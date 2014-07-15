Survey of Health Insurance Marketplace Assister Programs

Of the estimated 28,000 Assisters, 47% worked in the 16 states and the District of Columbia with an SBM, 45% worked in the 29 states with a FFM, and 9% worked in the five states with a FPM. The distribution of the U.S. uninsured population across state Marketplaces is somewhat different. Only 33% of the uninsured live in SBM states, while 62% live in FFM states, and 6% live in FPM states (Figure 4).

As a result, FFM states, on average, had about half the number of Assisters per 10,000 uninsured compared to FPM states and SBM states (Figure 5).

The number of people helped by Assister Programs was similarly distributed across Marketplaces. We estimate a total of 5.0 million people were helped in SBM states, 4.8 million in FFM states, and 0.8 million in FPM states. Expressed relative to the uninsured population in these types of Marketplaces, an estimated 325 people received help per 1,000 uninsured living in SBM states and 276 people per 1,000 uninsured in FPM states. By contrast, 162 people per 1,000 uninsured are estimated to have received help in FFM states (Figure 6).