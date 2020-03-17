The Effects of Medicaid Expansion under the ACA: Updated Findings from a Literature Review
|Coverage Effects of Expansion
Impact of Expansion on Access to Care, Utilization, Affordability, and Health Outcomes
Coverage Effects of Expansion
NATIONWIDE STUDIES
- Jesse C. Baumgartner, Sara R. Collins, David C. Radley, and Susan L. Hayes, How the Affordable Care Act Has Narrowed Racial and Ethnic Disparities in Access to Health Care (The Commonwealth Fund, January 2020), https://www.commonwealthfund.org/publications/2020/jan/how-ACA-narrowed-racial-ethnic-disparities-access
- Anna L. Goldman and Benjamin D. Sommers, “Among Low-Income Adults Enrolled In Medicaid, Churning Decreased After The Affordable Care Act,” Health Affairs 39, no. 1 (January 2020): 85-93, https://doi.org/10.1377/hlthaff.2019.00378
- Jennifer M. Lobo et al., “Trends in Uninsured Rates Before and After Medicaid Expansion in Counties Within and Outside of the Diabetes Belt,” Diabetes Care Epub ahead of print (January 2020), https://doi.org/10.2337/dc19-0874
- Scott R. Sanders et al., “Infants Without Health Insurance: Racial/Ethnic and Rural/Urban Disparities in Infant Households’ Insurance Coverage,” PLoS One 15, no. 1 (January 2020), https://doi.org/10.1371/journal.pone.0222387
- Helmneh M. Sineshaw et al., “Association of Medicaid Expansion Under the Affordable Care Act With Stage at Diagnosis and Time to Treatment Initiation for Patients With Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma,” JAMA Otolaryngology–Head & Neck Surgery Epub ahead of print (January 2020), https://doi.org/10.1001/jamaoto.2019.4310
- Jean M. Abraham, Anne B. Royalty, and Coleman Drake, “The Impact of Medicaid Expansion on Employer Provision of Health Insurance,” International Journal of Health Economics and Management 19, no. 3-4 (December 2019): 317-340, https://doi.org/10.1007/s10754-018-9256-x
- Michel Boudreaux, James M. Noon, Brett Fried, and Joanne Pascale, “Medicaid Expansion and the Medicaid Undercount in the American Community Survey,” Health Services Research 54, no. 6 (December 2019): 1263-1272, https://doi.org/10.1111/1475-6773.13213
- Thomas C. Buchmueller, Helen G. Levy, and Robert G. Valletta, Medicaid Expansion and the Unemployed (National Bureau of Economic Research, Working Paper No. 26553, December 2019), http://www.nber.org/papers/w26553
- Hiroshi Gotanda, Gerald Kominski, and Yusuke Tsugawa, “Association Between the ACA Medicaid Expansions and Primary Care and Emergency Department Use During the First 3 Years,” Journal of General Internal Medicine Epub ahead of print (December 2019), https://doi.org/10.1007/s11606-019-05458-w
- Lizhong Peng, Xiaohui Guo, and Chad D. Meyerhoefer, “The Effects of Medicaid Expansion on Labor Market Outcomes: Evidence from Border Counties,” Health Economics Epub ahead of print (December 2019), https://doi.org/10.1002/hec.3976
- Kelsey L. Corrigan et al., “The Impact of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act on Insurance Coverage and Cancer-Directed Treatment in HIV-Infected Patients With Cancer in the United States,” Cancer (November 2019), https://doi.org/10.1002/cncr.32563
- Xuesong Han et al., “Changes in Noninsurance and Care Unaffordability Among Cancer Survivors Following the Affordable Care Act,” Journal of the National Cancer Institute Epub ahead of print (November 2019), https://doi.org/10.1093/jnci/djz218
- Claire E. Margerison et al., “Impacts of Medicaid Expansion on Health Among Women of Reproductive Age,” American Journal of Preventive Medicine Epub ahead of print (November 2019), https://doi.org/10.1016/j.amepre.2019.08.019
- John J. Park et al., “Medicaid and Private Insurance Coverage for Low-Income Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders, 2010-16,” Health Affairs 38, no. 11 (November 2019): 1911-1917, https://doi.org/10.1377/hlthaff.2019.00316
- Jin Huang and Shirley L. Porterfield, “Changes in Health Insurance Coverage and Health Care Access as Teens with Disabilities Transition to Adulthood,” Disability and Health Journal 12, no. 4 (October 2019): 551-556, https://doi.org/10.1016/j.dhjo.2019.06.009
- Mark Olfson et al., “A National Survey of Trends in Health Insurance Coverage of Low-Income Adults Following Medicaid Expansion,” Journal of General Internal Medicine Epub ahead of print (October 2019), https://doi.org/10.1007/s11606-019-05409-5
- Jim P. Stimpson, Jessie Kemmick Pintor, and Fernando A. Wilson, “Association of Medicaid Expansion with Health Insurance Coverage by Marital Status and Sex,” PLoS One 14, no. 10 (October 2019), https://doi.org/10.1371/journal.pone.0223556
- Gracie Himmelstein, “Effect of the Affordable Care Act’s Medicaid Expansions on Food Security, 2010-2016,” American Journal of Public Health 109, no. 9 (September 2019): 1243-1248, https://doi.org/10.2105/ajph.2019.305168
- Taylor Kelley, Renuka Tipirneni, and Helen Levy, “Changes in Veterans’ Coverage and Access to Care Following the Affordable Care Act, 2011-2017,” American Journal of Public Health 109, no. 9 (September 2019): 1233-1235, https://doi.org/10.2105/ajph.2019.305160
- Lindsay C. Kobayashi, Onur Altindag, Yulya Truskinovsky, and Lisa F. Berkman, “Effects of the Affordable Care Act Medicaid Expansion on Subjective Well-Being in the US Adult Population, 2010-2016,” American Journal of Public Health 109, no. 9 (September 2019): 1236-1242, https://doi.org/10.2105/ajph.2019.305164
- Charles J. Courtemanche et al., The Impact of the ACA on Insurance Coverage Disparities After Four Years (National Bureau of Economic Research, Working Paper No. 26157, August 2019), http://www.nber.org/papers/w26157
- Lucie Schmidt, Lara Shore-Sheppard, and Tara Watson, The Impact of the ACA Medicaid Expansion on Disability Program Applications (National Bureau of Economic Research, Working Paper No. 26192, August 2019), http://www.nber.org/papers/w26192
- Laura Skopec, John Holahan, and Caroline Elmendorf, Health Insurance Coverage Declined for Nonelderly Americans Between 2016 and 2017, Primarily in States That Did Not Expand Medicaid (Washington, DC: The Urban Institute, August 2019), https://www.urban.org/research/publication/health-insurance-coverage-declined-nonelderly-americans-between-2016-and-2017-primarily-states-did-not-expand-medicaid
- Sri Lekha Tummalapalli, Samuel Leonard, Michelle M. Estrella, and Salomeh Keyhani, “The Effect of Medicaid Expansion on Self-Reported Kidney Disease,” Clinical Journal of American Society of Nephrology 14, no. 8 (August 2019): 1238-1240, https://doi.org/10.2215/cjn.02310219
- Sumit D. Agarwal, Anna L. Goldman, and Benjamin D. Sommers, “Blue-Collar Workers Had Greatest Insurance Gains After ACA Implementation,” Health Affairs 38, no. 7 (July 2019): 1140-1144, https://doi.org/10.1377/hlthaff.2018.05454
- Kevin N. Griffith, “Changes in Insurance Coverage and Access to Care for Young Adults in 2017,” Journal of Adolescent Health Epub ahead of print (July 2019), https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jadohealth.2019.05.020
- Sameed Ahmed Khatana et al., “Association of Medicaid Expansion With Cardiovascular Mortality,” JAMA Cardiology 4, no. 7 (July 2019): 671-679, https://doi.org/10.1001/jamacardio.2019.1651
- Sarah Miller, Sean Altekruse, Norman Johnson, and Laura R. Wherry, Medicaid and Mortality: New Evidence from Linked Survey and Administrative Data (National Bureau of Economic Research, Working Paper No. 26081, July 2019), http://www.nber.org/papers/w26081
- Jim P. Stimpson et al., “Association of Medicaid Expansion With Health Insurance Coverage Among Persons With a Disability,” JAMA Network Open 2, no. 7 (July 2019), https://doi.org/10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2019.7136
- Ameen Barghi, Hugo Torres, Nancy Kressin, and Danny McCormick, “Coverage and Access for Americans with Cardiovascular Disease or Risk Factors After the ACA: a Quasi-experimental Study,” Journal of General Internal Medicine epub ahead of print (June 2019), https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007%2Fs11606-019-05108-1
- Emily Brown, Michelle Garrison, Hao Bao, Pingping Qu, Carole Jenny, and Ali Rowhani-Rahbar, “Assessment of Rates of Child Maltreatment in States With Medicaid Expansion vs States Without Medicaid Expansion,” JAMA Network Open 2, no. 6 (June 2019), https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamanetworkopen/article-abstract/2735758
- Ankit Agarwal, Aaron Katz, and Ronald Chen, “The Impact of the Affordable Care Act on Disparities in Private and Medicaid Insurance Coverage among Patients Under 65 with Newly Diagnosed Cancer,” International Journal of Radiation Oncology, Biology, Physics (May 2019), https://www.redjournal.org/article/S0360-3016(19)30783-7/pdf
- Robin Cohen, Emily Terlizzi, and Michael Martinez, Health Insurance Coverage: Early Release of Estimates from the National Health Interview Survey, 2018 (National Center for Health Statistics, May 2019), https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/data/nhis/earlyrelease/insur201905.pdf
- Sarah Miller and Laura Wherry, “Four Years Later: Insurance Coverage and Access to Care Continue to Diverge between ACA Medicaid Expansion and Non-Expansion States,” American Economic Association Papers and Proceedings 109 (May 2019): 327-333, https://www.aeaweb.org/articles?id=10.1257/pandp.20191046
- Joanna Woronkowicz, Aparna Soni, Seth Freedman, and Kosali Simon, “How Have Recent Health Insurance Expansions Affected Coverage Among Artist Occupations In The USA?,” Journal of Cultural Economics (May 2019), https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s10824-019-09352-5
- Abeer Alharbi, M. Mahmud Khan, Ronnie Horner, Heather Brandt, and Cole Chapman, “Impact Of Medicaid Coverage Expansion Under The Affordable Care Act On Mammography And Pap Tests Utilization Among Low-Income Women,” PLOS One (April 2019), https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0214886
- Helen Levy, Thomas Buchmueller, and Sayeh Nikpay, “The Impact of Medicaid Expansion on Household Consumption,” Eastern Economic Journal 45, no. 1 (January 2019): 34-57, https://link.springer.com/article/10.1057/s41302-018-0124-7
- Colleen M. Carey, Sarah Miller, and Laura R. Wherry, “The Impact of Insurance Expansions on the Already Insured: The Affordable Care Act and Medicare,” National Bureau of Economic Research Working Paper Series No. 25153 (October 2018), https://www.nber.org/papers/w25153
- Charles Courtemanche, James Marton, Benjamin Ukert, Aaron Yelowitz, Daniela Zapata, and Ishtiaque Fazlul, “The Three‐Year Impact of the Affordable Care Act on Disparities in Insurance Coverage,” Health Services Research (October 2018), https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/1475-6773.13077
- Hyunjung Lee and Frank Porell, “The Effect of the Affordable Care Act Medicaid Expansion on Disparities in Access to Care and Health Status,” Medical Care Research and Review epub ahead of print (October 2018), https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/abs/10.1177/1077558718808709?rfr_dat=cr_pub%3Dpubmed&url_ver=Z39.88-2003&rfr_id=ori%3Arid%3Acrossref.org&journalCode=mcrd
- Jim Stimpson and Fernando Wilson, “Medicaid Expansion Improved Health Insurance Coverage For Immigrants, But Disparities Persist,” Health Affairs 37, no. 10 (October 2018), https://www.healthaffairs.org/doi/full/10.1377/hlthaff.2018.0181
- Christian Wolfe, Kathryn Rennie, and Christopher Truffer, 2017 Actuarial Report on the Financial Outlook for Medicaid (Office of the Actuary, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, September 2018), https://www.cms.gov/Research-Statistics-Data-and-Systems/Research/ActuarialStudies/Downloads/MedicaidReport2017.pdf
- Xuesong Han, Robin Yabroff, Elizabeth Ward, Otis Brawley, and Ahmedin Jemal, “Comparison of Insurance Status and Diagnosis Stage Among Patients With Newly Diagnosed Cancer Before vs After Implementation of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act,” JAMA Oncology 4, no. 12 (August 2018): 1713-1720, https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamaoncology/article-abstract/2697226
- Mark Olfson, Melanie Wall, Colleen Barry, Christine Mauro, and Ramin Mojtabai, “Impact Of Medicaid Expansion On Coverage And Treatment Of Low-Income Adults With Substance Use Disorders,” Health Affairs 37, no. 8 (August 2018), https://www.healthaffairs.org/doi/10.1377/hlthaff.2018.0124
- Jessica Vistnes and Joel Cohen, “Duration of Uninsured Spells For Nonelderly Adults Declined After 2014,” Health Affairs 37, no. 6 (June 2018), https://www.healthaffairs.org/doi/full/10.1377/hlthaff.2017.1638
- Adele Shartzer, Frederic Blavin, and John Holohan, “Employer-Sponsored Insurance Stable For Low-Income Workers In Medicaid Expansion States,” Health Affairs 37, no. 4 (April 2018), https://www.healthaffairs.org/doi/10.1377/hlthaff.2017.1205
- Amy Davidoff et al., “Changes in Health Insurance Coverage Associated With the Affordable Care Act Among Adults With and Without a Cancer History: Population-based National Estimates,” Medical Care 56, no. 3 (March 2018), https://journals.lww.com/lww-medicalcare/Abstract/2018/03000/Changes_in_Health_Insurance_Coverage_Associated.5.aspx
- Kevin Callison and Paul Sicilian, “Economic Freedom and the Affordable Care Act: Medicaid Expansions and Labor Mobility by Race and Ethnicity,” Public Finance Review 46, no. 2 (March 2018), https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/abs/10.1177/1091142116668254
- Michael Cohen and William Schpero, “Household Immigration Status Had Differential Impact On Medicaid Enrollment In Expansion And Nonexpansion States,” Health Affairs 37, no. 3 (March 2018), https://www.healthaffairs.org/doi/pdf/10.1377/hlthaff.2017.0978
- Joshua Clinton and Michael Sances, “The Politics of Policy: The Initial Mass Political Effects of Medicaid Expansion in the States,” American Political Science Review 112, no. 1 (February 2018): 167-185, https://www.cambridge.org/core/journals/american-political-science-review/article/politics-of-policy-the-initial-mass-political-effects-of-medicaid-expansion-in-the-states/246AA0F10B44EFD62A7B27C661730823
- Emily Johnston, Andrea Strahan, Peter Joski, Anne Dunlop, and E. Kathleen Adams, “Impacts of the Affordable Care Act’s Medicaid Expansion on Women of Reproductive Age,” Women’s Health Issues, 28, no. 2 (February 2018), http://www.whijournal.com/article/S1049-3867(17)30242-6/pdf
- Dahai Yue, Petra Rasmussen, and Ninez Ponce, “Racial/Ethnic Differential Effects of Medicaid Expansion on Health Care Access,” Health Services Research (February 2018), http://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/1475-6773.12834/abstract
- Frederic Blavin, Michael Karpman, Genevieve Kenney, and Benjamin Sommers, “Medicaid Versus Marketplace Coverage for Near-Poor Adults: Effects on Out-Of-Pocket Spending and Coverage,” Health Affairs 37 no. 2 (January 2018): 122-129 https://www.healthaffairs.org/doi/abs/10.1377/hlthaff.2017.1166
- Lindsey Dawson, Jennifer Kates, and Anthony Damico, The Affordable Care Act and Insurance Coverage Changes by Sexual Orientation (Washington, DC: Kaiser Family Foundation, January 2018), https://www.kff.org/disparities-policy/issue-brief/the-affordable-care-act-and-insurance-coverage-changes-by-sexual-orientation/
- Jennifer Haley, Robin Wang, Matthew Buettgens, and Genevieve Kenney, Health Insurance Coverage among Children Ages 3 and Younger and Their Parents in 2016 (The Urban Institute, January 2018), https://www.urban.org/research/publication/health-insurance-coverage-among-children-ages-3-and-younger-and-their-parents-2016
- Aparna Soni, Lindsay Sabik, Kosali Simon, and Benjamin Sommers, “Changes in Insurance Coverage Among Cancer Patients Under the Affordable Care Act,” Journal of the American Medical Association 4, no. 1 (January 2018): 122-124, https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamaoncology/article-abstract/2657670?redirect=true&redirect=true
- Susan Hayes, Sara Collins, David Radley, and Douglas McCarthy, What’s at Stake: States’ Progress on Health Coverage and Access to Care, 2013-2016 (The Commonwealth Fund, December 2017), http://www.commonwealthfund.org/publications/issue-briefs/2017/dec/states-progress-health-coverage-and-access
- Ahmedin Jemal, Chun Chieh Lin, Amy Davidoff, and Xuesong Han, “Changes in Insurance Coverage and Stage at Diagnosis Among Nonelderly Patients with Cancer after the Affordable Care Act,” Journal of Clinical Oncology 35, no. 35 (December 2017), http://ascopubs.org/doi/pdf/10.1200/JCO.2017.73.7817
- Thomas Selden, Brandy Lipton, and Sandra Decker, “Medicaid Expansion and Marketplace Eligibility Both Increased Coverage, With Trade-Offs in Access, Affordability,” Health Affairs 36 no. 12 (December 2017), https://www.healthaffairs.org/doi/10.1377/hlthaff.2017.0830
- Michael Dworsky, Carrie Farmer, and Mimi Shen, Veterans’ Health Insurance Coverage Under the Affordable Care Act and Implications of Repeal for the Department of Veterans Affairs, (RAND Corporation, 2017), https://www.rand.org/pubs/research_reports/RR1955.html
- Samantha Artiga, Barbara DiPietro, and Petry Ubri, The Role of Medicaid and the Impact of the Medicaid Expansion for Veterans Experiencing Homelessness, (Washington, DC: Kaiser Family Foundation, October 2017), https://www.kff.org/medicaid/issue-brief/the-role-of-medicaid-and-impact-of-the-medicaid-expansion-for-veterans-experiencing-homelessness/
- Sunha Choi, Sungkyu Lee, and Jason Matejkowski, “The Effects of State Medicaid Expansion on Low-Income Individuals’ Access to Health Care: Multilevel Modeling,” Population Health Management epub ahead of print (September 2017), http://online.liebertpub.com/doi/abs/10.1089/pop.2017.0104
- Julie Hudson and Asako Moriya, “Medicaid Expansion for Adults Had Measureable ‘Welcome Mat’ Effects on Their Children,” Health Affairs, 36 no. 9 (September 2017), https://www.healthaffairs.org/doi/10.1377/hlthaff.2017.0347
- Sharon Long, Lea Bart, Michael Karpman, Adele Shartzer, and Stephen Zuckerman, “Sustained Gains in Coverage, Access, and Affordability Under the ACA: A 2017 Update,” Health Affairs 36 no. 9 (September 2017), https://www.healthaffairs.org/doi/10.1377/hlthaff.2017.0798
- Haley Moss, Laura Havrilesky, and Junzo Chino, “Insurance Coverage Among Women Diagnosed with a Gynecologic Malignancy Before and After Implementation of the Affordable Care Act,” Gynecologic Oncology 146, no. 3 (September 2017), https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/28641821
- Kevin Griffith, Leigh Evans, and Jacob Bor, “The Affordable Care Act Reduced Socioeconomic Disparities in Health Care Access,” Health Affairs 36 no. 8 (August 2017), https://www.healthaffairs.org/doi/abs/10.1377/hlthaff.2017.0083
- Susan Hayes, Pamela Riley, David Radley, and Douglas McCarthy, Reducing Racial and Ethnic Disparities in Access to Care: Has the Affordable Care Act Made a Difference? (The Commonwealth Fund, August 2017), http://www.commonwealthfund.org/publications/issue-briefs/2017/aug/racial-ethnic-disparities-care
- Aaron Sojourner and Ezra Golberstein, “Medicaid Expansion Reduced Unpaid Medical Debt and Increased Financial Satisfaction,” Health Affairs (July 2017), https://www.healthaffairs.org/do/10.1377/hblog20170724.061160/full/
- MaryBeth Musumeci, Priya Chidambaram, and Molly O’Malley Watts, Key Questions About Medicaid Home and Community-Based Services Waiver Waiting Lists (Washington, DC: Kaiser Family Foundation, April 2019), https://www.kff.org/medicaid/issue-brief/key-questions-about-medicaid-home-and-community-based-services-waiver-waiting-lists/
- Rene Flores and Robert Vargas, “Medicaid Expansion And Ethnoracial Disparities In Health Insurance Coverage,” Journal of Ethnic and Migration Studies 43, no. 12 (June 2017), https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/1369183X.2017.1323451?needAccess=true
- Sergio Gonzales and Benjamin Sommers, “Intra-Ethnic Coverage Disparities among Latinos and the Effects of Health Reform” Health Services Research epub ahead of print (June 2017), http://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/wol1/doi/10.1111/1475-6773.12733/full
- Abigail Barker, Kelsey Huntzberry, Timothy McBride, and Keith Mueller, Changing Rural and Urban Enrollment in State Medicaid Programs (Iowa City, IA: Rural Policy Research Institute, May 2017), https://cph.uiowa.edu/rupri/publications/policybriefs/2017/Changing%20Rural%20and%20Urban%20Enrollment%20in%20State%20Medicaid%20Programs.pdf
%20Enrollment%20in%20State%20Medicaid%20Programs.pdf
- Sandra Decker, Brandy Lipton, and Benjamin Sommers, “Medicaid Expansion Coverage Effects Grew in 2015 With Continued Improvements in Coverage Quality,” Health Affairs 36 no. 5 (May 2017): 819-825, http://content.healthaffairs.org/content/36/5/819.full
- Stacey McMorrow, Jason Gates, Sharon Long, and Genevieve Kenney, “Medicaid Expansion Increased Coverage, Improved Affordability, and Reduced Psychological Distress for Low-Income Parents,” Health Affairs 36 no. 5 (May 2017): 808-818, https://www.healthaffairs.org/doi/10.1377/hlthaff.2016.1650
