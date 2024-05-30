menu

What the Election Could Mean for the Mexico City Policy and U.S. Foreign Aid

Kellie Moss, Jennifer Kates, Anna Rouw, and Stephanie Oum
Appendix Table 1

U.S. Foreign Aid Funding, FY 2022
Recipient Category FY 2022
Amount of Funding Share of Overall Funding
Overall $67,480,452,544 100.0%
Non-USG $51,511,551,295 76.3%
U.S. Government $15,118,596,755 22.4%
Unknown $850,304,494 1.3%
Note: Does not include COVID-19 funding.
Appendix Table 2

U.S. Foreign Aid Funding and Number of Recipients, by Recipient Type, FY 2022
Recipient Type FY 2022
Amount of Funding Number of Recipients
Total  $51,511,551,295                                        2,437
Educational Institution $1,206,080,543 160
Foreign Government $862,462,328 69
Multilateral $29,756,290,613 103
Non-Profit $11,095,848,549 1,347
Private Sector $8,590,869,262 758
Note: Does not include COVID-19 funding or funding provided to the U.S. Government and unknown recipients.
Appendix Table 3

U.S. Foreign Aid Funding and Number of Recipients, by Recipient Type and Sub-Type, FY 2022
Recipient Type Recipient Sub-Type FY 2022
Amount of Funding Number of Recipients
Total  $51,511,551,295 2,437
Educational Institution Foreign Educational Institution $260,665,076 66
U.S. Educational Institution $945,415,467 94
   Sub-Total $1,206,080,543 160
Foreign Government Foreign Government $862,462,328 69
   Sub-Total $862,462,328 69
Multilateral U.N. $13,010,127,788 34
World Bank Group $11,579,692,349 6
Other $5,166,470,476 63
   Sub-Total $29,756,290,613 103
Non-Profit Foreign Non-Profit $4,087,152,676 997
U.S. Non-Profit $7,008,695,873 350
   Sub-Total $11,095,848,549 1,347
Private Sector Foreign Private Sector $1,402,899,146 358
U.S. Private Sector $7,187,970,116 400
   Sub-Total $8,590,869,262 758
Note: Does not include COVID-19 funding or funding provided to the U.S. Government and unknown recipients.
Appendix Table 4

U.S. Foreign Aid Funding and Number of Recipients, by Sector, FY 2022

Sector FY 2022
Amount of Funding Number of Recipients
Total $51,511,551,295 2,437
Democracy, Human Rights, and Governance $2,116,085,009 367
Economic Development $12,076,541,335 635
Education and Social Services $1,018,422,323 256
Environment $355,168,237 312
Health $10,624,290,568 662
Humanitarian Assistance $16,441,768,585 312
Multi-Sector $4,563,075,652 159
Peace and Security $2,387,886,115 198
Program Support $1,928,313,471 476
Note: Does not include COVID-19 funding or funding provided to the U.S. Government and unknown recipients. Recipients could receive funding in more than one sector and as such, the sum of recipients by sector will be greater than the number of unique, total recipients. Multi-sector funding represents funding that could not be attributed to a single sector.
Appendix Table 5

Top 10 Overall Recipients of U.S. Foreign Aid Funding, by Type and Funding, FY 2022
Ranking FY 2022
Recipient Type Recipient Amount of Funding
1 Multilateral World Bank Group $8,702,988,044
2 Multilateral World Food Programme (WFP) $5,497,828,038
3 Multilateral Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria $2,197,000,000
4 Multilateral Office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) $2,056,648,509
5 Multilateral U.N. Children’s Fund (UNICEF) $1,344,630,781
6 Multilateral International Development Association (IDA) $1,303,400,000
7 Multilateral Clean Technology Fund (CTF) $950,790,183
8 U.S. Non-Profit Catholic Relief Services (CRS) $891,035,271
9 Multilateral International Organisation for Migration (IOM) $663,023,572
10 Multilateral Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance $580,000,000
Appendix Table 6

Top 10 Sector Recipients of U.S. Foreign Aid Funding, by Type and Funding, FY 2022
Sector Ranking

 

