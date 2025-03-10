U.S. Foreign Aid Freeze & Dissolution of USAID: Timeline of Events

Starting on his first day of his second term in office, President Trump and his administration have taken several executive actions that directly impact U.S. global health efforts. This timeline, which is a companion resource to components of KFF’s Overview of President Trump’s Executive Actions on Global Health, provides a detailed overview of actions, including counter-actions, related to the administration’s efforts to freeze all U.S. foreign aid and dissolve the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), which implements most U.S. global health programs. It will be updated as needed to reflect additional developments.