Rep. Kurt Schrader (D-OR-5)

Co-sponsors Referred to H. Energy & Commerce, H. Agriculture, H. Natural Resources, HFAC One Health, zoonotic diseases Requires the Secretaries of HHS and USDA, in coordination with USAID, DoD, and others, to submit to Congress a national One Health Framework for coordinated federal activities under the One Health Program; requires it describe existing One Health activities of federal agencies and departments; establish, for a 10 year period, specific federal goals and priorities that most effectively advance, among other things, prevention of priority zoonotic diseases and their transmission between animals and humans as well as protocol development to improve joint outbreak response to and recovery from zoonotic disease outbreaks; describe specific activities required to achieve goals and priorities and propose a timeline for achieving them; identify and expand partnerships across and outside the federal government; identify best practices; provide recommendations to Congress regarding additional action or legislation that may be required to assist in establishing the One Health Program. Also requires an addendum to the framework that describes progress made not later than 3 years after the framework creation, authorizes such sums as may be necessary to carry out framework and addendum activities.

H.R. 1243

2/14/19 To direct the Secretary of Health and Human Services to develop a national strategic action plan and program to assist health professionals and systems in preparing for and responding to the public health effects of climate change, and for other purposes. Rep. Matt Cartwright (D-PA-8)

Co-sponsors Referred to H. Energy & Commerce Climate change, global health Directs Secretary of HHS to publish a strategic action plan and establish a program (at CDC, in collaboration with other agencies, as appropriate) to ensure the public health and health care systems are prepared for and can respond to the impacts of climate change on health in the U.S. and other nations; requires the action plan include an assessment of U.S. capacity to address climate change including, among other things, providing technical assistance and support for preparedness and response plans for the health threats of climate change in developing nations, and developing or strengthening domestic and international disease surveillance systems and monitoring capacity to respond to health-related impacts of climate change; describes priority health actions for the climate and health program, including with regard to global health aspects of climate change; requires periodic updates of action plan; establishes science advisory board and its functions, including with regarding to international impacts of climate change on health; and directs HHS Secretary to have National Academies prepare reports on topic, with the first due in 2 years and then every 4 years thereafter.

S. 523

2/14/19 To direct the Secretary of Health and Human Services to develop a national strategic action plan and program to assist health professionals and systems in preparing for and responding to the public health effects of climate change, and for other purposes. Sen. Edward Markey (D-MA)

Co-sponsors Read twice and referred to S. HELP Climate change, global health Directs Secretary of HHS to publish a strategic action plan and establish a program (at CDC, in collaboration with other agencies, as appropriate) to ensure the public health and health care systems are prepared for and can respond to the impacts of climate change on health in the U.S. and other nations; requires the action plan include an assessment of U.S. capacity to address climate change including, among other things, providing technical assistance and support for preparedness and response plans for the health threats of climate change in developing nations, and developing or strengthening domestic and international disease surveillance systems and monitoring capacity to respond to health-related impacts of climate change; describes priority health actions for the climate and health program, including with regard to global health aspects of climate change; requires periodic updates of action plan; establishes science advisory board and its functions, including with regarding to international impacts of climate change on health; and directs HHS Secretary to have National Academies prepare reports on topic, with the first due in 2 years and then every 4 years thereafter.

Climate Change National Security Strategy Act of 2019

H.R. 1201

2/13/19 To direct Federal departments and agencies to perform certain functions to ensure that climate change-related impacts are fully considered in the development of national security doctrine, policies, and plans, and for other purposes. Rep. Stephen Lynch (D-MA-8)

Co-sponsors Referred to H. Energy & Commerce; HFAC; H. Armed Services; H. Science, Space, and Technology; and H. Intelligence (Permanent Select) Climate change, global health, global health security Establishes an interagency working group that shall, among other things, coordinate on the development of quantitative models, predictive mapping products, and forecasts to anticipate the various pathways through which climate change may affect public health as an issue of national security; requires certain federal agencies/departments to develop implementation plans considering impacts of climate change on their national security doctrine, policies, and plans and that these implementation plans must consider for inclusion (among other things) how the respective org. will identifying climate change-related global health security concerns affecting humans, animals, and plants, and developing options to address them.

Climate Security Act of 2019

S. 745

3/12/19 To establish the position of Climate Security Envoy within the Department of State, who shall develop policies to address security concerns with climate change and serve as a liaison with other Federal agencies and international partners on climate security issues, to express concern with, and improved preparedness for, growing security issues in the Arctic, to establish the position of Special Representative for the Arctic, and for other purposes. Sen. Robert Menendez (D-NJ)

Co-sponsors Read twice and referred to SFRC Climate change, global health Establishes a Climate Security Envoy with the rank of Ambassador-at-Large within the Office of the Secretary of State; describes Envoy’s duties; requires Envoy to develop and implement a climate security policy that addresses requirements for certain bureaus, embassies, etc., to assess, develop, budget for, and implement plans, policies, and actions to (among other things) account for the impacts on human health, safety, stresses, reliability, food production, fresh water, and other critical natural resources; requires periodic comprehensive evaluations of present and ongoing disruptions to the global climate system that analyze (among other things): the scarcity of global natural resources (including fresh water); global food, health, and energy insecurities; and conditions that contribute to gender based violence.