- George Wehby and Wei Lyu, “The Impact of the ACA Medicaid Expansions on Health Insurance Coverage through 2015 and Coverage Disparities by Age, Race/Ethnicity, and Gender” Health Services Research epub ahead of print (May 2017), http://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/1475-6773.12711/abstract
- Julia Foutz, Samantha Artiga, and Rachel Garfield, The Role of Medicaid in Rural America (Washington, DC: Kaiser Family Foundation, April 2017), http://kff.org/medicaid/issue-brief/the-role-of-medicaid-in-rural-america/
- Jennifer Haley, Genevieve Kenney, and Jason Gates, Veterans Saw Broad Coverage Gains Between 2013 and 2015 (Washington, DC: The Urban Institute, April 2017), http://www.urban.org/research/publication/veterans-saw-broad-coverage-gains-between-2013-and-2015
- Brandy Lipton, Sandra Decker, and Benjamin Sommers, “The Affordable Care Act Appears to Have Narrowed Racial and Ethnic Disparities in Insurance Coverage and Access to Care Among Young Adults” Medical Care Research and Review 76, no.1 (April 2017): 32–55, https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/29148341
- Stacey McMorrow, Genevieve Kenney, Sharon Long, and Jason Gates, The ACA Medicaid Expansion Led to Widespread Reductions in Uninsurance Among Poor Childless Adults (The Urban Institute, April 2017), http://www.urban.org/sites/default/files/publication/89536/2001222-aca_medicaid_expansion_led_to_widespread_reductions_in_uninsurance_among_poor_childless_adults.pdf
- Charles Courtemanche, James Marton, Benjamin Ukert, Aaron Yelowitz, Daniela Zapata, Early Effects of the Affordable Care Act on Health Care Access, Risky Health Behaviors, and Self-Assessed Health (National Bureau of Economic Research, Working Paper no. 23269, March 2017), http://www.nber.org/papers/w23269
- Sarah Miller and Laura Wherry, “Health and Access to Care During the First 2 Years of the ACA Medicaid Expansions,” The New England Journal of Medicine 376 no. 10 (March 2017), http://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMsa1612890
- Kosali Simon, Aparna Soni, and John Cawley, “The Impact of Health Insurance on Preventive Care and Health Behaviors: Evidence from the First Two Years of the ACA Medicaid Expansions” Journal of Policy Analysis and Management 36, no. 2 (March 2017), https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/abs/10.1002/pam.21972
- Jennifer Kates and Lindsey Dawson, Insurance Coverage Changes for People with HIV Under the ACA (Washington, DC: Kaiser Family Foundation, February 2017), http://kff.org/health-reform/issue-brief/insurance-coverage-changes-for-people-with-hiv-under-the-aca/
- Sandra Decker and Brandy Lipton, “Most Newly Insured People in 2014 Were Long-Term Uninsured,” Health Affairs 36 no. 1 (January 2017): 16-20, http://content.healthaffairs.org/content/36/1/16.full?sid=982b20c0-0a17-4dc4-a35a-b0302d4ec289
- Anne Martin et al., “National Health Spending: Faster Growth in 2015 As Coverage Expands and Utilization Increases,” Health Affairs 36 no. 1 (January 2017): 166-176, http://content.healthaffairs.org/content/36/1/166.full?sid=982b20c0-0a17-4dc4-a35a-b0302d4ec289
- Aparna Soni, Michael Hendryx, and Kosali Simon, “Medicaid Expansion under the Affordable Care Act and Insurance Coverage in Rural and Urban Areas,” The Journal of Rural Health epub ahead of print (January 2017), http://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/jrh.12234/full
- Tyler Winkelman, Edith Kieffer, Susan Goold, Jeffrey Morenoff, Kristen Cross, and John Ayanian, “Health Insurance Trends and Access to Behavioral Health Care Among Justice-Involved Individuals,” Journal of General Internal Medicine 31, no. 12 (December 2016): 1523-1529, https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/27638837
- Kamyar Nasseh and Marko Vujicic, Early Impact of the Affordable Care Act’s Medicaid Expansion on Dental Care Use (Health Services Research, November 2016), http://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/1475-6773.12606/full
- Stacey McMorrow, Genevieve Kenney, Sharon Long, and Jason Gates, “Marketplaces Helped Drive Coverage Gains in 2015; Affordability Problems Remained,” Health Affairs 35 no. 10 (October 2016): 1810-1815, http://content.healthaffairs.org/content/35/10/1810.full
- Robin Rudowitz, Allison Valentine, and Vernon Smith, Medicaid Enrollment and Spending Growth: FY 2016 & 2017 (Washington, DC: Kaiser Commission on Medicaid and the Uninsured, October 2016), http://kff.org/medicaid/issue-brief/medicaid-enrollment-spending-growth-fy-2016-2017/
- Jessica Vistnes and Joel Cohen, “Gaining Coverage in 2014: New Estimates of Marketplace and Medicaid Transitions,” Health Affairs 35 no. 10 (October 2016): 1825-1829, http://content.healthaffairs.org/content/35/10/1825.full?sid=cc385dd5-9c95-4ee1-9c58-888408d49c54
- Kelsey Avery, Kenneth Finegold, and Amelia Whitman, Affordable Care Act Has Led to Historic, Widespread Increase in Health Insurance Coverage (Office of the Assistant Secretary for Planning and Evaluation, September 2016), https://aspe.hhs.gov/sites/default/files/pdf/207946/ACAHistoricIncreaseCoverage.pdf
- Helen Levy, Thomas Buchmueller, and Sayeh Nikpay, Health Reform and Health Insurance Coverage of Early Retirees (Ann Arbor, MI: University of Michigan Retirement Research Center Working Paper, September 2016), http://www.mrrc.isr.umich.edu/publications/papers/pdf/wp345.pdf
- Andrew Mulcahy, Christine Eibner, and Kenneth Finegold, “Gaining Coverage Through Medicaid Or Private Insurance Increased Prescription Use and Lowered Out-Of-Pocket Spending,” Health Affairs 35, no. 9 (September 2016), http://content.healthaffairs.org/content/early/2016/08/16/hlthaff.2016.0091.full
- Pauline Leung and Alexandre Mas, Employment Effects of the ACA Medicaid Expansions (Working Paper No. 22540, National Bureau of Economic Research, August 2016), http://www.nber.org/papers/w22540
- Office of the Assistant Secretary for Planning and Evaluation (ASPE), Impacts of the Affordable Care Act’s Medicaid Expansion on Insurance Coverage and Access to Care (Office of the Assistant Secretary for Planning and Evaluation, June 2016), https://aspe.hhs.gov/sites/default/files/pdf/205141/medicaidexpansion.pdf
- Brendan Saloner, Sachini Bandara, Emma McGinty, and Colleen Barry, “Justice-Involved Adults With Substance Use Disorders: Coverage Increased but Rates of Treatment Did Not in 2014,” Health Affairs 35 no. 6 (June 2016), https://www.healthaffairs.org/doi/abs/10.1377/hlthaff.2016.0005
- Alanna Williamson, Larisa Antonisse, Jennifer Tolbert, Rachel Garfield, and Anthony Damico, ACA Coverage Expansions and Low-Income Workers (Washington, DC: Kaiser Commission on Medicaid and the Uninsured, June 2016), http://kff.org/report-section/aca-coverage-expansions-and-low-income-workers-issue-brief/
- Thomas Buchmueller, Zachary Levinson, Helen Levy, and Barbara Wolfe, “Effect of the Affordable Care Act on Racial and Ethnic Disparities in Health Insurance Coverage,” American Journal of Public Health (May 2016), http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/27196653
- Sara Collins, Munira Gunja, Michelle Doty, and Sophie Beutel, Americans’ Experiences with ACA Marketplace and Medicaid Coverage: Access to Care and Satisfaction (The Commonwealth Fund, May 2016), http://www.commonwealthfund.org/publications/issue-briefs/2016/may/aca-tracking-survey-access-to-care-and-satisfaction
- Michael Karpman, Jason Gates, Genevieve Kenney, Stacey McMorrow, How Are Moms Faring under the Affordable Care Act? Evidence Through 2014, (The Urban Institute, May 2016), http://www.urban.org/research/publication/how-are-moms-faring-under-affordable-care-act-evidence-through-2014
- Genevieve Kenney, Jennifer Haley, Clare Pan, Victoria Lynch, and Matthew Buettgens, Children’s Coverage Climb Continues: Uninsurance and Medicaid/CHIP Eligibility and Participation Under the ACA, (Washington, DC: The Urban Institute, May 2016), http://www.urban.org/research/publication/childrens-coverage-climb-continues-uninsurance-and-medicaidchip-eligibility-and-participation-under-aca
- Jessica Sharac, Rachel Gunsalus, Chi Tran, Peter Shin, and Sara Rosenbaum, How are Migrant Health Centers and their Patients Faring Under the Affordable Care Act? (Geiger Gibson/RCHN Community Health Foundation Research Collaborative, The George Washington University Milken Institute of Public Health, May 2016), http://www.rchnfoundation.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/05/Migrant-Health-Centers-Patients-Under-Affordable-Care-Act.pdf
- John Cawley, Aparna Soni, and Kosali Simon, “Third Year of Survey Data Shows Continuing Benefits of Medicaid Expansions for Low-Income Childless Adults in the U.S.,” Journal of General Internal Medicine 33, no. 9 (September 2018): 1495-1497, https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007%2Fs11606-018-4537-0
- Charles Courtemanche, James Marton, Benjamin Ukert, Aaron Yelowitz, and Daniela Zapata, Impacts of the Affordable Care Act on Health Insurance Coverage in Medicaid Expansion and Non-Expansion States (Working Paper No. 22182, The National Bureau of Economic Research, April 2016), http://www.nber.org/papers/w22182
- Molly Frean, Jonathan Gruber, and Benjamin Sommers, Premium Subsidies, the Mandate, and Medicaid Expansion: Coverage Effects of the Affordable Care Act (Working Paper No. 22213, National Bureau of Economic Research, April 2016), http://www.nber.org/papers/w22213?utm_campaign=ntw&utm_medium=email&utm_source=ntw
- Laura Wherry and Sarah Miller, “Early Coverage, Access, Utilization, and Health Effects Associated with the Affordable Care Act Medicaid Expansions: A Quasi-experimental Study,” Annals of Internal Medicine, Epub ahead of print (April 2016), http://annals.org/article.aspx?articleid=2513980
- Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, Monthly Medicaid and CHIP Application, Eligibility, Determination, and Enrollment Reports, (Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, March 2016), https://www.medicaid.gov/medicaid-chip-program-information/program-information/medicaid-and-chip-enrollment-data/medicaid-and-chip-application-eligibility-determination-and-enrollment-data.html
- Matt Warfield, Barbara DiPietro, and Samantha Artiga, How has the ACA Medicaid Expansion Affected Providers Serving the Homeless Population: Analysis of Coverage, Revenues, and Costs (Washington, DC: Kaiser Commission on Medicaid and the Uninsured, March 2016), http://files.kff.org/attachment/issue-brief-how-has-the-aca-medicaid-expansion-affected-providers-serving-the-homeless-population
- Robin Rudowitz, Samantha Artiga, Anthony Damico, and Rachel Garfield, A Closer Look at the Remaining Uninsured Population Eligible for Medicaid and CHIP (Washington, DC: Kaiser Commission on Medicaid and the Uninsured, February 2016), http://kff.org/uninsured/issue-brief/a-closer-look-at-the-remaining-uninsured-population-eligible-for-medicaid-and-chip/
- Christopher Truffer, Christian Wolfe, and Kathryn Rennie, 2016 Actuarial Report on the Financial Outlook for Medicaid, (Office of the Actuary, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, 2016), https://www.cms.gov/Research-Statistics-Data-and Systems/Research/ActuarialStudies/Downloads/MedicaidReport2016.pdf
- Robert Kaestner, Bowen Garrett, Anuj Gangopadhyaya, and Caitlyn Fleming, Effects of ACA Medicaid Expansions on Health Insurance Coverage and Labor Supply (Working Paper No. 21836, National Bureau of Economic Research, December 2015), http://www.nber.org/papers/w21836
- Robin Rudowitz, Laura Snyder, and Vernon Smith, Medicaid Enrollment and Spending Growth: FY 2015 & 2016 (Washington, DC: Kaiser Commission on Medicaid and the Uninsured, October 2015), http://kff.org/medicaid/issue-brief/medicaid-enrollment-spending-growth-fy-2015-2016/
- Jessica Smith and Carla Medalia, Health Insurance Coverage in the United States: 2014 (U.S. Census Bureau, September 2015), https://www.census.gov/content/dam/Census/library/publications/2015/demo/p60-253.pdf
- Benjamin Sommers, Munira Gunja, Kenneth Finegold, and Thomas Musco, “Changes in Self-Reported Insurance Coverage, Access to Care, and Health Under the Affordable Care Act,” The Journal of the American Medical Association 314 no. 4 (July 2015): 366-374, http://jama.jamanetwork.com/article.aspx?articleid=2411283&resultClick=3
- Stacey McMorrow, Genevieve Kenney, Sharon Long, and Nathaniel Anderson, “Uninsurance Among Young Adults Continues to Decline, Particularly in Medicaid Expansion States,” Health Affairs 34, no. 4 (April 2015): 616-620, http://content.healthaffairs.org/content/34/4/616.full
- Sara Collins, Petra Rasmussen, Michelle Doty, and Sophie Beutel The Rise in Health Care Coverage and Affordability Since Health Reform Took Effect: Findings from the Commonwealth Fund Biennial Health Insurance Survey, 2014 (The Commonwealth Fund, January 2015), http://www.commonwealthfund.org/~/media/files/publications/issue-brief/2015/jan/1800_collins_biennial_survey_brief.pdf?la=en
- Sharon Long, Michael Karpman, Adele Shartzer, Douglas Wissoker, Genevieve Kenney, Stephen Zuckerman, Nathaniel Anderson, and Katherine Hempstead, Taking Stock: Health Insurance Coverage under the ACA as of September 2014 (The Urban Institute, December 2014), http://hrms.urban.org/briefs/Health-Insurance-Coverage-under-the-ACA-as-of-September-2014.html
- Benjamin Sommers, Thomas Musco, Kenneth Finegold, Munira Gunja, Amy Burke, and Audrey McDowell, “Health Reform and Changes in Health Insurance Coverage in 2014” The New England Journal of Medicine 371 (August 2014): 867-874, http://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMsr1406753
MULTI-STATE STUDIES
- Sarah H. Gordon, Benjamin D. Sommers, Ira B. Wilson, and Amal N. Trivedi, “Effects Of Medicaid Expansion On Postpartum Coverage And Outpatient Utilization,” Health Affairs 39, no. 1 (January 2020): 77-84, https://doi.org/10.1377/hlthaff.2019.00547
- John A. Graves et al., “Medicaid Expansion Slowed Rates of Health Decline for Low-Income Adults in Southern States,” Health Affairs 39, no. 1 (January 2020): 67-76, https://doi.org/10.1377/hlthaff.2019.00929
- Amandeep R. Mahal et al., “Early Impact of the Affordable Care Act and Medicaid Expansion on Racial and Socioeconomic Disparities in Cancer Care,” American Journal of Clinical Oncology Epub ahead of print (January 2020), https://doi.org/10.1097/coc.0000000000000588
- Shiho Kino and Ichiro Kawachi, “Can Health Literacy Boost Health Services Utilization in the Context of Expanded Access to Health Insurance?,” Health Education & Behavior Epub ahead of print (October 2019), https://doi.org/10.1177/1090198119875998
- Charles J. Courtemanche, James Marton, and Aaron Yelowitz, Medicaid Coverage across the Income Distribution under the Affordable Care Act (National Bureau of Economic Research, Working Paper No. 26145, August 2019), http://www.nber.org/papers/w26145
- Huabin Luo, Zhuo Chen, Lei Xu, and Ronny Bell, “Health Care Access and Receipt of Clinical Diabetes Preventive Care for Working-Age Adults With Diabetes in States With and Without Medicaid Expansion: Results from the 2013 and 2015 BRFSS,” Journal of Public Health Management and Practice 25, no. 4 (July/August 2019): 34-43, https://doi.org/10.1097/phh.0000000000000832
- Deborah Yip et al., “Association of Medicaid Expansion and Health Insurance with Receipt of Smoking Cessation Services and Smoking Behaviors in Substance Use Disorder Treatment,” The Journal of Behavioral Health Services & Research (July 2019), https://doi.org/10.1007/s11414-019-09669-1
- Sarah Gordon, Benjamin Sommers, Ira Wilson, Omar Galarraga, and Amal Trivedi, “The Impact of Medicaid Expansion on Continuous Enrollment: a Two State Analysis,” Journal of General Internal Medicine epub ahead of print (June 2019), https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s11606-019-05101-8
- Jose Mesquita-Neto, Peter Cmorej, Hassan Mouzaihem, Donald Weaver, Steve Kim, and Francis Macedo, “Disparities In Access To Cancer Surgery After Medicaid Expansion,” The American Journal of Surgery epub ahead of print (June 2019), https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0002961019306889
- Benjamin Sommers, Anna Goldman, Robert Blendon, E. John Orav, and Arnold Epstein, “Medicaid Work Requirements – Results from the First Year in Arkansas,” The New England Journal of Medicine Special Report (June 2019), https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMsr1901772
- Vikki Wachino and Samantha Artiga, How Connecting Justice-Involved Individuals to Medicaid Can Help Address the Opioid Epidemic (Washington, DC: Kaiser Family Foundation, June 2019), https://www.kff.org/medicaid/issue-brief/how-connecting-justice-involved-individuals-to-medicaid-can-help-address-the-opioid-epidemic/
- Alina Denham and Peter Veazie, “Did Medicaid Expansion Matter in States with Generous Medicaid?” The American Journal of Managed Care 25, no. 3 (March 2019): 129-134, https://www.ajmc.com/journals/issue/2019/2019-vol25-n3/did-medicaid-expansion-matter-in-states-with-generous-medicaid
- Andrew Admon, Michael Sjoding, Sarah Lyon, John Ayanian, Theodore Iwashyna, and Colin Cooke, “Medicaid Expansion and Mechanical Ventilation in Asthma, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, and Heart Failure,” Annals of the American Thoracic Society epub ahead of print (February 2019), https://www.atsjournals.org/doi/pdf/10.1513/AnnalsATS.201811-777OC
- Carrie Fry and Benjamin Sommers, “Effect of Medicaid Expansion on Health Insurance Coverage and Access to Care Among Adults With Depression,” Psychiatric Services 69, no. 11 (November 2018), https://ps.psychiatryonline.org/doi/10.1176/appi.ps.201800181
- Manzilat Akande, Peter Minneci, Katherine Deans, Henry Xiang, Deena Chisolm, and Jennifer Cooper, “Effects Of Medicaid Expansion On Disparities In Trauma Care And Outcomes In Young Adults,” Journal of Surgical Research 228 (August 2018): 42-53, https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0022480418301562
- Xuesong Han, Robin Yabroff, Elizabeth Ward, Otis Brawley, and Ahmedin Jemal, “Comparison of Insurance Status and Diagnosis Stage Among Patients With Newly Diagnosed Cancer Before vs After Implementation of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act,” JAMA Oncology 4, no. 12 (August 2018): 1713-1720, https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamaoncology/article-abstract/2697226
- Benjamin Sommers, Carrie Fry, Robert Blendon, and Arnold Epstein, “New Approaches in Medicaid: Work Requirements, Health Savings Accounts, and Health Care Access,” Health Affairs 37, no. 7 (June 2018), https://www.healthaffairs.org/doi/pdf/10.1377/hlthaff.2018.0331
- Emily Zylla, Colin Planalp, Elizabeth Lukanen, and Lynn Blewett, Section 1115 Medicaid Expansion Waivers: Implementation Experiences, (Medicaid and CHIP Payment and Access Commission, February 2018), https://www.macpac.gov/publication/section-1115-medicaid-expansion-waivers-implementation-experiences/
- Fumiko Chino, Gita Suneja, Haley Moss, S. Yousuf Zafar, Laura Havrilesky, and Junzo Chino, “Healthcare Disparities in Cancer Patients Receiving Radiation: Changes in Insurance Status After Medicaid Expansion Under the Affordable Care Act,” International Journal of Radiation Oncology (December 2017), http://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0360301617341883
- Benjamin Sommers, Bethany Maylone, Robert Blendon, E. John Orav, and Arnold Epstein, “Three-Year Impacts of the Affordable Care Act: Improved Medical Care and Health Among Low-Income Adults,” Health Affairs epub ahead of print (May 2017), http://content.healthaffairs.org/content/early/2017/05/15/hlthaff.2017.0293
- MaryBeth Musumeci, Robin Rudowitz, Petry Ubri, and Elizabeth Hinton, An Early Look at Medicaid Expansion Waiver Implementation in Michigan and Indiana (Washington, DC: The Kaiser Family Foundation, January 2017), http://kff.org/medicaid/issue-brief/an-early-look-at-medicaid-expansion-waiver-implementation-in-michigan-and-indiana/
- Benjamin Sommers, Robert Blendon, E. John Orav, and Arnold Epstein, “Changes in Utilization and Health Among Low-Income Adults After Medicaid Expansion or Expanded Private Insurance,” The Journal of the American Medical Association 176 no. 10 (October 2016): 1501-1509, http://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamainternalmedicine/article-abstract/2542420
- Benjamin Sommers, Rebecca Gourevitch, Bethany Maylone, Robert Blendon, and Arnold Epstein, “Insurance Churning Rates for Low-Income Adults Under Health Reform: Lower Than Expected but Still Harmful for Many,” Health Affairs 35 no. 10 (October 2016): 1816-1824, http://content.healthaffairs.org/content/35/10/1816.full?sid=f4835910-ffd0-4864-a76a-b4f207ccd018
- Stephen Berry et al., “Healthcare Coverage for HIV Provider Visits before and after Implementation of the Affordable Care Act,” Clinical Infectious Diseases, (May 2016), http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/27143660
- Benjamin Sommers, Robert Blendon, and E. John Orav, “Both the ‘Private Option’ And Traditional Medicaid Expansions Improved Access To Care For Low-Income Adults,” Health Affairs 35, no. 1 (January 2016): 96-105, http://content.healthaffairs.org/content/35/1/96.abstract
