What the Election Could Mean for the Mexico City Policy and U.S. Foreign Aid

|Democracy, Human Rights, and Governance
|1
|U.S. Private Sector
|Development Alternatives, Inc. (DAI)
|$107,229,953
|2
|U.S. Non-Profit
|Consortium for Elections and Political Process Strengthening
|$101,950,873
|3
|Multilateral
|U.N. Development Programme (UNDP)
|$66,412,214
|4
|U.S. Private Sector
|Chemonics International, Inc.
|$62,088,345
|5
|U.S. Non-Profit
|FHI 360
|$58,919,285
|6
|U.S. Non-Profit
|Pact World
|$50,618,605
|7
|U.S. Non-Profit
|Freedom House
|$32,852,434
|8
|U.S. Non-Profit
|InterNews
|$29,080,895
|9
|Multilateral
|International Organisation for Migration (IOM)
|$28,064,018
|10
|U.S. Non-Profit
|International Research and Exchanges Board
|$27,189,226
|Economic Development
|1
|Multilateral
|World Bank Group
|$8,533,870,596
|2
|U.S. Private Sector
|Development Alternatives, Inc. (DAI)
|$278,393,340
|3
|Multilateral
|CGIAR
|$215,135,654
|4
|Foreign Government
|Government of Jordan
|$180,529,371
|5
|U.S. Private Sector
|Chemonics International, Inc.
|$174,930,258
|6
|Multilateral
|Global Agriculture and Food Security Program
|$155,000,000
|7
|U.S. Private Sector
|ARD, Inc.
|$120,965,511
|8
|U.S. Non-Profit
|Agriculture Cooperative Development International/
Volunteers in Overseas Cooperative Assistance
|$118,223,915
|9
|Multilateral
|Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO)
|$103,095,414
|10
|U.S. Private Sector
|Futures Group Global
|$91,754,897
|Education and Social Services
|1
|Multilateral
|World Bank Group
|$132,167,989
|2
|Multilateral
|U.N. Children’s Fund (UNICEF)
|$76,437,316
|3
|U.S. Non-Profit
|Education Development Center
|$74,150,934
|4
|Foreign Government
|Government of Jordan
|$64,979,510
|5
|U.S. Non-Profit
|RTI International
|$62,696,240
|6
|U.S. Educational Institution
|American University
|$59,598,209
|7
|U.S. Non-Profit
|FHI 360
|$36,598,594
|8
|Foreign Educational Institution
|Lebanese American University
|$34,910,124
|9
|U.S. Private Sector
|Creative Associates International
|$34,277,591
|10
|U.S. Non-Profit
|World Learning, Inc.
|$24,219,147
|Environment
|1
|Multilateral
|Global Environment Facility
|$149,288,000
|2
|U.S. Non-Profit
|Ducks Unlimited
|$30,489,824
|3
|Multilateral
|U.N. Development Programme (UNDP)
|$23,326,545
|4
|Multilateral
|U.N. Environment Programme (UNEP)
|$11,869,500
|5
|Multilateral
|Multilateral Fund for the Implementation of the Montreal Protocol
|$8,326,000
|6
|U.S. Non-Profit
|World Resources Institute
|$7,087,283
|7
|Foreign Non-Profit
|Profonanpe
|$6,673,373
|8
|Multilateral
|Pacific Community Secretariat
|$4,769,000
|9
|Multilateral
|Commission for Environmental Cooperation
|$3,550,000
|10
|U.S. Non-Profit
|Wildlife Conservation Society
|$3,467,784
|Health
|1
|Multilateral
|Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria
|$2,197,000,000
|2
|Multilateral
|Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance
|$580,000,000
|3
|Multilateral
|International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD)
|$255,000,000
|4
|U.S. Private Sector
|Abt Associates, Inc.
|$239,034,392
|5
|U.S. Educational Institution
|Columbia University
|$189,014,298
|6
|U.S. Non-Profit
|Jhpiego Corporation
|$184,778,396
|7
|U.S. Non-Profit
|FHI 360
|$181,204,456
|8
|U.S. Private Sector
|Chemonics International, Inc.
|$177,191,645
|9
|U.S. Non-Profit
|John Snow International
|$160,468,418
|10
|U.S. Non-Profit
|Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation (EGPAF)
|$157,959,949
|Humanitarian Assistance
|1
|Multilateral
|World Food Programme (WFP)
|$5,340,240,907
|2
|Multilateral
|Office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR)
|$2,056,648,509
|3
|Multilateral
|U.N. Children’s Fund (UNICEF)
|$820,629,094
|4
|U.S. Non-Profit
|Catholic Relief Services (CRS)
|$663,167,801
|5
|Multilateral
|International Organisation for Migration (IOM)
|$585,014,710
|6
|Multilateral
|U.N. Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA)
|$363,937,718
|7
|U.S. Non-Profit
|World Vision
|$127,520,684
|8
|Foreign Non-Profit
|ACF International
|$125,220,543
|9
|U.S. Non-Profit
|Save the Children Federation, Inc.
|$104,943,410
|10
|U.S. Non-Profit
|International Rescue Committee
|$103,046,021
|Multi-Sector
|1
|Multilateral
|International Development Association (IDA)
|$1,301,400,000
|2
|Multilateral
|Clean Technology Fund (CTF)
|$950,790,183
|3
|Multilateral
|European Bank for Reconstruction and Development
|$500,000,000
|4
|Multilateral
|U.N. Children’s Fund (UNICEF)
|$309,280,000
|5
|Multilateral
|World Health Organization (WHO)
|$279,961,538
|6
|Multilateral
|African Development Bank
|$265,948,752
|7
|Multilateral
|International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD)
|$206,900,000
|8
|Foreign Government
|Government of Micronesia (Federated States)
|$104,488,159
|9
|Multilateral
|U.N. Development Programme (UNDP)
|$101,054,831
|10
|Foreign Government
|Government of Marshall Islands
|$90,185,391
|Peace and Security
|1
|U.S. Private Sector
|Pacific Architects and Engineers Incorporated
|$140,432,078
|2
|Multilateral
|International Atomic Energy Agency
|$117,913,332
|3
|Multilateral
|U.N. Department of Peacekeeping Operations (UNOPS)
|$106,104,346
|4
|Multilateral
|U.N. Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC)
|$88,308,392
|5
|Foreign Non-Profit
|Mines Advisory Group
|$74,711,132
|6
|Multilateral
|U.N. Development Programme
|$66,622,573
|7
|Foreign Non-Profit
|Halo Trust
|$54,827,844
|8
|Foreign Non-Profit
|Norwegian People’s Aid
|$54,200,868
|9
|U.S. Private Sector
|AAR Corp
|$42,156,287
|10
|U.S. Private Sector
|Chemonics International, Inc.
|$41,595,616
|Program Support
|1
|U.S. Private Sector
|Macfadden & Associates, Inc.
|$101,501,494
|2
|U.S. Private Sector
|Alutiiq, LLC
|$81,480,174
|3
|U.S. Private Sector
|Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation
|$75,694,890
|4
|U.S. Private Sector
|Iron Bow Technologies, LLC
|$74,838,367
|5
|Foreign Private Sector
|Deloitte
|$31,637,972
|6
|U.S. Private Sector
|EnCompass, LLC
|$30,659,745
|7
|U.S. Private Sector
|PM Consulting Group
|$29,580,823
|8
|U.S. Private Sector
|Pacific Architects and Engineers Incorporated
|$27,585,992
|9
|Foreign Private Sector
|CGI Group, Inc.
|$27,360,583
|10
|U.S. Private Sector
|Sincerus Global Solutions, Inc.
|$20,151,467