Department of State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs Permanent General Provisions Act of 2019

S. 1819

6/12/19 To make permanent certain Department of State, foreign operations, and related programs general provisions. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC)

Co-sponsors Read twice and referred to SFRC SFOPS provisions Makes permanent certain general provisions pertaining to SFOPS.

Ebola Eradication Act of 2019

H.R. 3085

6/4/19 To authorize activities to combat the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and for other purposes. Rep. Karen Bass (D-CA-37)

Co-sponsors Referred to HFAC Ebola, Democratic Republic of Congo, other countries to extent necessary Requires the USAID Administrator to immediately provide assistance, including multi-sectoral, non-humanitarian, and non-trade related foreign assistance, to the Democratic Republic of Congo and other vulnerable countries to effectively combat the Ebola outbreak that began in August 2018, notwithstanding existing law in the Trafficking Victims Protection Act of 2000; requires, within 30 day of enactment, a report on actions the Administrator has taken to end the Ebola outbreak and proposing any additional legal authorities required to improve the response.

S.1340

5/7/19 To authorize activities to combat the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and for other purposes. Sen. Robert Menendez (D-NJ)

Co-sponsors Passed Senate, received in House, referred to HFAC Ebola, Democratic Republic of Congo, other countries to extent necessary Requires the USAID Administrator to immediately provide assistance, including multi-sectoral, non-humanitarian, and non-trade related foreign assistance, to the Democratic Republic of Congo and other vulnerable countries to effectively combat the Ebola outbreak that began in August 2018, notwithstanding existing law in the Trafficking Victims Protection Act of 2000; requires, within 30 day of enactment, a report on actions the Administrator has taken to end the Ebola outbreak and proposing any additional legal authorities required to improve the response.

End Neglected Tropical Diseases Act (End NTDs Act)

H.R. 826

1/28/19 To facilitate effective research on and treatment of neglected tropical diseases, including Ebola, through coordinated domestic and international efforts. Rep. Chris Smith (R-NJ-4)

Co-sponsors Referred to H. Energy & Commerce, HFAC, and H. Financial Services Neglected tropical diseases (NTDs) Includes statement of U.S. policy regarding implementation and research and development (R&D) activities related to NTDs, expresses Sense of Congress regarding USAID NTD program activities, directs the USAID Administrator with regard to the program’s priorities, expresses Sense of Congress that the U.S. Global AIDS Coordinator should fully consider NTDs’ impact on HIV efforts, states the Secretary of State should encourage the Global Fund to consider the same, and states the Secretary of State should encourage G20 countries to increase their roles in NTD efforts. Also addresses use of U.S. influence on actions of multilateral institutions with regard to NTDs, includes continued promotion of efforts through interagency and international fora, requires report on NTDs in U.S., authorizes support for centers of excellence for NTDs, establishes panel on worm infection solutions and requires report on findings and recommended strategies.

H.R.3460

6/25/19 To facilitate effective research on and treatment of neglected tropical diseases through coordinated international efforts. Rep. Chris Smith (R-NJ-4)

Co-sponsors Passed House, received in Senate, read twice and referred to SFRC Neglected tropical diseases (NTDs) Includes statement of U.S. policy regarding implementation and research and development (R&D) activities related to NTDs, expresses Sense of Congress regarding USAID NTD program activities, directs the USAID Administrator with regard to the program’s priorities, expresses Sense of Congress that the U.S. Global AIDS Coordinator should fully consider NTDs’ impact on HIV efforts, states the Secretary of State should encourage the Global Fund to consider the same, and states the Secretary of State should encourage G20 countries to increase their roles in NTD efforts. Also addresses use of U.S. influence on actions of certain multilateral institutions with regard to NTDs.

S. 2481

9/17/2019 To facilitate effective research on and treatment of neglected tropical diseases through coordinated domestic and international efforts. Rep. Sherrod Brown (D-OH)

Co-sponsors Read twice and referred to S. HELP Neglected tropical diseases (NTDs) Includes statement of U.S. policy regarding implementation and research and development (R&D) activities related to NTDs, expresses Sense of Congress regarding USAID NTD program activities, directs the USAID Administrator with regard to the program’s priorities, expresses Sense of Congress that the U.S. Global AIDS Coordinator should fully consider NTDs’ impact on HIV efforts, states the Secretary of State should encourage the Global Fund to consider the same, and states the Secretary of State should encourage G20 countries to increase their roles in NTD efforts. Also addresses use of U.S. influence on actions of multilateral institutions with regard to NTDs, includes continued promotion of efforts through interagency and international fora, requires report on NTDs in U.S., authorizes support for centers of excellence for NTDs, establishes panel on worm infection solutions and requires report on findings and recommended strategies.