- Michael Dworsky and Christine Eibner, The Effect of the 2014 Medicaid Expansion on Insurance Coverage for Newly Eligible Childless Adults (Santa Monica, CA: Rand Corporation, 2016), https://www.rand.org/pubs/research_reports/RR1736.html
- Samantha Artiga and Robin Rudowitz, How Have State Medicaid Expansion Decisions Affected the Experiences of Low-Income Adults? Perspectives from Ohio, Arkansas, and Missouri (Washington, DC: Kaiser Commission on Medicaid and the Uninsured, June 2015), http://kff.org/medicaid/issue-brief/how-have-state-medicaid-expansion-decisions-affected-the-experiences-of-low-income-adults-perspectives-from-ohio-arkansas-and-missouri/
- Samantha Artiga, Jennifer Tolbert, and Robin Rudowitz, Year Two of the ACA Coverage Expansions: On-the-Ground Experiences from Five States (Washington, DC: Kaiser Commission on Medicaid and the Uninsured, June 2015), http://kff.org/health-reform/issue-brief/year-two-of-the-aca-coverage-expansions-on-the-ground-experiences-from-five-states/
- Stan Dorn, Norton Francis, Laura Snyder, and Robin Rudowitz, The Effects of the Medicaid Expansion on State Budgets: An Early Look in Select States (Washington, DC: Kaiser Commission on Medicaid and the Uninsured, March 2015), http://kff.org/medicaid/issue-brief/the-effects-of-the-medicaid-expansion-on-state-budgets-an-early-look-in-select-states/
- Barbara DiPietro, Samantha Artiga, and Alexandra Gates, Early Impacts of the Medicaid Expansion for the Homeless Population (Washington, DC: Kaiser Commission on Medicaid and the Uninsured, November 2014), http://kff.org/uninsured/issue-brief/early-impacts-of-the-medicaid-expansion-for-the-homeless-population/
SINGLE STATE STUDIES
- Nevada’s Medicaid Population, (Las Vegas, NV: The Guinn Center, September 2019), https://guinncenter.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/Guinn-Center-NV-Medicaid-Population-Characteristics-2019.pdf
- Dennis McCarty, Yifan Gu, John W. McIlveen, and Bonnie K. Lind, “Medicaid Expansion and Treatment for Opioid Use Disorders in Oregon: An Interrupted Time-Series Analysis,” Addiction Science & Clinical Practice 14 (August 2019), https://doi.org/10.1186/s13722-019-0160-6
- James A. Richardson, Jared J. Llorens, and Roy L. Heidelberg. Medicaid Expansion and the Louisiana Economy, 2018 and 2019 (Louisiana Department of Health, Prepared by Louisiana State University, August 2019), http://ldh.la.gov/assets/media/3and4.2019FinalReportMedicaidExpansionstudy.pdf
- MaryBeth Musumeci, Disability and Technical Issues Were Key Barriers to Meeting Arkansas’ Medicaid Work and Reporting Requirements in 2018 (Washington, DC: Kaiser Family Foundation, June 2019), https://www.kff.org/medicaid/issue-brief/disability-and-technical-issues-were-key-barriers-to-meeting-arkansas-medicaid-work-and-reporting-requirements-in-2018/
- Robin Rudowitz, MaryBeth Musumeci, and Cornelia Hall, February State Data for Medicaid Work Requirements in Arkansas (Washington, DC: Kaiser Family Foundation, March 2019), https://www.kff.org/medicaid/issue-brief/state-data-for-medicaid-work-requirements-in-arkansas/
- MaryBeth Musumeci, Robin Rudowitz, and Barbara Lyons, Medicaid Work Requirements in Arkansas: Experience and Perspectives of Enrollees (Washington, DC: Kaiser Family Foundation, December 2018), https://www.kff.org/medicaid/issue-brief/medicaid-work-requirements-in-arkansas-experience-and-perspectives-of-enrollees/
- MaryBeth Musumeci, Robin Rudowitz, and Cornelia Hall, An Early Look at Implementation of Medicaid Work Requirements in Arkansas (Washington, DC: Kaiser Family Foundation, October 2018), https://www.kff.org/medicaid/issue-brief/an-early-look-at-implementation-of-medicaid-work-requirements-in-arkansas/
- Stephen Barnes, Mike Henderson, Dek Terrell, and Stephanie Virgets, 2017 Louisiana Health Insurance Survey (Louisiana Department of Health, prepared by the Louisana State University E.J. Ourso College of Business, August 2018), http://ldh.la.gov/assets/media/2017-Louisiana-Health-Insurance-Survey-Report.pdf
- Seth Freedman, Lilliard Richardson, and Kosali Simon, “Learning From Waiver States: Coverage Effects Under Indiana’s HIP Medicaid Expansion,” Health Affairs 37, no. 6 (June 2018), https://www.healthaffairs.org/doi/10.1377/hlthaff.2017.1596
- Manatt Health, Medicaid Expansion: How It Affects Montana’s State Budget, Economy, and Residents (Montana Healthcare Foundation, prepared by Manatt Health, June 2018), https://mthcf.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/06/Manatt-MedEx_FINAL_6.1.18.pdf
- Louisiana Department of Health, Medicaid Expansion 2016/17 (Baton Rouge, Louisiana Department of Health, June 2017), http://dhh.louisiana.gov/assets/HealthyLa/Resources/MdcdExpnAnnlRprt_2017_WEB.pdf
- Eric Seiber and Micah Berman, “Medicaid Expansion and ACA Repeal: Evidence from Ohio,” American Journal of Public Health epub ahead of print (April 2017), http://ajph.aphapublications.org/doi/pdf/10.2105/AJPH.2017.303722
- The Lewin Group, Healthy Indiana Plan 2.0: POWER Account Contribution Assessment, (The Lewin Group, prepared for the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration, March 2017), https://www.medicaid.gov/Medicaid-CHIP-Program-Information/By-Topics/Waivers/1115/downloads/in/Healthy-Indiana-Plan-2/in-healthy-indiana-plan-support-20-POWER-acct-cont-assesmnt-03312017.pdf
- The Ohio Department of Medicaid, 2018 Ohio Medicaid Group VIII Assessment: A Follow‐Up to the 2016 Ohio Medicaid Group VIII Assessment, (The Ohio Department of Medicaid, August 2018), https://medicaid.ohio.gov/Portals/0/Resources/Reports/Annual/Group-VIII-Final-Report.pdf
- Pennsylvania Department of Human Services, Medicaid Expansion Report, (Pennsylvania Department of Human Services, January 2017), http://www.dhs.pa.gov/cs/groups/webcontent/documents/document/c_257436.pdf
- The Lewin Group, Indiana Healthy Indiana Plan 2.0: Interim Evaluation Report (The Lewin Group, Prepared for Indiana Family and Social Services Administration, July 2016), https://www.medicaid.gov/Medicaid-CHIP-Program-Information/By-Topics/Waivers/1115/downloads/in/Healthy-Indiana-Plan-2/in-healthy-indiana-plan-support-20-interim-evl-rpt-07062016.pdf
- John Heintzman, Steffani Bailey, Jennifer DeVoe, Stuart Cowburn, Tanya Kapka, Truc-Vi Duong, and Miguel Marino, “In Low-Income Latino Patients, Post-Affordable Care Act Insurance Disparities May Be Reduced Even More than Broader National Estimates: Evidence from Oregon,” Journal of Racial and Ethnic Health Disparities (April 2016), http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/27105630
- Joseph Benitez, Liza Creel, and J’Aime Jennings, “Kentucky’s Medicaid Expansion Showing Early Promise on Coverage and Access to Care,” Health Affairs (February 2016), http://content.healthaffairs.org/content/early/2016/02/16/hlthaff.2015.1294
- Arkansas Health Reform Legislative Task Force, Health Care Task Force Preliminary Report, (Arkansas Health Reform Legislative Task Force, December 2015), http://www.arkleg.state.ar.us/assembly/2015/Meeting%20Attachments/836/I14218/Task%20Force%20report%2012-17-15%20sent%20to%20Jill.pdf
- Jocelyn Guyer, Naomi Shine, MaryBeth Musumeci, and Robin Rudowitz, A Look at the Private Option in Arkansas (Washington, DC: Kaiser Commission on Medicaid and the Uninsured, August 2015), http://kff.org/medicaid/issue-brief/a-look-at-the-private-option-in-arkansas/
- Michael McCue, “The Impact of Medicaid Expansion on Medicaid Focused Insurers in California,” Inquiry: The Journal of Health Care Organization, Provision, and Financing 52 (July 2015), http://inq.sagepub.com/content/52/0046958015595960.full.pdf+html
- Deloitte Development LLC, Commonwealth of Kentucky Medicaid Expansion Report, (Deloitte Development LLC, February 2015), http://jointhehealthjourney.com/images/uploads/channel-files/Kentucky_Medicaid_Expansion_One-Year_Study_FINAL.pdf
Impact of Expansion on Access to Care, Utilization, Affordability, and Health Outcomes
NATIONWIDE STUDIES
- Jesse C. Baumgartner, Sara R. Collins, David C. Radley, and Susan L. Hayes, How the Affordable Care Act Has Narrowed Racial and Ethnic Disparities in Access to Health Care (The Commonwealth Fund, January 2020), https://www.commonwealthfund.org/publications/2020/jan/how-ACA-narrowed-racial-ethnic-disparities-access
- Anna L. Goldman and Benjamin D. Sommers, “Among Low-Income Adults Enrolled In Medicaid, Churning Decreased After The Affordable Care Act,” Health Affairs 39, no. 1 (January 2020): 85-93, https://doi.org/10.1377/hlthaff.2019.00378
- Nicole Kravitz-Wirtz et al., “Association of Medicaid Expansion With Opioid Overdose Mortality in the United States,” JAMA Network Open 3, no. 1 (January 2020), https://doi.org/10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2019.19066
- Helmneh M. Sineshaw et al., “Association of Medicaid Expansion Under the Affordable Care Act With Stage at Diagnosis and Time to Treatment Initiation for Patients With Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma,” JAMA Otolaryngology–Head & Neck Surgery Epub ahead of print (January 2020), https://doi.org/10.1001/jamaoto.2019.4310
- Jean M. Abraham, Anne B. Royalty, and Coleman Drake, “The Impact of Medicaid Expansion on Employer Provision of Health Insurance,” International Journal of Health Economics and Management 19, no. 3-4 (December 2019): 317-340, https://doi.org/10.1007/s10754-018-9256-x
- Susan L. Averett, Julie K. Smith, and Yang Wang, “Medicaid Expansion and Opioid Deaths,” Health Economics 28, no. 12 (December 2019): 1491-1496, https://doi.org/10.1002/hec.3945
- Thomas C. Buchmueller, Helen G. Levy, and Robert G. Valletta, Medicaid Expansion and the Unemployed (National Bureau of Economic Research, Working Paper No. 26553, December 2019), http://www.nber.org/papers/w26553
- Travis Donahoe et al., “The Affordable Care Act Medicaid Expansion and Smoking Cessation Among Low-Income Smokers,” American Journal of Preventive Medicine 57, no. 6 (December 2019): 203-210, https://doi.org/10.1016/j.amepre.2019.07.004
- Hiroshi Gotanda, Gerald Kominski, and Yusuke Tsugawa, “Association Between the ACA Medicaid Expansions and Primary Care and Emergency Department Use During the First 3 Years,” Journal of General Internal Medicine Epub ahead of print (December 2019), https://doi.org/10.1007/s11606-019-05458-w
- Kelsey L. Corrigan et al., “The Impact of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act on Insurance Coverage and Cancer-Directed Treatment in HIV-Infected Patients With Cancer in the United States,” Cancer (November 2019), https://doi.org/10.1002/cncr.32563
- Xuesong Han et al., “Changes in Noninsurance and Care Unaffordability Among Cancer Survivors Following the Affordable Care Act,” Journal of the National Cancer Institute Epub ahead of print (November 2019), https://doi.org/10.1093/jnci/djz218
- Claire E. Margerison et al., “Impacts of Medicaid Expansion on Health Among Women of Reproductive Age,” American Journal of Preventive Medicine Epub ahead of print (November 2019), https://doi.org/10.1016/j.amepre.2019.08.019
- James A. Swartz and Susanny J. Beltran, “Prescription Opioid Availability and Opioid Overdose-Related Mortality Rates in Medicaid Expansion and Non-Expansion States,” Addiction 114, no. 11 (November 2019): 2016-2025, https://doi.org/10.1111/add.14741
- Yunwei Gai and John Marthinsen, “Medicaid Expansion, HIV Testing, and HIV-Related Risk Behaviors in the United States, 2010-2017,” American Journal of Public Health 109, no. 10 (October 2019): 1404-1412, https://doi.org/10.2105/ajph.2019.305220
- Jin Huang and Shirley L. Porterfield, “Changes in Health Insurance Coverage and Health Care Access as Teens with Disabilities Transition to Adulthood,” Disability and Health Journal 12, no. 4 (October 2019): 551-556, https://doi.org/10.1016/j.dhjo.2019.06.009
- Jusung Lee et al., “The Impact of Medicaid Expansion on Diabetes Management,” Diabetes Care Epub ahead of print (October 2019), https://doi.org/10.2337/dc19-1173
- Johanna Catherine Maclean, Michael F. Pesko, and Steven C. Hill, “Public Insurance Expansions and Smoking Cessation Medications,” Economic Inquiry 57, no. 4 (October 2019): 1798-1820, https://doi.org/10.1111/ecin.12794
- Chelsea L. Shover et al., “The Relationship of Medicaid Expansion to Psychiatric Comorbidity Care within Substance Use Disorder Treatment Programs,” Journal of Substance Abuse Treatment 105 (October 2019): 44-50, https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jsat.2019.07.012
- Naomi Zewde, Erica Eliason, Heidi Allen, and Tal Gross, “The Effects of the ACA Medicaid Expansion on Nationwide Home Evictions and Eviction-Court Initiations: United States, 2000-2016,” American Journal of Public Health 109, no. 10 (October 2019): 1379-1383, https://doi.org/10.2105/ajph.2019.305230
- Evan M. Chen et al., “Association of the Affordable Care Act Medicaid Expansion with Dilated Eye Examinations among the United States Population with Diabetes,” Ophthalmology Epub ahead of print (September 2019), https://doi.org/10.1016/j.ophtha.2019.09.010
- Taressa K. Fraze et al., “Prevalence of Screening for Food Insecurity, Housing Instability, Utility Needs, Transportation Needs, and Interpersonal Violence by US Physician Practices and Hospitals,” JAMA Network Open 2, no. 9 (September 2019), https://doi.org/10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2019.11514
- Gracie Himmelstein, “Effect of the Affordable Care Act’s Medicaid Expansions on Food Security, 2010-2016,” American Journal of Public Health 109, no. 9 (September 2019): 1243-1248, https://doi.org/10.2105/ajph.2019.305168
- Taylor Kelley, Renuka Tipirneni, and Helen Levy, “Changes in Veterans’ Coverage and Access to Care Following the Affordable Care Act, 2011-2017,” American Journal of Public Health 109, no. 9 (September 2019): 1233-1235, https://doi.org/10.2105/ajph.2019.305160
- Lindsay C. Kobayashi, Onur Altindag, Yulya Truskinovsky, and Lisa F. Berkman, “Effects of the Affordable Care Act Medicaid Expansion on Subjective Well-Being in the US Adult Population, 2010-2016,” American Journal of Public Health 109, no. 9 (September 2019): 1236-1242, https://doi.org/10.2105/ajph.2019.305164
- Sanders Korenman, Dahlia K. Remler, and Rosemary T. Hyson, “Medicaid Expansions and Poverty: Comparing Supplemental and Health-Inclusive Poverty Measures,” Social Service Review 93, no. 3 (September 2019): 429-483, https://doi.org/10.1086/705319
- Fredric Blavin, Impact of the Affordable Care Act’s Medicaid Expansion on Medicare Enrollees’ Access to Physician Services (Washington, DC: The Urban Institute, August 2019), https://www.urban.org/research/publication/effect-affordable-care-act-medicare-enrollees-access-physician-services
- Lisa Clemans-Cope, Victoria Lynch, Emma Winiski, and Marni Epstein, State Variation in Medicaid Prescriptions for Opioid Use Disorder from 2011 to 2018 (Washington, DC: The Urban Institute, August 2019), https://www.urban.org/research/publication/state-variation-medicaid-prescriptions-opioid-use-disorder-2011-2018
- Sri Lekha Tummalapalli, Samuel Leonard, Michelle M. Estrella, and Salomeh Keyhani, “The Effect of Medicaid Expansion on Self-Reported Kidney Disease,” Clinical Journal of American Society of Nephrology 14, no. 8 (August 2019): 1238-1240, https://doi.org/10.2215/cjn.02310219
- Kevin N. Griffith, “Changes in Insurance Coverage and Access to Care for Young Adults in 2017,” Journal of Adolescent Health Epub ahead of print (July 2019), https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jadohealth.2019.05.020
- Sameed Ahmed Khatana et al., “Association of Medicaid Expansion With Cardiovascular Mortality,” JAMA Cardiology 4, no. 7 (July 2019): 671-679, https://doi.org/10.1001/jamacardio.2019.1651
- Sarah Miller, Sean Altekruse, Norman Johnson, and Laura R. Wherry, Medicaid and Mortality: New Evidence from Linked Survey and Administrative Data (National Bureau of Economic Research, Working Paper No. 26081, July 2019), http://www.nber.org/papers/w26081
- Ameen Barghi, Hugo Torres, Nancy Kressin, and Danny McCormick, “Coverage and Access for Americans with Cardiovascular Disease or Risk Factors After the ACA: a Quasi-experimental Study,” Journal of General Internal Medicine epub ahead of print (June 2019), https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007%2Fs11606-019-05108-1
- Nimish Valvi, Neomi Vin-Raviv, and Tomi Akinyemiju, “Current Smoking and Quit-Attempts Among US Adults Following Medicaid Expansion,” Preventive Medicine Reports epub ahead of print (June 2019), https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2211335519300981
- Johanna Maclean and Brendan Saloner, “The Effect of Public Insurance Expansions on Substance Use Disorder Treatment: Evidence from the Affordable Care Act,” Journal of Policy Analysis and Management 38, no. 2 (Spring 2019): 366-393, https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/30882195
- Stacey Fedewa, K. Robin Yabroff, Robert Smith, Ann Goding Sauer, Xuesong Han, and Ahmedin Jemal, “Changes in Breast and Colorectal Cancer Screening After Medicaid Expansion Under the Affordable Care Act,” American Journal of Preventive Medicine epub ahead of print (May 2019), https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0749379719301163
- Jevay Grooms and Alberto Ortega, “Examining Medicaid Expansion and the Treatment of Substance Use Disorders,” American Economic Association Papers and Proceedings 109 (May 2019): 187-192, https://www.aeaweb.org/articles?id=10.1257/pandp.20191090
- Nathalie Huguet et al., “Cervical And Colorectal Cancer Screening Prevalence Before And After Affordable Care Act Medicaid Expansion,” Preventative Medicine (May 2019), https://doi.org/10.1016/j.ypmed.2019.05.003
- Sarah Miller and Laura Wherry, “Four Years Later: Insurance Coverage and Access to Care Continue to Diverge between ACA Medicaid Expansion and Non-Expansion States,” American Economic Association Papers and Proceedings 109 (May 2019): 327-333, https://www.aeaweb.org/articles?id=10.1257/pandp.20191046
- Gary Pickens et al., “Changes In Hospital Service Demand, Cost, And Patient Illness Severity Following Health Reform,” Health Services Research (May 2019), https://doi.org/10.1111/1475-6773.13165
- Matthew Present, Aviva Nathan, Sandra Ham, Robert Sargis, Michael Quinn, and Elbert Huang, “The Impact of the Affordable Care Act Medicaid Expansion on Type 2 Diabetes Diagnosis and Treatment: A National Survey of Physicians,” Journal of Community Health epub ahead of print (May 2019), https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007%2Fs10900-019-00637-6
- Abeer Alharbi, M. Mahmud Khan, Ronnie Horner, Heather Brandt, and Cole Chapman, “Impact Of Medicaid Coverage Expansion Under The Affordable Care Act On Mammography And Pap Tests Utilization Among Low-Income Women,” PLOS One (April 2019), https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0214886
- Christina Andrews et al., “Medicaid Coverage In Substance Use Disorder Treatment After The Affordable Care Act,” Journal of Substance Abuse Treatment epub ahead of print (April 2019), https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0740547218305750
- Clare Brown et al., “Association of State Medicaid Expansion Status With Low Birth Weight and Preterm Birth” Journal of the American Medical Association 321, no. 16 (April 2019), https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama/fullarticle/2731179
- Richard Frank and Carrie Fry, “The Impact of Expanded Medicaid Eligibility on Access To Naloxone,” Addiction epub ahead of print (April 2019), https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/abs/10.1111/add.14634
- Ramin Mojtabai, Christine Mauro, Melanie Wall, Colleen Barry, and Mark Olfson, “The Affordable Care Act and Opioid Agonist Therapy for Opioid Use Disorder,” Psychiatry Online (April 2019), https://doi.org/10.1176/appi.ps.201900025
- Benjamin Cher, Nancy Morden, and Ellen Meara, “Medicaid Expansion and Prescription Trends: Opioids, Addiction Therapies, and Other Drugs,” Medical Care 57, no. 3 (March 2019): 208-212, https://journals.lww.com/lww-medicalcare/fulltext/2019/03000/Medicaid_Expansion_and_Prescription_Trends_.6.aspx
- Lisa Clemans-Cope, Marni Epstein, Victoria Lynch, and Emma Winiski, Rapid Growth in Medicaid Spending and Prescriptions to Treat Opioid Use Disorder and Opioid Overdose from 2010 to 2017 (Washington, DC: The Urban Institute, March 2019), https://www.urban.org/sites/default/files/publication/99798/rapid_growth_in_medicaid_spending_and_prescriptions_to_treat_opioid_use_disorder_and_opioid_overdose_from_2010_to_2017_2.pdf
- Robert Sandstrom, “Increased Utilization of Ambulatory Occupational Therapy and Physical Therapy After Medicaid Expansion” Archives of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation epub ahead of print (March 2019), https://www.archives-pmr.org/article/S0003-9993(19)30161-3/fulltext
