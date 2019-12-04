Understanding Pregnancy Loss in the Context of Abortion Restrictions and Fetal Harm Laws

Appendix A: Brief Timeline of Cardiac Development

Gestational Age (GA) Description

~5 weeks GA The embryo’s developing heart is tubular in shape, and called a primitive heart tube. At this time, this collection of cells develops spontaneous cardiac activity, typically detectable after 6 weeks gestational age.

~10 weeks GA The heart’s shape now resembles a developed heart with four chambers. It does not yet function as a developed heart.

~22 weeks GA The heart beings to function as an organized muscle. The direction and function of fetal blood flow is still very different from that of a newborn’s.

At delivery The cardiovascular system of the fetus goes through a dramatic series of structural and functional changes.The newborn’s heart, lungs and blood flow only now resembles that of a child or an adult.