End Tuberculosis Now Act

S. 2438

8/1/19 To prevent, treat, and cure tuberculosis globally. Sen. Robert Menendez (D-NJ)

Co-sponsors Read twice and referred to SFRC Tuberculosis (TB) States it is a major objective of the foreign assistance program of the U.S. to help end the global TB epidemic; states it is U.S. policy to: support the objectives of the WHO End TB Strategy, support the Stop TB Partnership’s Global Plan to End TB 2016-2020, and ensure U.S. funding supports certain activities; authorizes the President to furnish assistance for the prevention, treatment, control, and elimination of TB; requires the establishment of new goals for U.S. efforts for the five-year period following enactment; requires the USG TB Strategy and National Action Plan for Combatting Multidrug-Resistant TB to be updated; addresses coordination with various partners; establishes priorities in furnishing U.S. assistance; requires annual reports to Congress on U.S. global TB efforts and TB research and development.

Global Brain Health Act of 2019

H.R.2077

4/3/19 To galvanize United States Government programs in support of brain health for global victims of autism, hydrocephalus and Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia, and for other purposes. Rep. Chris Smith (R-NJ-4)

Co-sponsors Referred to HFAC and H. Energy & Commerce Brain health Requires establishment of and describes a grant program known as the Global Autism Assistance Program; authorizes efforts to address hydrocephalus through treatment and training of surgeons; directs the Secretary of HHS to negotiate with WHO to develop a global plan to address Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia globally and to seek international partnerships in this area; requires Secretary of HHS to seek to establish a Global Fund to address Alzheimer’s and dementia; requires the President to appoint a Coordinator for U.S. efforts with regard to the Global Plan and new Global Fund; directs the Secretary of HHS, USAID Administrator, and others to investigate foreign aid implications of Alzheimer’s and dementia and to inform Congress as to the need for possible changes to global health aid.

Global Child Thrive Act of 2019

S. 2715

10/29/19 To develop and implement policies to advance early childhood development, to provide assistance for orphans and other vulnerable children in developing countries, and for other purposes. Sen. Roy Blunt (R-MO)

Co-sponsors Read twice and referred to SFRC Orphans and vulnerable children (OVC), early childhood development (ECD) Expresses Sense of Congress about focusing new efforts and attention on saving children’s lives and supporting the healthy development of their brains; authorizing to be appropriated such sums as necessary to carry out certain OVC assistance activities from FY 2020 through FY 2025; includes statement of U.S. policy ECD in all child-focused international assistance programs; requires the Administrator of USAID to direct relevant agencies and officials to incorporate ECD into current programming for following five years and promote ECD in partner countries; requires the Special Advisor for Children in Adversity to include description of progress on ECD programming in annual OVC report and to convene an interagency task force to coordinate ECD initiatives; and broadens the coordinating authority of the Special Advisor from USAID to include relevant Executive branch agencies and officials.

Global Health Act

H.R.4847

10/23/19 To establish a United States Global Health Commission and a United States Global Health Attaché Program, and for other purposes. Rep. Brad Sherman (D-CA-30)

Co-sponsors Referred to HFAC, H. Intelligence (Permanent Select), and H. Armed Service Coordination, health diplomacy Expresses Sense of Congress that each global health implementing agency should establish a program to develop health advisors who can serve as U.S. global health attaches and regarding country or regional working groups and overall coordination of U.S. global health activities; establishes a U.S. Global Health Commission at the National Security Council (NSC); requires Commission to submit an initial organizing report one year after enactment and a biennial report on its activities beginning the following year; establishes as Chair a senior staff member of the NSC who will also serve as Senior U.S. Global Health Advisor at Level II of the Executive Schedule; requires the Commission to formulate a “Unified Global Health Strategy” within 18 months of enactment and to update it at least every five years; requires President to establish an Interagency Global Health Committee to implement the strategy (via a five-year plan of actions and milestones developed within 270 days and subsequent required reporting), improve coordination, and oversee the U.S. Global Health Attache Program (also established by the Act, managed by the Secretary of Health and Human Services); requires President to appoint Chair of Committee, with advice and consent of the Senate – Chair shall be Ambassador-at-Large for Global Health; requires country or regional health development implementation plans; requires health development partners working group to be established in each country/region with a global health attache; and authorizes such sums as necessary for these efforts.

