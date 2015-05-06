Stephanie Oum
Policy Analyst, Global Health Policy
Washington, DC
202-347-5270
Stephanie Oum is a Policy Analyst with the Global Health Policy team at the Kaiser Family Foundation, where she supports a wide range of projects, focusing on the U.S. global health budget and international donor assistance for health, as well as the Kaiser Daily Global Health Policy Report. Stephanie holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Health Science from Boston University and a Master of Public Health degree from George Washington University.