- Bernard Black, Alex Hollingsworth, Leticia Nunes, and Kosali Simon, The Effect of Health Insurance on Mortality: Power Analysis and What We Can Learn from the Affordable Care Act Coverage Expansions, (National Bureau of Economic Research, Working Paper Series No. 25568, February 2019), https://www.nber.org/papers/w25568
- Chad Cotti, Erik Nesson, and Nathan Tefft, “Impacts Of The ACA Medicaid Expansion On Health Behaviors: Evidence From Household Panel Data,” Health Economics 28, no. 2 (February 2019): 219-244, https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/pdf/10.1002/hec.3838
- J.W. Awori Hayanga et al., “Lung Transplantation and Affordable Care Act Medicaid Expansion in the Era of Lung Allocation Score” Transplant International epub ahead of print (February 2019), https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/pdf/10.1111/tri.13420
- Ausmita Ghosh, Kosali Simon, and Benjamin Sommers, “The Effect of Health Insurance on Prescription Drug Use Among Low-Income Adults: Evidence from Recent Medicaid Expansions,” Journal of Health Economics 63 (January 2019): 64-80, https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0167629617300206
- De-Chih Lee, Leiyu Shi, and Hailun Liang, “Primary Care Utilization And Clinical Quality Performance: A Comparison Between Health Centres In Medicaid Expansion States And Non-Expansion States,” Journal of Health Services Research & Policy 24, no. 1 (January 2019): 19-24, https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/abs/10.1177/1355819618788592
- Helen Levy, Thomas Buchmueller, and Sayeh Nikpay, “The Impact of Medicaid Expansion on Household Consumption,” Eastern Economic Journal 45, no. 1 (January 2019): 34-57, https://link.springer.com/article/10.1057/s41302-018-0124-7
- Ramin Mojtabai, Christine Mauro, Melanie Wall, Colleen Barry, and Mark Olfson, “Medication Treatment For Opioid Use Disorders In Substance Use Treatment Facilities,” Health Affairs 38, no. 1 (January 2019), https://www.healthaffairs.org/doi/10.1377/hlthaff.2018.05162
- Rishi Wadhera et al., “Association of State Medicaid Expansion With Quality of Care and Outcomes for Low-Income Patients Hospitalized With Acute Myocardial Infarction,” JAMA Cardiology 4, no. 2 (January 2019): 120-127, https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamacardiology/article-abstract/2720425?utm_campaign=articlePDF&utm_medium=articlePDFlink&utm_source=articlePDF&utm_content=jamacardio.2018.4577
- Yasmin Zerhouni et al., “Effect of Medicaid Expansion on Colorectal Cancer Screening Rates,” Diseases of the Colon & Rectum 62, no. 1 (January 2019): 97-103, https://journals.lww.com/dcrjournal/Abstract/2019/01000/Effect_of_Medicaid_Expansion_on_Colorectal_Cancer.16.aspx
- Naomi Zewde and Christopher Wimer, “Antipoverty Impact Of Medicaid Growing With State Expansions Over Time,” Health Affairs 38, no. 1 (January 2019), https://www.healthaffairs.org/doi/full/10.1377/hlthaff.2018.05155
- Shiho Kino and Ichiro Kawachi, “The Impact Of ACA Medicaid Expansion On Socioeconomic Inequality In Health Care Services Utilization,” PLoS ONE 13, no. 2 (December 2018), https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0209935
- Shailender Swaminathan, Benjamin Sommers, Rebecca Thorsness, Rajnish Mehrotra, Yoojin Lee, and Amal Trivedi, “Association of Medicaid Expansion With 1-Year Mortality Among Patients With End-Stage Renal Disease,” Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) 320, no. 21 (December 2018): 2242-2250, https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama/fullarticle/2710505?guestAccessKey=ea3a8641-320b-4afd-b96e-dc59fbd90b20&utm_source=TrendMD&utm_medium=cpc&utm_campaign=J_Am_Med_TrendMD_1&utm_content=olf&utm_term=102518
- Michael Hendryx and Juhua Luo, “Increased Cancer Screening for Low-income Adults Under the Affordable Care Act Medicaid Expansion,” Medical Care 56, no. 11 (November 2018): 944-949, https://www.ingentaconnect.com/content/wk/mcar/2018/00000056/00000011/art00009
- Elham Mahmoudi, Alicia Cohen, Jason Buxbaum, Caroline Richardson, and Wassim Tarraf, “Gaining Medicaid Coverage During ACA Implementation: Effects on Access to Care and Preventive Services,” Journal of Health Care for the Poor and Underserved 29, no. 4 (November 2018): 1472-1487, https://muse.jhu.edu/article/708253
- Hyunjung Lee and Frank Porell, “The Effect of the Affordable Care Act Medicaid Expansion on Disparities in Access to Care and Health Status,” Medical Care Research and Review epub ahead of print (October 2018), https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/abs/10.1177/1077558718808709?rfr_dat=cr_pub%3Dpubmed&url_ver=Z39.88-2003&rfr_id=ori%3Arid%3Acrossref.org&journalCode=mcrd
- Xuesong Han, Robin Yabroff, Elizabeth Ward, Otis Brawley, and Ahmedin Jemal, “Comparison of Insurance Status and Diagnosis Stage Among Patients With Newly Diagnosed Cancer Before vs After Implementation of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act,” JAMA Oncology 4, no. 12 (August 2018): 1713-1720, https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamaoncology/article-abstract/2697226
- Rebecca Myerson, Tianyi Lu, Ivy Tonnu-Mihara, and Elbert Huang, “Medicaid Eligibility Expansions May Address Gaps In Access To Diabetes Medications,” Health Affairs 37, no. 8 (August 2018), https://www.healthaffairs.org/doi/full/10.1377/hlthaff.2018.0154
- Mark Olfson, Melanie Wall, Colleen Barry, Christine Mauro, and Ramin Mojtabai, “Impact Of Medicaid Expansion On Coverage And Treatment Of Low-Income Adults With Substance Use Disorders,” Health Affairs 37, no. 8 (August 2018), https://www.healthaffairs.org/doi/10.1377/hlthaff.2018.0124
- Hannah Neprash, Anna Zink, Joshua Gray, and Katherine Hempstead, “Physicians’ Participation In Medicaid Increased Only Slightly Following Expansion” Health Affairs 37, no. 7 (July 2018), https://www.healthaffairs.org/doi/pdf/10.1377/hlthaff.2017.1085
- Hilary Barnes, Michael Richards, Matthew McHugh, and Grant Martsolf, “Rural And Nonrural Primary Care Physician Practices Increasingly Rely On Nurse Practitioners,” Health Affairs 37, no. 6 (June 2018), https://www.healthaffairs.org/doi/pdf/10.1377/hlthaff.2017.1158
- Megan Cole, Brad Wright, Ira Wilson, Omar Gallarraga, and Amal Trivedi, “Medicaid Expansion And Community Health Centers: Care Quality And Service Use Increased For Rural Patients” Health Affairs 37, no. 6 (June 2018), https://www.healthaffairs.org/doi/pdf/10.1377/hlthaff.2017.1542
- Angelica Meinhofer and Allison Witman, “The Role Of Health Insurance On Treatment For Opioid Use Disorders: Evidence From The Affordable Care Act Medicaid Expansion,” Journal of Health Economics 60 (June 2018): 177-197, https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0167629617311530
- Rishi Wadhera et al., “Association of the Affordable Care Act’s Medicaid Expansion With Care Quality and Outcomes for Low-Income Patients Hospitalized With Heart Failure,” Circulation: Cardiovascular Quality and Outcomes 11, no. 7 (June 2018), https://www.ahajournals.org/doi/10.1161/CIRCOUTCOMES.118.004729
- Alana Sharp, Austin Jones, Jennifer Sherwood, Oksana Kutsa, Brian Honermann, and Gregorio Millett, “Impact of Medicaid Expansion on Access to Opioid Analgesic Medications and Medication-Assisted Treatment,” American Journal of Public Health 108, no. 5 (May 2018): 642-648, https://ajph.aphapublications.org/doi/abs/10.2105/AJPH.2018.304338?journalCode=ajph
- Rachel Garfield, Elizabeth Hinton, Elizabeth Cornachione, and Cornelia Hall, Medicaid Managed Care Plans and Access to Care: Results from the Kaiser Family Foundation 2017 Survey of Medicaid Managed Care Plans (Washington, DC: Kaiser Family Foundation, March 2018), https://www.kff.org/medicaid/report/medicaid-managed-care-plans-and-access-to-care-results-from-the-kaiser-family-foundation-2017-survey-of-medicaid-managed-care-plans
- Sara Rosenbaum, Jennifer Tolbert, Jessica Sharac, Peter Shin, Rachel Gunsalus, and Julia Zur, Community Health Centers: Growing Importance in a Changing Health Care System (Washington, DC: Kaiser Family Foundation, March 2018), https://www.kff.org/medicaid/issue-brief/community-health-centers-growing-importance-in-a-changing-health-care-system/
- Nicolas Ajkay et al, “Early Impact of Medicaid Expansion and Quality of Breast Cancer Care in Kentucky,” Journal of the American College of Surgeons, epub ahead of print, February 2018, https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S107275151830022X
- Emily Johnston, Andrea Strahan, Peter Joski, Anne Dunlop, and E. Kathleen Adams, “Impacts of the Affordable Care Act’s Medicaid Expansion on Women of Reproductive Age,” Women’s Health Issues, 28, no. 2 (February 2018), http://www.whijournal.com/article/S1049-3867(17)30242-6/pdf
- Dahai Yue, Petra Rasmussen, and Ninez Ponce, “Racial/Ethnic Differential Effects of Medicaid Expansion on Health Care Access,” Health Services Research (February 2018), http://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/1475-6773.12834/abstract
- Chintan Bhatt and Consuelo Beck-Sague, “Medicaid Expansion and Infant Mortality in the United States,” American Journal of Public Health 108, no. 4 (April 2018): 565-567, https://ajph.aphapublications.org/doi/full/10.2105/AJPH.2017.304218
- Frederic Blavin, Michael Karpman, Genevieve Kenney, and Benjamin Sommers, “Medicaid Versus Marketplace Coverage for Near-Poor Adults: Effects on Out-Of-Pocket Spending and Coverage,” Health Affairs 37 no. 2 (January 2018): 122-129 https://www.healthaffairs.org/doi/abs/10.1377/hlthaff.2017.1166
- Anna Goldman, Steffie Woolhandler, and David Himmelstein, “Out-of-pocket Spending and Premium Contributions After Implementation of the Affordable Care Act,” Journal of the American Medical Association epub ahead of print (January 2018), https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamainternalmedicine/fullarticle/2669908
- Andrew Loehrer et al., “Association of the Affordable Care Act Medicaid Expansion with Access to and Quality of Care for Surgical Conditions,” Journal of the American Medical Association Surgery, epub ahead of print (January 2018), https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamasurgery/article-abstract/2670459?redirect=true
- Susan Hayes, Sara Collins, David Radley, and Douglas McCarthy, What’s at Stake: States’ Progress on Health Coverage and Access to Care, 2013-2016 (The Commonwealth Fund, December 2017), http://www.commonwealthfund.org/publications/issue-briefs/2017/dec/states-progress-health-coverage-and-access
- Ahmedin Jemal, Chun Chieh Lin, Amy Davidoff, and Xuesong Han, “Changes in Insurance Coverage and Stage at Diagnosis Among Nonelderly Patients with Cancer after the Affordable Care Act,” Journal of Clinical Oncology 35, no. 35 (December 2017), http://ascopubs.org/doi/pdf/10.1200/JCO.2017.73.7817
- Thomas Selden, Brandy Lipton, and Sandra Decker, “Medicaid Expansion and Marketplace Eligibility Both Increased Coverage, With Trade-Offs in Access, Affordability,” Health Affairs 36 no. 12 (December 2017), https://www.healthaffairs.org/doi/10.1377/hlthaff.2017.0830
- Kenneth Brevoort, Daniel Grodzicki, and Martin Hackmann, Medicaid and Financial Health (National Bureau of Economic Research, Working Paper No. 24002, November 2017), http://www.nber.org/papers/w24002
- Tyler Winkelman and Virginia Chang, “Medicaid Expansion, Mental Health, and Access to Care Among Childless Adults With and Without Chronic Conditions,” Journal of General Internal Medicine epub ahead of print (November 2017), https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/29181792
- Michael Dworsky, Carrie Farmer, and Mimi Shen, Veterans’ Health Insurance Coverage Under the Affordable Care Act and Implications of Repeal for the Department of Veterans Affairs, (RAND Corporation, 2017), https://www.rand.org/pubs/research_reports/RR1955.html
- Samantha Artiga, Barbara DiPietro, and Petry Ubri, The Role of Medicaid and the Impact of the Medicaid Expansion for Veterans Experiencing Homelessness, (Washington, DC: Kaiser Family Foundation, October 2017), https://www.kff.org/medicaid/issue-brief/the-role-of-medicaid-and-impact-of-the-medicaid-expansion-for-veterans-experiencing-homelessness/
- Kyle Caswell and Timothy Waidmann, The Affordable Care Act Medicaid Expansions and Personal Finance (Washington, DC: The Urban Institute, September 2017), https://www.urban.org/research/publication/affordable-care-act-medicaid-expansions-and-personal-finance
- Sunha Choi, Sungkyu Lee, and Jason Matejkowski, “The Effects of State Medicaid Expansion on Low-Income Individuals’ Access to Health Care: Multilevel Modeling,” Population Health Management epub ahead of print (September 2017), http://online.liebertpub.com/doi/abs/10.1089/pop.2017.0104
- Sharon Long, Lea Bart, Michael Karpman, Adele Shartzer, and Stephen Zuckerman, “Sustained Gains in Coverage, Access, and Affordability Under the ACA: A 2017 Update,” Health Affairs 36 no. 9 (September 2017), https://www.healthaffairs.org/doi/10.1377/hlthaff.2017.0798
- Haley Moss, Laura Havrilesky, and Junzo Chino, “Insurance Coverage Among Women Diagnosed with a Gynecologic Malignancy Before and After Implementation of the Affordable Care Act,” Gynecologic Oncology 146, no. 3 (September 2017), https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/28641821
- Sherry Glied, Ougni Chakraborty, and Therese Russo, How Medicaid Expansion Affected Out-of-Pocket Health Care Spending for Low-Income Families (The Commonwealth Fund, August 2017), http://www.commonwealthfund.org/publications/issue-briefs/2017/aug/medicaid-expansion-out-of-pocket-spending-low-income
- Kevin Griffith, Leigh Evans, and Jacob Bor, “The Affordable Care Act Reduced Socioeconomic Disparities in Health Care Access,” Health Affairs 36 no. 8 (August 2017), https://www.healthaffairs.org/doi/abs/10.1377/hlthaff.2017.0083
- Susan Hayes, Pamela Riley, David Radley, and Douglas McCarthy, Reducing Racial and Ethnic Disparities in Access to Care: Has the Affordable Care Act Made a Difference? (The Commonwealth Fund, August 2017), http://www.commonwealthfund.org/publications/issue-briefs/2017/aug/racial-ethnic-disparities-care
- Dmitry Tumin et al., “Medicaid Participation among Liver Transplant Candidates after the Affordable Care Act Medicaid Expansion” Journal of the American College of Surgeons 225, no. 2 (August 2017): 173-180.e2, https://www.journalacs.org/article/S1072-7515(17)30454-4/fulltext
- Jacqueline Fiore, The Impact of the Affordable Care Act’s Medicaid Expansion on Medicaid Spending by Health Care Service Category (Tulane University, July 2017), http://econ.tulane.edu/RePEc/pdf/tul1706.pdf
- Aaron Sojourner and Ezra Golberstein, “Medicaid Expansion Reduced Unpaid Medical Debt and Increased Financial Satisfaction,” Health Affairs (July 2017), https://www.healthaffairs.org/do/10.1377/hblog20170724.061160/full/
- Lisa Clemans-Cope, Victoria Lynch, Marni Epstein, and Genevieve Kenney, Medicaid Coverage of Effective Treatment for Opioid Use Disorder, (Washington, DC: The Urban Institute, June 2017), https://www.urban.org/sites/default/files/publication/90461/2001287_medicaid_coverage_of_effective_treatment_for_opioid_use_disorder.pdf
- Joseph Labrum et al., “Does Medicaid Insurance Confer Adequate Access to Adult Orthopaedic Care in the Era of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act?” Clinical Orthopaedics and Related Research 475 no. 6 (June 2017): 1527-1536, https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007%2Fs11999-017-5263-3
- Gary Pickens et al., “Changes in Hospital Inpatient Utilization Following Health Care Reform,” Health Services Research epub ahead of print (June 2017), https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/28664983
- Stacey McMorrow, Jason Gates, Sharon Long, and Genevieve Kenney, “Medicaid Expansion Increased Coverage, Improved Affordability, and Reduced Psychological Distress for Low-Income Parents,” Health Affairs 36 no. 5 (May 2017): 808-818, https://www.healthaffairs.org/doi/10.1377/hlthaff.2016.1650
- Brandy Lipton, Sandra Decker, and Benjamin Sommers, “The Affordable Care Act Appears to Have Narrowed Racial and Ethnic Disparities in Insurance Coverage and Access to Care Among Young Adults” Medical Care Research and Review 76, no.1 (April 2017): 32–55, https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/29148341
- Johanna Maclean and Brendan Saloner, The Effect of Public Insurance Expansions on Substance Use Disorder Treatment: Evidence from the Affordable Care Act (National Bureau of Economic Research Working Paper No. 23342, April 2017), http://www.nber.org/papers/w23342.pdf
- Astha Singhal, Peter Damiano, and Lindsay Sabik, “Medicaid Adult Dental Benefits Increase Use Of Dental Care, But Impact Of Expansion On Dental Services Use Was Mixed,” Health Affairs 36 no. 4 (April 2017): 723-732, http://content.healthaffairs.org/content/36/4/723.short
- Hefei Wen, Jason Hockenberry, Tyrone Borders, and Benjamin Druss, “Impact of Medicaid Expansion on Medicaid-covered Utilization of Buprenorphine for Opioid Use Disorder Treatment,” Medical Care 55 no. 4 (April 2017): 336-341, http://journals.lww.com/lww-medicalcare/Fulltext/2017/04000/Impact_of_Medicaid_Expansion_on_Medicaid_covered.5.aspx
- Charles Courtemanche, James Marton, Benjamin Ukert, Aaron Yelowitz, Daniela Zapata, Early Effects of the Affordable Care Act on Health Care Access, Risky Health Behaviors, and Self-Assessed Health (National Bureau of Economic Research, Working Paper no. 23269, March 2017), http://www.nber.org/papers/w23269
- Sarah Miller and Laura Wherry, “Health and Access to Care During the First 2 Years of the ACA Medicaid Expansions,” The New England Journal of Medicine 376 no. 10 (March 2017), http://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMsa1612890
- Kosali Simon, Aparna Soni, and John Cawley, “The Impact of Health Insurance on Preventive Care and Health Behaviors: Evidence from the First Two Years of the ACA Medicaid Expansions” Journal of Policy Analysis and Management 36, no. 2 (March 2017), https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/abs/10.1002/pam.21972
- Craig Garthwaite, Tal Gross, Matthew Notowidigdo, and John Graves, “Insurance Expansion and Hospital Emergency Department Access: Evidence from the Affordable Care Act,” Annals of Internal Medicine 166 no. 3 (February 2017): 172-179, http://annals.org/aim/article/2593599/insurance-expansion-hospital-emergency-department-access-evidence-from-affordable-care
- Khadijah Breathett et al., “The Affordable Care Act Medicaid Expansion Correlated with Increased Heart Transplant Listings in African Americans but Not Hispanics or Caucasians,” JACC: Heart Failure 5 no. 2 (January 2017): 136-147, https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/28109783
- Megan Cole, Omar Galarraga, Ira Wilson, Brad Wright, and Amal Trivedi, “At Federally Funded Health Centers, Medicaid Expansion was Associated with Improved Quality of Care,” Health Affairs 36 no. 1 (January 2017): 40-48, http://content.healthaffairs.org/content/36/1/40.full?sid=a3089120-6f4b-428b-bba8-5f005b444e19
- Xinxin Han, Quian Luo, and Leighton Ku, “Medicaid Expansion and Grant Funding Increases Helped Improve Community Health Center Capacity,” Health Affairs 36 no. 1 (January 2017): 49-56, http://content.healthaffairs.org/content/36/1/49.full?sid=a3089120-6f4b-428b-bba8-5f005b444e19
- Ausmita Ghosh, Kosali Simon, and Benjamin Sommers, The Effect of State Medicaid Expansions on Prescription Drug Use: Evidence from the Affordable Care Act (Working Paper No. 23044, National Bureau of Economic Research, January 2017), http://www.nber.org/papers/w23044?utm_campaign=ntw&utm_medium=email&utm_source=ntw
- Anne DiGiulio et al., “State Medicaid Expansion Tobacco Cessation Coverage and Number of Adult Smokers Enrolled in Expansion Coverage – United States, 2016,” Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report 65, no. 48 (December 2016), https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/65/wr/mm6548a2.htm
- Kamyar Nasseh and Marko Vujicic, Early Impact of the Affordable Care Act’s Medicaid Expansion on Dental Care Use (Health Services Research, November 2016), http://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/1475-6773.12606/full
- James Kirby and Jessica Vistnes, “Access to Care Improved for People Who Gained Medicaid or Marketplace Coverage in 2014,” Health Affairs 35 no. 10 (October 2016): 1830-1834, http://content.healthaffairs.org/content/35/10/1830.full
- Jessica Vistnes and Joel Cohen, “Gaining Coverage in 2014: New Estimates of Marketplace and Medicaid Transitions,” Health Affairs 35 no. 10 (October 2016): 1825-1829, http://content.healthaffairs.org/content/35/10/1825.full?sid=cc385dd5-9c95-4ee1-9c58-888408d49c54
- Andrew Mulcahy, Christine Eibner, and Kenneth Finegold, “Gaining Coverage Through Medicaid Or Private Insurance Increased Prescription Use and Lowered Out-Of-Pocket Spending,” Health Affairs 35, no. 9 (September 2016), http://content.healthaffairs.org/content/early/2016/08/16/hlthaff.2016.0091.full
- Hefei Wen, Tyrone Borders, and Benjamin Druss, ”Number of Medicaid Prescriptions Grew, Drug Spending was Steady in Medicaid Expansion States,” Health Affairs 35, no. 12 (September 2016): 1604-1607, http://content.healthaffairs.org/content/35/9/1604.full