Global Health Coordination and Development Act

S.2698

10/24/19 To establish a United States Global Health Commission and a United States Global Health Attaché Program, and for other purposes. Sen. Edward Markey (D-MA)

Co-sponsors Read twice and referred to SFRC Coordination, health diplomacy Expresses Sense of Congress that each global health implementing agency should establish a program to develop health advisors who can serve as U.S. global health attaches and regarding country or regional working groups and overall coordination of U.S. global health activities; establishes a U.S. Global Health Commission at the National Security Council (NSC); requires Commission to submit an initial organizing report one year after enactment and a biennial report on its activities beginning the following year; establishes as Chair a senior staff member of the NSC who will also serve as Senior U.S. Global Health Advisor at Level II of the Executive Schedule; requires the Commission to formulate a “Unified Global Health Strategy” within 18 months of enactment and to update it at least every five years; requires President to establish an Interagency Global Health Committee to implement the strategy (via a five-year plan of actions and milestones developed within 270 days and subsequent required reporting), improve coordination, and oversee the U.S. Global Health Attache Program (also established by the Act, managed by the Secretary of Health and Human Services); requires President to appoint Chair of Committee, with advice and consent of the Senate – Chair shall be Ambassador-at-Large for Global Health; requires country or regional health development implementation plans; requires health development partners working group to be established in each country/region with a global health attache; and authorizes such sums as necessary for these efforts.

Global Health, Empowerment and Rights Act (Global HER Act)

H.R. 1055

2/7/19 To prohibit the application of certain restrictive eligibility requirements to foreign nongovernmental organizations with respect to the provision of assistance under part I of the Foreign Assistance Act of 1961. Rep. Nita Lowey (D-NY-17)

Co-sponsors Referred to HFAC Abortion, Mexico City policy Legislatively repeals the expanded Mexico City policy: states that notwithstanding any provision of law, regulation, or policy, foreign non-governmental organizations (NGOs) shall not be ineligible for certain foreign aid under the Foreign Assistance Act solely on the basis of health or medical services provided with non-U.S. funds (insofar as legal in country where provided and under U.S. law) and shall not be subject to requirements relating to their use of non-U.S. funds for advocacy and lobbying activities.*

S. 368

2/7/19 To prohibit the application of certain restrictive eligibility requirements to foreign nongovernmental organizations with respect to the provision of assistance under part I of the Foreign Assistance Act of 1961. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH)

Co-sponsors Read twice and referred to SFRC Abortion, Mexico City policy Legislatively repeals the expanded Mexico City policy: states that notwithstanding any provision of law, regulation, or policy, foreign non-governmental organizations (NGOs) shall not be ineligible for certain foreign aid under the Foreign Assistance Act solely on the basis of health or medical services provided with non-U.S. funds (insofar as legal in country where provided and under U.S. law) and shall not be subject to requirements relating to their use of non-U.S. funds for advocacy and lobbying activities.*

Global Health Security Act of 2019

H.R. 2166

4/9/19 To authorize a comprehensive, strategic approach for United States foreign assistance to developing countries to strengthen global health security, and for other purposes. Rep. Gerald Connolly (D-VA-11)

Co-sponsors Referred to HFAC, H. Armed Services, and H. Intelligence (Permanent Select) Global health security Establishes a Global Health Security Agenda Interagency Review Council, designates chair and members, responsibilities, and frequency of meetings; designates a Special Advisor for Global Health Security responsible for coordination of the interagency process for responding to global health security emergencies; requires a U.S. global health security strategy, its implementation (including agency-specific plans), and an annual report on status of implementation.

Global Hope Act of 2019

H.R.5338

12/6/19 To authorize the Secretary of State to pursue public-private partnerships, innovative financing mechanisms, research partnerships, and coordination with international and multilateral organizations to address childhood cancer globally, and for other purposes. Rep. Michael McCaul (R-TX-10)

Co-sponsors Referred to HFAC Childhood cancer Expresses Sense of Congress that the U.S. should work to support the goals of the World Health Organization Initiative for Childhood Cancer, helping increase survival rates for children with cancer; includes statement of U.S. policy regarding childhood cancer globally; authorizes the Secretary of State to pursue public-private partnerships, other research partnerships, and innovative financing mechanisms to address childhood cancer globally and to coordinate with U.N. agencies and other multilateral organizations in this area; requires, one year after enactment, a report on opportunities for U.S. engagement on and U.S. efforts to support efforts to increase the worldwide survival rate of children with cancer; and states no additional funds are authorized or these activities.

Greater Leadership Overseas for the Benefit of Equality Act of 2019

(GLOBE Act of 2019)

H.R. 3874

7/22/19 To protect human rights and enhance opportunities for LGBTI people around the world, and for other purposes. Rep. Dina Titus (D-NV-1)

