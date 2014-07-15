menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Survey of Health Insurance Marketplace Assister Programs

Karen Pollitz, Jennifer Tolbert, and Rosa Ma
Published: Jul 15, 2014

Section 3: How Assistance was Distributed Across State Marketplaces

Of the estimated 28,000 Assisters, 47% worked in the 16 states and the District of Columbia with an SBM, 45% worked in the 29 states with a FFM, and 9% worked in the five states with a FPM.  The distribution of the U.S. uninsured population across state Marketplaces is somewhat different. Only 33% of the uninsured live in SBM states, while 62% live in FFM states, and 6% live in FPM states (Figure 4).

Figure 4: Distribution of Assisters vs. Uninsured Population Across Marketplaces

Figure 4: Distribution of Assisters vs. Uninsured Population Across Marketplaces

As a result, FFM states, on average, had about half the number of Assisters per 10,000 uninsured compared to FPM states and SBM states (Figure 5).

Figure 5: Number of Assisters Relative to Uninsured Population across Marketplace Types

Figure 5: Number of Assisters Relative to Uninsured Population across Marketplace Types

The number of people helped by Assister Programs was similarly distributed across Marketplaces.  We estimate a total of 5.0 million people were helped in SBM states, 4.8 million in FFM states, and 0.8 million in FPM states. Expressed relative to the uninsured population in these types of Marketplaces, an estimated 325 people received help per 1,000 uninsured living in SBM states and 276 people per 1,000 uninsured in FPM states.  By contrast, 162 people per 1,000 uninsured are estimated to have received help in FFM states (Figure 6).

Figure 6: Number of People Helped Relative to Uninsured Population across Marketplace Types

Figure 6: Number of People Helped Relative to Uninsured Population across Marketplace Types

 

Section 2: How Many Assisters Are There and How Many People Did They Help? Section 4: Why Did Consumers Seek Help?

Topics

Tags

Sections

DOWNLOAD

Also of Interest

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94170 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.