- Jesse M. Pines, Mark Zocchi, Ali Moghtaderi, Bernard Black, Steven A. Farmer, Greg Hufstetler, Kevin Klauer and Randy Pilgrim, “Medicaid Expansion In 2014 Did Not Increase Emergency Department Use But Did Change Insurance Payer Mix,” Health Affairs 35, no. 8 (August 2016), http://content.healthaffairs.org/content/35/8/1480.full
- Sara Collins, Munira Gunja, Michelle Doty, and Sophie Beutel, Americans’ Experiences with ACA Marketplace and Medicaid Coverage: Access to Care and Satisfaction (The Commonwealth Fund, May 2016), http://www.commonwealthfund.org/publications/issue-briefs/2016/may/aca-tracking-survey-access-to-care-and-satisfaction
- John Cawley, Aparna Soni, and Kosali Simon, “Third Year of Survey Data Shows Continuing Benefits of Medicaid Expansions for Low-Income Childless Adults in the U.S.,” Journal of General Internal Medicine 33, no. 9 (September 2018): 1495-1497, https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007%2Fs11606-018-4537-0
- Luojia Hu, Robert Kaestenr, Bhashkar Mazumder, Sarah Miller, and Ashley Wong, “The Effect of the Affordable Care Act Medicaid Expansions on Financial Wellbeing,” Journal of Public Economics 163 (July 2018): 99-112, https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0047272718300707
- Stacey McMorrow, Genevieve Kenney, Sharon Long, and Jason Gates, “Marketplaces Helped Drive Coverage Gains in 2015; Affordability Problems Remained,” Health Affairs 35 no. 10 (October 2016): 1810-1815, http://content.healthaffairs.org/content/35/10/1810.full
- Mary Anderson, Jeffrey Glasheen, Debra Anoff, “Impact of State Medicaid Expansion Status on Length of Stay and In-Hospital Mortality for General Medicine Patients at US Academic Medical Centers,” Journal of Hospital Medicine Epub ahead of print (August 2016), http://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/wol1/doi/10.1002/jhm.2649/citedby
- Laura Wherry and Sarah Miller, “Early Coverage, Access, Utilization, and Health Effects Associated with the Affordable Care Act Medicaid Expansions: A Quasi-experimental Study,” Annals of Internal Medicine, Epub ahead of print (April 2016), http://annals.org/article.aspx?articleid=2513980
- Josh Gray, Anna Zink, and Tony Dreyfus, Effects of the Affordable Care Act Through 2015, (athenaResearch and Robert Wood Johnson Foundation ACA View Report, March 2016), http://www.athenahealth.com/~/media/athenaweb/files/pdf/acaview_tracking_the_impact_of_health_care_reform
- Adele Shartzer, Sharon Long, and Nathaniel Anderson, “Access To Care and Affordability have Improved Following Affordable Care Act Implementation; Problems Remain,” Health Affairs (December 2015), http://content.healthaffairs.org/content/early/2015/12/14/hlthaff.2015.0755.full
- Peter Shin, Jessica Sharac, Julia Zur, Sara Rosenbaum, and Julia Paradise, Health Center Patient Trends, Enrollment Activities, and Service Capacity: Recent Experience in Medicaid Expansion and Non-Expansion States (Washington, DC: Kaiser Commission on Medicaid and the Uninsured, December 2015), http://kff.org/medicaid/issue-brief/health-center-patient-trends-enrollment-activities-and-service-capacity-recent-experience-in-medicaid-expansion-and-non-expansion-states/
- Benjamin Sommers, Munira Gunja, Kenneth Finegold, and Thomas Musco, “Changes in Self-Reported Insurance Coverage, Access to Care, and Health Under the Affordable Care Act,” The Journal of the American Medical Association 314 no. 4 (July 2015): 366-374, http://jama.jamanetwork.com/article.aspx?articleid=2411283&resultClick=3
- Harvey Kaufman, Zhen Chen, Vivian Fonseca, and Michael McPhaul, “Surge in Newly Identified Diabetes Among Medicaid Patients in 2014 Within Medicaid Expansion States Under the Affordable Care Act,” Diabetes Care 38, no. 5 (May 2015): 833, http://care.diabetesjournals.org/content/early/2015/03/19/dc14-2334.full.pdf+html
- IMS Institute for Healthcare Informatics, Medicines Use and Spending Shifts: A Review of the Use of Medicines in the US in 2014 IMS Institute for Healthcare Informatics, April 2015), http://www.imshealth.com/en/thought-leadership/ims-institute/reports/medicines-use-in-the-us-2014
- Josh Gray, Iyue Sung, and Stewart Richardson, Observations on the Affordable Care Act: 2014 (athenaResearch and Robert Wood Johnson Foundation ACA View Report, February 2015), http://www.athenahealth.com/~/media/athenaweb/files/pdf/acaview_year_end_2014.pdf
MULTI-STATE STUDIES
- Emanuel Eguia et al., “The Impact of the Affordable Care Act Medicaid Expansion on Vascular Surgery,” Annals of Vascular Surgery Epub ahead of print (January 2020), https://doi.org/10.1016/j.avsg.2020.01.006
- Hawazin W. Elani, Ichiro Kawachi, and Benjamin D. Sommers, “Changes in Emergency Department Dental Visits after Medicaid Expansion,” Health Services Research Epub ahead of print (January 2020), https://doi.org/10.1111/1475-6773.13261
- Sarah H. Gordon, Benjamin D. Sommers, Ira B. Wilson, and Amal N. Trivedi, “Effects Of Medicaid Expansion On Postpartum Coverage And Outpatient Utilization,” Health Affairs 39, no. 1 (January 2020): 77-84, https://doi.org/10.1377/hlthaff.2019.00547
- John A. Graves et al., “Medicaid Expansion Slowed Rates of Health Decline for Low-Income Adults in Southern States,” Health Affairs 39, no. 1 (January 2020): 67-76, https://doi.org/10.1377/hlthaff.2019.00929
- Alexander T. Janke, Shooshan Danagoulian, Arjun K. Venkatesh, and Phillip D. Levy, “Medicaid Expansion and Resource Utilization in the Emergency Department,” The American Journal of Emergency Medicine Epub ahead of print (January 2020), https://doi.org/10.1016/j.ajem.2019.12.050
- Adam M. Almaguer et al., “Do Geographic Region, Medicaid Status, and Academic Affiliation Affect Access to Care Among Medicaid and Privately Insured Total Hip Arthroplasty Patients?,” Journal of Arthroplasty 34, no. 12 (December 2019): 2866-2871, https://doi.org/10.1016/j.arth.2019.07.030
- Mark Clapp et al., “Association of Medicaid Expansion With Coverage and Access to Care for Pregnant Women,” Obstetrics & Gynecology 134, no. 5 (November 2019): 1066-1074, https://doi.org/10.1097/aog.0000000000003501
- Afshin Ehsan et al., “Utilization of Left Ventricular Assist Devices in Vulnerable Adults Across Medicaid Expansion,” Journal of Surgical Research 243 (November 2019): 503-508, https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jss.2019.05.015
- Kelsie M. Gould et al., “Bariatric Surgery Among Vulnerable Populations: The Effect of the Affordable Care Act’s Medicaid Expansion,” Surgery 166, no. 5 (November 2019): 820-828, https://doi.org/10.1016/j.surg.2019.05.005
- Jesse M. Hinde et al., “Increasing Access to Opioid Use Disorder Treatment: Assessing State Policies and the Evidence Behind Them,” Journal of Studies on Alcohol and Drugs 80, no. 6 (November 2019): 693-697, https://doi.org/10.15288/jsad.2019.80.693
- Hefei Wen, Kenton J. Johnston, Lindsay Allen, and Teresa M. Waters, “Medicaid Expansion Associated With Reductions In Preventable Hospitalizations,” Health Affairs 38, no. 11 (November 2019): 1845-1849, https://doi.org/10.1377/hlthaff.2019.00483
- Mohammad Eslami et al., “Impact of Medicaid Expansion of the Affordable Care on the Outcomes of Lower Extremity Bypass for Patients With Peripheral Artery Disease in the Vascular Quality Initiative Database,” Annals of Surgery 270, no. 4 (October 2019): 647-655, https://doi.org/10.1097/sla.0000000000003521
- Shiho Kino and Ichiro Kawachi, “Can Health Literacy Boost Health Services Utilization in the Context of Expanded Access to Health Insurance?,” Health Education & Behavior Epub ahead of print (October 2019), https://doi.org/10.1177/1090198119875998
- Nadia Laniado, Avery R. Brow, Eric Tranby, and Victor M. Badner, “Trends in Non-Traumatic Dental Emergency Department Use in New York and New Jersey: A Look at Medicaid Expansion from Both Sides of the Hudson River,” Journal of Public Health Dentistry Epub ahead of print (October 2019), https://doi.org/10.1111/jphd.12343
- Elizabeth A. Brown et al., “The Impact of the ACA Medicaid Expansion on Access to Care and Hospitalization Charges for Lupus Patients,” Arthritis Care & Research Epub ahead of print (September 2019), https://doi.org/10.1002/acr.24080
- Craig Garthwaite et al., All Medicaid Expansions Are Not Created Equal: The Geography and Targeting of the Affordable Care Act (National Bureau of Economic Research, Working Paper No. 26289, September 2019), http://www.nber.org/papers/w26289
- Nathalie Huguet et al., “Following Uninsured Patients Through Medicaid Expansion: Ambulatory Care Use and Diagnosed Conditions,” Annals of Family Medicine 17, no. 4 (July/August 2019): 336-344, https://doi.org/10.1370/afm.2385
- Huabin Luo, Zhuo Chen, Lei Xu, and Ronny Bell, “Health Care Access and Receipt of Clinical Diabetes Preventive Care for Working-Age Adults With Diabetes in States With and Without Medicaid Expansion: Results from the 2013 and 2015 BRFSS,” Journal of Public Health Management and Practice 25, no. 4 (July/August 2019): 34-43, https://doi.org/10.1097/phh.0000000000000832
- Emanuel Eguia et al., “The Impact of the Affordable Care Act (ACA) Medicaid Expansion on Access to Minimally Invasive Surgical Care,” The American Journal of Surgery Epub ahead of print (July 2019), https://doi.org/10.1016/j.amjsurg.2019.07.003
- Deborah Yip et al., “Association of Medicaid Expansion and Health Insurance with Receipt of Smoking Cessation Services and Smoking Behaviors in Substance Use Disorder Treatment,” The Journal of Behavioral Health Services & Research (July 2019), https://doi.org/10.1007/s11414-019-09669-1
- Andrew Crocker et al., “Expansion Coverage And Preferential Utilization Of Cancer Surgery Among Racial And Ethnic Minorities And Low-Income Groups,” Surgery epub ahead of print (June 2019), https://www.surgjournal.com/article/S0039-6060(19)30198-9/fulltext
- Ramiro Manzano-Nunez et al., “Association of Medicaid Expansion Policy with Outcomes in Homeless Patients Requiring Emergency General Surgery,” World Journal of Surgery 43, no. 6 (June 2019): 1483-1489, https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s00268-019-04932-0
- Jose Mesquita-Neto, Peter Cmorej, Hassan Mouzaihem, Donald Weaver, Steve Kim, and Francis Macedo, “Disparities In Access To Cancer Surgery After Medicaid Expansion,” The American Journal of Surgery epub ahead of print (June 2019), https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0002961019306889
- Vikki Wachino and Samantha Artiga, How Connecting Justice-Involved Individuals to Medicaid Can Help Address the Opioid Epidemic (Washington, DC: Kaiser Family Foundation, June 2019), https://www.kff.org/medicaid/issue-brief/how-connecting-justice-involved-individuals-to-medicaid-can-help-address-the-opioid-epidemic/
- Hefei Wen, Adam S. Wilk, and Benjamin G. Druss, “Medicaid Acceptance by Psychiatrists Before and After Medicaid Expansion,” JAMA Psychiatry epub ahead of print (June 2019), https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamapsychiatry/fullarticle/2735109?resultClick=1
- Steffani Bailey et al., “Tobacco Cessation in Affordable Care Act Medicaid Expansion States Versus Non-expansion States,” Nicotine & Tobacco Research epub ahead of print (May 2019), https://academic.oup.com/ntr/advance-article-abstract/doi/10.1093/ntr/ntz087/5498071
- Rahul Ladhania, Amelia Haviland, Arvind Venkat, Rahul Telang, and Jesse Pines, “The Effect of Medicaid Expansion on the Nature of New Enrollees’ Emergency Department Use,” Medical Care Research and Review epub ahead of print (May 2019), https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/abs/10.1177/1077558719848270
- Andrew Admon, Thomas Valley, John Ayanian, Theodore Iwashyna, Colin Cooke, and Renuka Tipirneni, “Trends in Hospital Utilization After Medicaid Expansion,” Medical Care 57, no. 4 (April 2019): 312-317, https://journals.lww.com/lww-medicalcare/Abstract/publishahead/Brief_Report__Trends_in_Hospital_Utilization_After.98489.aspx
- Andrew Admon, Michael Sjoding, Sarah Lyon, John Ayanian, Theodore Iwashyna, and Colin Cooke, “Medicaid Expansion and Mechanical Ventilation in Asthma, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, and Heart Failure,” Annals of the American Thoracic Society epub ahead of print (February 2019), https://www.atsjournals.org/doi/pdf/10.1513/AnnalsATS.201811-777OC
- Jenny Nguyen, Nidharshan Anandasivam, Daniel Cooperman, Richard Pelker, and Daniel Wiznia, “Does Medicaid Insurance Provide Sufficient Access to Pediatric Orthopedic Care Under the Affordable Care Act?,” Global Pediatric Health epub ahead of print (February 2019), https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6381430/
- Jonathan Routh et al., “Early Impact of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act on Delivery of Children’s Surgical Care,” Clinical Pediatrics 58, no. 4 (January 2019) 453-460, https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/abs/10.1177/0009922818825156?rfr_dat=cr_pub%3Dpubmed&url_ver=Z39.88-2003&rfr_id=ori%3Arid%3Acrossref.org&journalCode=cpja
- Cheryl Zogg et al., “Association of Medicaid Expansion With Access to Rehabilitative Care in Adult Trauma Patients,” JAMA Surgery epub ahead of print (January 2019), https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamasurgery/article-abstract/2719270?utm_campaign=articlePDF&utm_medium=articlePDFlink&utm_source=articlePDF&utm_content=jamasurg.2018.5177
- Cheryl Zogg et al., “Impact of Affordable Care Act Insurance Expansion on Pre-Hospital Access to Care: Changes in Adult Perforated Appendix Admission Rates after Medicaid Expansion and the Dependent Coverage Provision,” Journal of the American College of Surgeons 228, no. 1 (January 2019): 29-43, https://www.journalacs.org/article/S1072-7515(18)32078-7/fulltext
- Andrew Crocker et al., “The Affordable Care Act’s Medicaid Expansion And Utilization Of Discretionary Vs. Non-Discretionary Inpatient Surgery,” Surgery 164, no. 6 (December 2018): 1156-1161, https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0039606018302186
- Carrie Fry and Benjamin Sommers, “Effect of Medicaid Expansion on Health Insurance Coverage and Access to Care Among Adults With Depression,” Psychiatric Services 69, no. 11 (November 2018), https://ps.psychiatryonline.org/doi/10.1176/appi.ps.201800181
- James McDermott et al., “Affordable Care Act’s Medicaid Expansion and Use of Regionalized Surgery at High-Volume Hospitals,” Journal of the American College of Surgeons 227, no. 5 (November 2018): 507-520.e9, https://www.journalacs.org/article/S1072-7515(18)31993-8/abstract
- Emanuel Eguia et al., “Impact of the Affordable Care Act (ACA) Medicaid Expansion on Cancer Admissions and Surgeries,” Annals of Surgery 268, no. 4 (October 2018): 584-590, https://journals.lww.com/annalsofsurgery/Abstract/2018/10000/Impact_of_the_Affordable_Care_Act__ACA__Medicaid.6.aspx
- Manzilat Akande Peter Minneci, Katherine Deans, Henry Xiang, and Jennifer Cooper, “Association of Medicaid Expansion Under the Affordable Care Act With Outcomes and Access to Rehabilitation in Young Adult Trauma Patients,” JAMA Surgery 153, no. 8 (August 2018), https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamasurgery/article-abstract/2682872?widget=personalizedcontent&previousarticle=2719270
- Manzilat Akande, Peter Minneci, Katherine Deans, Henry Xiang, Deena Chisolm, and Jennifer Cooper, “Effects Of Medicaid Expansion On Disparities In Trauma Care And Outcomes In Young Adults,” Journal of Surgical Research 228 (August 2018): 42-53, https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0022480418301562
- Ehimare Akhabue, Lindsay Pool, Clyde Yancy, Philip Greenland, and Donald Lloyd-Jones, “Association of State Medicaid Expansion With Rate of Uninsured Hospitalizations for Major Cardiovascular Events, 2009-2014,” JAMA Network Open 1, no. 4 (August 2018), https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamanetworkopen/article-abstract/2698077
- Brendan Saloner, Jonathan Levin, Hsien-Yen Chang, Christopher Jones, and G. Caleb Alexander, “Changes in Buprenorphine-Naloxone and Opioid Pain Reliever Prescriptions After the Affordable Care Act Medicaid Expansion,” JAMA Network Open 1, no. 4 (August 2018), https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamanetworkopen/fullarticle/2696873
- Benjamin Sommers, Carrie Fry, Robert Blendon, and Arnold Epstein, “New Approaches in Medicaid: Work Requirements, Health Savings Accounts, and Health Care Access,” Health Affairs 37, no. 7 (June 2018), https://www.healthaffairs.org/doi/pdf/10.1377/hlthaff.2018.0331
- Emily Zylla, Colin Planalp, Elizabeth Lukanen, and Lynn Blewett, Section 1115 Medicaid Expansion Waivers: Implementation Experiences (Medicaid and CHIP Payment and Access Commission, February 2018), https://www.macpac.gov/publication/section-1115-medicaid-expansion-waivers-implementation-experiences/
- Aparna Soni, Kosali Simon, John Cawley, and Lindsay Sabik, “Effect of Medicaid Expansions of 2014 on Overall and Early-Stage Cancer Diagnoses,” American Journal of Public Health epub ahead of print (December 2017), http://ajph.aphapublications.org/doi/abs/10.2105/AJPH.2017.304166
- Paul Jacobs, Genevieve Kenney, and Thomas Selden, “Newly Eligible Enrollees In Medicaid Spend Less And Use Less Care Than Those Previously Eligible,” Health Affairs 36, no. 9 (September 2017), https://www.healthaffairs.org/doi/10.1377/hlthaff.2017.0252
- Eric Charles et al., “Impact of Medicaid Expansion on Cardiac Surgery Volume and Outcomes,” The Annals of Thoracic Surgery (June 2017), http://www.annalsthoracicsurgery.org/article/S0003-4975(17)30552-0/pdf
- Jeremy Holzmacher et al., “Association of Expanded Medicaid Coverage with Hospital Length of Stay After Injury,” JAMA Surgery published online (June 2017), https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/28658482
- United States Government Accountability Office (GAO), Medicaid Expansion: Behavioral Health Treatment Use in Selected States in 2014 (Washington, DC: GAO Report to Congressional Requesters, June 2017), https://www.gao.gov/assets/690/685415.pdf
- Nathalie Huguet et al., “Medicaid Expansion Produces Long-Term Impact on Insurance Coverage Rates in Community Health Centers,” Journal of Primary Care & Community Health epub ahead of print (May 2017), http://journals.sagepub.com/doi/full/10.1177/2150131917709403
- Benjamin Sommers, Bethany Maylone, Robert Blendon, E. John Orav, and Arnold Epstein, “Three-Year Impacts of the Affordable Care Act: Improved Medical Care and Health Among Low-Income Adults,” Health Affairs epub ahead of print (May 2017), http://content.healthaffairs.org/content/early/2017/05/15/hlthaff.2017.0293
- Molly Candon et al., Primary Care Appointment Availability and the ACA Insurance Expansions (Philadelphia, PA: University of Pennsylvania Leonard Davis Institute of Health Economics, March 2017), https://ldi.upenn.edu/brief/primary-care-appointment-availability-and-aca-insurance-expansions
- Nirosha Mahendraratnam, Stacie Dusetzina, and Joel Farley, “Prescription Drug Utilization and Reimbursement Increased Following State Medicaid Expansion in 2014,” Journal of Managed Care & Specialty Pharmacy 23 no. 3 (March 2017): 355-363, http://www.jmcp.org/doi/10.18553/jmcp.2017.23.3.355
- MaryBeth Musumeci, Robin Rudowitz, Petry Ubri, and Elizabeth Hinton, An Early Look at Medicaid Expansion Waiver Implementation in Michigan and Indiana (Washington, DC: The Kaiser Family Foundation, January 2017), http://kff.org/medicaid/issue-brief/an-early-look-at-medicaid-expansion-waiver-implementation-in-michigan-and-indiana/
- Megan Hoopes, Heather Angier, Rachel Gold, Steffani Bailey, Nathalie Huguet, Miguel Marino, and Jennifer DeVoe, “Utilization of Community Health Centers in Medicaid Expansion and Nonexpansion States, 2013-2014,” Journal of Ambulatory Care Management 39 no. 4 (October 2016): 290-298, https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/26765808
- Benjamin Sommers, Robert Blendon, E. John Orav, Arnold Epstein, “Changes in Utilization and Health Among Low-Income Adults After Medicaid Expansion or Expanded Private Insurance,” The Journal of the American Medical Association 176 no. 10 (October 2016): 1501-1509, http://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamainternalmedicine/article-abstract/2542420
- Samantha Artiga, Robin Rudowitz, Jennifer Tolbert, Julia Paradise, and Melissa Majerol, Findings from the Field: Medicaid Delivery Systems and Access to Care in Four States in Year Three of the ACA (Washington, DC: Kaiser Commission on Medicaid and the Uninsured, September 2016), http://kff.org/medicaid/issue-brief/findings-from-the-field-medicaid-delivery-systems-and-access-to-care-in-four-states-in-year-three-of-the-aca/
- Simon Basseyn, Brendan Saloner, Genevieve Kenney, Douglas Wissoker, Daniel Polsky, and Karin Rhodes, Primary Care Appointment Availability for Medicaid Patients: Comparing Traditional and Premium Assistance Plans, (Penn Leonard Davis Institute of Health Economics, July 2016), http://ldi.upenn.edu/brief/primary-care-appointment-availability-medicaid-patients-comparing-traditional-and-premium