Co-sponsors Referred to HFAC, H. Judiciary LGBTI health, HIV, Mexico City policy Requires the Department of State annual country reports on human rights to include information regarding violence or discrimination that affects freedom of expression, association, or assembly of an individual in foreign countries that is based on actual or perceived sexual orientation, gender identity, or sex characteristics; establishes an interagency group on responses to urgent threats to LGBTI people in foreign countries, chaired by the Secretary of State and including, among others, the leaders of DoD and USAID; establishes a Special Envoy for the Human Rights of LGBTI Peoples in the Department of State’s Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor (DRL); requires the President to transmit to Congress a list of each foreign person determined to be responsible for violation of human rights against LGBTI people and addresses sanctions related to people on that list; requires the Secretary of State and USAID Administrator to include in annual strategic planning an examination of progress made around the world in decriminalization of the status, expression, and conduct of LGBTI individuals, remaining obstacles, and strategies available to address them; establishes a “Global Equality Fund” to be managed by DRL for assistance to protect the human rights of LGBTI people; establishes the “LGBTI Global Development Partnership” at USAID to support the human rights and development of LGBTI people; requires equal access of the population to programs funded by U.S. assistance, including global health programs. Also requires PEPFAR to: be implemented in a way that equitably serves LGBTI people, submit a report to Congress describing international prosecutions for sex work or consensual sexual activity based on commodities provided by PEPFAR or other U.S. support, and submit a report to Congress on HIV/AIDS-related index testing; expresses Sense of Congress regarding the U.S. engaging international organizations in efforts to eliminate LGBTI discrimination; and repeals the Mexico City policy by removing certain limitations on eligibility for foreign assistance.

International Human Rights Defense Act of 2019

H.R. 1857

3/25/19 To establish in the Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor of the Department of State a Special Envoy for the Human Rights of LGBTI Peoples, and for other purposes. Rep. Alan Lowethal (D-CA-47)

Co-sponsors Referred to HFAC LGBTI health, HIV Includes statement of U.S. policy regarding LGBTI issues globally; establishes a Special Envoy for the Human Rights of LGBTI Peoples in the Department of State’s Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor (DRL) and describes the Envoy’s duties; requires DRL to be a central repository of data on U.S. efforts related to prevention and response to criminalization, discrimination, and violence against LGBTI people internationally and to produce an accounting of these as well as evaluations of their effectiveness; requires Envoy to develop or update annually a U.S. global strategy to address these issues, including best practices and a discussion of U.S. activities’ impact; requires annual reporting by the Department of State on human rights include discussion of these issues, including laws and constitutional provisions that criminalize or discriminate based on sexual orientation or gender identity; authorizes the provision of U.S. assistance to prevent and respond to these issues internationally, including enhancement of health sector capacity related to violence against LGBTI people and communities and to combat HIV.

S. 861

3/25/19 To establish in the Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor of the Department of State a Special Envoy for the Human Rights of LGBTI Peoples, and for other purposes. Sen. Edward Markey (D-MA)

Co-sponsors Read twice and referred to SFRC LGBTI health, HIV Includes statement of U.S. policy regarding LGBTI issues globally; establishes a Special Envoy for the Human Rights of LGBTI Peoples in the Department of State’s Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor (DRL) and describes the Envoy’s duties; requires DRL to be a central repository of data on U.S. efforts related to prevention and response to criminalization, discrimination, and violence against LGBTI people internationally and to produce an accounting of these as well as evaluations of their effectiveness; requires Envoy to develop or update annually a U.S. global strategy to address these issues, including best practices and a discussion of U.S. activities’ impact; requires annual reporting by the Department of State on human rights include discussion of these issues, including laws and constitutional provisions that criminalize or discriminate based on sexual orientation or gender identity; authorizes the provision of U.S. assistance to prevent and respond to these issues internationally, including enhancement of health sector capacity related to violence against LGBTI people and communities and to combat HIV.

International Violence Against Women Act of 2019

H.R. 5267

11/26/19 To prevent international violence against women, and for other purposes. Rep. Janice Schakowsky (D-IL-9)

Co-sponsors Referred to HFAC International violence against women and girls (VAWG), gender-based violence (GBV), humanitarian assistance Includes statement of U.S. policy regarding VAWG around the world; requires a U.S. global strategy to prevent and respond to VAWG within 180 days of enactment, and every 4 years thereafter; requires an implementation plan for the strategy, including budget resources requested and identification of countries to assist; states program activities supported in identified countries; requires a plan for monitoring and evaluation of these efforts; establishes the Office of Global Women’s Issues in the Office of the Secretary at the Department of State headed by an Ambassador-at-Large for Global Women’s Issues; establishes a Senior Coordinator for Gender Equality and Women’s Empowerment at USAID; requires an annual briefing on international VAWG as well as an assessment of resources needed; addresses violence against women and girls in humanitarian relief, peacekeeping, conflict, and post-conflict settings in the activities of the Department of State and USAID; and requires the Secretary of State to identify critical or widespread incidents of VAWG during armed conflict and to determine emergency response measures within 45 days.

S. 3037

12/12/19 To prevent international violence against women, and for other purposes. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH)

Co-sponsors Read twice and referred to SFRC International violence against women and girls (VAWG), gender-based violence (GBV), humanitarian assistance Includes statement of U.S. policy regarding VAWG around the world; requires a U.S. global strategy to prevent and respond to VAWG within 180 days of enactment, and every 4 years thereafter; establishes the Office of Global Women’s Issues in the Office of the Secretary at the Department of State headed by an Ambassador-at-Large for Global Women’s Issues; establishes a Senior Coordinator for Gender Equality and Women’s Empowerment at USAID; requires an annual briefing on international GBV as well as an assessment of resources needed.