 FY 2022
Recipient Type Recipient Amount of Funding
Democracy, Human Rights, and Governance 1 U.S. Private Sector Development Alternatives, Inc. (DAI) $107,229,953
2 U.S. Non-Profit Consortium for Elections and Political Process Strengthening $101,950,873
3 Multilateral U.N. Development Programme (UNDP) $66,412,214
4 U.S. Private Sector Chemonics International, Inc. $62,088,345
5 U.S. Non-Profit FHI 360 $58,919,285
6 U.S. Non-Profit Pact World $50,618,605
7 U.S. Non-Profit Freedom House $32,852,434
8 U.S. Non-Profit InterNews $29,080,895
9 Multilateral International Organisation for Migration (IOM) $28,064,018
10 U.S. Non-Profit International Research and Exchanges Board $27,189,226
Economic Development 1 Multilateral World Bank Group $8,533,870,596
2 U.S. Private Sector Development Alternatives, Inc. (DAI) $278,393,340
3 Multilateral CGIAR $215,135,654
4 Foreign Government Government of Jordan $180,529,371
5 U.S. Private Sector Chemonics International, Inc. $174,930,258
6 Multilateral Global Agriculture and Food Security Program $155,000,000
7 U.S. Private Sector ARD, Inc. $120,965,511
8 U.S. Non-Profit Agriculture Cooperative Development International/
Volunteers in Overseas Cooperative Assistance		 $118,223,915
9 Multilateral Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) $103,095,414
10 U.S. Private Sector Futures Group Global $91,754,897
Education and Social Services 1 Multilateral World Bank Group $132,167,989
2 Multilateral U.N. Children’s Fund (UNICEF) $76,437,316
3 U.S. Non-Profit Education Development Center $74,150,934
4 Foreign Government Government of Jordan $64,979,510
5 U.S. Non-Profit RTI International $62,696,240
6 U.S. Educational Institution American University $59,598,209
7 U.S. Non-Profit FHI 360 $36,598,594
8 Foreign Educational Institution Lebanese American University $34,910,124
9 U.S. Private Sector Creative Associates International $34,277,591
10 U.S. Non-Profit World Learning, Inc. $24,219,147
Environment 1 Multilateral Global Environment Facility $149,288,000
2 U.S. Non-Profit Ducks Unlimited $30,489,824
3 Multilateral U.N. Development Programme (UNDP) $23,326,545
4 Multilateral U.N. Environment Programme (UNEP) $11,869,500
5 Multilateral Multilateral Fund for the Implementation of the Montreal Protocol $8,326,000
6 U.S. Non-Profit World Resources Institute $7,087,283
7 Foreign Non-Profit Profonanpe $6,673,373
8 Multilateral Pacific Community Secretariat $4,769,000
9 Multilateral Commission for Environmental Cooperation $3,550,000
10 U.S. Non-Profit Wildlife Conservation Society $3,467,784
Health 1 Multilateral Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria $2,197,000,000
2 Multilateral Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance $580,000,000
3 Multilateral International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) $255,000,000
4 U.S. Private Sector Abt Associates, Inc. $239,034,392
5 U.S. Educational Institution Columbia University $189,014,298
6 U.S. Non-Profit Jhpiego Corporation $184,778,396
7 U.S. Non-Profit FHI 360 $181,204,456
8 U.S. Private Sector Chemonics International, Inc. $177,191,645
9 U.S. Non-Profit John Snow International $160,468,418
10 U.S. Non-Profit Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation (EGPAF) $157,959,949
Humanitarian Assistance 1 Multilateral World Food Programme (WFP) $5,340,240,907
2 Multilateral Office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) $2,056,648,509
3 Multilateral U.N. Children’s Fund (UNICEF) $820,629,094
4 U.S. Non-Profit Catholic Relief Services (CRS) $663,167,801
5 Multilateral International Organisation for Migration (IOM) $585,014,710
6 Multilateral U.N. Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) $363,937,718
7 U.S. Non-Profit World Vision $127,520,684
8 Foreign Non-Profit ACF International $125,220,543
9 U.S. Non-Profit Save the Children Federation, Inc. $104,943,410
10 U.S. Non-Profit International Rescue Committee $103,046,021
Multi-Sector 1 Multilateral International Development Association (IDA) $1,301,400,000
2 Multilateral Clean Technology Fund (CTF) $950,790,183
3 Multilateral European Bank for Reconstruction and Development $500,000,000
4 Multilateral U.N. Children’s Fund (UNICEF) $309,280,000
5 Multilateral World Health Organization (WHO) $279,961,538
6 Multilateral African Development Bank $265,948,752
7 Multilateral International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) $206,900,000
8 Foreign Government Government of Micronesia (Federated States) $104,488,159
9 Multilateral U.N. Development Programme (UNDP) $101,054,831
10 Foreign Government Government of Marshall Islands $90,185,391
Peace and Security 1 U.S. Private Sector Pacific Architects and Engineers Incorporated $140,432,078
2 Multilateral International Atomic Energy Agency $117,913,332
3 Multilateral U.N. Department of Peacekeeping Operations (UNOPS) $106,104,346
4 Multilateral U.N. Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) $88,308,392
5 Foreign Non-Profit Mines Advisory Group $74,711,132
6 Multilateral U.N. Development Programme $66,622,573
7 Foreign Non-Profit Halo Trust $54,827,844
8 Foreign Non-Profit Norwegian People’s Aid $54,200,868
9 U.S. Private Sector AAR Corp $42,156,287
10 U.S. Private Sector Chemonics International, Inc. $41,595,616
Program Support 1 U.S. Private Sector Macfadden & Associates, Inc. $101,501,494
2 U.S. Private Sector Alutiiq, LLC $81,480,174
3 U.S. Private Sector Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation $75,694,890
4 U.S. Private Sector Iron Bow Technologies, LLC $74,838,367
5 Foreign Private Sector Deloitte $31,637,972
6 U.S. Private Sector EnCompass, LLC $30,659,745
7 U.S. Private Sector PM Consulting Group $29,580,823
8 U.S. Private Sector Pacific Architects and Engineers Incorporated $27,585,992
9 Foreign Private Sector CGI Group, Inc. $27,360,583
10 U.S. Private Sector Sincerus Global Solutions, Inc. $20,151,467