- Jane Wishner, Patricia Solleveld, Robin Rudowitz, Julia Paradise, and Larisa Antonisse, A Look at Rural Hospital Closures and Implications for Access to Care: Three Case Studies (Washington, DC: Kaiser Commission on Medicaid and the Uninsured and The Urban Institute, July 2016), http://kff.org/medicaid/issue-brief/a-look-at-rural-hospital-closures-and-implications-for-access-to-care/
- Benjamin Sommers, Robert Blendon, and E. John Orav, “Both the ‘Private Option’ And Traditional Medicaid Expansions Improved Access To Care For Low-Income Adults,” Health Affairs 35, no. 1 (January 2016): 96-105, http://content.healthaffairs.org/content/35/1/96.abstract
- Samantha Artiga and Robin Rudowitz, How Have State Medicaid Expansion Decisions Affected the Experiences of Low-Income Adults? Perspectives from Ohio, Arkansas, and Missouri (Washington, DC: Kaiser Commission on Medicaid and the Uninsured, June 2015), http://kff.org/medicaid/issue-brief/how-have-state-medicaid-expansion-decisions-affected-the-experiences-of-low-income-adults-perspectives-from-ohio-arkansas-and-missouri/
- Samantha Artiga, Jennifer Tolbert, and Robin Rudowitz, Year Two of the ACA Coverage Expansions: On-the-Ground Experiences from Five States (Washington, DC: Kaiser Commission on Medicaid and the Uninsured, June 2015), http://kff.org/health-reform/issue-brief/year-two-of-the-aca-coverage-expansions-on-the-ground-experiences-from-five-states/
- Government Accountability Office, Behavioral Health: Options for Low-Income Adults to Receive Treatment in Selected States (Washington, DC: Government Accountability Office, June 2015), http://www.gao.gov/assets/680/670894.pdf
- Barbara DiPietro, Samantha Artiga, and Alexandra Gates, Early Impacts of the Medicaid Expansion for the Homeless Population (Washington, DC: Kaiser Commission on Medicaid and the Uninsured, November 2014), http://kff.org/uninsured/issue-brief/early-impacts-of-the-medicaid-expansion-for-the-homeless-population/
SINGLE STATE STUDIES
- Susan Dorr Goold et al., “Primary Care, Health Promotion, and Disease Prevention with Michigan Medicaid Expansion,” Journal of General Internal Medicine Epub ahead of print (December 2019), https://doi.org/10.1007/s11606-019-05370-3
- Susannah Gibbs et al., “Evaluating the Effect of Medicaid Expansion on Access to Preventive Reproductive Care for Women in Oregon,” Preventive Medicine Epub ahead of print (November 2019), https://doi.org/10.1016/j.ypmed.2019.105899
- Ann-Marie Rosland et al., “Diagnosis and Care of Chronic Health Conditions Among Medicaid Expansion Enrollees: a Mixed-Methods Observational Study,” Journal of General Internal Medicine 34, no. 11 (November 2019): 2549-2558, https://doi.org/10.1007/s11606-019-05323-w
- Heather Holderness et al., “Where Do Oregon Medicaid Enrollees Seek Outpatient Care Post-Affordable Care Act Medicaid Expansion?,” Medical Care 57, no. 10 (October 2019): 788-794, https://doi.org/10.1097/mlr.0000000000001189
- Charles A. Daly et al., “The Effects of Medicaid Expansion on Triage and Regional Transfer After Upper-Extremity Trauma,” The Journal of Hand Surgery 44, no. 9 (September 2019): 720-727, https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jhsa.2019.05.020
- John Scott et al., “Lifting the Burden: State Medicaid Expansion Reduces Financial Risk for the Injured,” Journal of Trauma and Acute Care Surgery Epub ahead of print (September 2019), https://doi.org/10.1097/ta.0000000000002493
- Renuka Tipirneni et al., “Association of Expanded Medicaid Coverage With Health and Job-Related Outcomes Among Enrollees With Behavioral Health Disorders,” Psychiatric Services Epub ahead of print (September 2019), https://doi.org/10.1176/appi.ps.201900179
- Dennis McCarty, Yifan Gu, John W. McIlveen, and Bonnie K. Lind, “Medicaid Expansion and Treatment for Opioid Use Disorders in Oregon: An Interrupted Time-Series Analysis,” Addiction Science & Clinical Practice 14 (August 2019), https://doi.org/10.1186/s13722-019-0160-6
- Mark L. Diana et al. Louisiana Medicaid Expansion and Access to Care (Louisiana Department of Health, Prepared by Tulane University, July 2019), http://ldh.la.gov/assets/media/AccesstoCareReport20132018final.pdf
- Tong Gan et al., “Impact of the Affordable Care Act on Colorectal Cancer Screening, Incidence, and Survival in Kentucky,” Journal of the American College of Surgeons 228, no. 4 (April 2019): 342-353.e1, https://www.journalacs.org/article/S1072-7515(19)30046-8/fulltext
- Brendan Saloner, Rachel Landis, Bradley Stein, and Colleen Barry, “The Affordable Care Act in the Heart of the Opioid Crisis: Evidence from West Virginia,” Health Affairs 38, no. 4 (April 2019), https://www.healthaffairs.org/doi/full/10.1377/hlthaff.2018.05049
- Renuka Tipirneni et al., “Changes in Health and Ability to Work Among Medicaid Expansion Enrollees: a Mixed Methods Study,” Journal of General Internal Medicine 34, no. 2 (February 2019): 272-280, https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s11606-018-4736-8
- Neal Bhutiani, Brian Harbrecht, Charles Scoggins, and Matthew Bozeman, “Evaluating The Early Impact Of Medicaid Expansion On Trends In Diagnosis And Treatment Of Benign Gallbladder Disease In Kentucky,” The American Journal of Surgery (January 2019), https://www.americanjournalofsurgery.com/article/S0002-9610(18)30894-8/fulltext
- Mark Duggan, Atul Gupta, and Emilie Jackson, The Impact of the Affordable Care Act: Evidence from California’s Hospital Sector (National Bureau of Economic Research, working paper no. 25488, January 2019), https://www.nber.org/papers/w25488.pdf
- Sarah Miller, Luojia Hu, Robert Kaestner, Bhashkar Mazumder, and Ashley Wong, The ACA Medicaid Expansion in Michigan and Financial Health, (National Bureau of Economic Research, working paper no. 25053, September 2018), https://www.nber.org/papers/w25053.pdf
- Michelle Moniz et al., “Association of Access to Family Planning Services With Medicaid Expansion Among Female Enrollees in Michigan,” JAMA Network Open 1, no. 4 (August 2018), https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamanetworkopen/fullarticle/2698636
- The Ohio Department of Medicaid, 2018 Ohio Medicaid Group VIII Assessment: A Follow‐Up to the 2016 Ohio Medicaid Group VIII Assessment, (The Ohio Department of Medicaid, August 2018), https://medicaid.ohio.gov/Portals/0/Resources/Reports/Annual/Group-VIII-Final-Report.pdf
- Susan Dorr Goold et al., “Primary Care Clinicians’ Views About the Impact of Medicaid Expansion in Michigan: A Mixed Methods Study,” Journal of General Internal Medicine 33, no. 8 (June 2018): 1307-1316, https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s11606-018-4487-6
- Manatt Health, Medicaid Expansion: How It Affects Montana’s State Budget, Economy, and Residents, (Manatt Health, prepared for the Montana Healthcare Foundation, June 2018), https://mthcf.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/06/Manatt-MedEx_FINAL_6.1.18.pdf
- Shannon McConville, Maria Raven, Sarah Sabbagh, and Renee Hsia, “Frequent Emergency Department Users: A Statewide Comparison Before And After Affordable Care Act Implementation,” Health Affairs 37, no. 6 (June 2018), https://www.healthaffairs.org/doi/10.1377/hlthaff.2017.0784
- Donald Likosky, Devraj Sukul, Milan Seth, Chang He, Hitlander Gurm, and Richard Prager, “The Association Between Medicaid Expansion and Cardiovascular Interventions: The Michigan Experience,” Journal of the American College of Cardiology 71, no. 9 (March 2018): 1050-1051, https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0735109718300056?via%3Dihub
- Brad Wright et al., “Completion of Requirements in Iowa’s Medicaid Expansion Premium Disincentive Program, 2014–2015,” American Journal of Public Health 108, no. 2 (February 2018): 219-223, http://ajph.aphapublications.org/doi/full/10.2105/AJPH.2017.304178
- Eili Klein et al., “The Effect of Medicaid Expansion on Utilization in Maryland Emergency Departments,” Annals of Emergency Medicine epub ahead of print (June 2017), http://www.annemergmed.com/article/S0196-0644(17)30784-9/pdf
- Louisiana Department of Health, Medicaid Expansion 2016/17 (Baton Rouge, Louisiana Department of Health, June 2017), http://dhh.louisiana.gov/assets/HealthyLa/Resources/MdcdExpnAnnlRprt_2017_WEB.pdf
- Aabha Sharma, Scott Dresden, Emilie Powell, Raymond Kang, Joe Feinglass, “Emergency Department Visits and Hospitalizations for the Uninsured in Illinois Before and After Affordable Care Act Insurance Expansion,” Journal of Community Health 42 no. 3 (June 2017): 591-597, https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s10900-016-0293-4
- Natoshia Askelson, Brad Wright, Suzanne Bentler, Elizabeth Momany, and Peter Damiano, “Iowa’s Medicaid Expansion Promoted Healthy Behaviors But Was Challenging to Implement and Attracted Few Participants,” Health Affairs 36 no. 5, (May 2017): 799-807, http://content.healthaffairs.org/content/36/5/799.full
- Angela Fertig, Caroline Carlin, Scote Ode, and Sharon Long, “Evidence of Pent-Up Demand for Care After Medicaid Expansion,” Medical Care Research and Review epub ahead of print (March 2017), http://journals.sagepub.com/eprint/wDsfA74fuA3BIw5ZWyYT/full
- The Lewin Group, Healthy Indiana Plan 2.0: POWER Account Contribution Assessment, (The Lewin Group, prepared for the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration, March 2017), https://www.medicaid.gov/Medicaid-CHIP-Program-Information/By-Topics/Waivers/1115/downloads/in/Healthy-Indiana-Plan-2/in-healthy-indiana-plan-support-20-POWER-acct-cont-assesmnt-03312017.pdf
- Daniel Gingold, Rachelle Pierre-Mathieu, Brandon Cole, Andrew Miller, and Joneigh Khaldun, “Impact of the Affordable Care Act Medicaid Expansion on Emergency Department High Utilizers with Ambulatory Care Sensitive Conditions: A Cross-Sectional Study,” The American Journal of Emergency Medicine (January 2017), http://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0735675717300141
- Pennsylvania Department of Human Services, Medicaid Expansion Report, (Pennsylvania Department of Human Services, January 2017), http://www.dhs.pa.gov/cs/groups/webcontent/documents/document/c_257436.pdf
- Natalia Chalmers, Jane Grover, and Rob Compton, “After Medicaid Expansion in Kentucky, Use of Hospital Emergency Departments for Dental Conditions Increased,” Health Affairs 35, no. 12 (December 2016), http://content.healthaffairs.org/content/35/12/2268.full#xref-ref-32-1
- Jeffrey Horn et al., “New Medicaid Enrollees See Health and Social Benefits in Pennsylvania’s Expansion,” INQUIRY: the Journal of Health Care Organization, Provision, and Financing 53 (October 2016): 1-8, http://journals.sagepub.com/doi/full/10.1177/0046958016671807#
- The Lewin Group, Indiana Healthy Indiana Plan 2.0: Interim Evaluation Report (The Lewin Group, Prepared for Indiana Family and Social Services Administration, July 2016), https://www.medicaid.gov/Medicaid-CHIP-Program-Information/By-Topics/Waivers/1115/downloads/in/Healthy-Indiana-Plan-2/in-healthy-indiana-plan-support-20-interim-evl-rpt-07062016.pdf
- Renuka Tipirneni et al., “Primary Care Appointment Availability and Nonphysician Providers One Year After Medicaid Expansion,” The American Journal of Managed Care 22 no. 6 (June 2016): 427-431, http://www.ajmc.com/journals/issue/2016/2016-vol22-n6/primary-care-appointment-availability-and-nonphysician-providers-one-year-after-medicaid-expansion
- Joseph Benitez, Liza Creel, and J’Aime Jennings, “Kentucky’s Medicaid Expansion Showing Early Promise on Coverage and Access to Care,” Health Affairs (February 2016), http://content.healthaffairs.org/content/early/2016/02/16/hlthaff.2015.1294
- Arkansas Health Reform Legislative Task Force, Health Care Task Force Preliminary Report, (Arkansas Health Reform Legislative Task Force, December 2015), http://www.arkleg.state.ar.us/assembly/2015/Meeting%20Attachments/836/I14218/Task%20Force%20report%2012-17-15%20sent%20to%20Jill.pdf
- Michael McCue, “The Impact of Medicaid Expansion on Medicaid Focused Insurers in California,” Inquiry: The Journal of Health Care Organization, Provision, and Financing 52 (July 2015), http://inq.sagepub.com/content/52/0046958015595960.full.pdf+html
- Renuka Tipirneni et al., “Primary Care Appointment Availability For New Medicaid Patients Increased After Medicaid Expansion In Michigan,” Health Affairs (July 2015), http://content.healthaffairs.org/content/early/2015/07/15/hlthaff.2014.1425.full
- Deloitte Development LLC, Commonwealth of Kentucky Medicaid Expansion Report, (Deloitte Development LLC, February 2015), http://jointhehealthjourney.com/images/uploads/channel-files/Kentucky_Medicaid_Expansion_One-Year_Study_FINAL.pdf
Economic Effects of Expansion
Impact on State Budgets and Economies
NATIONWIDE STUDIES
- Qiwei He and Scott Barkowski, “The Effect of Health Insurance on Crime: Evidence from the Affordable Care Act Medicaid Expansion,” Health Economics Epub ahead of print (January 2020): 261-277, https://doi.org/10.1002/hec.3977
- Robin Rudowitz et al., Medicaid Enrollment and Spending Growth: FY 2019 & 2020 (Washington, DC: Kaiser Family Foundation, October 2019), https://www.kff.org/medicaid/issue-brief/medicaid-enrollment-spending-growth-fy-2019-2020/
- Johanna Maclean and Brendan Saloner, “The Effect of Public Insurance Expansions on Substance Use Disorder Treatment: Evidence from the Affordable Care Act,” Journal of Policy Analysis and Management 38, no. 2 (Spring 2019): 366-393, https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/30882195
- Amanda Abraham et al., “Changes in State Technical Assistance Priorities and Block Grant Funds for Addiction After ACA Implementation,” American Journal of Public Health epub ahead of print (May 2019), https://ajph.aphapublications.org/doi/abs/10.2105/AJPH.2019.305052
- Gary Pickens et al., “Changes In Hospital Service Demand, Cost, And Patient Illness Severity Following Health Reform,” Health Services Research (May 2019), https://doi.org/10.1111/1475-6773.13165
- Robin Rudowitz, Elizabeth Hinton, and Larisa Antonisse, Medicaid Enrollment and Spending Growth: FY 2018 & 2019 (Washington, DC: Kaiser Family Foundation, October 2018), https://www.kff.org/medicaid/issue-brief/medicaid-enrollment-spending-growth-fy-2018-2019/
- Christian Wolfe, Kathryn Rennie, and Christopher Truffer, 2017 Actuarial Report on the Financial Outlook for Medicaid (Office of the Actuary, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, September 2018), https://www.cms.gov/Research-Statistics-Data-and-Systems/Research/ActuarialStudies/Downloads/MedicaidReport2017.pdf
- Aditi Sen and Thomas DeLeire, “How Does Expansion Of Public Health Insurance Affect Risk Pools And Premiums In The Market For Private Health Insurance? Evidence From Medicaid And The Affordable Care Act Marketplaces,” Health Economics 27 (July 2018): 1877–1903, https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/abs/10.1002/hec.3809
- Micah Hartman et al., “National Health Care Spending in 2016: Spending and Enrollment Growth Slow After Initial Coverage Expansions,” Health Affairs epub ahead of print (December 2017), https://www.healthaffairs.org/doi/10.1377/hlthaff.2017.1299
- Aparna Soni, Marguerite Burns, Laura Dague, and Kosali Simon, “Medicaid Expansion and State Trends in Supplemental Security Income Program Participation,” Health Affairs 36 no. 8, (August 2017): 1485-1488, http://content.healthaffairs.org/content/36/8/1485.full?sid=982b20c0-0a17-4dc4-a35a-b0302d4ec289
- Seth Freedman, Sayeh Nikpay, Aaron Carroll, and Kosali Simon, “Changes in inpatient payer-mix and hospitalizations following Medicaid expansion: Evidence from all-capture hospital discharge data,” PLoS One 12 no. 9 (September 2017), http://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0183616
- Jacqueline Fiore, The Impact of the Affordable Care Act’s Medicaid Expansion on Medicaid Spending by Health Care Service Category (Tulane University, July 2017), http://econ.tulane.edu/RePEc/pdf/tul1706.pdf
- David Lassman et al., “Health Spending by State 1991-2014: Measuring Per Capita Spending by Payers and Programs,” Health Affairs epub ahead of print (June 2017), http://content.healthaffairs.org/content/early/2017/06/13/hlthaff.2017.0416
- Benjamin Sommers and Jonathan Gruber, “Federal Funding Insulated State Budgets From Increased Spending Related To Medicaid Expansion,” Health Affairs epub ahead of print (April 2017), http://content.healthaffairs.org/content/early/2017/04/10/hlthaff.2016.1666.full
- Ashley Semanskee, Cynthia Cox, and Larry Levitt, Data Note: Effect of State Decisions on State Risk Scores (Kaiser Family Foundation, October 2016), https://www.kff.org/health-reform/issue-brief/data-note-effect-of-state-decisions-on-state-risk-scores/
- Aditi Sen and Thomas DeLeire, The Effect of Medicaid Expansion on Marketplace Premiums (Office of the Assistant Secretary for Planning and Evaluation, August 2016), https://aspe.hhs.gov/sites/default/files/pdf/206761/McaidExpMktplcPrem.pdf
- Laura Snyder, Katherine Young, Robin Rudowitz, and Rachel Garfield, Medicaid Expansion Spending and Enrollment in Context: An Early Look at CMS Claims Data for 2014 (Washington, DC: Kaiser Commission on Medicaid and the Uninsured, January 2016), http://kff.org/medicaid/issue-brief/medicaid-expansion-spending-and-enrollment-in-context-an-early-look-at-cms-claims-data-for-2014/
- Christopher Truffer, Christian Wolfe, and Kathryn Rennie, 2016 Actuarial Report on the Financial Outlook for Medicaid, (Office of the Actuary, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, 2016), https://www.cms.gov/Research-Statistics-Data-and-Systems/Research/ActuarialStudies/Downloads/MedicaidReport2016.pdf
- Robin Rudowitz, Laura Snyder, and Vernon Smith, Medicaid Enrollment and Spending Growth: FY 2015 & 2016 (Washington, DC: Kaiser Commission on Medicaid and the Uninsured, October 2015), http://kff.org/medicaid/issue-brief/medicaid-enrollment-spending-growth-fy-2015-2016/
MULTI-STATE STUDIES
- Jesse M. Hinde et al., “Increasing Access to Opioid Use Disorder Treatment: Assessing State Policies and the Evidence Behind Them,” Journal of Studies on Alcohol and Drugs 80, no. 6 (November 2019): 693-697, https://doi.org/10.15288/jsad.2019.80.693
- Vikki Wachino and Samantha Artiga, How Connecting Justice-Involved Individuals to Medicaid Can Help Address the Opioid Epidemic (Washington, DC: Kaiser Family Foundation, June 2019), https://www.kff.org/medicaid/issue-brief/how-connecting-justice-involved-individuals-to-medicaid-can-help-address-the-opioid-epidemic/
- Bryce Ward and Brandon Bridge, The Economic Impact of Medicaid Expansion in Montana: Updated Findings (Bureau of Business and Economic Research, January 2019), https://mthcf.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/Economic-Impact-of-MedEx-in-MT_1.28.19-FINAL.pdf
- Paul Jacobs, Genevieve Kenney, and Thomas Selden, “Newly Eligible Enrollees In Medicaid Spend Less And Use Less Care Than Those Previously Eligible,” Health Affairs 36, no. 9 (September 2017), https://www.healthaffairs.org/doi/10.1377/hlthaff.2017.0252
- Deborah Bachrach, Patricia Boozang, Avi Herring, and Dori Glanz Reyneri, States Expanding Medicaid See Significant Budget Savings and Revenue Gains, (Manatt Health Solutions, prepared by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation’s State Health Reform Assistance Network, March 2016), http://www.rwjf.org/content/dam/farm/reports/issue_briefs/2016/rwjf419097
- Stan Dorn, Norton Francis, Laura Snyder, and Robin Rudowitz, The Effects of the Medicaid Expansion on State Budgets: An Early Look in Select States (Washington, DC: Kaiser Commission on Medicaid and the Uninsured, March 2015), http://kff.org/medicaid/issue-brief/the-effects-of-the-medicaid-expansion-on-state-budgets-an-early-look-in-select-states/
SINGLE STATE STUDIES
- Stephan R. Lindner et al., “Health Care Expenditures Among Adults With Diabetes After Oregon’s Medicaid Expansion,” Diabetes Care Epub ahead of print (December 2019), https://doi.org/10.2337/dc19-1343
- Heather Holderness et al., “Where Do Oregon Medicaid Enrollees Seek Outpatient Care Post-Affordable Care Act Medicaid Expansion?,” Medical Care 57, no. 10 (October 2019): 788-794, https://doi.org/10.1097/mlr.0000000000001189
- Helen Levy et al., “Macroeconomic Feedback Effects of Medicaid Expansion: Evidence from Michigan,” Journal of Health Politics, Policy and Law Epub ahead of print (October 2019), https://doi.org/10.1215/03616878-7893555
- James A. Richardson, Jared J. Llorens, and Roy L. Heidelberg. Medicaid Expansion and the Louisiana Economy, 2018 and 2019 (Louisiana Department of Health, Prepared by Louisiana State University, August 2019), http://ldh.la.gov/assets/media/3and4.2019FinalReportMedicaidExpansionstudy.pdf
- Mark Duggan, Atul Gupta, and Emilie Jackson, The Impact of the Affordable Care Act: Evidence from California’s Hospital Sector (National Bureau of Economic Research, working paper no. 25488, January 2019), https://www.nber.org/papers/w25488.pdf
- Aaron McNay, Amy Watson, Barbara Wagner, and Chris Bradley, Montana Medicaid and Montana Employers (Montana Department of Revenue and Montana Department of Labor & Industry, January 2019), http://lmi.mt.gov/Portals/193/Publications/LMI-Pubs/Special%20Reports%20and%20Studies/MT-Medicaid_Report.pdf