Office of International Disability Rights Act

H.R. 3373

6/20/19 To establish the Office of International Disability Rights, and for other purposes. Rep. Dina Titus (D-NV-1)

Co-sponsors Referred to HFAC International disability rights, global health Establishes an Office of International Disability Rights within the Department of State’s Bureau for Democracy, Human Right, and Labor; describes its purpose and duties; requires Office to be headed by Special Advisor for International Disability Rights; requires the Secretary of State to direct Ambassadors at Large, Representatives, Special Envoys, and coordinators working on human rights to consult with the Office; requires appropriate training of Department of State personnel; expresses Sense of Congress that disability inclusion should be mainstreamed through all foreign assistance and programming; requires the development and adoption of a formal policy for disability inclusion in the Department of State, for the policy to include the department’s approach to this in U.S. foreign assistance programming, and for civil society to be consulted about the policy requires an annual report and briefing on steps taken to implement Act.

Pandemic and All-Hazards Preparedness and Advancing Innovation Act of 2019 (PAHPA Reauthorization)

H.R. 269

1/8/19 To reauthorize certain programs under the Public Health Service Act and the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act with respect to public health security and all-hazards preparedness and response, to clarify the regulatory framework with respect to certain nonprescription drugs that are marketed without an approved drug application, and for other purposes. Rep. Anna Eshoo (D-CA-18)

Co-sponsors Passed House, received in Senate, read twice and placed on Senate Legislative Calendar under General Orders Global health security, preparedness and response Amends existing law to direct that the National Health Security Strategy address global health security, including assessing current or potential threats from abroad to inform domestic preparedness and response capabilities.

S. 1379

5/8/19 To reauthorize certain programs under the Public Health Service Act and the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act with respect to public health security and all-hazards preparedness and response, and for other purposes. Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC)

Co-sponsors Became law (P.L. 116-22) Global health security; antibiotic-resistant bacteria; research & development (R&D) Amends existing law to include an assessment of current or potential health security threats from abroad in the National Health Security Strategy in order to inform domestic preparedness and response capabilities; to establish a Presidential Advisory Council on Combating Antibiotic-Resistant Bacteria, the duties of which include coordination with international efforts in order to inform and advance U.S. capabilities; to require a report from the Secretary of HHS describing efforts and activities to coordinate with other countries and international partners during recent public health emergencies with respect to the research and advanced research on, and development of, qualified pandemic or epidemic products.

Preventing Child Marriage in Displaced Populations Act

H.R. 2140

4/8/19 To prevent child marriage in refugee settlements administered by the United Nations, and for other purposes. Rep. Ann Wagner (R-MO-2)

Co-sponsors Passed House, received in Senate, read twice and referred to SFRC Child marriage, violence against girls Addresses use of U.S. influence on actions of multilateral institutions with regard to child marriage, including development of comprehensive strategy to address child marriage in refugee settlements administered by the U.N. and advocating for U.N. research on child marriage to include the relationship between child marriage and violence against girls.

Protecting Life in Global Health Assistance Act of 2019

H.R. 661

1/17/19 To amend the Foreign Assistance Act of 1961 to prohibit assistance to nonprofits, foreign nongovernmental organizations, and quasi-autonomous nongovernmental organizations that promote or perform abortions. Rep. Virginia Foxx (R-NC-5)

Co-sponsors Referred to HFAC Abortion, Mexico City policy Codifies the expanded Mexico City policy (see KFF explainer) and expands it to apply more broadly to foreign aid under the Foreign Assistance Act.

S. 190

1/17/19 To amend the Foreign Assistance Act of 1961 to prohibit assistance to nonprofits, foreign nongovernmental organizations, and quasi-autonomous nongovernmental organizations that promote or perform abortions. Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT)

Co-sponsors Read twice and referred to SFRC Abortion, Mexico City policy Codifies the expanded Mexico City policy (see KFF explainer) and expands it to apply more broadly to foreign aid under the Foreign Assistance Act.

Reach Every Mother and Child Act of 2019

S.1766

6/10/19 To implement policies to end preventable maternal, newborn,and child deaths globally. Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME)

Co-sponsors Read twice and referred to SFRC Maternal and child health (MCH) Includes statement of U.S. policy to establish and implement a strategic approach to combatting maternal, newborn, and child mortality globally; requires the establishment and implementation of a five-year U.S. whole-of-government strategy to contribute toward the global goal of ending preventable child and maternal deaths by 2030; requires the President to appoint a Child and Maternal Survival Coordinator and describes their duties; requires an annual report on progress; authorizes to be appropriated to the Secretary of State and the USAID Administrator for each of FY20 and FY21, $545 million for bilateral maternal and child health, $290 million for Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, and $145 million for nutrition, and that these funds shall remain available for obligation for 5 years.