- Susan Dorr Goold et al., “Primary Care Clinicians’ Views About the Impact of Medicaid Expansion in Michigan: A Mixed Methods Study,” Journal of General Internal Medicine 33, no. 8 (June 2018): 1307-1316, https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s11606-018-4487-6
- Manatt Health, Medicaid Expansion: How It Affects Montana’s State Budget, Economy, and Residents (Montana Healthcare Foundation, prepared by Manatt Health, June 2018), https://mthcf.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/06/Manatt-MedEx_FINAL_6.1.18.pdf
- James Richardson, Jared Llorens, and Roy Heidelberg, Medicaid Expansion and the Louisiana Economy (Louisiana Department of Health, March 2018), http://gov.louisiana.gov/assets/MedicaidExpansion/MedicaidExpansionStudy.pdf
- Bela Gorman and Jenn Smagula, 2016 Actuarial Analysis of NH Premium Assistance Program, (Gorman Actuarial, Inc., August 2017), https://www.nh.gov/insurance/reports/documents/08-28-17-ga-nh-pap-analysis-final.pdf
- Louisiana Department of Health, Medicaid Expansion 2016/17 (Baton Rouge, Louisiana Department of Health, June 2017), http://dhh.louisiana.gov/assets/HealthyLa/Resources/MdcdExpnAnnlRprt_2017_WEB.pdf
- John Ayanian, Gabriel Ehrlich, Donald Grimes, and Helen Levy, “Economic Effects of Medicaid Expansion in Michigan,” The New England Journal of Medicine epub ahead of print (January 2017), http://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMp1613981
- Pennsylvania Department of Human Services, Medicaid Expansion Report, (Pennsylvania Department of Human Services, January 2017), http://www.dhs.pa.gov/cs/groups/webcontent/documents/document/c_257436.pdf
- The Colorado Health Institute, Medicaid Expansion in Colorado: An Analysis of Enrollment, Costs and Benefits—and How They Exceeded Expectations (The Colorado Health Institute, May 2016), http://www.coloradohealthinstitute.org/uploads/postfiles/MK_Expansion_Report.pdf
- The Colorado Health Foundation, Assessing the Economic and Budgetary Impact of Medicaid Expansion in Colorado, (The Colorado Health Foundation, March 2016), https://www.coloradohealth.org/sites/default/files/documents/2017-01/Medicaid_ExecutiveSummary_ONLINE.pdf
- Lee A. Reynis, Economic and Fiscal Impacts of the Medicaid Expansion in New Mexico, (The University of New Mexico Bureau of Business and Economic Research, February 2016), http://bber.unm.edu/media/publications/Medicaid_Expansion_Final2116R.pdf
- Abby Evans, John Folkemer, Joel Menges, Amira Mouna, Nick Pantaleo, Emily Ricci, and Poornima Sigh, Assessment of Medicaid Expansion and Reform, Initial Analysis (The Menges Group, January 2016), https://alaskamentalhealthtrust.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/HandOut-MedicaidExpansionAndReformInitialAnalysis-011516-TheMengesGroup.pdf
- Chris Brown and John Bennett, Economic Impacts of the Arkansas Private Option (Regional Economic Models, Inc., August 2015), http://www.arkhospitals.org/Misc.%20Files/August2015APOEconomicImpacts.pdf
- Deloitte Development LLC, Commonwealth of Kentucky Medicaid Expansion Report, (Deloitte Development LLC, February 2015), http://jointhehealthjourney.com/images/uploads/channel-files/Kentucky_Medicaid_Expansion_One-Year_Study_FINAL.pdf
Impact on Payer Mix for Hospitals, Clinics, and Other Providers
NATIONWIDE STUDIES
- Meera N. Harhay, Ryan M. McKenna, and Michael O. Harhay, “Association Between Medicaid Expansion Under the Affordable Care Act and Medicaid-Covered Pre-emptive Kidney Transplantation,” Journal of General Internal Medicine 34, no. 11 (November 2019): 2322-2325, https://doi.org/10.1007/s11606-019-05279-x
- Johanna Maclean and Brendan Saloner, “The Effect of Public Insurance Expansions on Substance Use Disorder Treatment: Evidence from the Affordable Care Act,” Journal of Policy Analysis and Management 38, no. 2 (Spring 2019): 366-393, https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/30882195
- Christina Andrews et al., “Medicaid Coverage In Substance Use Disorder Treatment After The Affordable Care Act,” Journal of Substance Abuse Treatment epub ahead of print (April 2019), https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0740547218305750
- Michel Boudreaux, Yoon Choi, Liyang Xie, and Daniel Marthey, “Medicaid Expansion at Title X Clinics: Client Volume, Payer Mix, and Contraceptive Method Type,” Medical Care epub ahead of print (April 2019), https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/30973473
- Ramin Mojtabai, Christine Mauro, Melanie Wall, Colleen Barry, and Mark Olfson, “The Affordable Care Act and Opioid Agonist Therapy for Opioid Use Disorder,” Psychiatry Online (April 2019), https://doi.org/10.1176/appi.ps.201900025
- Jordan Rhodes, Thomas Buchmueller, Helen Levy, and Sayeh Nikpay, “Heterogeneous Effects Of The Aca Medicaid Expansion On Hospital Financial Outcomes,” Contemporary Economic Policy epub ahead of print (April 2019), https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1111/coep.12428
- Tyler McClintock, Ye Wang, Mahek Shah, Benjamin Chung, and Steven Chang, “How Have Hospital Pricing Practices for Surgical Episodes of Care Responded to Affordable Care Act-Related Medicaid Expansion?” Urology 125 (March 2019): 79-85, https://doi.org/10.1016/j.urology.2018.10.034
- Gary Young, Stephen Flaherty, E. Zepeda, Simone Singh, and Sara Rosenbaum, “Impact of ACA Medicaid Expansion on Hospitals’ Financial Status” Journal of Healthcare Management 64, no. 2 (March 2019): 91–102, https://insights.ovid.com/crossref?an=00115514-201904000-00007
- J.W. Awori Hayanga et al., “Lung Transplantation and Affordable Care Act Medicaid Expansion in the Era of Lung Allocation Score” Transplant International epub ahead of print (February 2019), https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/pdf/10.1111/tri.13420
- Rishi Wadhera et al., “Association of State Medicaid Expansion With Quality of Care and Outcomes for Low-Income Patients Hospitalized With Acute Myocardial Infarction,” JAMA Cardiology 4, no. 2 (January 2019): 120-127, https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamacardiology/article-abstract/2720425?utm_campaign=articlePDF&utm_medium=articlePDFlink&utm_source=articlePDF&utm_content=jamacardio.2018.4577
- Meera Harhay et al., “Association between Medicaid Expansion under the Affordable Care Act and Preemptive Listings for Kidney Transplantation,” Clinical Journal of the American Society of Nephrology 13 (July 2018), https://cjasn.asnjournals.org/content/13/7/1069
- Megan Cole, Brad Wright, Ira Wilson, Omar Gallarraga, and Amal Trivedi, “Medicaid Expansion And Community Health Centers: Care Quality And Service Use Increased For Rural Patients” Health Affairs 37, no. 6 (June 2018), https://www.healthaffairs.org/doi/pdf/10.1377/hlthaff.2017.1542
- Angelica Meinhofer and Allison Witman, “The Role Of Health Insurance On Treatment For Opioid Use Disorders: Evidence From The Affordable Care Act Medicaid Expansion,” Journal of Health Economics 60 (June 2018): 177-197, https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0167629617311530
- Rishi Wadhera et al., “Association of the Affordable Care Act’s Medicaid Expansion With Care Quality and Outcomes for Low-Income Patients Hospitalized With Heart Failure,” Cardiovascular Quality and Outcomes 11, no. 7 (June 2018), https://www.ahajournals.org/doi/10.1161/CIRCOUTCOMES.118.004729
- Rachel Garfield, Elizabeth Hinton, Elizabeth Cornachione, and Cornelia Hall, Medicaid Managed Care Plans and Access to Care: Results from the Kaiser Family Foundation 2017 Survey of Medicaid Managed Care Plans (Washington, DC: Kaiser Family Foundation, March 2018), https://www.kff.org/medicaid/report/medicaid-managed-care-plans-and-access-to-care-results-from-the-kaiser-family-foundation-2017-survey-of-medicaid-managed-care-plans
- Sara Rosenbaum, Jennifer Tolbert, Jessica Sharac, Peter Shin, Rachel Gunsalus, and Julia Zur, Community Health Centers: Growing Importance in a Changing Health Care System (Washington, DC: Kaiser Family Foundation, March 2018), https://www.kff.org/medicaid/issue-brief/community-health-centers-growing-importance-in-a-changing-health-care-system/
- Nicolas Ajkay et al, “Early Impact of Medicaid Expansion and Quality of Breast Cancer Care in Kentucky,” Journal of the American College of Surgeons, epub ahead of print, February 2018, https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S107275151830022X
- Richard Lindrooth, Marcelo Perraillon, Rose Hardy, and Gregory Tung, “Understanding the Relationship Between Medicaid Expansions and Hospital Closures,” Health Affairs epub ahead of print (January 2018), https://www.healthaffairs.org/doi/abs/10.1377/hlthaff.2017.0976
- Andrew Loehrer et al., “Association of the Affordable Care Act Medicaid Expansion with Access to and Quality of Care for Surgical Conditions,” Journal of the American Medical Association Surgery, epub ahead of print (January 2018), https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamasurgery/article-abstract/2670459?redirect=true
- Allen Dobson, Joan DaVanzo, Randy Haught, and Phap Hoa Luu, Comparing the Affordable Care Act’s Financial Impact on Safety-Net Hospitals in States that Expanded Medicaid and Those That Did Not (The Commonwealth Fund, November 2017), http://www.commonwealthfund.org/~/media/files/publications/issue-brief/2017/nov/dobson_impact_medicaid_expanion_safety_net_hosps_ib.pdf
- Jacob Vogler, Access to Health Care and Criminal Behavior: Short-Run Evidence from the ACA Medicaid Expansions (University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, November 2017), https://papers.ssrn.com/sol3/papers.cfm?abstract_id=3042267
- Kurt Gillis, Physicians’ Patient Mix – A Snapshot from the 2016 Benchmark Survey and Changes Associated with the ACA (American Medical Association, October 2017), https://www.ama-assn.org/sites/default/files/media-browser/public/health-policy/PRP-2017-physician-benchmark-survey-patient-mix.pdf
- Heather Angier et al., “Uninsured Primary Care Visit Disparities under the Affordable Care Act,” Annals of Family Medicine, 15 no. 5 (September 2017): 434-442, http://www.annfammed.org/content/15/5/434.full.pdf+html
- Sayeh Nikpay, Seth Freedman, Helen Levy, and Tom Buchmueller, “Effect of the Affordable Care Act Medicaid Expansion on Emergency Department Visits: Evidence From State-Level Emergency Department Databases,” Annals of Emergency Medicine 70, no.2 (August 2017), http://www.annemergmed.com/article/S0196-0644(17)30319-0/pdf
- Dmitry Tumin et al., “Medicaid Participation among Liver Transplant Candidates after the Affordable Care Act Medicaid Expansion” Journal of the American College of Surgeons 225, no. 2 (August 2017): 173-180.e2, https://www.journalacs.org/article/S1072-7515(17)30454-4/fulltext
- Gary Pickens et al., “Changes in Hospital Inpatient Utilization Following Health Care Reform,” Health Services Research epub ahead of print (June 2017), https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/28664983
- Susan Camilleri, “The ACA Medicaid Expansion, Disproportionate Share Hospitals, and Uncompensated Care” Health Services Research epub ahead of print (May 2017), http://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/1475-6773.12702/abstract
- David Dranove, Craig Garthwaite, and Christopher Ody, The Impact of the ACA’s Medicaid Expansion on Hospitals’ Uncompensated Care Burden and the Potential Effects of Repeal, (The Commonwealth Fund, May 2017), http://www.commonwealthfund.org/publications/issue-briefs/2017/may/aca-medicaid-expansion-hospital-uncompensated-care
- Fredric Blavin, How Has the ACA Changed Finances for Different Types of Hospitals? Updated Insights from 2015 Cost Report Data (The Urban Institute, April 2017), http://www.rwjf.org/content/dam/farm/reports/issue_briefs/2017/rwjf436310
- Craig Garthwaite, Tal Gross, Matthew Notowidigdo, and John Graves, “Insurance Expansion and Hospital Emergency Department Access: Evidence from the Affordable Care Act,” Annals of Internal Medicine 166 no. 3 (February 2017): 172-179, http://annals.org/aim/article/2593599/insurance-expansion-hospital-emergency-department-access-evidence-from-affordable-care
- Megan Cole, Omar Galarraga, Ira Wilson, Brad Wright, and Amal Trivedi, “At Federally Funded Health Centers, Medicaid Expansion was Associated with Improved Quality of Care,” Health Affairs 36 no. 1 (January 2017): 40-48, http://content.healthaffairs.org/content/36/1/40.full?sid=a3089120-6f4b-428b-bba8-5f005b444e19
- Xinxin Han, Quian Luo, and Leighton Ku, “Medicaid Expansion and Grant Funding Increases Helped Improve Community Health Center Capacity,” Health Affairs 36 no. 1 (January 2017): 49-56, http://content.healthaffairs.org/content/36/1/49.full?sid=a3089120-6f4b-428b-bba8-5f005b444e19
- Fredric Blavin, “Association Between the 2014 Medicaid Expansion and US Hospital Finances,” The Journal of the American Medical Association 316 no. 14 (October 2016): 1475-1483, http://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama/article-abstract/2565750
- Brystana Kaufman, Kristin Reiter, George Pink, and George Holmes, “Medicaid Expansion Affects Rural and Urban Hospitals Differently,” Health Affairs 35 no. 9 (September 2016): 1665-1672, http://content.healthaffairs.org/content/35/9/1665.full?sid=4aea494e-8e02-4c66-8298-3c828bfc313b
- Mary Anderson, Jeffrey Glasheen, Debra Anoff, “Impact of State Medicaid Expansion Status on Length of Stay and In-Hospital Mortality for General Medicine Patients at US Academic Medical Centers,” Journal of Hospital Medicine Epub ahead of print (August 2016), http://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/wol1/doi/10.1002/jhm.2649/citedby
- David Dranove, Craig Garthwaite, and Christopher Ody, “Uncompensated Care Decreased At Hospitals In Medicaid Expansion States But Not At Hospitals In Nonexpansion States,” Health Affairs 35 no. 8 (August 2016): 1471-1479, http://content.healthaffairs.org/content/35/8/1471.full
- Jesse M. Pines, Mark Zocchi, Ali Moghtaderi, Bernard Black, Steven A. Farmer, Greg Hufstetler, Kevin Klauer and Randy Pilgrim, “Medicaid Expansion In 2014 Did Not Increase Emergency Department Use But Did Change Insurance Payer Mix,” Health Affairs 35, no. 8 (August 2016), http://content.healthaffairs.org/content/35/8/1480.full
- Peter Cunningham, Robin Rudowitz, Katherine Young, Rachel Garfield, and Julia Foutz, Understanding Medicaid Hospital Payments and the Impact of Recent Policy Changes (Washington, DC: Kaiser Commission on Medicaid and the Uninsured, June 2016), http://kff.org/medicaid/issue-brief/understanding-medicaid-hospital-payments-and-the-impact-of-recent-policy-changes/
- Brendan Saloner, Sachini Bandara, Emma McGinty, and Colleen Barry, “Justice-Involved Adults With Substance Use Disorders: Coverage Increased but Rates of Treatment Did Not in 2014,” Health Affairs 35 no. 6 (June 2016), https://www.healthaffairs.org/doi/abs/10.1377/hlthaff.2016.0005
- Dmitry Tumin, Don Hayes Jr., Kenneth Washburn, Joseph Tobias, and Sylvester Black, “Medicaid Enrollment after Liver Transplantation: Effects of Medicaid Expansion,” Liver Transplantation (May 2016), http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/27152888
- Matt Warfield, Barbara DiPietro, and Samantha Artiga, How has the ACA Medicaid Expansion Affected Providers Serving the Homeless Population: Analysis of Coverage, Revenues, and Costs (Washington, DC: Kaiser Commission on Medicaid and the Uninsured, March 2016), http://files.kff.org/attachment/issue-brief-how-has-the-aca-medicaid-expansion-affected-providers-serving-the-homeless-population
- Peter Shin, Jessica Sharac, Julia Zur, Sara Rosenbaum, and Julia Paradise, Health Center Patient Trends, Enrollment Activities, and Service Capacity: Recent Experience in Medicaid Expansion and Non-Expansion States (Washington, DC: Kaiser Commission on Medicaid and the Uninsured, December 2015), http://kff.org/medicaid/issue-brief/health-center-patient-trends-enrollment-activities-and-service-capacity-recent-experience-in-medicaid-expansion-and-non-expansion-states/
- Deborah Bachrach, Patricia Boozang, and Mindy Lipson, The Impact of Medicaid Expansion on Uncompensated Care Costs: Early Results and Policy Implications for States, (Manatt Health Solutions, prepared by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation’s State Health Reform Assistance Network, June 2015), https://www.manatt.com/uploadedFiles/Content/5_Insights/White_Papers/State-Network-Manatt-Impact-of-Medicaid-Expansion-on-Uncompensated-Care-Costs-June-2015.pdf
- Josh Gray, Iyue Sung, and Stewart Richardson, Observations on the Affordable Care Act: 2014 (athenaResearch and Robert Wood Johnson Foundation ACA View Report, February 2015), http://www.athenahealth.com/~/media/athenaweb/files/pdf/acaview_year_end_2014.pdf
- Thomas DeLeire, Karen Joynt, and Ruth McDonald, Impact of Insurance Expansion on Hospital Uncompensated Care Costs in 2014 (Office of the Assistant Secretary for Planning and Evaluation, September 2014), https://aspe.hhs.gov/sites/default/files/pdf/77061/ib_UncompensatedCare.pdf
- PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP Health Research Institute, Medicaid 2.0: Health System Haves and Have Nots (PwC Health Research Institute, September 2014), http://www.pwc.com/us/en/health-industries/health-research-institute/assets/pwc-hri-medicaid-report-final.pdf
MULTI-STATE STUDIES
- Emanuel Eguia et al., “The Impact of the Affordable Care Act Medicaid Expansion on Vascular Surgery,” Annals of Vascular Surgery Epub ahead of print (January 2020), https://doi.org/10.1016/j.avsg.2020.01.006
- Hawazin W. Elani, Ichiro Kawachi, and Benjamin D. Sommers, “Changes in Emergency Department Dental Visits after Medicaid Expansion,” Health Services Research Epub ahead of print (January 2020), https://doi.org/10.1111/1475-6773.13261
- Alexander T. Janke, Shooshan Danagoulian, Arjun K. Venkatesh, and Phillip D. Levy, “Medicaid Expansion and Resource Utilization in the Emergency Department,” The American Journal of Emergency Medicine Epub ahead of print (January 2020), https://doi.org/10.1016/j.ajem.2019.12.050
- Mark Clapp et al., “Association of Medicaid Expansion With Coverage and Access to Care for Pregnant Women,” Obstetrics & Gynecology 134, no. 5 (November 2019): 1066-1074, https://doi.org/10.1097/aog.0000000000003501
- Hefei Wen, Kenton J. Johnston, Lindsay Allen, and Teresa M. Waters, “Medicaid Expansion Associated With Reductions In Preventable Hospitalizations,” Health Affairs 38, no. 11 (November 2019): 1845-1849, https://doi.org/10.1377/hlthaff.2019.00483
- Nadia Laniado, Avery R. Brow, Eric Tranby, and Victor M. Badner, “Trends in Non-Traumatic Dental Emergency Department Use in New York and New Jersey: A Look at Medicaid Expansion from Both Sides of the Hudson River,” Journal of Public Health Dentistry Epub ahead of print (October 2019), https://doi.org/10.1111/jphd.12343
- Elizabeth A. Brown et al., “The Impact of the ACA Medicaid Expansion on Access to Care and Hospitalization Charges for Lupus Patients,” Arthritis Care & Research Epub ahead of print (September 2019), https://doi.org/10.1002/acr.24080
- Craig Garthwaite et al., All Medicaid Expansions Are Not Created Equal: The Geography and Targeting of the Affordable Care Act (National Bureau of Economic Research, Working Paper No. 26289, September 2019), http://www.nber.org/papers/w26289
- Emanuel Eguia et al., “The Impact of the Affordable Care Act (ACA) Medicaid Expansion on Access to Minimally Invasive Surgical Care,” The American Journal of Surgery Epub ahead of print (July 2019), https://doi.org/10.1016/j.amjsurg.2019.07.003
- Andrew Crocker et al., “Expansion Coverage And Preferential Utilization Of Cancer Surgery Among Racial And Ethnic Minorities And Low-Income Groups,” Surgery epub ahead of print (June 2019), https://www.surgjournal.com/article/S0039-6060(19)30198-9/fulltext
- Ramiro Manzano-Nunez et al., “Association of Medicaid Expansion Policy with Outcomes in Homeless Patients Requiring Emergency General Surgery,” World Journal of Surgery 43, no. 6 (June 2019): 1483-1489, https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s00268-019-04932-0
- Rahul Ladhania, Amelia Haviland, Arvind Venkat, Rahul Telang, and Jesse Pines, “The Effect of Medicaid Expansion on the Nature of New Enrollees’ Emergency Department Use,” Medical Care Research and Review epub ahead of print (May 2019), https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/abs/10.1177/1077558719848270
- Favel Mondesir et al., “Medicaid Expansion and Hospitalization for Ambulatory Care–Sensitive Conditions Among Nonelderly Adults With Diabetes,” Journal of Ambulatory Care Management epub ahead of print (May 2019), https://insights.ovid.com/pubmed?pmid=31107800
- Heather Angier et al., “Racial/Ethnic Disparities in Health Insurance and Differences in Visit Type for a Population of Patients with Diabetes after Medicaid Expansion” Journal of Health Care for the Poor and Underserved 30, no.1, (March 2019) 116–130: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6429963/