Reproductive Rights are Human Rights Act of 2019

H.R. 1581

3/7/19 To amend the Foreign Assistance Act of 1961 to include in the Annual Country Reports on Human Rights Practices a section on reproductive rights, and for other purposes. Rep. Katherine Clark (D-MA-5)

Co-sponsors Referred to HFAC State Dept. annual human rights report, family planning/

reproductive health (FP/RH), maternal mortality, abortion, violence against women Amends existing law to require annual reporting by the Department of State on human rights to include: the status of reproductive rights in each country; discussion of maternal deaths (including due to unsafe abortions), violence against women, and access to family planning; requires that civil society and multilateral organizations’ representatives in the U.S. and countries included in such reporting be consulted with during the preparation of annual reporting.

S. 707

3/7/19 To amend the Foreign Assistance Act of 1961 to include in the Annual Country Reports on Human Rights Practices a section on reproductive rights, and for other purposes. Sen. Robert Menendez (D-NJ)

Co-sponsors Read twice and referred to SFRC State Dept. annual human rights report, family planning/

reproductive health (FP/RH), maternal mortality, abortion, violence against women Amends existing law to require annual reporting by the Department of State on human rights to include: the status of reproductive rights in each country; discussion of maternal deaths (including due to unsafe abortions), violence against women, and access to family planning; requires that civil society and multilateral organizations’ representatives in the U.S. and countries included in such reporting be consulted with during the preparation of annual reporting.

Safe from the Start Act of 2019

H.R. 4092

7/30/19 To improve United States consideration of, and strategic support for, programs to prevent and respond to gender-based violence from the onset of humanitarian emergencies and build the capacity of humanitarian assistance to address the immediate and long-term challenges resulting from such violence, and for other purposes. Rep. Grace Meng (D-NY-6)

Co-sponsors Referred to HFAC Gender-based violence (GBV), humanitarian assistance Includes statement of U.S. policy to take effective action to respond to GBV in humanitarian emergencies and to employ a multisectoral approach, including through activities in the health and nutrition sectors; requires the Secretary of State to direct and oversee, in consultation with certain others, all U.S. foreign assistance that addresses humanitarian crises in a manner that implements a “Safe from the Start” programming focus on certain objectives and to improve protection mechanisms for GBV survivors; authorizes assistance to non-U.S.-based organizations and international NGOs; authorizes such sums as may be necessary but not less than the amount expended in FY18 to carry out the Safe from the Start program at the Department of State; requires an annual report to Congress and the submission of a budget report.

Strengthening America’s Security in the Middle East Act of 2019

H.R. 336

1/8/19 To make improvements to certain defense and security assistance provisions and to authorize the appropriation of funds to Israel, to reauthorize the United States-Jordan Defense Cooperation Act of 2015, and to halt the wholesale slaughter of the Syrian people, and for other purposes. Rep. Michael McCaul (R-TX-10)

Co-sponsors Referred to the HFAC; H. Judiciary; H. Financial Services; H. Science, Space & Technology; and H. Armed Services Global health coordination, Israel Includes statement of U.S. policy to partner with Israel to advance common goals in global health and WASH sectors, among others, and authorizes Secretary of State (through USAID Administrator) to enter into MOU on enhancing coordination around these.

S. 1

1/3/19 To make improvements to certain defense and security assistance provisions and to authorize the appropriation of funds to Israel, to reauthorize the United States-Jordan Defense Cooperation Act of 2015, and to halt the wholesale slaughter of the Syrian people, and for other purposes. Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL)

Co-sponsors Passed Senate, received in House, held at the desk in House Global health coordination, Israel Includes a statement of U.S. policy to partner with Israel to advance common goals in global health and WASH sectors, among others, and authorizes Secretary of State (through USAID Administrator) to enter into MOU on enhancing coordination around these.

Support UNFPA Funding Act

H.R.4722

10/17/19 To authorize contributions to the United Nations Population Fund, and for other purposes. Rep. Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA-6)

Co-sponsors Referred to HFAC UNFPA, family planning/

reproductive health (FP/RH) Includes statement of U.S. policy regarding financial support for UNFPA as a crucial part of U.S. global health commitment; authorizes appropriations for five years for an annual contribution to UNFPA to support core functions and programs.

Taiwan Assurance Act of 2019

H.R. 2002

4/1/19 To foster security in Taiwan, and for other purposes. Rep. Michael McCaul (R-TX-10)

Co-sponsors Passed House, received in Senate, read twice and referred to SFRC World Health Organization (WHO), Taiwan Expresses Sense of Congress that China’s attempts to dictate the terms of Taiwan’s participation in international organizations has often resulted in Taiwan’s exclusion, which is detrimental to global health, among other things, and negatively impacts the safety and security of citizens globally; states U.S. policy is to advocate for Taiwan’s meaningful participation in the United Nations, the World Health Assembly, and other international bodies, as appropriate; requires a review of the Department of State’s guidance on diplomatic practice with Taiwan and a report on its results.

S. 878

3/26/19 To foster security in Taiwan, and for other purposes. Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR)

Co-sponsors Read twice and referred to SFRC World Health Organization (WHO), Taiwan Expresses Sense of Congress that China’s attempts to exclude Taiwan from international organizations are detrimental to global health, among other things, and are a national security concern of the U.S.; states U.S. policy is to advocate for Taiwan’s meaningful participation in the United Nations, the World Health Assembly, and other international bodies, as appropriate; requires a review of the Department of State’s guidance on diplomatic practice with Taiwan and a report on its results.

United States-Israel Cooperation Enhancement and Regional Security Act

H.R. 1837

3/21/19 To make improvements to certain defense and security assistance provisions and to authorize assistance for Israel, and for other purposes. Rep. Theodore Deutch (D-FL-22)

Co-sponsors Passed House, received in Senate, read twice and referred to SFRC Global health coordination, Israel Authorizes Secretary of State (through USAID Administrator) to enter into MOU with Israel to advance common goals on global health and water sanitation, among others.

United States-Israel International Development Cooperation Act of 2019

H.R. 1820

3/18/19 To authorize appropriations for certain cooperative projects among the United States, Israel, and developing countries, and for other purposes. Rep. Lois Frankel (D-FL-21)

Co-sponsors Referred to HFAC Global health coordination, Israel States is U.S. policy to partner with Israel to advance common goals in global health and WASH sectors, among others, and authorizes Secretary of State (through USAID Administrator) to enter into MOU on enhancing coordination around these.

Women and Climate Change Act of 2019

S.868

3/26/19 To address the disparate impact of climate change on women and support the efforts of women globally to address climate change, and for other purposes. Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI)

Co-sponsors Read twice and referred to SFRC Climate change, global health, reproductive health Addresses climate change and its effects on women and girls: Establishes the Federal Interagency Working Group on Women and Climate Change within the Department of State and outlines its functions, such as identifying best practices for collecting data on the disparate impact of climate change on women – including in access to comprehensive health care, including reproductive health and rights; requires the Department of State’s Office of Global Women’s Issues (GWI) to submit a strategy (and shortly thereafter an implementation plan and budget) to prevent and respond to the effects of climate change on women, including effective action to promote public health; requires the Ambassador-at-Large of GWI to appoint a Senior Coordinator for Women and Climate Change; requires the GWI Ambassador and the Senior Coordinator to submit, within 180 days, to the appropriate congressional committees an assessment of the human and financial resources necessary to carry out the Act.

H.R. 353

1/8/19 To direct the Secretary of State to develop a strategy to regain observer status for Taiwan in the World Health Organization, and for other purposes. Rep. Ted Yoho (R-FL-3)

Co-sponsors Passed House, received in Senate, read twice and referred to SFRC World Health Organization (WHO), Taiwan Directs the Department of State to include additional information in its annual reports concerning Taiwan’s participation at the WHO’s World Health Assembly (WHA) as an observer.

S. 249

1/29/19 To direct the Secretary of State to develop a strategy to regain observer status for Taiwan in the World Health Organization, and for other purposes. Sen. James Inhofe (R-OK)

Co-sponsors Placed on Senate Legislative Calendar under General Orders World Health Organization (WHO), Taiwan Directs the Department of State to include additional information in its annual reports concerning Taiwan’s participation at the WHO’s World Health Assembly (WHA) as an observer.

APPROPRIATIONS BILLS^

Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2019 (FY19 Approps)

H.J.Res. 31

1/22/19 Making consolidated appropriations for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2019, and for other purposes. Rep. Lucille Roybal-Allard (D-CA-40) Became law (P.L. 116-6) H. Rept. 116-9 Appropriations See KFF summary and KFF budget fact sheets by program area.

Department of State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs Appropriations Act, 2020 (FY20 SFOPS Approps)

H.R. 2839

5/20/19 Making appropriations for Department of State, foreign operations, and related programs for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2020, and for other purposes. Rep. Nita Lowey (D-NY-17) Placed on the Union Calendar H. Rept. 116-78 Appropriations See KFF summary.

Department of State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs Appropriations Act, 2020 (FY20 SFOPS Approps)

S.2583

9/26/2019 Making appropriations for the Department of State, foreign operations, and related programs for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2020, and for other purposes. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) Placed on Senate Legislative Calendar under General Orders S. Rept. 116-126 Appropriations See KFF summary.

Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, Defense, State, Foreign Operations, and Energy and Water Development Appropriations Act, 2020

H.R. 2740

5/15/19 Making appropriations for the Departments of Labor, Health and Human Services, and Education, and related agencies for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2020, and for other purposes. Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-CT-3) Passed House, received in Senate, read twice and placed on Senate Legislative Calendar under General Orders H. Rept. 116-62

(see also H. Rept. 116-78) Appropriations See KFF summary of Labor, Health and Human Services funding. See KFF summary of State, Foreign Operations funding.