- Jesse Pines, Rahul Ladhania BTech, Bernard Black , Christopher Corbit, Jestin Carlson, and Arvind Venkat, “Changes in Reimbursement to Emergency Physicians After Medicaid Expansion Under the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act,” Annals of Emergency Medicine 73, no. 3 (March 2019): 213-224, https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S019606441831374X
- Cheryl Zogg et al., “Association of Medicaid Expansion With Access to Rehabilitative Care in Adult Trauma Patients,” JAMA Surgery epub ahead of print (January 2019), https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamasurgery/article-abstract/2719270?utm_campaign=articlePDF&utm_medium=articlePDFlink&utm_source=articlePDF&utm_content=jamasurg.2018.5177
- Cheryl Zogg et al., “Impact of Affordable Care Act Insurance Expansion on Pre-Hospital Access to Care: Changes in Adult Perforated Appendix Admission Rates after Medicaid Expansion and the Dependent Coverage Provision,” Journal of the American College of Surgeons 228, no. 1 (January 2019): 29-43, https://www.journalacs.org/article/S1072-7515(18)32078-7/fulltext
- Nathalie Huguet et al., “The Impact of the Affordable Care Act (ACA) Medicaid Expansion on Visit Rates for Diabetes in Safety Net Health Centers,” Journal of the American Board of Family Medicine 31, no. 6 (November 2018): 905-916, https://www.jabfm.org/content/31/6/905.full
- Emanuel Eguia et al., “Impact of the Affordable Care Act (ACA) Medicaid Expansion on Cancer Admissions and Surgeries,” Annals of Surgery 268, no. 4 (October 2018): 584-590, https://journals.lww.com/annalsofsurgery/Abstract/2018/10000/Impact_of_the_Affordable_Care_Act__ACA__Medicaid.6.aspx
- Manzilat Akande Peter Minneci, Katherine Deans, Henry Xiang, and Jennifer Cooper, “Association of Medicaid Expansion Under the Affordable Care Act With Outcomes and Access to Rehabilitation in Young Adult Trauma Patients,” JAMA Surgery 153, no. 8 (August 2018), https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamasurgery/article-abstract/2682872?widget=personalizedcontent&previousarticle=2719270
- Ehimare Akhabue, Lindsay Pool, Clyde Yancy, Philip Greenland, and Donald Lloyd-Jones, “Association of State Medicaid Expansion With Rate of Uninsured Hospitalizations for Major Cardiovascular Events, 2009-2014,” JAMA Network Open 1, no. 4 (August 2018), https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamanetworkopen/article-abstract/2698077
- Vivian Wu et al., “Early Impact of the Affordable Care Act Coverage Expansion on Safety-Net Hospital Inpatient Payer Mix and Market Shares,” Health Services Research (January 2018), http://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/1475-6773.12812/full
- Monique Barakat et al., “Affordable Care Act and Healthcare Delivery: A Comparison of California and Florida Hospitals and Emergency Departments,” PLoS ONE 12 no. 8 (August 2017), http://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0182346
- Eric Charles et al., “Impact of Medicaid Expansion on Cardiac Surgery Volume and Outcomes,” The Annals of Thoracic Surgery (June 2017), http://www.annalsthoracicsurgery.org/article/S0003-4975(17)30552-0/pdf
- Nathalie Huguet et al., “Medicaid Expansion Produces Long-Term Impact on Insurance Coverage Rates in Community Health Centers,” Journal of Primary Care & Community Health epub ahead of print (May 2017), http://journals.sagepub.com/doi/full/10.1177/2150131917709403
- Laurie Felland, Peter Cunningham, Annie Doubleday, and Cannon Warren, Effects of the Affordable Care Act on Safety Net Hospitals (Washington, DC: Mathematica Policy Research, prepared for the Assistant Secretary for Planning and Evaluation, November 2016), https://aspe.hhs.gov/sites/default/files/pdf/255491/SafetyNetHospital.pdf
- Megan Hoopes, Heather Angier, Rachel Gold, Steffani Bailey, Nathalie Huguet, Miguel Marino, and Jennifer DeVoe, “Utilization of Community Health Centers in Medicaid Expansion and Nonexpansion States, 2013-2014,” Journal of Ambulatory Care Management 39 no. 4 (October 2016): 290-298, https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/26765808
- Steven Wallace, Maria-Elena Young, Michael Rodriguez, Amy Bonilla, and Nadereh Pourat, Community Health Centers Play a Critical Role in Caring for the Remaining Uninsured in the Affordable Care Act Era (UCLA Center for Health Policy Research, October 2016), http://healthpolicy.ucla.edu/publications/Documents/PDF/2016/FQHC_PB-oct2016.pdf
- Jane Wishner, Patricia Solleveld, Robin Rudowitz, Julia Paradise, and Larisa Antonisse, A Look at Rural Hospital Closures and Implications for Access to Care: Three Case Studies (Washington, DC: Kaiser Commission on Medicaid and the Uninsured and The Urban Institute, July 2016), http://kff.org/medicaid/issue-brief/a-look-at-rural-hospital-closures-and-implications-for-access-to-care/
- Stephen Berry et al., “Healthcare Coverage for HIV Provider Visits before and after Implementation of the Affordable Care Act,” Clinical Infectious Diseases, (May 2016), http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/27143660
- Sayeh Nikpay, Thomas Buchmueller, and Helen Levy. “Affordable Care Act Medicaid Expansion Reduced Uninsured Hospital Stays in 2014,” Health Affairs 35, no.1 (January 2016): 106-110, http://content.healthaffairs.org/content/35/1/106.full
- Fred Hellinger, “In Four ACA Expansion States, The Percentage of Uninsured Hospitalizations for People With HIV Declined, 2012-14,” Health Affairs 34, no. 12 (December 2015): 2061-2068, http://search.proquest.com/docview/1749932806/627DA95CDEA44BE7PQ/77?accountid=39486#
- Robin Rudowitz and Rachel Garfield, New Analysis Shows States with Medicaid Expansion Experienced Declines in Uninsured Hospital Discharges (Washington, DC: Kaiser Commission on Medicaid and the Uninsured, September 2015), http://kff.org/health-reform/issue-brief/new-analysis-shows-states-with-medicaid-expansion-experienced-declines-in-uninsured-hospital-discharges/
- Samantha Artiga, Jennifer Tolbert, and Robin Rudowitz, Year Two of the ACA Coverage Expansions: On-the-Ground Experiences from Five States (Washington, DC: Kaiser Commission on Medicaid and the Uninsured, June 2015), http://kff.org/health-reform/issue-brief/year-two-of-the-aca-coverage-expansions-on-the-ground-experiences-from-five-states/
- Peter Cunningham, Rachel Garfield, and Robin Rudowitz, How Are Hospitals Faring Under the Affordable Care Act? Early Experiences from Ascension Health (Washington, DC: Kaiser Commission on Medicaid and the Uninsured, April 2015), http://kff.org/health-reform/issue-brief/how-are-hospitals-faring-under-the-affordable-care-act-early-experiences-from-ascension-health/
- Colorado Hospital Association, Impact of Medicaid Expansion on Hospital Volumes (Colorado Hospital Association Center for Health Information and Data Analytics, June 2014), http://www.cha.com/documents/press-releases/cha-medicaid-expansion-study-june-2014.aspx
SINGLE STATE STUDIES
- Charles A. Daly et al., “The Effects of Medicaid Expansion on Triage and Regional Transfer After Upper-Extremity Trauma,” The Journal of Hand Surgery 44, no. 9 (September 2019): 720-727, https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jhsa.2019.05.020
- Beatrice D. Probst, Luther Walls, Michael Cirone, and Talar Markossian, “Examining the Effect of the Affordable Care Act on Two Illinois Emergency Departments,” Western Journal of Emergency Medicine: Integrating Emergency Care with Population Health 20, no. 5 (September 2019): 710-716, https://doi.org/10.5811/westjem.2019.6.41943
- John Scott et al., “Lifting the Burden: State Medicaid Expansion Reduces Financial Risk for the Injured,” Journal of Trauma and Acute Care Surgery Epub ahead of print (September 2019), https://doi.org/10.1097/ta.0000000000002493
- Neal Bhutiani, Brian Harbrecht, Charles Scoggins, and Matthew Bozeman, “Evaluating The Early Impact Of Medicaid Expansion On Trends In Diagnosis And Treatment Of Benign Gallbladder Disease In Kentucky,” The American Journal of Surgery (January 2019), https://www.americanjournalofsurgery.com/article/S0002-9610(18)30894-8/fulltext
- Mark Duggan, Atul Gupta, and Emilie Jackson, The Impact of the Affordable Care Act: Evidence from California’s Hospital Sector (National Bureau of Economic Research, working paper no. 25488, January 2019), https://www.nber.org/papers/w25488.pdf
- Manatt Health, Medicaid Expansion: How It Affects Montana’s State Budget, Economy, and Residents (Montana Healthcare Foundation, prepared by Manatt Health, June 2018), https://mthcf.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/06/Manatt-MedEx_FINAL_6.1.18.pdf
- Shannon McConville, Maria Raven, Sarah Sabbagh, and Renee Hsia, “Frequent Emergency Department Users: A Statewide Comparison Before And After Affordable Care Act Implementation,” Health Affairs 37, no. 6, (June 2018), https://www.healthaffairs.org/doi/10.1377/hlthaff.2017.0784
- Donald Likosky, Devraj Sukul, Milan Seth, Chang He, Hitlander Gurm, and Richard Prager, “The Association Between Medicaid Expansion and Cardiovascular Interventions: The Michigan Experience,” Journal of the American College of Cardiology 71, no. 9 (March 2018): 1050-1051, https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0735109718300056?via%3Dihub
- Eili Klein et al., “The Effect of Medicaid Expansion on Utilization in Maryland Emergency Departments,” Annals of Emergency Medicine epub ahead of print (June 2017), http://www.annemergmed.com/article/S0196-0644(17)30784-9/pdf
- Pennsylvania Department of Human Services, Medicaid Expansion Report, (Pennsylvania Department of Human Services, January 2017), http://www.dhs.pa.gov/cs/groups/webcontent/documents/document/c_257436.pdf
- Natalia Chalmers, Jane Grover, and Rob Compton, “After Medicaid Expansion in Kentucky, Use of Hospital Emergency Departments for Dental Conditions Increased,” Health Affairs 35, no. 12 (December 2016), http://content.healthaffairs.org/content/35/12/2268.full#xref-ref-32-1
- The University of Michigan Institute for Healthcare Policy & Innovation, The Healthy Michigan Plan: 2015 Report on Uncompensated Care and Insurance Rates (The University of Michigan Institute for Healthcare Policy & Innovation, prepared for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services, December 2016), http://www.michigan.gov/documents/mdhhs/2015_Report_on_Uncompensated_Care_and_Insurance_Rates-HMP_547720_7.pdf
- Mathew Davis, Achamyeleh Gebremariam, John Ayanian, “Changes in Insurance Coverage Among Hospitalized Nonelderly Adults After Medicaid Expansion in Michigan,” The Journal of the American Medical Association 315 no. 23 (June 2016): 2617-2618, http://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama/fullarticle/2529615
- Abby Evans, John Folkemer, Joel Menges, Amira Mouna, Nick Pantaleo, Emily Ricci, and Poornima Sigh, Assessment of Medicaid Expansion and Reform, Initial Analysis (The Menges Group, January 2016), https://alaskamentalhealthtrust.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/HandOut-MedicaidExpansionAndReformInitialAnalysis-011516-TheMengesGroup.pdf
- Arkansas Health Reform Legislative Task Force, Health Care Task Force Preliminary Report, (Arkansas Health Reform Legislative Task Force, December 2015), http://www.arkleg.state.ar.us/assembly/2015/Meeting%20Attachments/836/I14218/Task%20Force%20report%2012-17-15%20sent%20to%20Jill.pdf
- Jocelyn Guyer, Naomi Shine, MaryBeth Musumeci, and Robin Rudowitz, A Look at the Private Option in Arkansas (Washington, DC: Kaiser Commission on Medicaid and the Uninsured, August 2015), http://kff.org/medicaid/issue-brief/a-look-at-the-private-option-in-arkansas/
- Christine Jones, Serena Scott, Debra Anoff, Read Pierce, Jeffrey Glasheen, “Changes in Payer Mix and Physician Reimbursement After the Affordable Care Act and Medicaid Expansion,” Inquiry: The Journal of Health Care Organization, Provision, and Financing 52 (August 2015), http://inq.sagepub.com/content/52/0046958015602464.full
- Michael McCue, “The Impact of Medicaid Expansion on Medicaid Focused Insurers in California,” Inquiry: The Journal of Health Care Organization, Provision, and Financing 52 (July 2015), http://inq.sagepub.com/content/52/0046958015595960.full.pdf+html
- Deloitte Development LLC, Commonwealth of Kentucky Medicaid Expansion Report, (Deloitte Development LLC, February 2015), http://jointhehealthjourney.com/images/uploads/channel-files/Kentucky_Medicaid_Expansion_One-Year_Study_FINAL.pdf
- Arkansas Hospital Association, “Survey Reveals Private Option Impact on Hospitals,” The Notebook 21, no. 33 (November 2014), http://www.arkhospitals.org/archive/notebookpdf/Notebook_11-03-14.pdf
Impact on Employment and the Labor Market
NATIONWIDE STUDIES
- Olga Scrivner et al., “Job Postings in the Substance Use Disorder Treatment Related Sector During the First Five Years of Medicaid Expansion,” PLoS One 15, no. 1 (January 2020), https://doi.org/10.1371/journal.pone.0228394
- Renuka Tipirneni et al., “Association of Medicaid Expansion With Enrollee Employment and Student Status in Michigan,” JAMA Network Open 3, no. 1 (January 2020), https://doi.org/10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2019.20316
- Thomas C. Buchmueller, Helen G. Levy, and Robert G. Valletta, Medicaid Expansion and the Unemployed (National Bureau of Economic Research, Working Paper No. 26553, December 2019), http://www.nber.org/papers/w26553
- Lizhong Peng, Xiaohui Guo, and Chad D. Meyerhoefer, “The Effects of Medicaid Expansion on Labor Market Outcomes: Evidence from Border Counties,” Health Economics Epub ahead of print (December 2019), https://doi.org/10.1002/hec.3976
- Lucie Schmidt, Lara Shore-Sheppard, and Tara Watson, The Impact of the ACA Medicaid Expansion on Disability Program Applications (National Bureau of Economic Research, Working Paper No. 26192, August 2019), http://www.nber.org/papers/w26192
- Jean Hall, Adele Shartzer, Noelle Kurth, and Kathleen Thomas, “Medicaid Expansion as an Employment Incentive Program for People With Disabilities,” American Journal of Public Health epub ahead of print (July 2018), https://ajph.aphapublications.org/doi/pdf/10.2105/AJPH.2018.304536
- Kevin Callison and Paul Sicilian, “Economic Freedom and the Affordable Care Act: Medicaid Expansions and Labor Mobility by Race and Ethnicity,” Public Finance Review 46, no. 2 (March 2018), https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/abs/10.1177/1091142116668254
- Aparna Soni, Marguerite Burns, Laura Dague, and Kosali Simon, “Medicaid Expansion and State Trends in Supplemental Security Income Program Participation,” Health Affairs 36 no. 8, (August 2017): 1485-1488, http://content.healthaffairs.org/content/36/8/1485.full?sid=982b20c0-0a17-4dc4-a35a-b0302d4ec289
- Pauline Leung and Alexandre Mas, Employment Effects of the ACA Medicaid Expansions (Working Paper No. 22540, National Bureau of Economic Research, August 2016), http://www.nber.org/papers/w22540
- Angshuman Gooptu, Asako Moriya, Kosali Simon, and Benjamin Sommers, “Medicaid Expansion Did Not Result in Significant Employment Changes or Job Reductions in 2014,” Health Affairs 35, no. 1 (January 2016): 111-118, 1-12, http://content.healthaffairs.org/content/35/1/111.short
- Robert Kaestner, Bowen Garrett, Anuj Gangopadhyaya, and Caitlyn Fleming, Effects of ACA Medicaid Expansions on Health Insurance Coverage and Labor Supply (Working Paper No. 21836, National Bureau of Economic Research, December 2015), http://www.nber.org/papers/w21836
- Bowen Garrett and Robert Kaestner, Recent Evidence on the ACA and Employment: Has the ACA Been a Job Killer? (Washington, DC: The Urban Institute and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, August 2015), http://www.urban.org/research/publication/recent-evidence-aca-and-employment-has-aca-been-job-killer/view/full_report
MULTI-STATE STUDIES
- Priyanka Anand, Jody Schimmel Hyde, Maggie Colby, and Paul O’Leary, “The Impact of Affordable Care Act Medicaid Expansions on Applications to Federal Disability Programs,” Forum for Health Economics and Policy (February 2019), https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/30796844
- Bryce Ward and Brandon Bridge, The Economic Impact of Medicaid Expansion in Montana: Updated Findings (Bureau of Business and Economic Research, January 2019), https://mthcf.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/Economic-Impact-of-MedEx-in-MT_1.28.19-FINAL.pdf
SINGLE STATE STUDIES
- Renuka Tipirneni et al., “Association of Expanded Medicaid Coverage With Health and Job-Related Outcomes Among Enrollees With Behavioral Health Disorders,” Psychiatric Services Epub ahead of print (September 2019), https://doi.org/10.1176/appi.ps.201900179
- James A. Richardson, Jared J. Llorens, and Roy L. Heidelberg. Medicaid Expansion and the Louisiana Economy, 2018 and 2019 (Louisiana Department of Health, Prepared by Louisiana State University, August 2019), http://ldh.la.gov/assets/media/3and4.2019FinalReportMedicaidExpansionstudy.pdf
- The Ohio Department of Medicaid, 2018 Ohio Medicaid Group VIII Assessment: A Follow‐Up to the 2016 Ohio Medicaid Group VIII Assessment, (The Ohio Department of Medicaid, August 2018), https://medicaid.ohio.gov/Portals/0/Resources/Reports/Annual/Group-VIII-Final-Report.pdf
- Susan Dorr Goold et al., “Primary Care Clinicians’ Views About the Impact of Medicaid Expansion in Michigan: A Mixed Methods Study,” Journal of General Internal Medicine 33, no. 8 (June 2018): 1307-1316, https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s11606-018-4487-6
- James Richardson, Jared Llorens, and Roy Heidelberg, Medicaid Expansion and the Louisiana Economy (Louisiana Department of Health, March 2018), http://gov.louisiana.gov/assets/MedicaidExpansion/MedicaidExpansionStudy.pdf
- John Ayanian, Gabriel Ehrlich, Donald Grimes, and Helen Levy, “Economic Effects of Medicaid Expansion in Michigan,” The New England Journal of Medicine epub ahead of print (January 2017), http://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMp1613981
- The Colorado Health Foundation, Assessing the Economic and Budgetary Impact of Medicaid Expansion in Colorado, (The Colorado Health Foundation, March 2016), https://www.coloradohealth.org/sites/default/files/documents/2017-01/Medicaid_ExecutiveSummary_ONLINE.pdf
- Deloitte Development LLC, Commonwealth of Kentucky Medicaid Expansion Report, (Deloitte Development LLC, February 2015), http://jointhehealthjourney.com/images/uploads/channel-files/Kentucky_Medicaid_Expansion_One-Year_Study_FINAL.pdf
Additional Emerging Studies
- Michel Boudreaux, James M. Noon, Brett Fried, and Joanne Pascale, “Medicaid Expansion and the Medicaid Undercount in the American Community Survey,” Health Services Research 54, no. 6 (December 2019): 1263-1272, https://doi.org/10.1111/1475-6773.13213
- Emily Brown, Michelle Garrison, Hao Bao, Pingping Qu, Carole Jenny, and Ali Rowhani-Rahbar, “Assessment of Rates of Child Maltreatment in States With Medicaid Expansion vs States Without Medicaid Expansion,” JAMA Network Open 2, no. 6 (June 2019), https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamanetworkopen/article-abstract/2735758
- Daniel Hopkins and Kalind Parish, “The Medicaid Expansion and Attitudes toward the Affordable Care Act: Testing for a Policy Feedback on Mass Opinion,” Public Opinion Quarterly 83, no. 1 (April 2019): 123-134, https://academic.oup.com/poq/article-abstract/83/1/123/5430239
- Richard Fording and Dana Patton, “Medicaid Expansion and the Political Fate of the Governors Who Support It,” Policy Studies Journal 47, no. 2 (January 2019), https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1111/psj.12311
- Joshua Clinton and Michael Sances, “The Politics of Policy: The Initial Mass Political Effects of Medicaid Expansion in the States,” American Political Science Review 112, no. 1 (February 2018): 167-185, https://www.cambridge.org/core/journals/american-political-science-review/article/politics-of-policy-the-initial-mass-political-effects-of-medicaid-expansion-in-the-states/246AA0F10B44EFD62A7B27C661730823
- Jake Haselswerdt, “Expanding Medicaid, Expanding the Electorate: The Affordable Care Act’s Short-Term Impact on Political Participation,” Journal of Health Politics, Policy, and Law 42, no. 4 (August 2017), https://read.dukeupress.edu/jhppl/article-abstract/42/4/667/130386/Expanding-Medicaid-Expanding-the-Electorate-The?redirectedFrom=fulltext
- Michael Sances and Joshua Clinton, New Policy, New Politics? The Effect of Medicaid Expansion on Public Support for the Affordable Care Act, (University of Memphis and Vanderbilt University, February 2017), https://csap.yale.edu/sites/default/files/files/apppw_jc2_3-8-17.pdf
- David Slusky and Donna Ginther, Did Medicaid Expansion Reduce Medical Divorce? (Working Paper No. 23139, National Bureau of Economic Research, February 2017), http://www.nber.org/papers/w23139?utm_campaign=ntw&utm_medium=email&utm_source=ntw
- Lucas Goodman, “The Effect of the Affordable Care Act Medicaid Expansion on Migration,” Journal of Policy Analysis 36, no. 1 (November 2016): 211-238, http://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/pam.21952/abstract